On Saturday, May 6th, 2023, the whole world watched as Britain’s new king, King Charles III, had his official coronation. It was a beautiful event with more than 2,000 guests in attendance, but even a historic day such as this is not immune to the cheeky British sense of humor.

Following the coronation, amused viewers have been sharing their most hilarious reactions online, so we’ve gathered some of our personal favorites down below. Whether you tuned in to watch the coronation live or not, we hope you enjoy these reactions that find the comedy in the whole occasion. So pour yourself a nice cup of tea, and be sure to upvote the pics you think even the royal family might appreciate!

with a proper amount of blur, you might even mistake Charles for his mother.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
give him a break, i'm sure he thought wouldn't need to do any work for the rest of his life lol

Look at me Rex Banner, I have a new crown.

All joking aside, the sand is covering metal covers for utilities access so that the horses' hooves don't slip.

As parents we have all been there but the conversation a bit different something like "FFS getin the car or we will be late for Grandpa's becoming King" "no I want to stay and throw things at the servants" "last chance gettin the s*dddin car or your going to boarding school in Scotland like your Grandpa !" "I hate him he is ruining my Princess day send him to boarding school Daddy !" fight ensues...

Did the lettuce get invited?

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?

Tag team in case of zombie Diana attack

At least it's only 150 million pounds, not expensive like the US president security.

Or enough respect for the armed forces to refrain from insulting them by wearing a uniform and decorations.

Do you want garden peas with your pie and chips, sir?

This was my favourite person in the entire Ceremony! My favourite item in the Ceremony was the feather in Princess Anne's hat.

Sometimes they wear adult diapers. I'm not kidding.

Forgot to remove the makeup cape..again.

What an insult to the military forces.

How come this sick and insensitive comment makes it onto a list that’s supposedly amusing?

Careful not to swear at the pen, like he did last time.

Other countries elect cheating heads of state. At least the British people have no say in the matter.

When she KNOWS she should be in China opening up new Pork Markets.

Ooooh, I like your thinking 😂 unfortunately didn't happen 😕

🎶 And it seemed to me, you lived your life like a candle in the wind...

The face tells me hes gonna throw that thing in the trash

That outfit could not have been more perfect for her role, from the head piece, her hair styling, the cut of the dress to the shoes, literally a coronation icon for all history now.

When I got older, put weight on that I couldn't shift and my neck got larger - I just bought a larger shirt...

When you really have to take a dump.

He's still way more publicly visible than should be ever allowed. The fact that he's there to participate at all is a slap to all the sexual assault survivors.

Meghan thinks she's sooo sly.

Shoutout to whoever forgot to cancel this act after Meghan said not coming

Like every monster movie where the flower eats the girl

thats not Elvis. its Benny Hill! 😂

