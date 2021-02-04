After spending the last 13 months living in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, it's safe to say this place is a hiker's paradise. Germany is full of beautiful mountain lakes, wildflower meadows, and breathtaking peaks to climb.

When people ask why I want to make Germany a permanent home, these 23 photos right here sum up why. The alps. They're simply magical. Enjoy some of our backyard explorations.

More info: Instagram