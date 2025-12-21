ADVERTISEMENT

We all know someone who refuses to stream music because the "warmth" of vinyl is superior, or who insists on using a typewriter that weighs more than a Honda Civic. Buying gifts for the "old soul" is tricky because they tend to view modern convenience with deep suspicion.

Instead of getting them a smart home device that they will immediately accuse of spying on them, we found items that celebrate the golden days of aesthetic clutter. From retro sunnies to building blocks that mimic obsolete tech, these vintage-inspired finds prove that nostalgia is a powerful drug that makes for excellent decor.