ADVERTISEMENT

We all know someone who refuses to stream music because the "warmth" of vinyl is superior, or who insists on using a typewriter that weighs more than a Honda Civic. Buying gifts for the "old soul" is tricky because they tend to view modern convenience with deep suspicion.

Instead of getting them a smart home device that they will immediately accuse of spying on them, we found items that celebrate the golden days of aesthetic clutter. From retro sunnies to building blocks that mimic obsolete tech, these vintage-inspired finds prove that nostalgia is a powerful drug that makes for excellent decor.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Plastic Glow-In-The-Dark Stars From Your Childhood Ceiling Have Received A Major Glow-Up With These Retro Metal Wall Stars

Retro finds featuring a cozy sofa with colorful pillows and mid-century starburst wall decor in a vintage living room.

Review: "Worth it. Recommend heavy duty double sided tape with it." - Jon. E

amazon.com Report

41points
POST
keithhandlyike avatar
Keith Handly (Ike)
Keith Handly (Ike)
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are NOT glow in the dark. Bad title.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:

    Stack of colorful retro storage bowls with lids on a kitchen countertop, vintage style for the old soul.

    Review: "These are perfect great colors lids fit perfectly easy to clean dishwasher safe. You can’t go wrong with Tupperware it’s a good quality and good value for the cost." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    36points
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loved these then, love them now!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Black retro Kit-Cat wall clock with moving eyes and tail, a classic vintage find for the old soul.

    Review: "Always wanted a Kit Kat clock and it did not disappoint." - Michael Lovell

    amazon.com Report

    29points
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had one when I was a little girl. Honestly cute and creepy!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Developing A Repetitive Strain Injury From A Stiff Joystick Is A Small Price To Pay For The Pixelated Glory Found Inside The Atari Game Station

    Developing A Repetitive Strain Injury From A Stiff Joystick Is A Small Price To Pay For The Pixelated Glory Found Inside The Atari Game Station

    Review: "If you old school, you will enjoy this game.If you knew school, you will learn how to play the game." - Peter Boyd

    amazon.com , Mark Hornig Report

    29points
    POST
    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    14 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you knew school, you'd know it's 'new school.' Downvote if you must, I could NOT resist! ETA: I'm letting 'if you' slide in both cases, chalking that up to patois.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Urge To Shake It Like A Polaroid Picture Can Now Be Satisfied With A Kodak 2-In-1 Camera And Printer

    Retro Kodak camera with vintage printed photos of dogs and a makeup brush, highlighting nostalgic retro finds for old souls.

    Review: "I really love this camera! I'm a photography hobbyist which is to say that I know enough to have fun with it. I originally bought this camera for a photo project I'm working on where I wanted to collage together some printed images. This is EXACTLY what I wanted." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    22points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They still make Polaroid cameras. Got one for my daughter last Christmas

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vintage retro cooler in blue, perfect for outdoor gatherings, showcasing timeless old soul charm and classic design nostalgia.

    Review: "We have used this for 3 days now, and we are still on the same bag of ice as we bought on day 1. It fits really well on our small patio. I highly recommend it. Just watch out as the lid is not attached and will slide off easily, but it makes it simple for cleaning, which I gave it a good wash before use, as it had a slick type coating that smelled pretty bad when we opened it. It washed away really easily, though." - Kindle Customer

    amazon.com Report

    19points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Turning Their Morning Shower Into A Scene From A 70s Movie Is Unavoidable When They Dry Off With The Retro Print Bathroom Towels And Their Loud Vintage Patterns

    Turning Their Morning Shower Into A Scene From A 70s Movie Is Unavoidable When They Dry Off With The Retro Print Bathroom Towels And Their Loud Vintage Patterns

    Review: "These towels are bright and a fun pop of color in my bathroom." - mamipdx

    amazon.com Report

    19points
    POST

    Raiding a thrift store usually involves fighting someone for a stained jacket, but these items give you the specific aesthetic you want without the questionable history or the smell of mothballs. If the previous blasts from the past didn't quite hit the mark, keep scrolling because we have more retro treasures that are significantly cooler than a beige smart speaker.
    #8

    The Original Loot Box That Only Cost A Quarter Has Returned To Their Home In The Form Of A Retro Gumball Machine

    Retro gumball machine filled with colorful gumballs on a wooden table, a classic nostalgic vintage find for old souls.

    Review: "This was THE gift for my 8 year old grandaughter. All the children at the party said they want one too!" - Rebecca Lufkin

    amazon.com , Gabby Report

    18points
    POST
    iberia_cooley avatar
    Iberia Cooley
    Iberia Cooley
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had one in my bedroom that cost a penny

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    They Can Appreciate The Aesthetic Of Analog Tech Without The Back Pain Of Lifting A Crt Monitor By Constructing The Typewriter, Walkman, And Retro TV Building Set Out Of Lightweight Bricks

    They Can Appreciate The Aesthetic Of Analog Tech Without The Back Pain Of Lifting A Crt Monitor By Constructing The Typewriter, Walkman, And Retro TV Building Set Out Of Lightweight Bricks

    Review: "This is one of those that you’d want to glue as you go. Still fun!" - Emily Burger

    amazon.com , Emily Burger Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Every Beverage Tastes Significantly More Like Their Grandmother's Kitchen When They Pour It From The Heritage Tupperware Jug And Cups Even If The Liquid Inside Isn't Neon Orange Sugar Water

    Every Beverage Tastes Significantly More Like Their Grandmother's Kitchen When They Pour It From The Heritage Tupperware Jug And Cups Even If The Liquid Inside Isn't Neon Orange Sugar Water

    Review: "I can't believe how big this is. Holds about a gallon. Great for parties but way too large for the breakfast OJ for a couple people. Typical Tuperware. Well built and attractive." - J. Busse

    amazon.com Report

    16points
    POST
    visacrum avatar
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can literally smell the plastic.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Source: retrorewind80s
    #11

    Their Hot Girl Walk Is About To Become A Hot Girl Roll With These Holographic Roller Skates

    Shiny retro roller skate with holographic finish and glittery wheels, perfect for nostalgic old soul style.

    Review: "I bought these to learn how to roller skate and I love them! Super comfy to wear, the stoppers are low enough to help you stop but don’t get in the way and they roll well (compared to some I’ve used in the past). They did have some glue and a scuff or 2 but I don’t mind bc they’re about to go thru it with me! Ha Overall great buy!" - videj

    amazon.com Report

    15points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are so gorgeously tacky; I love them. Sadly, I can't roller skate, I can only roller blade. I bought some but then I broke my ankle (not related to the roller blades, lol) and now I can't use them. Sadness 😢

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Channeling Their Inner 90s Cool Kid Is The Only Way To Eat Lunch When They Pack Their Snacks In The Igloo Retro Lunch Bag Cooler Instead Of A Tragic Brown Paper Sack

    Channeling Their Inner 90s Cool Kid Is The Only Way To Eat Lunch When They Pack Their Snacks In The Igloo Retro Lunch Bag Cooler Instead Of A Tragic Brown Paper Sack

    Review: "Love the colors and its super big to fit my breakfast, lunch and snacks in it. Keeps food cool with an ice pack for a long time and I get a lot of compliments on it!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Your Dad's High School Gym Uniform Just Became Your Coolest Accessory Thanks To Some Retro Crew Socks

    Pair of white retro socks with colorful stripes, worn with beige sandals, perfect for old soul vintage style enthusiasts.

    Review: "Love these socks!! So comfy and cute!" - Simply_ashladd

    amazon.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    The Original Tablet That Didn't Need A Charger Has Returned In The Form Of The Original Waterfuls Water Game Thats Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

    Retro Waterfuls handheld water puzzle toy with colorful pegs on a wooden table in a home setting

    Review: "I purchased this toy for my grandson, I want him to experience what I did when I was a little girl. Of course I used for couple of days before I gave it to him. I have so much fun with it, the my son play with it before he gave it to him so . We had a blast. The item is just as described, great quality. Highly recommended." - Maria

    amazon.com , Maria Report

    12points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes. These were fun for five solid minutes. Then they become plastic waste

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Reverting to a time when phones were attached to walls and pants were dangerously wide is a bold lifestyle choice that we fully support. If you are still hunting for something that screams "I belong in a John Hughes movie," don't panic because the upcoming finds are pure nostalgia bait guaranteed to make them feel like the main character.

    Retro finds including a vintage computer keyboard, plush toys, and classic rubber ducks on a desk for old soul nostalgia.

    Review: "This company should be given an award. I have long been looking for an over engineered keyboard like he would find in the 70s or 80s before they became cheap. This is it. This keyboard feels way more expensive than what I paid for it." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    12points
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a typewriter looking keyboard that has the wonderful click-clack sound and feel. I love it so much!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Capturing A Blurry Photo Of Their Thumb Is Surprisingly Rewarding When They Build The LEGO Film Camera From Scratch Instead Of Just Tapping A Screen

    Capturing A Blurry Photo Of Their Thumb Is Surprisingly Rewarding When They Build The LEGO Film Camera From Scratch Instead Of Just Tapping A Screen

    Review: "This Lego set was one of my favorite builds! My four year old daughter and I did it together and had a blast! The colors match the aesthetic I am going for with my Lego decor, mainly botanical and 80s as of now. I have it set up as the camera with the second reel set on top. I would recommend this to anyone!" - Jess R.

    amazon.com , Jess R. Report

    12points
    POST
    #17

    Convincing The Squad They Are A Semi-Pro Roller Is Easy With The Retro Bowling Shirts Even If Their Actual Game Relies Heavily On The Bumper Rails

    Convincing The Squad They Are A Semi-Pro Roller Is Easy With The Retro Bowling Shirts Even If Their Actual Game Relies Heavily On The Bumper Rails

    Review: "This is a nice bowling shirt for me! This shirt is made well, fits perfect and has a pocket! Love that! Feels nice and relaxed and cool to bowl in!" - Bill Mahon

    amazon.com , Bill Mahon Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Their Chair Can Officially Entered Its Flower Power Era Now That It Has A Plush Flower Cushion

    Green flower-shaped plush pillow on a gold wire chair, showcasing retro finds for the old soul who loves vintage style.

    Review: "Adorable pillow. Nice and comfy." - Irene

    amazon.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Convincing Everyone You Are The Lead Singer Of A 90s Grunge Band Is Effortless With The Retro Oval Sunglasses Hiding Your Complete Lack Of Musical Talent

    Convincing Everyone You Are The Lead Singer Of A 90s Grunge Band Is Effortless With The Retro Oval Sunglasses Hiding Your Complete Lack Of Musical Talent

    Review: "The best glasses I’ve had them for a month. I wear them every day." - Caitlin

    amazon.com , Caitlin Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Pretending To Be A 1920s Socialite Is The Main Benefit Of The Textured Martini Glasses Since They Make Even Cheap Gin Look Fancy

    Pretending To Be A 1920s Socialite Is The Main Benefit Of The Textured Martini Glasses Since They Make Even Cheap Gin Look Fancy

    Review: "I like how cute & classy these margarita glasses look. They are not huge, like regular margarita glasses — so keep that in mind. I also think it would be great to serve dessert in them." - AlliePivo

    amazon.com , AlliePivo Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Avoiding An Accidental Call To The Fire Department Is The Biggest Perk Of Using The Vintage Inspired Candle Warmer To Release The Scent Without An Open Flame

    Avoiding An Accidental Call To The Fire Department Is The Biggest Perk Of Using The Vintage Inspired Candle Warmer To Release The Scent Without An Open Flame

    Review: "I’m literally obsessed with this warmer!! It’s so elegant and beautiful glass. I would recommend getting this!" - Angel Beshara

    amazon.com , Angel Beshara Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!