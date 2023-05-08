66 Hilarious And Spot-On Reactions To The Coronation Of King Charles III
On Saturday, May 6th, 2023, the whole world watched as Britain’s new king, King Charles III, had his official coronation. It was a beautiful event with more than 2,000 guests in attendance, but even a historic day such as this is not immune to the cheeky British sense of humor.
Following the coronation, amused viewers have been sharing their most hilarious reactions online, so we’ve gathered some of our personal favorites down below. Whether you tuned in to watch the coronation live or not, we hope you enjoy these reactions that find the comedy in the whole occasion. So pour yourself a nice cup of tea, and be sure to upvote the pics you think even the royal family might appreciate!
give him a break, i'm sure he thought wouldn't need to do any work for the rest of his life lol
Look at me Rex Banner, I have a new crown.
All joking aside, the sand is covering metal covers for utilities access so that the horses' hooves don't slip.
As parents we have all been there but the conversation a bit different something like "FFS getin the car or we will be late for Grandpa's becoming King" "no I want to stay and throw things at the servants" "last chance gettin the s*dddin car or your going to boarding school in Scotland like your Grandpa !" "I hate him he is ruining my Princess day send him to boarding school Daddy !" fight ensues...
Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?
At least it's only 150 million pounds, not expensive like the US president security.
Or enough respect for the armed forces to refrain from insulting them by wearing a uniform and decorations.
What an insult to the military forces.
How come this sick and insensitive comment makes it onto a list that’s supposedly amusing?
Careful not to swear at the pen, like he did last time.
Other countries elect cheating heads of state. At least the British people have no say in the matter.
Ooooh, I like your thinking 😂 unfortunately didn't happen 😕
The face tells me hes gonna throw that thing in the trash
Shoutout to whoever forgot to cancel this act after Meghan said not coming
Like every monster movie where the flower eats the girl