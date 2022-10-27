90 Hilariously Bad Movie Details That People Have Shared On This Page (New Pics)
There’s a hidden detail in virtually all of our all-time favorite movies and sitcoms, from Forest Gump and Inception, to The Office, famously notorious for its subtle details. While most cinema aficionados are already well familiar with them, for many of us, the concept of Easter eggs is pretty new.
Well, today we’re challenging some of our beloved films, putting them under a magnifying glass and checking the tiny details we all have missed. And although some of them make sense, others make you wonder if the creators were overthinking it a teeny tiny bit. And the rest is purely made up fun by cinephiles who just love to challenge the logic we usually take as a given when watching the big screen.
Thanks to this Reddit community with probably the sharpest eye for details when it comes to the big screen, there’s a lot to look at, or rather rewatch again, so get your popcorn ready!
This post may include affiliate links.
In Inception Leo Has A Wife Roughly The Same Age As Him, This Proving That Everything Was A Dream
Why Root For Him?
The Lighthouse (2019) Had To Be Shot In Black And White Because Robert Pattinson Looked Like Mario In Color
In The Little Mermaid (1991), Ariel Meets An African Mermaid From The Ivory Coast. This Is Because Mermaids Are Fictional And Can Be Black
In Cast Away (2000), Tom Hanks Is Stuck On An Island And Befriended A Volleyball Rather Than The Cameraman
In Monsters University (2013), Randall Is First Shown As A Nice And Respectful Man, But Then Joins A Fraternity And Becomes A Cold, Horrible Person And A Villain. This Is The Most Accurate Part Of The Film
In Shrek, Shrek Is Green. In Encanto, Bruno Is Green. I Don't Think These Facts Are Related. I Just Wanted You Guys To Read All Of This Text For No Reason. Wasting Precious Seconds Of Your Life Away, Getting Closer And Closer To Death
In Monsters Inc (2001), The Wealthy CEO Of Monsters Inc Is Held Accountable For His Actions. This Is To Remind The Audience That The Movie Is A Work Of Fiction
In Coco (2017) The VFX Artists Spent Upwards Of 2000 Manhours Working On These Few Seconds Alone. But I Didn't See Sh*t Because I Was Crying Hysterically
In LOTR Series, Gandalf Wears Wrist Watch While Other Characters Don’t. This Refers To The Fact That He Was Way Ahead Of His Time
In Batman V Superman (2016), Even Though Buildings Are Collapsing All Around Them, Employees At Wayne Enterprises Have To Get The Boss’s Ok Before They Can Evacuate, Which Makes It The Most Realistic Detail In The Movie
While Most Movies Nowadays Use Expensive Cgi-Technology To Let Actors Appear Younger, Saw 6 (2009) Used The Far Superior Method Of Tobin Bell Just Wearing A Baseball-Cap Backwards In The Flashbacks
In Spider-Man 2 (2002), Dr. Otto Octavius Was An Ordinary Man Who Had Four Mechanical Arms Fused Into His Spine. This Apparently Explains How He Can Shrug Off Multiple Punches To The Face From A Guy Who Can Stop A Train With His Bare Hands
This, I saw the movie in recent years and it made no sense that he was able to take those punches. However, there is a theory that Spiderman actually held back his punches so as not to kill Doc Ock.
In Cars 2 (2011), Not Only Is There A Car Pope, Implying Car Christianity, But A Car Pope Mobile, Implying That The Attempted Assassination Of The Pope Also Happened In The Cars Universe
In Bullet Train (2022) The Main Character (Brad Pitt) Takes A Bullet Train From Tokyo To Kyoto, Usually A 2.5 Hour Journey. In The Story It Takes 12h And Gets Called An Overnight Train. This Is Due To The Fact That Americans Don't Understand The Concept Of High Speed Rail
In Despicable Me (2010) Gru Uses The Middle Urinal To Get Into The Bank Of Evil. This Is Because You Have To Be A Villain To Use The Middle Of Three Urinals
In Sherlock Holmes (2009), Robert Downey Jr's Shirt Is Wrinkly. This Is Because He Forgot To Iron, Man
In Revenge Of The Sith (2005) Anakin Skywalker Is Groomed By A Politician From A Young Age. This Is A Reference To Most Politicians Toda-
The Illuminati got them before they could finish their sen-
In Prometheus (2012), Dr. Shaw Literally Orchestrates A Space Mission To Get Out Of The Us And Have An Abortion As The Us Law Wouldn't Allow Her To
This Guy Has Been Playing Under The The Same Name In All His Casted Roles
If You Listen Carefully At The End Of The Iron Giant (1999), You Can Hear A Grown Man Crying, But Only If You're Watching The Movie With Me
The Plot Of Zootopia Only Happened Because Judy Hopps Racially Profiled Someone, Which Is An Accurate Portrayal Of Cops
Isn't that a stereotype? If a stereotype was directed at an ethnic group wouldn't it be discrimination? Would it be allowed to negatively describe teachers, nurses or fire fighters? Then is it appropriate to negatively describe police officers whether Latino, Afro-American, European or Asian?
In Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood (2019) Brad Pitt's Character Turns Down Oral S*x From A Minor. This Is A Historical Inaccuracy As The Film Takes Place In Hollywood, In The 70s
In "Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring" Quentin Tarantino Guest Directed This Famous Scene
In Need For Speed (2014) Aaron Paul Can Be Seen Stopping His Car Many Times In The Movie Which Means That His Breaking Isn't Bad
In Encanto (2021), It's Implied That The Village Uses Pepa's Weather Powers To Grow Their Crops. She Only Creates Rain When She Is Miserable/Angry. Therefore, At Least Several Days A Week Everyone Treats Her Like S**t
In “Oliver!” (1968), The Desperation Of The Orphans’ Hunger Is Demonstrated In This Scene Where Oliver Twist Asks For A Second Serving Of British Food, Which Is Something That No One Would Ever Do Unless On The Brink Of Starvation
I've never tasted British food, but some of it sounds quite tasty.
In Blonde (2022), A Movie About How Marilyn Monroe Was Exploited For Her Sexuality, Marilyn Monroe Gets Exploited For Her Sexuality. What The F**k Guys I’m Throwing Up This Movie Is So Disgusting I Wanted Her To Be A Girl Boss
In Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson Is Able To Talk Through His Radio To Cap Even Though He’s A Whole Galaxy Away. This Is Because He’s Using Mint Mobile, Where You Can Get Premium Wireless For Just $15/Month. No Stores, No Nonsense, Just Direct To You Savings. Join Mint Mobile Today
Hey, get back Ryan! You're not in the MCU for another 2 years!
In As Above, So Below (2014), The Cast Accidentally Enters Hell When Exploring The Paris Catacombs. This Is Misdirection, As They Had Already Entered Hell Upon Arriving In France
In Monsters Inc., Mr. Waternoose Is Apprehended After The Cda Learns He Kidnaps Children For Energy. This Implies That Literal F**king Monsters Will Protect Kids Better Than Cops Will
In Disney's "Moana", Maui Has Various Tattoos Depicting Important Moments In His Life. He Has One On His Back Depicting His Mother Throwing Him Into The Sea. This Is Because Disney Wanted The Audience To Know He Had A Tragic Back Story
In None Of The Matrix Movies Does Morpheus Say “It’s Morphin’ Time”, Thus Costing Millions Of Dollars At The Box Office
In a deleted scene they had Morpheus take morphine so that he could Morph
In Jumanji 2017, The Rock Had Already Been In The Jungle So It Was Easy For Him To Adapt To The Environment . Now What If I Told You That This Was Not Jumanji And Instead Journey 2. Now What If I Told You I’m A Liar And I Have No Idea What Movie This Image Is From
Zoe Saldana Is One Red Alien Away From A Complete Rgb
In Home Alone 6 (2021) Jesus F**king Christ There's Six Of Them Just F**king Stop It Stopped Being Good After The Second One Stop Milking It It's A 40 Year Old Franchise Jesus F**king Christ Disney Why
If You Pause Exactly Here In George Of The Jungle Brendan Frazier Kisses His Massive Collar Bone
In Spider-Man (2002) The Twin Towers Are In The Background Implying That Spider-Man Could've Prevented 9/11 But He Missed The Part Where That's His Problem
To Attain The Status As "The Most British Actor"; David Bradley Had To Be In The Harry Potter Series, Game Of Thrones, Doctor Who, And Several Edgar Wright Movies
To Prepare For The Role Of Mario In The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), Chris Pratt Did Absolutely Nothing. Seriously, He Doesn't Even Try To Change His Voice. Not Sure He Even Read The Script. This Is A Reference To How Hollywood Needs To Stop Hiring People Who Can't Voice Act For Voice Roles
In Avengers (2012) There Are Zero Cops Or Military During An Alien Invasions, This Is A Realistic Depiction Of The Modern-Day American Police Force
In reality there would be police and the military to get those superhero guys arrested ... or shot.