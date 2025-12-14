“The Horse Has No Regrets”: Jennifer Connelly Admits She Regrets Iconic Movie Scene, Sparking Career Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has surprised Jennifer Connelly with a gift she never expected: going massively viral for a scene she recorded 34 years ago.

A quote from a 2016 Rolling Stone interview resurfaced on X this week, racking up more than 11 million views just days after the actress turned 55 on December 12.

In it, Connelly admitted she regretted one of the most talked-about scenes of her early career: the infamous mechanical horse moment in the 1991 romantic comedy Career Opportunities.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I was NOT comfortable with that,” Connelly said at the time, reflecting on how the scene followed her long after the film’s release.

Actress Jennifer Connelly went viral as her iconic Career Opportunities horse scene resurfaced on X

Jennifer Connelly attending an event

Jennifer Connelly sitting on a bright orange horse ride inside a store

Career Opportunities starred Connelly as Josie McClellan, an affluent but emotionally neglected young woman who finds herself locked overnight in a Target store with janitor Jim Dodge, played by Frank Whaley.

The movie was filmed inside a real Target at 4000 Covington Highway in Decatur, Georgia, with principal photography beginning on November 13, 1989. Connelly was just 18 years old at the time.

Twitter post by Chloe discussing the 90s and boundaries

Scene from iconic movie featuring Jennifer Connelly

Released on March 29, 1991, the film was widely panned by critics and underperformed at the box office.

Despite that, one scene lodged itself firmly in pop culture memory: Connelly riding a mechanical horse inside the store in a deliberately provocative sequence that became the centerpiece of the film’s marketing.

Something Connelly was admittedly not too happy about at the time.

Jennifer Connelly said she regretted the horse scene in Career Opportunities (1991), especially after a professor told her he saw a life-size mechanical poster of her rocking on it. “I don’t know about anyone else, but I was NOT comfortable with that.” pic.twitter.com/oJWckqIgyU — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) December 12, 2025

In the Rolling Stone interview, she recalled a moment that crystallized her discomfort. One of her college professors approached her and described seeing a life-size promotional display of her rocking back and forth on the mechanical horse.

“Now I’d never seen this poster, but some of my friends told me about this… thing that was prominently on display,” she said.

The advertisement, she explained, cut between her on the horse and Whaley’s face, paired with the line: “He’s about to have the ride of his life!”

“That sure as hell wasn’t a subject that I was d**ng to learn about from my professor,” Connelly added.

While many netizens sided with Connelly, others were left scratching their heads given the roles the actress would later take on

Jennifer Connelly in an orange sweater

Jennifer Connelly discusses regrets about iconic movie scene

The resurfaced quote caused a flood of hilarious reactions online.

“I bet the horse has no regrets,” one user joked.

Some argued the scene helped launch her career.

“She regretted it but it got her famous and known everywhere,” one comment read.

Jennifer Connelly in a white tank top on set

Others sided with Connelly.

“PREACH, Jennifer Connelly! That scene was the epitome of 90s awkwardness,” a user wrote. “Who wouldn’t regret a mechanical poster of themselves rocking a horse?”

Several reactions pointed out the irony of Connelly’s later career choices.

“And to think, nine years later she went on to play a her**n add*ct,” one commenter noted, referencing her raw and explicit performance in Requiem for a Dream.

Jennifer Connelly speaking about iconic movie scene regrets in a black blazer

The contrast became a central point of debate.

Some questioned how Connelly could regret the horse scene while later embracing far darker and more graphic roles, while others argued the difference lay in agency and maturity.

The moment led many to reflect on how provocative scenes can follow actresses for decades

Jennifer Connelly in teal jacket

Jennifer Connelly posing confidently in a white blazer

The Rolling Stone interview where the quote originated took place in 2016, during a period when Connelly was being celebrated for her longevity and range.

By then, she had long moved past her early roles, having built a career that included Labyrinth, Requiem for a Dream, A Beautiful Mind, and numerous acclaimed performances that had little to do with provocation.

Jennifer Connelly in a close-up scene

That same year, Connelly appeared at the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills alongside her husband, actor Paul Bettany.

She wore a custom sequined Louis Vuitton gown, a brand with which she has partnered multiple times over the years.

The bright red cold-shoulder dress featured a mock neck, a thigh-high slit, and embellishments along the collarbone and sleeves, paired with Louis Vuitton booties, a matching clutch, and even jewelry from the brand.

Jennifer Connelly posing in a red sequined dress at a UNICEF event

The renewed debate has left audiences split. Some saw the scene as a harmless relic of early-90s cinema, while others felt Connelly’s regret was a reminder of how young actresses were marketed and consumed, often without fully understanding the ramifications.

“Yeah, the scene itself is fun and eye-catching. Nothing “bad” in it… but the way they marketed it, turning her into pure objectification with that tagline? That was wrong,” a user wrote.

Jennifer Connelly in iconic movie scenes

Jennifer Connelly in a close-up

Others had a much harsher take.

“Older actresses denounce their previous s**ualization because it invalidates their achievements. And because they can’t use it anymore.”

More than three decades later, one thing is clear, the infamous horse scene still follows Connelly, able to make her go viral at any moment.

The resurfaced iconic scene sparked debate over star's career

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly's iconic movie scene

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly's regrets

Twitter post discussing Jennifer Connelly's regrets

Screenshot of a tweet reading the horse has no regrets

Screenshot of a tweet replying to The Horse Has No Regrets

Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly's regret about an iconic 90s movie scene

Tweet by Tee gold replying to @RealEmirHan saying I'm sure she's done worse, posted at 6:13 AM on Dec 13, 2025, with 17 likes.

Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly's early career

Tweet from Anthology of Interest discussing older actresses denouncing past sexualisation

Tweet by Joleen Lockridge discussing power dynamics and regret

Tweet asking if Jennifer Connelly regrets the fame and money

Twitter post discussing Jennifer Connelly admitting regret

Screenshot of a tweet by John Quigg II

Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly reflecting on iconic movie scene regrets

Tweet discussing Jennifer Connelly's regrets about an iconic movie scene

