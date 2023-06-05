Recently, somebody asked in one of the Reddit communities to share job posting red flags that immediately scream “stay away”. Here are 42 things folks wish people knew so that they can avoid workplaces like these once they see at least one of these signs!

Additionally, sometimes you don’t even notice a few additional words in the job posting that may mean something (most likely bad) that only people who have learned this the hard way know.

The first thing you check when searching for a job is, of course, the job description. It’s important to analyze if the responsibilities listed are what you want to do, if you are suitable for this position and in general what the company offers, salaries, benefits, etc. However, bear in mind that even if everything in the job description looks good, that’s not always exactly what the company is ready to offer.

#1 "salary to be discussed".



Every single interview I've gone for that didn't disclose the salary upfront was severely underpaid.

#2 Work hard, play hard - we’re all alcoholics

#3 "Entry level" and "3-5 years experience required" don't belong in the same job posting.

#4 Flexible schedule means we expect you to be very flexible with our poor scheduling

#5 “You wear many hats”, we expect you to do the job of like 4 people and we’re going to under pay you

#6 “Urgently hiring multiple candidates”

#7 “Start up culture” : a disorganised hot mess of egos.

#8 Fast paced environment. That usually means absolute chaos with no one in charge.

#9 Any use of the word “Rockstar”.

#10 “Looking to hire a rock star” is code for overworked, underpaid, and willing to accept ego strokes over fair working conditions.



“Salary based on experience” is code for lowest possible salary.



If it is a government job and the salary range is 35,000-50,000…the salary is 35,000. No negotiations.



If the job has a date range that states when they will be accepting applications, and that range is less than seven days, they most likely already have an internal candidate for the job and are legally required to post the job for other applicants. State government and public universities do this all the time.

#11 "Bachelor's degree required. Starting pay $12.50/hr"

#12 Must have a bubbly personality.



F**k off.

#13 Too many HR buzzwords

#14 They've been growing rapidly for the last fifty years, but you've never heard of them. It's probably going to be an MLM recruiting session, not an actual job interview.

#15 As a wheelchair user, I stay away from job postings that require applicants to be able to lift 50 lbs, but the position is something like graphic designer, web content specialist, etc. I've even seen that listed for remote positions.



It's code for "we don't want to hire disabled people but it's illegal to say that overtly."

#16 My job partially includes job placement. I went on a tour today with one of the higher ups and she used the word “nightmare” several times describing some things. Then she was complaining that they can’t get anyone to hire on or stay hired on. That they had 8 candidates file, get screened and the day of only 2 showed up. And I wanted to ask so badly what they were paying, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to control my reaction so I refrained. Then she complained later that people “didn’t want to work, wanted to take days off during the middle of the week, and didn’t want to work over 40 hours”. I was getting nauseous. I don’t want want to deal with that s**t either, especially for half of my pay that I get now. Not to mention dealing with deadlines and back breaking work. On top of that they were bitching about it from a nice office position. Like you don’t have to work in the factory with no climate control, lifting heavy s**t, or dealing with all the other countless b******t. You get to sit in a nice office and gossip with the other office people, while making 3x what those line workers get. I don’t know if I have the heart to place people in these positions.

#17 Permanent "Now hiring" signs painted on buildings/trucks. It just means you can't keep staff.

#18 I agreed to a Zoom interview, showed up looking professional, and noticed 8 other guys attending as well. The guy who called me says, "Okay, guys, the presentation starts in 10 minutes; take notes because there will be questions at the end." Noped right out then and there.

#19 *We are a family* companies expect you to be fine with getting underpaid and doing endless overtime because hey, they order food once in a while for the team which is soo cool...

#20 "Fast paced enviornment" means insane deadlines and bosses breathing down your neck.



"Unique challenges" means constant clusterfuck.



"Occasional overtime" means just say goodbye to your family because you'll never leave the office again.

#21 Whenever they say they are looking for someone to fill a 'new role,' it often means there is no predefined job description, and no one has a clear idea of what your tasks will be. It can be chaotic, leaving you unsure about the nature of your job. Unfortunately, in my experience, after two years, you may be laid off once your managers realize that your role was unnecessary from the start. This has happened to me twice.

#22 When the pay is advertised as "up to $XX" instead of actually saying the starting base pay amount.

#23 Oddly specific requierments, meaning they already know the person they want to hire but they are obligated to make an open call for the position. In other words, you will waste your time applying.

#24 I saw one job posting that was front desk administrator at a retirement home.

Requires a bachelors degree, 10 year experience.

Your role was a/p, a/r, payroll, journal entry, bank recs. Then to add to that, SEO management, social media management, updating the website. Oh and if that wasn’t enough there was an HR requirement too. Hiring, training new staff, outlying policies, reviews, payroll, etc.

so basically doing the work of 3 departments all for the great wage of 38k

#25 Certain company names - If you know.....you know



Posted by a company that is frequently hiring - high turnover, and there is a reason for it



"work hard, play hard" - expect to work your a**e off



"Looking for a self-starter" - no training, "sink-or-swim"



"family culture" - You will be expected to give 160%, and look past a toxic culture



"job fair" - Need to hire a lot of people, warm bodies will do



poor grammar/broken English - If you can't pay attention to detail with your first impression......



No job description, or duties that don't seem to align with the position advertised - 'nuf said



"Urgent"/"Urgently hiring" - "I'm a recruiter, and I need to fill this position, so I keep my job" or "They desperately need to fill this position, and there will be a ton of work waiting for you, when you start."



rate/wage that is below market rate/wage - self-explanatory

#26 I applied for a position on indeed, guy called me like an hour after I sent my resume, said he was traveling and was only going to be in town through today, but wanted me to come to his hotel room for an interview. I told him that sounds like how you get human trafficked and he immediately hung up. So, that, I guess.

#27 Requires you to be bilingual and have experience but pay is 15 dollars an hour.

If my skills as a bilingual worker with experience only gets me minimum wage f**k you

#28 "Be your own boss". Stay away.

#29 All caps.



A litany of technologies.



"no job hoppers!"



If they ever suggest that you should care "more about the work than compensation"



"Some weekends"

#30 Make up to $100k a year! Pay starts at $25 an hour!

#31 Vague job descriptions, unrealistic job requirements, and pushy recruiters are red flags that signal it may not be the right fit.

#32 Constantly posting for new staff and always hiring. If they can't retain staff, there is usually a good reason.

#33 "salary to be discussed"



This means they ARE going to lowball the daylights out of you.



"occasional overtime"



This means plan on working several evenings or Saturdays....sometimes on short notice.

#34 "must have thick skin." GTFO

#35 When the company has no website



When they don't list the salary



When the company name is too generic

#36 "Competitive wages"



So, low wages

#37 Any job posting where the upper limit of the pay is based on your effort is just some hustle culture BS. Set a wage in stone.

#38 Oh I got a few.



“This will be a group interview.” code for: “this role is high pressure sales”



“We’re like a family.” Code for: “We have a incredibly dysfunctional office with lots of backstabbing”



“We work hard, play hard.” Code for: “We work 80 hour weeks and every three months we might order pizza.



“We’re looking for a rockstar willing to take on multiple roles.” Code for: “We’re gonna make you our b***h for the lowest pay possible and we’re going to expect you to enjoy it.”



“A solid role with plenty of opportunity for upward mobility.” Code for: “You will be in the same role for several years and we will continue to pour on additional responsibility without actually promoting you so we don’t have to pay you as much.”



“Competitive pay” Code for: “We will pay you well below market value. As little as we possibly can”



“Pay range: $20,000-$60,000 based on experience” Code for: “You will be getting $20,000. No negotiations. Take it or leave it.”



“May be required to work overtime and occasionally on weekends” Code for: “Your a*s will be working 12 hour days and on every weekend”



“Competitive benefits” Code for: “We offer the bare minimum on benefits we are required to do. Your medical and dental will suck, you will get no sick days, and you get two weeks of paid vacation… which we decide when you can use it and you can only use it after being with the company for a full year. Family is planning a trip to Ft. Meters in the 3rd week of July. Well, they’ll have to go without you. Your vacation is scheduled for the first week of February and the first week of October and we are not budging on those dates.”



“Unlimited PTO days.” Code for: “you can request as many PTO days as you want. We’re not going to approve of any PTO request you make. Oh your dad died and you need to go to the funeral? Well the VP is taking his annual two month retreat to the Swiss Alps. You’re gonna have to miss it.”

#39 Anything where the right-wing crazy is so bad that it's leaking through the job listing itself. Sort of like the alcoholic who is so far gone that can't even really control themselves in public anymore.



It often takes the form of being bitter and resentful against "lazy" workers who don't appreciate the value of hard work. You'll also occasionally see things like anti-tax screeds, Christian supremacism (i.e., rhetoric about "God" running the business or opposition to sinners, nonbelievers, etc.), and other assorted crazy.



On a completely different note, if a job posting doesn't list a compensation range, I am almost certain not to bother following up on it.

#40 When the posting focuses on having a degree despite the position not requiring it. Basically the whole font and back end programming field.

#41 When all the emphasis is on "sunlit, newly renovated working environment" with a "fun team" and there's no actual mention of salary, benefits, retirement or health-care plans, etc.



Or when you keep seeing the same job post back up again, all the time.