People Develop Horrifying Theory After Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Speak Out About Son Joseph’s Victim

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People have raised questions about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar after the couple broke their silence on their son’s arrest.

Though the parents say they are “heartbroken” about the incident, some believe there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 and is facing two charges of lewd and lascivious behavior. The 31-year-old, who rose to fame with his family on the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, was accused of inappropriate behavior with a 9-year-old child.

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Highlights Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they are "heartbroken" over their son Joseph’s arrest on charges of lewd behavior with a 9-year-old.

Joseph Duggar allegedly touched a young girl multiple times in 2020 during a family vacation.

People have raised questions about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar following the second arrest in the family.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have addressed their son Joseph’s arrest



Image credits: duggarfam

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

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The girl, now 14 years old, claimed that Joseph touched her inappropriately on several occasions in 2020 during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The victim accused Joseph of repeatedly asking her to sit on his lap and touching her thighs, underwear, and privates while sitting on the couch together as he covered her with a blanket.

Kendra, Joseph’s wife and the mother of their four children, was arrested in connection to a separate case involving false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child after police searched their home. She has since been released from custody.

Image credits: 5NEWS

The arrests come four years after Joseph’s older brother, Josh, was convicted of possessing inappropriate images of children. Josh is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.

In a statement sent to multiple media outlets Monday (March 30), a representative for the Duggar family said, “Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation.

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“Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time.

“They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

Joseph is accused of inappropriate behavior with a 9-year-old girl during a vacation



Image credits: duggarfam

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The Duggars became famous after starring in the reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting for seven years, which documented the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle as they raised their 19 children, whose names all begin with the letter J.

Reacting to Jim Bob and Michelle’s statement, some netizens suggested that the Duggar parents may have mistreated their own children. “I’m usually not in favor of witch hunting, but at what point do we recognize a familial pattern and get proactive looking for other victims and offenders?” one person wrote.

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Image credits: duggarfam

“They perpetuated and created the problem by covering it up from the beginning,” claimed another.

“It’s VERY weird that 2 of the boys are now arrested for the same dang stuff,” shared a third user.

“Has anybody considered that this may have happened to them?” asked someone else.

Joseph’s wife, Kendra, was also arrested in connection with a separate case on charges of endangering the welfare of a child



Image credits: 5NEWS

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19 Kids and Counting began airing in 2008 but was canceled in 2015 after m*lestation allegations surfaced against Josh.

Josh, the eldest of the Duggar children, was accused of m*lesting five children, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager.

Addressing the incident and cancellation of the show in 2015, he stated, “Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

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“I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation,” he continued.

“We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.”

Following TLC’s decision to axe the TV show, Jim Bob and Michelle stated that the entire family “overcame a terrible situation” and “found healing and a way forward.”

Joseph and his family rose to fame after appearing in the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting



Image credits: duggarfam

The Duggars also said they hoped “the painful situation” the family had gone through would “point people toward faith in God and help others who also have lived through similar dark situations to find help, hope, and healing as well.”

After Josh posted his apology, Joseph condemned his brother’s behavior in a 2015 episode of Counting On.

“Whenever somebody you respect the most is willing to get up and proclaim what we believe as Christians, about being true to your wife, you’d never think that that’s the person who’s involved in it,” Joseph said.

Josh has never been arrested or charged in connection with the alleged m*lestation of his sisters. In 2022, he was convicted of receiving and possessing child p*rnography.

In 2023, a docuseries titled Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets explored the allegations against the family, including how the parents joined an alleged “cult” known as the Institute for Basic Life Principles (IBLP) in their youth.

The leader of the institution, Bill Gothard, reportedly left his position following allegations of s*xual harassment. He has denied the accusations.

Image credits: 5NEWS

Jill Duggar, one of the sisters who was allegedly m*lested by Josh, revealed in the documentary that she felt pressured by her parents to join the spinoff Counting On after the original show was canceled.

“I didn’t want to but at the same time I’ve never said no to my family before,” she said.

Jill added that her parents’ authority had always been “ingrained” in her life and that she felt like if she disobeyed her parents “bad things were gonna happen” to her.