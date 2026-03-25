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“Shame On You!”: Michelle Duggar Gets Into Heated Confrontation After Bailing Daughter-In-Law Out Of Jail
Michelle Duggar confronts someone outside a car, holding up a phone with an intense expression in a wooded area.
Crime, Society

“Shame On You!”: Michelle Duggar Gets Into Heated Confrontation After Bailing Daughter-In-Law Out Of Jail

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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TV personality Michelle Duggar was filmed having a verbal altercation with a man parked in his car outside the family’s residence in Tontitown, Arkansas, on March 24.

The incident took place days after Michelle bailed her daughter-in-law, Kendra Duggar, out of jail.

Her son, Joseph Duggar, is also currently detained. Both Joseph and Kendra were arrested last week on separate charges.

Highlights
  • Michelle Duggar got into a fiery exchange after being asked about her son Joseph Duggar and daughter-in-law Kendra Duggar.
  • Joseph and Kendra were recently arrested on separate and unrelated charges of child endangerment.
  • Kendra has been accused of wrongfully detaining her kids, while Joseph has confessed to inappropriately touching a minor in 2020.

“The panic in her eyes is scary,” one user said on Instagram about Michelle’s reaction during the confrontation.

RELATED:

    Michelle Duggar claimed she was “protecting children” when asked about Joseph and Kendra

    Michelle Duggar smiling against a brick wall, involved in a heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: duggarfam

    Michelle and her husband Jim Bob Duggar are a popular reality show couple who rose to fame after they featured in 19 Kids and Counting and its spin-off show, Counting On.

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    The shows focused on the daily lives of the couple, who were married in 1984, and how they raised their 19 children — nine daughters and ten sons — all of whose names begin with ‘J’.

    Joseph Duggar is the seventh child and the third son of the pair, who married Kendra (née Caldwell) in 2017. Their wedding was featured in an episode of Counting On.

    Young couple smiling outdoors, highlighting Michelle Duggar's heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    In the video recently circulating on the internet, Michelle is seen approaching the vehicle of the person filming her while holding her own phone in recording mode.

    She then accused the person, who later identified as a member of the press, of “making money” by following her.

    “I am protecting children,” she added.

    Michelle Duggar holding a phone, appearing upset and confronting someone outdoors near a wooded area.

    Image credits: shabba

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    “What were [Joseph and Kendra] doing?” the person asked, to which Michelle responded: “That’s none of your business.”

    The reporter then alleged that the couple was doing “something way worse,” and Michelle fired back: “No! You don’t have the right to be here!”

    After this, he asked Michelle for an interview. Elsewhere in the video, he also requested to interview Kendra, who was arrested for alleged child endangerment.

    Comment by Rae with heart emoji, expressing surprise about someone never seen with a phone, shown on social media platform.

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    Comment by Ms. Crews expressing surprise at someone being angry, related to Michelle Duggar heated confrontation after bail.

    “You cannot be here,” Michelle responded. “You are interfering with children.”

    “This has nothing to do with the children,” the person answered. “You guys are being investigated for the children. I’m here from the press.”

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    “You will go! You will not ask me anything! You will have to talk to someone else!” the reality TV personality retorted. “Shame on you!”

    Kendra Duggar’s arrest was not related to Joseph’s m*lestation charges, as per a source

    Mugshots of a woman and a man linked to Michelle Duggar’s heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    Kendra Duggar, 27, was arrested on March 20 for wrongfully detaining her children after authorities conducted a home investigation at the Duggar residence.

    It took place two days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was arrested on March 18, facing accusations of touching a 9-year-old girl inappropriately during a vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020.

    The two were each charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment.

    Tweet by Clare Chapuis criticizing Michelle Duggar, discussing drama and facial expressions in a heated confrontation.

    Image credits: ChapuisClare

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    The couple’s eldest son, Garrett David, was born in 2018, followed by a daughter, Addison Renee, born in 2019. They had their third child, a girl called Brooklyn Praise, in 2021.

    According to Joseph’s jail records, he is listed as a father of four kids, indicating they had another child at some point before their arrests.

    Michelle Duggar in a heated confrontation outdoors, holding a smartphone with an intense expression.

    Image credits: shabba

    A source close to the situation told US Weekly that the detectives found evidence of child negligence and removed Kendra’s kids from the premises, along with arresting her.

    “Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside,” the insider said. “They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids.”

    The source further said that any speculation surrounding Kendra’s arrest being linked to Joseph’s was unfounded.

    “It is ridiculous as the media reports imply she’s involved in Joseph’s alleged crime,” they said. “Totally unrelated and a harsh response.”

    According to Joseph Duggar’s arrest affidavit, he confessed to taking advantage of a 9-year-old girl, who is now 14.

    Joseph, 31, also “admitted his intentions were not pure.”

    Tweet mentioning Michelle Duggar in a heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail, posted by Brenda Murph.

    Image credits: mamurf41

    Michelle Duggar with family outdoors, dressed formally, capturing a warm family moment amid controversy keywords.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Joseph will be extradited from the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, where he is currently detained, to a facility in Florida, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of lewd and lascivious m*lestation of a victim less than 12 years old conducted by a person 18 years or older.

    Kendra, meanwhile, was released the same day she was arrested on a $1,470 bond, according to an OK! Magazine report. Michelle was photographed driving away with Kendra after bailing her out.

    Joseph is not the first Duggar son to have confessed to a s*x crime

    Michelle Duggar involved in heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail, shown in jail scenes.

    Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    The victim’s statement revealed that Joseph Duggar allegedly made her sit on his lap numerous times, cradled her, and asked her to sit on the couch beside him before covering both of them with a blanket.

    The victim alleged that this happened on several occasions and that Joseph’s hand grazed her private parts every time, “which made her feel uncomfortable and confused.”

    Joseph eventually apologized to the victim for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology, she said.

    Tweet highlighting Michelle Duggar's alleged involvement in putting locks on kids' doors amid family tensions.

    Image credits: RightsideRa

    Man being searched by officer in jail and sitting alone in holding cell, related to Michelle Duggar heated confrontation.

    Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    This wasn’t the first time a Duggar family member had confessed to m*lesting someone.

    In a 2015 FOX interview, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told Megyn Kelly that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, confessed to them about fondling four of his sisters and a family babysitter when he was a teenager.

    A smiling young couple sitting close together, highlighting Michelle Duggar's heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    “He said he had improperly touched some of our daughters,” Jim Bob Duggar said. “He said he was just curious about girls and he had gone in and touched them over their clothes when they were sleeping.”

    “He’s very sorry,” Michelle said.

    “I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions,” Josh, 27 at the time, wrote online.

    Around the same time, Josh’s sisters, Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, told Kelly on FOX that their parents installed locks on their doors after their brother’s confession.

    Josh was incarcerated in 2021 for an unrelated crime after a jury found him guilty of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing inappropriate child images. He is now serving a 12-year sentence in a Texas prison and has been fined $250,000 for each conviction.

    “She raised at least two child m*lesters.” The internet blasted Michelle Duggar for losing her cool over her son’s arrest

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Michelle Duggar in a heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: kyle_teamjoe

    Twitter reply from Black Sheep commenting on 19 children witnessing behind the scenes moments in a social media post.

    Image credits: honeycroppers

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Michelle Duggar amid heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: LilOlePearlie

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Michelle Duggar’s heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: MadamePutli

    Tweet by Holly Beary discussing humor related to prairie dress and iPhone 16 in a social media reply.

    Image credits: flyguybry

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Michelle Duggar in a heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: amanduhh19283

    Social media comment criticizing Michelle Duggar family after heated confrontation and jail bail incident.

    Image credits: rose_maizie

    Tweet criticizing Michelle Duggar’s parenting after heated confrontation following daughter-in-law’s jail bail.

    Image credits: RaiseHail5

    Michelle Duggar engaged in a heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail on social media.

    Image credits: KatmooseWarren

    Tweet from Cynthia Hill defending Michelle Duggar amid heated confrontation after bailing daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: Cynthia58240755

    Tweet discussing a heated confrontation involving Michelle Duggar after bailing her daughter-in-law out of jail.

    Image credits: ciaras8

    Poll Question

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Dugger Men and conservative Christians in general usually end up being pedophiles. All these small off shoots of Christianity like the ones practiced by the Duggars. Like father like sons I’ll bet!! Jim Bob prob has molested underage girls too!

    1
    1point
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So maybe, follow me here, you um, shrink into the sunset instead of heaping full barn loads of ridicule upon your family, just to keep us surprised.

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That lady raised PDFs. Wonder how many more will get caught. And locking kids in their rooms? What does the fire dept. say about that?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Dugger Men and conservative Christians in general usually end up being pedophiles. All these small off shoots of Christianity like the ones practiced by the Duggars. Like father like sons I’ll bet!! Jim Bob prob has molested underage girls too!

    1
    1point
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So maybe, follow me here, you um, shrink into the sunset instead of heaping full barn loads of ridicule upon your family, just to keep us surprised.

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That lady raised PDFs. Wonder how many more will get caught. And locking kids in their rooms? What does the fire dept. say about that?

    0
    0points
    reply
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