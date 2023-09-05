 Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident
13points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Celebrated hip-hop artist Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori have found themselves in hot water (again) following their recent escapade in Venice where the prestigious Venice International Film Festival is currently taking place.

The couple’s R-rated behavior aboard a water taxi has led to them being banned by Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies.

Recently, Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori were banned from using primo Venetian boat services for their NSFW behavior

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: alwayswitheeee

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: alwayswitheeee

In response to images that surfaced last week showing the pair engaged in compromising activities on one of its boats, Venezia Turismo Motascafi issued a statement saying: “West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” adding that they completely disassociate themselves “from such acts and behavior.”

The spokesperson for the boat company clarified that the driver had been oblivious to what was happening behind him due to heavy boat traffic. He stated that if he had known about these “obscenities,” he would have immediately disembarked and reported them.

“West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” the Venetian company stated

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: alwayswitheeee

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: kanyethegoatwest

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: biancasensorii

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: kanyethegoatwest

However, this is far from being the first time the couple have stirred up controversy during their sojourn in Italy

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: kanyethegoatwest

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Image credits: biancasensorii

This is not the first time that Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, has stirred up controversy, however. Last year saw him facing severe criticism for making violently anti-Semitic remarks on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show.

His comments resulted in multiple suspensions from social media platforms and severed ties with major brands like Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas.

Meanwhile, throughout the entire summer, the couple has been attracting attention due to their choice of attire, which left little to the imagination and created quite some uproar in Italy.

The water taxi company wasn’t the only one having serious doubts about the couple’s improper behavior

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban Following R-Rated Incident

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More celebrity junk. Come on panda. Sort it out 🤔

1
1point
reply
POST
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More celebrity junk. Come on panda. Sort it out 🤔

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda