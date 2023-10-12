“I Was So Happy”: 8-Year-Old Gets Thrown First-Ever Surprise Birthday Party, Is Left In Tears
It’s a case of “faith in humanity restored” that took the internet by an emotional storm yesterday (October 11), when a touching video of a little boy celebrating his birthday went viral.
The video, which was originally posted last month on TikTok, showed Ángel David from Ebéjico, Colombia, tearing up as he entered his classroom to the sound of his classmates’ birthday wishes.
The little boy who was turning eight was filmed in complete shock, as he fought back tears to the sound of the Spanish “cumpleaños feliz” (happy birthday) song.
A video of a boy being surprised for his birthday went viral, as he had never had a birthday party before
Ángel comes from a household of four children, and as a result of his family’s limited income, the birthday boy’s mother revealed that she had never had the money to organize a party.
Nevertheless, the little boy’s teacher, Casas Ximeno, had learned that her student’s eighth birthday was coming up, prompting her to gather classmates, friends, and teachers to come together for the special occasion.
The plan had been in the making since last year, with two mothers who had first come up with the idea.
Ángel David from Ebéjico turned eight last month
One of the mothers told Colombian News: “The boy once came up to us and told us that he dreamed of a birthday party.
“We know that his mother does not have enough resources to celebrate his birthday.
“That’s how we decided to join forces to celebrate his birthday.”
The little boy fought back tears at the sound of the Spanish “cumpleaños feliz” (“Happy Birthday”)
According to the news report, Ángel’s teacher wanted to be an accomplice in the celebration.
And just like that, an entire group of jolly individuals surprised Ángel at school, located in the town of Seville in the Ebéjico municipality, leaving the unsuspecting little boy completely speechless.
Ángel comes from a household of four children
The eight-year-old was also gifted cake and some fizzy drinks, to the joy of him and his birthday partygoers.
“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday,” Ángel’s friends could be heard singing.
“May you fulfill them happily and may you fulfill them again,” the classmates chanted in the classroom of the Presbítero Gabriel Yepes Yepes Educational Institution, which had been decorated with balloons.
His mother revealed that she had never had the money to throw him a birthday party
Ángel’s buddies had even taken the time to decorate his cake with a theme from his favorite television show: Paw Patrol.
The outcome couldn’t have been better.
“I felt very happy, I had never had a birthday like that before,” Ángel said.
“We know that his mother does not have enough resources to celebrate his birthday,” one mom from Ángel’s class said
He continued: “I was so happy that I even started crying from happiness.
“My companions hugged me and told me to live until I was three thousand years old.
The eight-year-old received a Paw Patrol-themed cake and some fizzy drinks
“And I already want to celebrate other birthdays with my family and friends.”
Ángel’s story is a bittersweet one that has been echoed on the internet before.
Just yesterday, an entire community in Tennessee came together to help a single mom celebrate her son’s eighth birthday too.
“I felt very happy,” Ángel told Columbian News
Mikayla Freeman had been planning her son Tristan Verge’s special day.
She told News Channel 5 Nashville: “I’m a single mom, so I’m doing it by myself.
“In today’s day, everything is hard and expensive.
“I had never had a birthday like that before,” the little boy revealed
After posting on social media how Tristan was a “major car guy”, she asked people in the area if they could do a “car parade”.
In just two days, Mikayla’s wish was granted, and her little boy saw over 80 cars and 100 people surprising him for his birthday.
You can watch Ángel heartwarming reaction unfold in real-time below
“You have the old people, the younger people. Everybody just came together, and it was very beautiful,” Mikayla said.
She continued: “I don’t think money could buy the happiness and community we had here.
“I’ve never seen something come together so quickly and run so smoothly.”
Went from reading the most depressing post on BP to this, happy for the kid
I’d never had a birthday party at all growing up. So in 2008, I was able to be able to throw one so I did on what would be my 34th birthday. I invited a load of people I knew, both in real life and online. Made vodka jelly shots, had half a pub to use (I lived above it and worked there too!) so we had space then when the pub closed we went upstairs and the party carried on. Not everyone who I’d invited was able to come, but what I didn’t know was that everyone I had invited collectively had organised a joint card, and they all chipped in for a present. Knowing my love of Star Wars and Lego, I got Lego’s UCS Imperial Star Destroyer, and a card saying “Now You Are One!” Which made me smile so much! Party was a success!
A friend was brought up in the Jehovah's Witness faith. Her family never celebrated birthdays. We knew it would not be allowed to throw her a birthday party. Instead, we had 'A very happy un-birthday' party for her. It was no-one's birthday, but we had cake, candles, party games, food etc. She was delighted.
Chewie, I'm so glad you got to have an awesome 34th - I wish you could have had awesome childhood birthdays too, but hey, starting on your 34th ain’t bad! XD I had the weird sort-of opposite - huge birthday parties/celebrations every year, but despite them ostensibly being on MY birthday, mysteriously every year, the cake was my mother’s favorite cake! (Which is actually one of the few cake types I hate.) When I got into my teen years, we’d go out to eat - to my mother’s favorite places to eat (I was never asked where I wanted to go.) If we went somewhere/did an activity, it was always one of my mother’s favorite things (let’s just say I went to a lot of “birthday” musicals, ugh.) I know it sounds like first-world problems - at least I got bday celebrations? - but it is incredibly demoralizing over time when a narcissist shanghais what should be YOUR day into what THEY want to do. (I’m in my 40s now - bdays are trips to Medieval Times or karaoke! And the cake is RED VELVET AT LAST!!!!
this is so wholesome. this reminds me of a time i threw a surprise b-day party for a close friend of mine cuz she doesn't really do them a lot. i don't think she ever had one until that party i threw her. she is also like the nicest person ever, like everyone knows and likes her because she is that nice. she was so happy :D