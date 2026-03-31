“List Of What?”: Joseph Duggar’s Leaked Jail Phone Call With Wife Sparks Speculation After People Notice Odd Details

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An audio recording of a telephonic conversation between Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, recently surfaced online.

Joseph, one of the many children of TV personalities Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting fame, was arrested on March 18 over allegations of violating a minor.

He is currently in the Washington County Detention Facility in Arkansas, awaiting extradition to Florida, where the alleged crime occurred.

Highlights A phone call recording revealed how Joseph Duggar is doing in jail after he confessed to violating a 9-year-old girl six years ago.

Over the phone call, Joseph told his wife, Kendra Dugga, that he was in solitary confinement and asked her about legal arrangements.

He refused to release his mobile phone to Kendra and did not ask about their children, which many users found suspicious.

“No remorse in either of their voices,” one user said about the audio recording.

RELATED:

Joseph Duggar has been charged in two different cities for harmful acts toward children

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

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Joseph Duggar was detained after a 14-year-old girl accused him of touching her inappropriately during a vacation in Florida’s Panama City Beach in 2020. She was 9 at the time.

He was charged in Florida with lewd and lascivious m*lestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, per the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Joseph, 31, is also facing charges in Arkansas, where the Duggar family lives, in connection with his wife’s arrest two days later.

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

Kendra, 27, was arrested on March 20 after investigators visiting their home allegedly found evidence that the couple wrongfully detained their kids by locking them in rooms from the outside.

Joseph and Kendra each were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree, per a press release from the Tontitown Police Department (TPD) in Arkansas.

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The two cases are not related, according to an insider.

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph has already confessed to violating his accuser multiple times by making her sit on his lap, cradling her in his arms, and grazing her private parts under the cover of a blanket while the two were seated together on a sofa.

He admitted that his “intentions were not pure” and that he had stopped the acts after apologizing to the girl.

According to an affidavit filed by the BCSO, authorities have collected the minor’s statement as well as physical evidence connected to the case, the nature of which has not been revealed.

Kendra Duggar has hired the lawyer who previously represented Josh Duggar

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Kendra was bailed out just 90 minutes after her arrest by her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, who reportedly paid a $1,470 bond.

Later that day, Joseph called Kendra at 8:11 p.m., just a few hours after her release. The couple connected after Kendra missed the first two calls, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office records, obtained by People Magazine.

The two discussed Kendra hiring the Duggar family’s longtime attorney, Travis Story, as her legal representation.

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph gave his vote of confidence in Story, who had also represented his brother Josh Duggar during his 2021 federal trial.

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Josh was found guilty on two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing inappropriate child images. He is now serving a 12-year sentence in a Texas prison and has been fined $250,000 for each conviction.

Kendra made it clear that the current arrangement with Story was to represent her only, not Joseph.

Joseph Duggar revealed he was spending time reading the Bible in solitary confinement

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At one point during the call, Kendra asked how Joseph was doing behind bars.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time reading — reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here,” Joseph said on the call.

“I’m in solitary [confinement]. I’m inside the cell for 23 hours of the day — like an eight-by-ten area,” Joseph added, describing the facility. “Good to hear your voice,” he added, and Kendra returned the sentiment.

Kendra said that she was trying to keep her “anxiety in check.”

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

She asked her husband if he needed “more money” or other reading material. Joseph turned down the offer, saying he had 50-60 bucks on him at the moment.

Halfway through the phone call, Kendra said that her attorney, Story, had asked her to talk to Joseph about releasing his belongings, specifically his phone.

“Travis wanted to ask you about releasing your belongings to me so I can get your phone?” she said.

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

“Oh, no, no need,” Joseph replied. “Tell him to reach out to me.”

“I think we need to figure out how I can get your phone,” Kendra answered. “I’ve got your iPad. I’ve been trying to work through some of the list that you gave me. But, I may have more questions.”

“If you need any passwords and stuff, just talk to Travis, and we’ll get those to you so you can take over everything that you need to,” Joseph said.

Kendra tried to ask about Joseph’s well-being once again, but he only repeated how helpful reading the Bible has been. He did not ask about her in return, nor did he show any concern for her or her children.

Towards the end of the call, Joseph’s voice dropped off, and Kendra could be heard asking several times: “Are you there?”

The audio ended after this.

Netizens spotted questionable details in Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s phone call

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Netizens found several parts of the phone conversation quite suspicious, specifically the mention of a “list” after Joseph refused to release his phone to Kendra.

Users speculated whether the “list” Kendra mentioned was tied to either of the cases, or whether his phone had further evidence that he did not want Kendra to see.

“What’s on the phone and iPad?!” one person said. “Didn’t sound like he really wanted her to get his phone,” said another.

Image credits: littleduggarfamily

“List of what?! Things to be deleted off the iPad?” a third speculated.

“I think the police need the phone and iPad,” said a fourth.

Many were also surprised that Joseph did not ask after Kendra or their kids.

“He never asked how she and the kids were doing,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “He did not ask her or his children. That says A LOT. He’s more worried about himself than about his children.”

Several others called Kendra out for keeping in contact with Joseph after he confessed to the accusations of m*lestation.

“If my husband did this, I’d never answer his calls again,” one individual said. Another penned, “So crazy how she’s not even upset with him.”

“The only way Joe would be talking to me is through my newly hired divorce attorney,” a third chimed in.

“She doesn’t sound like she’s leaving him,” wrote one more. “She sounds like she feels sorry for him.”

Another had a different theory: “It honestly seems like she’s trying to build her own case against him without him realizing.”

“What a bizarre conversation.” The internet was shocked with Joseph Duggar’s phone conversation with his wife Kendra from jail