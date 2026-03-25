“Shame On You!”: Michelle Duggar Gets Into Heated Confrontation After Bailing Daughter-In-Law Out Of Jail

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TV personality Michelle Duggar was filmed having a verbal altercation with a man parked in his car outside the family’s residence in Tontitown, Arkansas, on March 24.

The incident took place days after Michelle bailed her daughter-in-law, Kendra Duggar, out of jail.

Her son, Joseph Duggar, is also currently detained. Both Joseph and Kendra were arrested last week on separate charges.

Highlights Michelle Duggar got into a fiery exchange after being asked about her son Joseph Duggar and daughter-in-law Kendra Duggar.

Joseph and Kendra were recently arrested on separate and unrelated charges of child endangerment.

Kendra has been accused of wrongfully detaining her kids, while Joseph has confessed to inappropriately touching a minor in 2020.

“The panic in her eyes is scary,” one user said on Instagram about Michelle’s reaction during the confrontation.

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Michelle Duggar claimed she was “protecting children” when asked about Joseph and Kendra

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Michelle and her husband Jim Bob Duggar are a popular reality show couple who rose to fame after they featured in 19 Kids and Counting and its spin-off show, Counting On.

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The shows focused on the daily lives of the couple, who were married in 1984, and how they raised their 19 children — nine daughters and ten sons — all of whose names begin with ‘J’.

Joseph Duggar is the seventh child and the third son of the pair, who married Kendra (née Caldwell) in 2017. Their wedding was featured in an episode of Counting On.

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In the video recently circulating on the internet, Michelle is seen approaching the vehicle of the person filming her while holding her own phone in recording mode.

She then accused the person, who later identified as a member of the press, of “making money” by following her.

“I am protecting children,” she added.

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“What were [Joseph and Kendra] doing?” the person asked, to which Michelle responded: “That’s none of your business.”

The reporter then alleged that the couple was doing “something way worse,” and Michelle fired back: “No! You don’t have the right to be here!”

After this, he asked Michelle for an interview. Elsewhere in the video, he also requested to interview Kendra, who was arrested for alleged child endangerment.

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“You cannot be here,” Michelle responded. “You are interfering with children.”

“This has nothing to do with the children,” the person answered. “You guys are being investigated for the children. I’m here from the press.”

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“You will go! You will not ask me anything! You will have to talk to someone else!” the reality TV personality retorted. “Shame on you!”

Kendra Duggar’s arrest was not related to Joseph’s m*lestation charges, as per a source

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Kendra Duggar, 27, was arrested on March 20 for wrongfully detaining her children after authorities conducted a home investigation at the Duggar residence.

It took place two days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was arrested on March 18, facing accusations of touching a 9-year-old girl inappropriately during a vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020.

The two were each charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

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The couple’s eldest son, Garrett David, was born in 2018, followed by a daughter, Addison Renee, born in 2019. They had their third child, a girl called Brooklyn Praise, in 2021.

According to Joseph’s jail records, he is listed as a father of four kids, indicating they had another child at some point before their arrests.

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A source close to the situation told US Weekly that the detectives found evidence of child negligence and removed Kendra’s kids from the premises, along with arresting her.

“Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside,” the insider said. “They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids.”

🚨“Michelle Duggar from the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting was confronted by a reporter about covering up her son’s crimes. Her reaction has left TikTok viewers stunned.” “Michelle Duggar is a disgusting human being. She and her husband knew what their sons were doing to their… pic.twitter.com/EwQo3jGLqM — Sara TFTB1 (@SaraTftb1) March 24, 2026

The source further said that any speculation surrounding Kendra’s arrest being linked to Joseph’s was unfounded.

“It is ridiculous as the media reports imply she’s involved in Joseph’s alleged crime,” they said. “Totally unrelated and a harsh response.”

According to Joseph Duggar’s arrest affidavit, he confessed to taking advantage of a 9-year-old girl, who is now 14.

Joseph, 31, also “admitted his intentions were not pure.”

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Joseph will be extradited from the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, where he is currently detained, to a facility in Florida, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of lewd and lascivious m*lestation of a victim less than 12 years old conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Kendra, meanwhile, was released the same day she was arrested on a $1,470 bond, according to an OK! Magazine report. Michelle was photographed driving away with Kendra after bailing her out.

Joseph is not the first Duggar son to have confessed to a s*x crime

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The victim’s statement revealed that Joseph Duggar allegedly made her sit on his lap numerous times, cradled her, and asked her to sit on the couch beside him before covering both of them with a blanket.

The victim alleged that this happened on several occasions and that Joseph’s hand grazed her private parts every time, “which made her feel uncomfortable and confused.”

Joseph eventually apologized to the victim for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology, she said.

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Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

This wasn’t the first time a Duggar family member had confessed to m*lesting someone.

In a 2015 FOX interview, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told Megyn Kelly that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, confessed to them about fondling four of his sisters and a family babysitter when he was a teenager.

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“He said he had improperly touched some of our daughters,” Jim Bob Duggar said. “He said he was just curious about girls and he had gone in and touched them over their clothes when they were sleeping.”

“He’s very sorry,” Michelle said.

“I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions,” Josh, 27 at the time, wrote online.

Around the same time, Josh’s sisters, Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, told Kelly on FOX that their parents installed locks on their doors after their brother’s confession.

Josh was incarcerated in 2021 for an unrelated crime after a jury found him guilty of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing inappropriate child images. He is now serving a 12-year sentence in a Texas prison and has been fined $250,000 for each conviction.

“She raised at least two child m*lesters.” The internet blasted Michelle Duggar for losing her cool over her son’s arrest

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