Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Celebrated hip-hop artist Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori have found themselves in hot water (again) following their recent escapade in Venice where the prestigious Venice International Film Festival is currently taking place.

The couple’s R-rated behavior aboard a water taxi has led to them being banned by Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies.

Recently, Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori were banned from using primo Venetian boat services for their NSFW behavior

Image credits: alwayswitheeee

Image credits: alwayswitheeee

In response to images that surfaced last week showing the pair engaged in compromising activities on one of its boats, Venezia Turismo Motascafi issued a statement saying: “West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” adding that they completely disassociate themselves “from such acts and behavior.”

The spokesperson for the boat company clarified that the driver had been oblivious to what was happening behind him due to heavy boat traffic. He stated that if he had known about these “obscenities,” he would have immediately disembarked and reported them.

“West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” the Venetian company stated

Image credits: alwayswitheeee

Image credits: kanyethegoatwest

Image credits: biancasensorii

Image credits: kanyethegoatwest

However, this is far from being the first time the couple have stirred up controversy during their sojourn in Italy

Image credits: kanyethegoatwest

Image credits: biancasensorii

This is not the first time that Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, has stirred up controversy, however. Last year saw him facing severe criticism for making violently anti-Semitic remarks on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show.

His comments resulted in multiple suspensions from social media platforms and severed ties with major brands like Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas.

Meanwhile, throughout the entire summer, the couple has been attracting attention due to their choice of attire, which left little to the imagination and created quite some uproar in Italy.

The water taxi company wasn’t the only one having serious doubts about the couple’s improper behavior