It’s a case of “faith in humanity restored” that took the internet by an emotional storm yesterday (October 11), when a touching video of a little boy celebrating his birthday went viral.

The video, which was originally posted last month on TikTok, showed Ángel David from Ebéjico, Colombia, tearing up as he entered his classroom to the sound of his classmates’ birthday wishes.

The little boy who was turning eight was filmed in complete shock, as he fought back tears to the sound of the Spanish “cumpleaños feliz” (happy birthday) song.

Ángel comes from a household of four children, and as a result of his family’s limited income, the birthday boy’s mother revealed that she had never had the money to organize a party.

Nevertheless, the little boy’s teacher, Casas Ximeno, had learned that her student’s eighth birthday was coming up, prompting her to gather classmates, friends, and teachers to come together for the special occasion.

The plan had been in the making since last year, with two mothers who had first come up with the idea.

One of the mothers told Colombian News: “The boy once came up to us and told us that he dreamed of a birthday party.

“We know that his mother does not have enough resources to celebrate his birthday.

“That’s how we decided to join forces to celebrate his birthday.”

According to the news report, Ángel’s teacher wanted to be an accomplice in the celebration.

And just like that, an entire group of jolly individuals surprised Ángel at school, located in the town of Seville in the Ebéjico municipality, leaving the unsuspecting little boy completely speechless.

The eight-year-old was also gifted cake and some fizzy drinks, to the joy of him and his birthday partygoers.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday,” Ángel’s friends could be heard singing.

“May you fulfill them happily and may you fulfill them again,” the classmates chanted in the classroom of the Presbítero Gabriel Yepes Yepes Educational Institution, which had been decorated with balloons.

Ángel’s buddies had even taken the time to decorate his cake with a theme from his favorite television show: Paw Patrol.

The outcome couldn’t have been better.

“I felt very happy, I had never had a birthday like that before,” Ángel said.

He continued: “I was so happy that I even started crying from happiness.

“My companions hugged me and told me to live until I was three thousand years old.

“And I already want to celebrate other birthdays with my family and friends.”

Ángel’s story is a bittersweet one that has been echoed on the internet before.

Just yesterday, an entire community in Tennessee came together to help a single mom celebrate her son’s eighth birthday too.

Mikayla Freeman had been planning her son Tristan Verge’s special day.

She told News Channel 5 Nashville: “I’m a single mom, so I’m doing it by myself.

“In today’s day, everything is hard and expensive.

After posting on social media how Tristan was a “major car guy”, she asked people in the area if they could do a “car parade”.

In just two days, Mikayla’s wish was granted, and her little boy saw over 80 cars and 100 people surprising him for his birthday.

“You have the old people, the younger people. Everybody just came together, and it was very beautiful,” Mikayla said.

She continued: “I don’t think money could buy the happiness and community we had here.

“I’ve never seen something come together so quickly and run so smoothly.”

