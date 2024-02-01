Manager Who Was Late Refuses To Properly Interview Candidates, Saying They Were Late

ADVERTISEMENT

Job hunting isn’t the easiest task in the world. In fact, sometimes, it seems that you must go through hell to land a job. Today’s story’s author felt just like that after the interview they had. We can’t even call it an interview since the whole thing was pretty much the hiring manager making the person feel bad for something she did herself. Thankfully, the person figured out how to get back at her.

How do you react when you get blamed for something that the blamer did?

This person comes to a job interview early, and the hiring manager is 10 minutes late but blames the person for being late when she arrives

After leaving the interview, the first thing the person did was call corporate to report the entitled hiring manager

The job interview that the OP described in the story was what they called “one of the worst experiences.” The said interview was at a store, which opens at 10, the same time the interview was scheduled.

The OP came 5 minutes earlier, but the door was still locked at the time. So, the person sat and waited until they were let in at 10:05. Interestingly, the interviewer, who was the store’s manager, wasn’t even there yet. She came 5 minutes later, and they went into her office.

Here is where the most infuriating part started. The manager told the OP that she didn’t know if she wanted to interview someone who arrived late. This confused the person, as they were a whole 5 minutes early, while she was 10 minutes late. So, they reminded her of that. The interview didn’t last long after that.

The OP wasn’t planning on being left so humiliated. So, they called the corporate of the store the second they left the interview. Luckily, the regional manager was a way better person than the interviewer and took the whole situation seriously. She asked all about the situation and the person. She even wished them luck finding a position. As the OP themselves said, “Best outcome I could have hoped for!”

To get an insight into how a person should behave if they find themselves in a similar situation as the post’s author, Bored Panda reached out to etiquette expert Kristina Szabova (check out her Instagram and YouTube channel) and business etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore.

Both experts highlighted the importance of punctuality in the job interview process, calling it a paramount aspect. Kristina mentioned that it shows a person’s seriousness, reliability, and professionalism. Showing up a few minutes early is a smart move, as you can freshen up, prepare, and find the location.

Jacqueline shared a similar insight: “Showing up on time shows respect for the other person and the company you represent.”

In the case of someone being late, again, the opinions of both experts agree that communication is key. If, for any reason, the person (either the interviewee or the interviewer) is late, the other party must be informed about the reason and about the estimated arrival time.

If a person is late for their job interview, “Indeed” has tips on how one should behave. Here are some of them:

Contact the recruiter and let them know of the situation;

Remain calm;

Acknowledge lateness after arrival;

Emphasize your dependability.

As you can see, the interviewed experts aren’t wrong: communication really is key.

In the case of a hiring manager running late, when they arrive, Jacqueline advises to “offer an apology to the job candidate immediately without making lame excuses.” Kristina adds to this advice: “Apologizing and going into details can even worsen the situation, disrupting everyone’s schedule.”

Overall, as Kristina said, the hiring process is a reflection of the company itself and its values. So, the time of everyone involved must be respected: “Time is precious—respect it for both candidates and the hiring team, and spend it wisely to create a positive and lasting impression.”

Jacqueline also emphasized the importance of communication after the interview: “I would advise companies to stay in contact with the job candidate, informing them of the status of the job. So many candidates are left in the dark only to discover someone else was hired.”

And, well, we can say that people in the Reddit story’s comments definitely agree with Jacqueline’s advice. Quite a few of them shared stories of being ghosted by a possible employer. And then the companies complain about how no one wants to interview with them! What entitlement! People are just tired of applying to plenty of jobs and not hearing a word from them.

Other netizens were cheering the OP on for calling the corporation. They hoped that this call would cause some changes within the company. After all, every job applicant is at risk of encountering such entitled hiring managers. So, maybe it’s time to move them away from these positions, as they seem drunk on power.

