“End Of Her Bizarre Adventure”: JoJo Siwa Changes Name Following Dramatic Transformation

American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa quietly changed her name on TikTok after sharing a look at her past year. Ahead of the new year, Siwa posted a video on the platform on December 28, 2025, which quickly went viral, garnering 8 million views.

Aside from the Dance Moms alum’s dramatic transformation amidst her relationship with sports presenter Chris Hughes, fans noticed that her account was now attributed to Joelle Siwa. After using the nickname “JoJo” for most of her career, the change caught many fans off guard.

JoJo Siwa quietly changed her name at the start of the new year

JoJo Siwa smiling in a lavender dress indoors, showing a dramatic transformation with visible tattoos on her arm.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

The user’s comment referenced the popular Japanese manga/anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, since the singer shares her stage nickname “JoJo” with the protagonists of the Hirohiko Araki-created series.

Born Joelle Joanie Siwa, the 22-year-old quietly replaced her nickname with her official birth name on TikTok, following the viral video.

JoJo Siwa smiling outdoors in a casual sweatshirt, showcasing her dramatic transformation and name change recently.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

She captioned the post, “Beautiful year if you ask me. Couldn’t count all the highs if you asked me to.”

The clip featured a snap of Siwa from March 2025 when she posed on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She sported a denim co-ord set and a glittery silver and pink headpiece, complete with rhinestones and glitter-heavy makeup.

Person at iHeartRadio event wearing jeweled headpiece and denim outfit, showcasing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation in appearance.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Later that same month, she was pictured in a similar attire at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. However, in the video’s second photo, Siwa was dressed more casually, wearing a simple Christmas sweater.

“The girl who is exiting 2025,” she captioned the second image.

Fans had mixed reactions to JoJo Siwa’s transformation and name change

JoJo Siwa with rainbow hair wearing a colorful studded jacket at a red carpet event after dramatic transformation.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

For most of 2025, Siwa’s outfits comprised glitter and glam, which changed just before the year’s end. Some fans were excited by the singer’s transformation and welcomed her more elegant look. However, the name change left several netizens confused.

Screenshot of a tweet about the end of her bizarre adventure related to JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change.

Image credits: hernandy_s

Tweet from Camille Corbett reacting to JoJo Siwa name change and dramatic transformation, questioning her orientation.

Image credits: TheWittyGirl

“JoJo Siwa evolving! I wonder if this is a full rebrand or just a TikTok thing,” one X user said.

Another person commented, “Her adventure was so bizarre she changed her name.”

“Interesting choice! I wonder if she’ll explain the reason behind the change,” a third fan wrote.

JoJo Siwa in a sparkling gold dress posing outdoors at night, showcasing her dramatic transformation and new name change.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

The transformation also made some netizens question whether the former child star was “channeling her straight persona” since she initially identified as a lesbian in 2021, but has more recently refused to label her orientation.

Netizens credited JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes, for her transformation

JoJo Siwa smiling in vintage style outfit and pearl necklace, showcasing dramatic transformation and name change update.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa/TikTok

Some fans felt that Siwa’s name change was a result of her relationship with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes.

The two met during their time on the reality series Celebrity Big Brother. In June 2025, Siwa confirmed that their relationship with the 33-year-old was more than platonic.

Social media user questions JoJo Siwa’s name change amid dramatic transformation and new career direction.

Image credits: fromRosario10

Screenshot of a tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change after her bizarre adventure.

Image credits: WGMeets

Some users accused that the singer was being forced to slip into traditional gender roles because of Hughes.

One fan wrote on TikTok, “You guys are ignoring that she never wanted to be called Joelle until she started to date her boyfriend.”

JoJo Siwa smiling and hugging a man backstage, showcasing her dramatic transformation and new name change after bizarre adventure.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

Siwa faced similar backlash in July 2025, after posting a cover of the song Bette Davis Eyes, dressed as a housewife. However, the Karma singer defended her choice, telling CNN that the outfit was simply a Halloween costume.

“I don’t know where ‘trad wife’ came from,” she said.

JoJo Siwa smiling in casual wear seated on an airplane, highlighting her dramatic transformation and name change.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa/Instagram

Other fans were more supportive of Siwa’s relationship with Hughes and credited him with bringing a positive transformation in the singer.

“Chris Hughes has been so good for and to you,” commented one TikToker.

Another user said, “You’ve never glowed more than when Chris was loving you.” Siwa seemingly responded to her critics with a TikTok video posted on December 31, accompanied by the lyrics to her hit song Boomerang, lip-syncing to the line, “I don’t really care about what they say.”

“It was a great run.” Fans welcomed JoJo Siwa’s new persona after her transformation

Tweet screenshot discussing JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation, referencing the shift from wrecking ball era to Joanne era

Image credits: shinywiglett

Social media post discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change following bizarre adventure.

Image credits: Happ_GRE

Twitter reply text from Cristina Fox on a mobile screen, referencing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change.

Image credits: cristinafoxtv

Tweet by JadeJMA saying it was a great run, related to JoJo Siwa name change after dramatic transformation.

Image credits: JadeJMA1

Screenshot of a tweet discussing personal growth amid JoJo Siwa's name change and dramatic transformation news.

Image credits: gatormetaX

Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's dramatic transformation and name change, highlighting a mature and normal dress style.

Image credits: angelofdesire07

Social media comment discussing the end of JoJo Siwa’s bizarre adventure and her dramatic transformation.

Image credits: PhotoFrens_

Tweet from user PattyNest questioning if someone is still embracing the trad wife lifestyle amid JoJo Siwa name change news.

Image credits: PattyNest

Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation, questioning Araki's meaning behind it.

Image credits: d33pBleu71

A social media comment expressing confusion and mentioning the word bizarre related to JoJo Siwa's name change.

Image credits: hakeemthatwhat

Twitter reply from Time Cow Fan Club commenting on JoJo Siwa's name change and transformation with no regrets.

Image credits: kullijhan

Tweet by user Demori mentioning JoJo Siwa's new beginning following dramatic transformation on social media platform.

Image credits: theeonlyDAEmori

Social media comment about JoJo Siwa’s dramatic transformation and name change receiving positive support online.

Image credits: acolombiadev

Tweet screenshot showing user NoBanks Nearby replying to PopCrave with the message JoJo grew up, related to JoJo Siwa name change and dramatic transformation.

Image credits: NoBanksNearby

Tweet about JoJo Siwa's name change and dramatic transformation with comments on rebrand and internet chaos.

Image credits: thecityismine

Social media post showing fan support for JoJo Siwa's name change after dramatic transformation.

Image credits: ladidaix