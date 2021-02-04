After spending the last 13 months living in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, it's safe to say this place is a hiker's paradise. Germany is full of beautiful mountain lakes, wildflower meadows, and breathtaking peaks to climb.

When people ask why I want to make Germany a permanent home, these 23 photos right here sum up why. The alps. They're simply magical. Enjoy some of our backyard explorations.

#1

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
WiTchY_WoMaN
WiTchY_WoMaN
1 year ago

Lovely! That reflection is stunning!

#2

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
SeaShell
SeaShell
1 year ago

Beautiful!

#3

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
SassyUnicornGirl317
SassyUnicornGirl317
1 year ago

Soothing and beautiful!

#4

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
1 year ago

Love these types of pictures: looking at clouds from above!

#5

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
1 year ago

Is this photoshop?

#6

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Linda HS
Linda HS
1 year ago

Neuschwanstein castle!! Beautiful! I see now how Disney was impressed with it and created his....

#7

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
1 year ago

I know it's not, but it looks like a storybook miniature, especially if I exclude the clouds!

#8

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
WiTchY_WoMaN
WiTchY_WoMaN
1 year ago (edited)

Absolutely breathtaking..

#9

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#10

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
SassyUnicornGirl317
SassyUnicornGirl317
1 year ago

WOAHHH

#11

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
SassyUnicornGirl317
SassyUnicornGirl317
1 year ago

Wowwww the photos are so crisp and clean!

#12

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
SassyUnicornGirl317
SassyUnicornGirl317
1 year ago

Stunning!

#13

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
WiTchY_WoMaN
WiTchY_WoMaN
1 year ago

Wow this was taken from high up. Amazing view!

#14

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#15

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
1 year ago

A sea of clouds!

#16

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Patty Stier
Patty Stier
1 year ago

Beautiful!

#17

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Sylvia Weiss
Sylvia Weiss
1 year ago

I guess, you´re a Kini-Fan....

#18

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#19

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
1 year ago

Gorgeous!

#20

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
suzanne werbiski
suzanne werbiski
1 year ago

I don't think I could be casually standing where he is!! Beautiful photo though!

#21

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#22

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Cookie
Cookie
1 year ago

Daytime stars and a heart cloud.

#23

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#24

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Silvio Bosio
Silvio Bosio
1 year ago

From the peak of Zugspitze. I have a photograph like this took in the same place. Fantastic

#25

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#26

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#27

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#28

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#29

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
ArunaBhupendra virsen
ArunaBhupendra virsen
1 year ago

Vow these are amazing

#30

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#31

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
#32

23 Photos That Prove Germany Is A Hiker's Paradise

Christine Madeux
Hans Felsh (TheRealMoleman)
Hans Felsh (TheRealMoleman)
1 year ago

My son is being deployed to Germany (for 3 years) next year and I'm going with them. I'm German/Austrian but haven't been back since I was ~11, so it's been ~39 years since I've been home. I want to move back there, but I don't do well with cold weather (I live in Florida now), but I'm going to see how I hold up. If all goes well, I might not come back at all. 🤞

