The Legal Mistake Justin Baldoni Made That Ended His $400M Countersuit Against Blake Lively

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of It Ends with Us, has suffered yet another legal defeat after his $400 million defamation countersuit against actress Blake Lively was officially shut down by a federal judge.

The ruling comes after Baldoni failed to file an amended complaint following the court’s dismissal of his original case back in June.

Highlights Judge Lewis Liman officially ended Justin Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively.

Baldoni missed the deadline to amend his complaint after the court dismissed the case in June.

The It Ends With Us legal saga continues as Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni moves toward trial in 2026.

Judge Lewis Liman confirmed the lapse in a final order issued on October 31, formally closing the countersuit and leaving the internet speculating about how a multimillion-dollar claim could collapse over what appears to be a procedural mistake.

“Special shout-out to Justin’s fans who seriously believed he had a case,” one of Lively’s fans celebrated online.

RELATED:

Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation countersuit against actress Blake Lively has been officially shut down

Blake Lively wearing a white blazer with floral designs, posing outdoors with a city skyline in the background.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Jeff Spicer

On October 17, Judge Liman notified both parties that he intended to enter final judgment unless a new filing was made. Only Blake Lively’s side responded.

According to documents, the 38-year-old actress asked the court to issue the final judgment while keeping her request for legal fees active.

The judge agreed.

Justin Baldoni wearing a floral shirt, appearing thoughtful in an interview about his legal mistake and countersuit.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/NBC

The decision marks the latest chapter in a long, chaotic feud that began last December when Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of misconduct on the set of It Ends with Us and of leading a retaliatory smear campaign after she reported his alleged behavior.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a scene, highlighting the legal mistake in his $400M countersuit.

Share icon

Image credits: Sony Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldoni, on the other hand, denied all accusations and responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, claiming defamation and civil extortion, as well as stating they tried to wrestle control of the movie away from him.

Comment on social media from Carolyn Luscombe questioning if it was a stunt related to the legal mistake in Justin Baldoni's countersuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively pictured together amid legal mistake in $400M countersuit case.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Aeon

In June, Judge Liman dismissed Baldoni’s countersuit in its entirety, finding that Lively’s harassment allegations were legally protected under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, a law designed to safeguard speech made in connection with matters of public concern, including reports of misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining the legal mistake Justin Baldoni made that ended his $400M countersuit against Blake Lively in a social media post.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on a city street at night during filming, highlighting a legal mistake in countersuit case.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

The judge noted that Baldoni’s filing failed to demonstrate his opponents had acted with “actual malice” or serious doubt about the truth of her claims.

He also threw out Baldoni’s separate $250 million defamation suit against The New York Times on the same grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lively’s team celebrated the outcome while Baldoni’s dismissed it as nothing more than a false victory

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Concha Sanhernadez stating damage is done for both of them with a green check emoji and 36 likes.

Justin Baldoni wearing a blue shirt with a beard and mustache, highlighting the legal mistake in his countersuit case.

Share icon

Image credits: Variety

After the June ruling, Lively released a statement expressing the emotional toll the countersuit had taken on her.

“Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us,” she wrote on Instagram. “While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her lawyers called the outcome “a total victory and a complete vindication.” Attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb added, “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it.”

Blake Lively posing in a brown coat and jeans, highlighting the legal mistake ending Justin Baldoni's countersuit.

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively

ADVERTISEMENT

But Baldoni’s legal team quickly pushed back.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, fired back the following day, accusing Lively’s team of celebrating a predictable false victory.

“This case is about false accusations of s*xual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign,” Freedman told People Magazine.

“Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes it as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened,” he added.

Baldoni’s supporters were left scratching their heads at what they believe was a catastrophic mistake by his team

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively standing together holding papers against a stone wall background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively

In January, a judge scheduled the trial for Lively’s ongoing lawsuit for March 9, 2026, with a pretrial conference set for February 3. Both actors are expected to attend.

The now-ended countersuit had been seen as Baldoni’s strongest attempt to defend himself against Lively’s claims, making the missed filing deadline all the more perplexing to fans and observers.

On social media, users debated whether the lapse was a “strategic retreat” or a “catastrophic legal error.”

“Did his team just forget?” one user asked on X. “How does a $400 million case end because of a missed deadline?”

Blake Lively wearing black dress and earrings in a dimly lit setting related to Justin Baldoni legal mistake countersuit topic

Share icon

Image credits: Sony Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Baldoni’s legal team has indicated that they intend to appeal, setting the stage for another round in a battle that has already consumed both careers and divided Hollywood.

Netizens are already speculating on what Baldoni’s next move could be.

“This is a settleable case. Will Baldoni cut his losses? It’s not like he’s going to have a high income stream in the future; he needs to get what he can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s gonna need a GoFundMe.” Many believe the decision spells doom for Baldoni

Comment by Sherri E Williams reading Only winners are the lawyers, reacting to legal mistake hitting Justin Baldoni’s countersuit case.

Comment on social media discussing a $400M countersuit and questioning the legitimacy of the amount involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Mary Rapisardi on a legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s $400M countersuit.

User comment asking if someone won, shown in a social media message regarding Justin Baldoni legal mistake against Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Justin Baldoni's legal mistake in his $400M countersuit against Blake Lively, discussing funding for lawyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Stacey Hyde expressing balanced opinion on the legal mistake Justin Baldoni made in $400M countersuit case against Blake Lively.

Comment from Danielle Hoskins saying Blake probably paid the judge off, related to legal mistake Justin Baldoni made.

A social media comment discussing the legal mistake Justin Baldoni made in his countersuit against Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Erna Duspara criticizing a legal case involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively as a waste of taxpayer money.

Commenter Dani Fritcher expressing frustration mentioning Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Reynolds in a social media post.

Comment on social media expressing support for Justin Baldoni amid his legal mistake in a countersuit against Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing lawyers winning a money fight in relation to the legal mistake in Justin Baldoni’s countersuit.

ADVERTISEMENT