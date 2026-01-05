Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“End Of Her Bizarre Adventure”: JoJo Siwa Changes Name Following Dramatic Transformation
Young woman in a sparkling gold dress posing outdoors at night, reflecting JoJo Siwa dramatic transformation news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“End Of Her Bizarre Adventure”: JoJo Siwa Changes Name Following Dramatic Transformation

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa quietly changed her name on TikTok after sharing a look at her past year. Ahead of the new year, Siwa posted a video on the platform on December 28, 2025, which quickly went viral, garnering 8 million views. 

Aside from the Dance Moms alum’s dramatic transformation amidst her relationship with sports presenter Chris Hughes, fans noticed that her account was now attributed to Joelle Siwa. After using the nickname “JoJo” for most of her career, the change caught many fans off guard. 

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa quietly changed her name on social media after sharing a dramatic transformation video on TikTok.
  • Netizens had mixed feelings about Siwa’s name change and transformation and wondered about her motivations.
  • Some fans attributed Siwa’s dramatic transformation to her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, whom she met during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

“This really is the end of her bizarre adventure,” one fan wrote on X. 

RELATED:

    JoJo Siwa quietly changed her name at the start of the new year

    JoJo Siwa smiling in a lavender dress indoors, showing a dramatic transformation with visible tattoos on her arm.

    JoJo Siwa smiling in a lavender dress indoors, showing a dramatic transformation with visible tattoos on her arm.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

    The user’s comment referenced the popular Japanese manga/anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, since the singer shares her stage nickname “JoJo” with the protagonists of the Hirohiko Araki-created series. 

    Born Joelle Joanie Siwa, the 22-year-old quietly replaced her nickname with her official birth name on TikTok, following the viral video.

    JoJo Siwa smiling outdoors in a casual sweatshirt, showcasing her dramatic transformation and name change recently.

    JoJo Siwa smiling outdoors in a casual sweatshirt, showcasing her dramatic transformation and name change recently.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

    She captioned the post, “Beautiful year if you ask me. Couldn’t count all the highs if you asked me to.”  

    The clip featured a snap of Siwa from March 2025 when she posed on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She sported a denim co-ord set and a glittery silver and pink headpiece, complete with rhinestones and glitter-heavy makeup.

    Person at iHeartRadio event wearing jeweled headpiece and denim outfit, showcasing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation in appearance.

    Person at iHeartRadio event wearing jeweled headpiece and denim outfit, showcasing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation in appearance.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    Later that same month, she was pictured in a similar attire at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. However, in the video’s second photo, Siwa was dressed more casually, wearing a simple Christmas sweater. 

    “The girl who is exiting 2025,” she captioned the second image.

    Fans had mixed reactions to JoJo Siwa’s transformation and name change

    JoJo Siwa with rainbow hair wearing a colorful studded jacket at a red carpet event after dramatic transformation.

    JoJo Siwa with rainbow hair wearing a colorful studded jacket at a red carpet event after dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    For most of 2025, Siwa’s outfits comprised glitter and glam, which changed just before the year’s end. Some fans were excited by the singer’s transformation and welcomed her more elegant look. However, the name change left several netizens confused.

    Screenshot of a tweet about the end of her bizarre adventure related to JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change.

    Screenshot of a tweet about the end of her bizarre adventure related to JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change.

    Image credits: hernandy_s

    Tweet from Camille Corbett reacting to JoJo Siwa name change and dramatic transformation, questioning her orientation.

    Tweet from Camille Corbett reacting to JoJo Siwa name change and dramatic transformation, questioning her orientation.

    Image credits: TheWittyGirl

    “JoJo Siwa evolving! I wonder if this is a full rebrand or just a TikTok thing,” one X user said.

    Another person commented, “Her adventure was so bizarre she changed her name.”

    “Interesting choice! I wonder if she’ll explain the reason behind the change,” a third fan wrote.

    JoJo Siwa in a sparkling gold dress posing outdoors at night, showcasing her dramatic transformation and new name change.

    JoJo Siwa in a sparkling gold dress posing outdoors at night, showcasing her dramatic transformation and new name change.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

    The transformation also made some netizens question whether the former child star was “channeling her straight persona” since she initially identified as a lesbian in 2021, but has more recently refused to label her orientation.

    Netizens credited JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes, for her transformation

    JoJo Siwa smiling in vintage style outfit and pearl necklace, showcasing dramatic transformation and name change update.

    JoJo Siwa smiling in vintage style outfit and pearl necklace, showcasing dramatic transformation and name change update.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa/TikTok

    Some fans felt that Siwa’s name change was a result of her relationship with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes.

    The two met during their time on the reality series Celebrity Big Brother. In June 2025, Siwa confirmed that their relationship with the 33-year-old was more than platonic. 

    Social media user questions JoJo Siwa’s name change amid dramatic transformation and new career direction.

    Social media user questions JoJo Siwa’s name change amid dramatic transformation and new career direction.

    Image credits: fromRosario10

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change after her bizarre adventure.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change after her bizarre adventure.

    Image credits: WGMeets

    Some users accused that the singer was being forced to slip into traditional gender roles because of Hughes. 

    One fan wrote on TikTok, “You guys are ignoring that she never wanted to be called Joelle until she started to date her boyfriend.”

    JoJo Siwa smiling and hugging a man backstage, showcasing her dramatic transformation and new name change after bizarre adventure.

    JoJo Siwa smiling and hugging a man backstage, showcasing her dramatic transformation and new name change after bizarre adventure.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

    Siwa faced similar backlash in July 2025, after posting a cover of the song Bette Davis Eyes, dressed as a housewife. However, the Karma singer defended her choice, telling CNN that the outfit was simply a Halloween costume. 

    “I don’t know where ‘trad wife’ came from,” she said.

    JoJo Siwa smiling in casual wear seated on an airplane, highlighting her dramatic transformation and name change.

    JoJo Siwa smiling in casual wear seated on an airplane, highlighting her dramatic transformation and name change.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

    Other fans were more supportive of Siwa’s relationship with Hughes and credited him with bringing a positive transformation in the singer. 

    “Chris Hughes has been so good for and to you,” commented one TikToker. 

    Another user said, “You’ve never glowed more than when Chris was loving you.” Siwa seemingly responded to her critics with a TikTok video posted on December 31, accompanied by the lyrics to her hit song Boomerang, lip-syncing to the line, “I don’t really care about what they say.”

    “It was a great run.” Fans welcomed JoJo Siwa’s new persona after her transformation

    Tweet screenshot discussing JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation, referencing the shift from wrecking ball era to Joanne era

    Tweet screenshot discussing JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation, referencing the shift from wrecking ball era to Joanne era

    Image credits: shinywiglett

    Social media post discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change following bizarre adventure.

    Social media post discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change following bizarre adventure.

    Image credits: Happ_GRE

    Twitter reply text from Cristina Fox on a mobile screen, referencing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change.

    Twitter reply text from Cristina Fox on a mobile screen, referencing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change.

    Image credits: cristinafoxtv

    Tweet by JadeJMA saying it was a great run, related to JoJo Siwa name change after dramatic transformation.

    Tweet by JadeJMA saying it was a great run, related to JoJo Siwa name change after dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: JadeJMA1

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing personal growth amid JoJo Siwa's name change and dramatic transformation news.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing personal growth amid JoJo Siwa's name change and dramatic transformation news.

    Image credits: gatormetaX

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change, highlighting a mature and normal dress style.

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change, highlighting a mature and normal dress style.

    Image credits: angelofdesire07

    Social media comment discussing the end of JoJo Siwa’s bizarre adventure and her dramatic transformation.

    Social media comment discussing the end of JoJo Siwa’s bizarre adventure and her dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: PhotoFrens_

    Tweet from user PattyNest questioning if someone is still embracing the trad wife lifestyle amid JoJo Siwa name change news.

    Tweet from user PattyNest questioning if someone is still embracing the trad wife lifestyle amid JoJo Siwa name change news.

    Image credits: PattyNest

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation, questioning Araki's meaning behind it.

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation, questioning Araki's meaning behind it.

    Image credits: d33pBleu71

    A social media comment expressing confusion and mentioning the word bizarre related to JoJo Siwa's name change.

    A social media comment expressing confusion and mentioning the word bizarre related to JoJo Siwa's name change.

    Image credits: hakeemthatwhat

    Twitter reply from Time Cow Fan Club commenting on JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation with no regrets.

    Twitter reply from Time Cow Fan Club commenting on JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation with no regrets.

    Image credits: kullijhan

    Tweet by user Demori mentioning JoJo Siwa's new beginning following dramatic transformation on social media platform.

    Tweet by user Demori mentioning JoJo Siwa's new beginning following dramatic transformation on social media platform.

    Image credits: theeonlyDAEmori

    Social media comment about JoJo Siwa’s dramatic transformation and name change receiving positive support online.

    Social media comment about JoJo Siwa’s dramatic transformation and name change receiving positive support online.

    Image credits: acolombiadev

    Tweet screenshot showing user NoBanks Nearby replying to PopCrave with the message JoJo grew up, related to JoJo Siwa name change and dramatic transformation.

    Tweet screenshot showing user NoBanks Nearby replying to PopCrave with the message JoJo grew up, related to JoJo Siwa name change and dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: NoBanksNearby

    Tweet about JoJo Siwa's name change and dramatic transformation with comments on rebrand and internet chaos.

    Tweet about JoJo Siwa's name change and dramatic transformation with comments on rebrand and internet chaos.

    Image credits: thecityismine

    Social media post showing fan support for JoJo Siwa's name change after dramatic transformation.

    Social media post showing fan support for JoJo Siwa's name change after dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BREAKING NEWS: Child star changes TikTok screen name from childhood nickname to birth name now that they are an adult. Internet LOSES THEIR MINDS XD Man, I HATED my name (Crystal) when I was a child. I got mocked and bullied for it because it wasn't a super-common name when I was a kid. I couldn't wait until I turned 18; I was going to change my name legally. Then, I turned 18 and I realized I didn't hate my name any more; it was just my name. I ended up not changing my name. But I can completely understand how someone would want to STOP going by their childhood nickname/stage name/child star name once they're an adult.

    4
    4points
    reply
