“The Horse Has No Regrets”: Jennifer Connelly Admits She Regrets Iconic Movie Scene, Sparking Career Debate
Jennifer Connelly sitting on a red and yellow horse ride indoors, reflecting on iconic movie scene and career regrets.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Horse Has No Regrets”: Jennifer Connelly Admits She Regrets Iconic Movie Scene, Sparking Career Debate

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
3

22

3

The internet has surprised Jennifer Connelly with a gift she never expected: going massively viral for a scene she recorded 34 years ago.

A quote from a 2016 Rolling Stone interview resurfaced on X this week, racking up more than 11 million views just days after the actress turned 55 on December 12. 

In it, Connelly admitted she regretted one of the most talked-about scenes of her early career: the infamous mechanical horse moment in the 1991 romantic comedy Career Opportunities.

Highlights
  • A 2016 Rolling Stone quote about Career Opportunities resurfaced on X, pulling Jennifer Connelly into a viral debate.
  • Connelly described being uncomfortable with the film’s provocative horse scene and its promotional marketing.
  • Netizens remain divided on whether the scene helped her career or unfairly defined her early image.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I was NOT comfortable with that,” Connelly said at the time, reflecting on how the scene followed her long after the film’s release.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Actress Jennifer Connelly went viral as her iconic Career Opportunities horse scene resurfaced on X

    Jennifer Connelly attending an event, reflecting on her iconic movie scene and career regrets in a thoughtful expression.

    Jennifer Connelly attending an event, reflecting on her iconic movie scene and career regrets in a thoughtful expression.

    Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    Jennifer Connelly sitting on a bright orange horse ride inside a store, reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets.

    Jennifer Connelly sitting on a bright orange horse ride inside a store, reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Career Opportunities starred Connelly as Josie McClellan, an affluent but emotionally neglected young woman who finds herself locked overnight in a Target store with janitor Jim Dodge, played by Frank Whaley. 

    The movie was filmed inside a real Target at 4000 Covington Highway in Decatur, Georgia, with principal photography beginning on November 13, 1989. Connelly was just 18 years old at the time.

    Twitter post by Chloe discussing the 90s and boundaries, related to Jennifer Connelly regrets iconic movie scene debate.

    Twitter post by Chloe discussing the 90s and boundaries, related to Jennifer Connelly regrets iconic movie scene debate.

    Image credits: cyberlychloe

    Scene from iconic movie featuring Jennifer Connelly sparking career debate about regrets and the horse has no regrets theme

    Scene from iconic movie featuring Jennifer Connelly sparking career debate about regrets and the horse has no regrets theme

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Released on March 29, 1991, the film was widely panned by critics and underperformed at the box office.

    Despite that, one scene lodged itself firmly in pop culture memory: Connelly riding a mechanical horse inside the store in a deliberately provocative sequence that became the centerpiece of the film’s marketing.

    Something Connelly was admittedly not too happy about at the time.

    In the Rolling Stone interview, she recalled a moment that crystallized her discomfort. One of her college professors approached her and described seeing a life-size promotional display of her rocking back and forth on the mechanical horse.

    “Now I’d never seen this poster, but some of my friends told me about this… thing that was prominently on display,” she said.

    The advertisement, she explained, cut between her on the horse and Whaley’s face, paired with the line: “He’s about to have the ride of his life!”

    “That sure as hell wasn’t a subject that I was d**ng to learn about from my professor,” Connelly added.

    While many netizens sided with Connelly, others were left scratching their heads given the roles the actress would later take on

    Jennifer Connelly in an orange sweater, discussing her regrets about an iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Jennifer Connelly in an orange sweater, discussing her regrets about an iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Image credits: jennifer.connelly

    Jennifer Connelly discusses regrets about iconic movie scene in The Horse Has No Regrets, sparking career debate.

    Jennifer Connelly discusses regrets about iconic movie scene in The Horse Has No Regrets, sparking career debate.

    Image credits: Scope360Journal

    The resurfaced quote caused a flood of hilarious reactions online.

    “I bet the horse has no regrets,” one user joked.

    Some argued the scene helped launch her career. 

    “She regretted it but it got her famous and known everywhere,” one comment read.

    Jennifer Connelly in a white tank top on set, reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets sparking career debate.

    Jennifer Connelly in a white tank top on set, reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets sparking career debate.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Others sided with Connelly. 

    “PREACH, Jennifer Connelly! That scene was the epitome of 90s awkwardness,” a user wrote. “Who wouldn’t regret a mechanical poster of themselves rocking a horse?”

    Several reactions pointed out the irony of Connelly’s later career choices. 

    “And to think, nine years later she went on to play a her**n add*ct,” one commenter noted, referencing her raw and explicit performance in Requiem for a Dream.

    Jennifer Connelly speaking about iconic movie scene regrets in a black blazer with long dark hair on a white background.

    Jennifer Connelly speaking about iconic movie scene regrets in a black blazer with long dark hair on a white background.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair

    The contrast became a central point of debate. 

    Some questioned how Connelly could regret the horse scene while later embracing far darker and more graphic roles, while others argued the difference lay in agency and maturity.

    The moment led many to reflect on how provocative scenes can follow actresses for decades

    Jennifer Connelly in teal jacket looking serious, relating to iconic movie scene and career regret discussion.

    Jennifer Connelly in teal jacket looking serious, relating to iconic movie scene and career regret discussion.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Jennifer Connelly posing confidently in a white blazer, reflecting on her iconic movie scene and career regrets.

    Jennifer Connelly posing confidently in a white blazer, reflecting on her iconic movie scene and career regrets.

    Image credits: jennifer.connelly

    The Rolling Stone interview where the quote originated took place in 2016, during a period when Connelly was being celebrated for her longevity and range

    By then, she had long moved past her early roles, having built a career that included Labyrinth, Requiem for a Dream, A Beautiful Mind, and numerous acclaimed performances that had little to do with provocation.

    Jennifer Connelly in a close-up scene from The Horse Has No Regrets, expressing emotion during an intense movie moment.

    Jennifer Connelly in a close-up scene from The Horse Has No Regrets, expressing emotion during an intense movie moment.

    Image credits: Imagine Entertainment

    That same year, Connelly appeared at the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills alongside her husband, actor Paul Bettany. 

    She wore a custom sequined Louis Vuitton gown, a brand with which she has partnered multiple times over the years.

    The bright red cold-shoulder dress featured a mock neck, a thigh-high slit, and embellishments along the collarbone and sleeves, paired with Louis Vuitton booties, a matching clutch, and even jewelry from the brand.

    Jennifer Connelly posing in a red sequined dress at a UNICEF event, reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets.

    Jennifer Connelly posing in a red sequined dress at a UNICEF event, reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets.

    Image credits: Getty/Jeffrey Mayer

    The renewed debate has left audiences split. Some saw the scene as a harmless relic of early-90s cinema, while others felt Connelly’s regret was a reminder of how young actresses were marketed and consumed, often without fully understanding the ramifications.

    “Yeah, the scene itself is fun and eye-catching. Nothing “bad” in it… but the way they marketed it, turning her into pure objectification with that tagline? That was wrong,” a user wrote.

    Jennifer Connelly in iconic movie scenes, reflecting career moments and admitting regrets over The Horse Has No Regrets.

    Jennifer Connelly in iconic movie scenes, reflecting career moments and admitting regrets over The Horse Has No Regrets.

    Image credits: X/fopminui

    Jennifer Connelly in a close-up, reflecting on her iconic movie scene and career regrets in a softly lit setting.

    Image credits: Universal Studios

    Others had a much harsher take.

    “Older actresses denounce their previous s**ualization because it invalidates their achievements.  And because they can’t use it anymore.”

    More than three decades later, one thing is clear, the infamous horse scene still follows Connelly, able to make her go viral at any moment.

    The resurfaced iconic scene sparked debate over star’s career

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s iconic movie scene and its impact on her career debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s iconic movie scene and its impact on her career debate.

    Image credits: IsZomg

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regrets about an iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regrets about an iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Image credits: lonelyfireflyX

    Twitter post discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regrets about her iconic movie scene sparking a career debate.

    Twitter post discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regrets about her iconic movie scene sparking a career debate.

    Image credits: kingscrownBTC

    Screenshot of a tweet reading the horse has no regrets, referencing Jennifer Connelly and iconic movie scene regrets.

    Screenshot of a tweet reading the horse has no regrets, referencing Jennifer Connelly and iconic movie scene regrets.

    Image credits: foreman317

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to The Horse Has No Regrets, discussing Jennifer Connelly’s iconic movie scene regret.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to The Horse Has No Regrets, discussing Jennifer Connelly’s iconic movie scene regret.

    Image credits: LouPerez

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regret about an iconic 90s movie scene involving a mechanical horse.

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regret about an iconic 90s movie scene involving a mechanical horse.

    Image credits: Rexflexasaurus

    Tweet by Tee gold replying to @RealEmirHan saying I’m sure she’s done worse, posted at 6:13 AM on Dec 13, 2025, with 17 likes.

    Tweet by Tee gold replying to @RealEmirHan saying I’m sure she’s done worse, posted at 6:13 AM on Dec 13, 2025, with 17 likes.

    Image credits: TeeXau

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s early career and regret over iconic movie scene marketing sparking career debate.

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s early career and regret over iconic movie scene marketing sparking career debate.

    Image credits: dineshkieknazar

    Tweet from Anthology of Interest discussing older actresses denouncing past sexualisation and its impact on their achievements and careers.

    Tweet from Anthology of Interest discussing older actresses denouncing past sexualisation and its impact on their achievements and careers.

    Image credits: ns4235

    Tweet by Joleen Lockridge discussing power dynamics and regret over an iconic movie scene in relation to Jennifer Connelly’s career debate.

    Tweet by Joleen Lockridge discussing power dynamics and regret over an iconic movie scene in relation to Jennifer Connelly’s career debate.

    Image credits: joleen_official

    Tweet asking if Jennifer Connelly regrets the fame and money from her iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Tweet asking if Jennifer Connelly regrets the fame and money from her iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Image credits: Solace_exe

    Twitter post discussing Jennifer Connelly admitting regret about an iconic movie scene sparking a career debate.

    Twitter post discussing Jennifer Connelly admitting regret about an iconic movie scene sparking a career debate.

    Image credits: LibBlocker4000

    Screenshot of a tweet by John Quigg II responding about Jennifer Connelly and her regret over iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet by John Quigg II responding about Jennifer Connelly and her regret over iconic movie scene sparking career debate.

    Image credits: JohnQuiggII

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets and the challenges in the film industry.

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets and the challenges in the film industry.

    Image credits: dynaayoW

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regrets about an iconic movie scene sparking debate about her career.

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly’s regrets about an iconic movie scene sparking debate about her career.

    Image credits: Skykvng01

    22

    3

    22

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still beautiful as ever, all these years later. She's the same age as me, but I don't look anywhere near as good! Paul Bettany is a lucky, lucky man.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’ll always be the beautiful girl from Labyrinth to me! :)

    0
    0points
    reply
    helentart avatar
    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She thinks that’s bad lol it’s tame considering what she did in requiem lol

    0
    0points
    reply
