What other infuriating, stupid, or confusing questions have you been asked during a job interview?

A big disclaimer before you proceed to read all the answers we collected for the “Why is hiring me a good idea?” question: it is very unlikely that there are a lot of employers who, when asking “Why are you a great match for this role?” or “Why do you want this job?”, would accept a funny or even clearly mocking answer in good humor. So unless you’ve gone to an interview just to pass some time, we recommend you don’t use any of these as your sincere answer. Instead, share them with your friends for a good laugh.

There are tons of tutorials, courses, and articles on the internet that provide advice on what to say in an interview to successfully land a job, but the issue here is that there is no universally good answer that will appeal to every potential employer you will encounter on your career path.

One such question on my top five list is “Why should we hire you?” Sounds like quite a normal question, but as an employer, shouldn’t you be the one who decides why you should hire me? Asking me this question begins to feel like you are asking me to do your job for you.

I have done my fair share of job interviews in my lifetime. Some of them were actually pretty creative, others very standard, and some… what should we call them? Alternatively creative? Fortunately, there were only a handful of those in my experience. But even during standard interviews, you are very likely to be asked some infuriating questions.

#1 "Because I've always been passionate about not starving to death."

#2 "Because I have the only antidote. Did you enjoy your coffee?"

#3 "I have a good collection of memes and can give the right meme references at any appropriate moment."

#4 "For the same reason I chose this company over other equally-qualified companies."

#5 "If you don't hire me, your competition will and then you'll have a problem."

#6 "No, the real question is — why should I work for you?"

#7 "Hiring me now will be cheaper than trying to convince me later."

#8 "Because you can’t afford not to, given my penchant for arson."

#9 "If you don’t, I’ll come into work and do the job anyway."

#10 "Because I’m incredibly lazy and that makes me very good at creating efficiencies and automating things."

#11 "When you look at the schedule, and you see my name, you know you have nothing to worry about."

#12 "Cause I already told a ton of people about this interview and if I don't get the job I'm gonna look like an idiot."

#13 "Because I am always the food guy. Hire me and you'll never be hungry again."

#14 "Because I know what I'm doing and there's only one way for you to find out."

#15 "Don’t like me now? Just think of the satisfaction you will get out of firing me later. Oh, you definitely savor it."

#16 "That’s because I cover my food when I microwave it."

#17 "I’m pretty confident that I am the best candidate for this job role."

#18 "Because I'm broke and you replied to my application."

#19 "Because I am not here to get paid. I am here to do a job."

#20 "Thank you for that wonderful question."

#21 "I'm not the better choice, I'm the best choice."

#22 "Because life is full of regrets, and you don't want to make losing me one of them."

#23 "Because I’m allergic to unemployment."

#24 "Because I will make you more money than you will pay me."

#25 "Because I'm me and they're not."

#26 "I’m happy to do things for money."

#27 "You all are desperate as hell for warm bodies, right? Check my temperature and see if I’m warm."

#28 "If you don’t, I will spoil 'Endgame' for you."

#29 "I hacked your computer and invited myself for this interview."

#30 "My credentials and experiences can speak for themselves."

#31 "Because I waited at the reception area for 30 minutes and I observed that your only two employees were fooling around instead of working."

#32 "If I thought you shouldn't hire me, I wouldn't have shown up today."

#33 "If you hire me, all your dreams will come true."

#34 "Because you have work that needs to be done, and I am qualified and willing to get that work done right."

#35 "What's with all the questions? Are you a cop?"

#36 "If you don’t hire me, it would prove that the company’s management is incompetent."

#37 "If you hire me, I'll have the corporate logo tattooed on my forearm."

#38 "Because I’ve got anger management issues. I don't take rejection quite well."

#39 "Because if you don't hire me, I'm not likely to get much of your work done."

#40 "Because my dad will fire you if you don't hire me."

#41 "Because I will likely be better at your job than you are."

#42 "Because you look like a person that makes smart decisions."

#43 "I know hiring a new employee is a large investment. I plan to have your investment pay off immediately."

#44 "Interviews are a two way street. I'm sure if you and I weren't interested we wouldn't have made it to this question; one of us would have gotten up and left already."

#45 "Because nobody from twenty years into the future hasn’t jumped back in time to tell you that you shouldn’t."

#46 "Because I am willing to exchange services for funds."

#47 "Because if you don’t then another person just like me will continue the trend because of how common I am."

#48 "Because I know what you did last summer."

#49 "You didn’t come here to make a choice, you’ve already made it. You came here to try to understand why you’ve made that choice. I’ll be starting tomorrow."

#50 "I know a guy who can get us donuts."

#51 "To fulfill the prophesy of the chosen pizza delivery man."

#52 "I like money. You like money. I think we should do this."

#53 "I've always been passionate about being able to afford food."

#54 "Oh, I didn't know I had to do your job too."

#55 "Because you’re hiring?"

#56 "I would definitely be a great asset to the events team because I party all the time. So, let’s get this party started!"

#57 "If you don’t hire me, you won’t be able to leave here with a clear conscience. I guarantee that you’ll always be haunted by your grave mistake of not hiring me!"

#58 "Because I'm your nephew."

#59 "If I give you a good reason, then I will no longer be equal with the other applicants. Trust me, it will be very unfair to them."

#60 "Because I showed up, sat on this chair, and speaking with you. The same can't be said for some of the people on your list. I can almost guarantee that."

#61 "Well, give me the opportunity to show you."

#62 "Well, if you didn't want to hire me, I wouldn't be here would I?"

#63 "Yes, I agree!"

#64 "Because I have 10 million YouTube subscribers."

#65 "You were the one who posted a job opening, so you tell me."

#66 "I’ve already applied three times and I feel that now is finally the time for me to be hired."

#67 "I hate questions like this."

#68 "Why wouldn't you hire me?"

#69 "Because I said so."

#70 "I know you’ve been looking for me this whole time. Your search is finally over!"

#71 "Let's cut the chase. I need a job. You have one. Are you going to give it to me or not?!"

#72 "Because I need money?"

#73 "Because I'll never steal more than I feel I am entitled to."

#74 "Now that you've asked me such a lame question with no definitive answer possible, you tell me why I'd even want this job."

#75 "You have to hire someone. You might as well give me a try."

#76 "I’d rather not tell you."

#77 "Because the number of people available to you with my particular skill set can be counted with your fingers."

#78 "Because you have a vacancy?"

#79 "Quit playing around now. Let's do this quick so we can get a few drinks in over lunch?"

#80 "Because I get sh*t done!"

#81 "Because you value quality work and you're looking for a dependable worker. Well, here I am!"

#82 "Because you don't intimidate me."

#83 "No one is equal to me. There are only lesser applicants."

#84 "Call anyone I've worked for or with and ask them. You'll have your answer."

#85 "Why not?"

#86 "Because I have x and y qualifications to fit this job and I am a motivated individual."

#87 "I know you have a big decision ahead of you and for that, I am not envious."

#88 "Because I’m a big fan of money. I like it, I use it, I have a little. I keep it in a jar on top of my refrigerator. I’d like to put more in that jar."

#89 "Because I would like to acquire currency."

#90 "I don’t know, and you don’t know. We’ll figure that out together if you hire me."

#91 "Because I am the chosen one."

#92 "I am curious why are people quitting this job. Thank you for your time, I will figure out it on Monday."

#93 "You can't expect me to go to clients and represent the company's best interests if I can't sit down here now and represent mine."

#94 "Because I won't work for the company. I will work for me. Luckily, our goals are aligned."

#95 "Thank you for your question. I'm processing your query and will get back shortly. Your time is valuable to me."

#96 "I don't steal colleague's lunch."

#97 "I never leave the coffee pot empty and I use headphones when listening to music."

#98 "I don't want to look back on today thinking, 'I should have been a little less arrogant, and I don't want you looking back thinking, 'I should have hired the other guy instead."

#99 "Because my promises depend on what I can deliver, and not the other way round."

#100 "Because you and I want the same thing - for me to succeed."

#101 "Because I'm a superhero. They call me 'Family man.' I got kids to feed."

#102 "You shouldn't hire me. See? Reverse psychology."

#103 "I would make a great addition to the football team."

#104 "Because I don't have a job."

#105 "That’s because I'm fricking amazing!"

#106 "You shouldn't hire me because you really aren't seeking the best person for the job. You are seeking someone whose skills and experience don't threaten you."

#107 "Because if you don't, I'll release the video. Yeah, I know you know what I’m talking about."

#108 "Because I'll work for free!"

#109 "I really don't want to work. I'm only here for the money, and I will only give you the effort you pay for."

#110 "I once came first on the Rainbow Road map in 'Mario Kart.'"

#111 "To be honest, I'm just here because someone in your company wanted you to talk to me, and I had other things people planned for me this afternoon so I wanted an excuse to get away from them."

#112 "What kind of lame question is that? Come on now, you aren't even trying? At this point don't you just want to hire me so you can move on with your life?"

#113 "Because I am probably better looking, smarter and quieter than half the employees I have seen just by sitting in the waiting room, why wouldn't you?"

#114 "Because if you don't hire me, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will do what you have in mind right now."

#115 "No reason, it's just that there are no equally qualified applicants."

#116 "Because I'll end up taking your job."

#117 "Because I am the best option you have."

#118 "You probably shouldn’t, I already have a job."

#119 "If you hire me, I'm going to make you look very good in front of your boss."

#120 "Because I'm better than all of them."

#121 "You shouldn't. I complain a lot. I do not work well with others, and I have unrealistic expectations about how things should be. I would not be an asset to your 'team.'"