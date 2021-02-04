8Kviews
I Spent 13 Months In Germany And Here Are My 32 Pics Of Its Unique Landscapes And Nature
After spending the last 13 months living in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, it's safe to say this place is a hiker's paradise. Germany is full of beautiful mountain lakes, wildflower meadows, and breathtaking peaks to climb.
When people ask why I want to make Germany a permanent home, these 23 photos right here sum up why. The alps. They're simply magical. Enjoy some of our backyard explorations.
Love these types of pictures: looking at clouds from above!
I know it's not, but it looks like a storybook miniature, especially if I exclude the clouds!
I don't think I could be casually standing where he is!! Beautiful photo though!
From the peak of Zugspitze. I have a photograph like this took in the same place. Fantastic
My son is being deployed to Germany (for 3 years) next year and I'm going with them. I'm German/Austrian but haven't been back since I was ~11, so it's been ~39 years since I've been home. I want to move back there, but I don't do well with cold weather (I live in Florida now), but I'm going to see how I hold up. If all goes well, I might not come back at all. 🤞
Next stop (after Covid-19) - Germany
These are really great pictures. I enjoyed looking at them. Thanks
Germany has like, 2 mountains and you captured all, to the Austria :D Now seriously, nice pictures, but 95% of Germany does not have mountains like this :)
