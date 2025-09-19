Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jennifer Aniston’s Hilarious Reaction After Learning Reese Witherspoon’s Real Name Goes Viral
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon posing together at a formal event, smiling and embracing.
9
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s Hilarious Reaction After Learning Reese Witherspoon’s Real Name Goes Viral

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon go way back. The duo have been close friends for decades, playing sisters in Friends and now co-starring in The Morning Show.

However, after 25 years, Jennifer has only just learned that her friend’s real name isn’t Reese.

The actresses recently put their friendship to the test in LADbible’s game of “Do You Even Know Me?” where they were quizzed about each other’s lives.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Aniston was stunned to learn Reese Witherspoon's real first name isn't actually Reese.
  • Reese Witherspoon has gone by ‘Reese’ since she made her acting debut at age seven.
  • The co-stars and friends quizzed each other on their first jobs, viral moments, and 'Friends' characters.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sitting and reacting during a humorous conversation about friendship.

    Jennifer Aniston learned something new about her friend and co-star Reese Witherspoon after two decades
    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sitting and reacting during a humorous conversation about friendship.

    Image credits: LADbible Entertainment

    The quiz included questions about Jennifer’s haunted first apartment in Los Angeles, the answer to which she admitted she didn’t even remember herself, and Reese going viral for singing a Sabrina Carpenter song with the wrong lyrics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reese was also asked how long her friend had lasted during her first job as a bike messenger in New York (a whole day), before the Legally Blonde star asked Jennifer the “tricky” question about her real middle name.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon posing together at a formal event, smiling and dressed in black gowns.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon posing together at a formal event, smiling and dressed in black gowns.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    When asked to guess it, Jennifer confidently answered: “Jane.” 

    Reese then revealed the correct answer, which made her friend’s jaw drop.

    “That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne,” the Oscar winner said.

    Jennifer asked, “Laura Jeanne!?”

    Reese confirmed she had heard it correctly. “That’s my real name, yeah.”

    Stunned by the revelation, Jennifer blurted out, “What, who the hell’s Laura!? I’m not calling you that from now on. Come on, Laura Jeanne.”

    The actresses played sisters in Friends and now co-star in The Morning Show

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman smiling and looking to the side against a purple background in a Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon context.

    Blonde woman smiling and looking to the side against a purple background in a Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon context.

    Image credits: LADbible Entertainment

    Jennifer Aniston with a surprised expression during an interview, revealing a funny moment about Reese Witherspoon's real name.

    Jennifer Aniston with a surprised expression during an interview, revealing a funny moment about Reese Witherspoon's real name.

    Image credits: LADbible Entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer asked her friend where “Reese” came from, and Reese clarified that it was her middle name, and that her full name is actually Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.

    “Like Norma Jeane?” asked Jennifer, referring to Marylin Monroe’s real name. “Laura Jeanne Reese.”

    Still digesting the news, the We’re the Millers star asked, “What made you go with Reese for your acting name?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 49-year-old has been going by Reese since she made her acting debut in a florist commercial at just seven years old.

    The friends recently quizzed each other for a segment called “Do You Even Know Me?”

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon smiling and posing together at a formal event, showcasing their friendship.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon smiling and posing together at a formal event, showcasing their friendship.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael Kovac

    “I didn’t change it; my name was just always Reese,” she said.

    Fans were equally surprised by the news. One social media user wrote, “Ok so I always thought Reese Witherspoon was her two family names put together. Like Laura Jean Reese-Witherspoon.”

    “Jen’s reaction to Laura Jean is priceless. Like she couldn’t believe it,” shared someone else.

    “Love Jennifer Anniston! She’s just so funny!!” a separate fan added.

    Jennifer Aniston reacting with surprise during an interview about learning Reese Witherspoon's real name after 25 years.

    Jennifer Aniston reacting with surprise during an interview about learning Reese Witherspoon's real name after 25 years.

    Image credits: LADbible Entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the funny moment, Reese admitted that she didn’t know Jennifer’s middle name either, which is “Joanna.”

    “What?… I was today years old,” said a stunned Reese. “Jennifer Joanna. Does anybody call you JJ? Well, I do now.”

    Then, the friends and co-stars sparked nostalgia when they quizzed each other about their Friends characters.

    “In Friends, how did Rachel ruin the British trifle?” asked Jennifer. “A: By slamming it into Ross’ face. B: By losing a nail in it. C: By adding minced beef, peas, and onions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, Reese remembered the unappetizing Thanksgiving dish and the moment Rachel accidentally combined a trifle recipe with one for cottage pie after the pages of her cookbook stuck together. She gave the correct answer, which was C.

    Reese then asked her co-star, “Which of these facts about my character, Jill Green, is true? A: She’s allergic to cats. B: She’s lactose intolerant. C: She briefly dated Gunther.” Jennifer correctly answered B.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reese played Jennifer’s character Rachel Green’s younger sister in two episodes of Friends season six in 2000. The actress previously described filming the hit sitcom as one of her “scariest moments ever.”

    “It was in front of a live audience and I’d never really done theater,” she told People. “I’d never been in front of a live audience, and I was just blown away by how that cast pivoted so quickly with their jokes.”

    At one point, Reese asked Jennifer to guess her middle name, and  her co-star gave the wrong answer

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon smiling closely together in a candid, friendly moment.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon smiling closely together in a candid, friendly moment.

    Image credits: Instagram/jenniferaniston

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together in a candid moment from a popular TV show episode.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together in a candid moment from a popular TV show episode.

    Image credits: Instagram/jenniferaniston

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She recalled the Friends stars making her feel very welcome on set and even asking to hold Ava, her daughter with actor Ryan Phillippe, who was a baby at the time.

    “I was the kid on set – I think I was 22, and of course Jen was just the sweetest to me. I had just had a baby and I remember her and Courteney (Cox) running to my dressing room and going, ‘Can we see the baby? You have a baby? Can we hold the baby?’”

    Fast forward to 2019, when Reese began starring in and executive producing the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show alongside Jennifer and Steve Carrell.

    Reese didn’t know Jennifer’s middle name, either

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon standing in cityscape, highlighting friendship and surprise discovery moment.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon standing in cityscape, highlighting friendship and surprise discovery moment.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Her role as news anchor Bradley Jackson earned Reese a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The drama, which examines the culture behind a network broadcast morning news program, earned Jennifer a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

    Social media users reacted to the duo’s funny interaction and full name reveals

    Comment text on a white background reading how did she not know her real name like girl about Jennifer Aniston learning Reese Witherspoon's real name.

    Comment text on a white background reading how did she not know her real name like girl about Jennifer Aniston learning Reese Witherspoon's real name.

    Comment text saying love for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, highlighting their friendship and admiration.

    Comment text saying love for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, highlighting their friendship and admiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a laugh during a friendly moment in a casual setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a laugh during a friendly moment in a casual setting.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a lighthearted moment, highlighting their long friendship and funny discovery.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a lighthearted moment, highlighting their long friendship and funny discovery.

    Jennifer Aniston reacting with surprise as she hilariously learns Reese Witherspoon’s real name after 25 years.

    Jennifer Aniston reacting with surprise as she hilariously learns Reese Witherspoon’s real name after 25 years.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a laugh during a playful moment about Reese’s real name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a laugh during a playful moment about Reese’s real name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Joanna reacting to Jennifer Aniston hilariously learning Reese Witherspoon’s real name after 25 years.

    Comment by Joanna reacting to Jennifer Aniston hilariously learning Reese Witherspoon’s real name after 25 years.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon laughing together during an interview about friendship and real names.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon laughing together during an interview about friendship and real names.

    Text post by Barbara Champine questioning what kind of friend doesn't know your real name after 25 years of friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by Barbara Champine questioning what kind of friend doesn't know your real name after 25 years of friendship.

    Comment with the words Reese Withoutaspoon humorously referencing Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship and name reveal.

    Comment with the words Reese Withoutaspoon humorously referencing Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship and name reveal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a laugh, highlighting their longtime friendship revelation.

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sharing a laugh, highlighting their longtime friendship revelation.

    Text post by Andrew Barton humorously referencing Jennifer Aniston learning Reese Witherspoon's real name after years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by Andrew Barton humorously referencing Jennifer Aniston learning Reese Witherspoon's real name after years.

    Text excerpt from Jennifer Aniston about never remembering anything, related to learning Reese Witherspoon's real name.

    Text excerpt from Jennifer Aniston about never remembering anything, related to learning Reese Witherspoon's real name.

    Comment by Selin reacting to a trivia game, mentioning they couldn’t answer most questions humorously.

    Comment by Selin reacting to a trivia game, mentioning they couldn’t answer most questions humorously.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Aniston reacting with surprise and laughter while learning Reese Witherspoon’s real name after long friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jennifer Aniston reacting with surprise and laughter while learning Reese Witherspoon’s real name after long friendship.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    9

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    9

    Open list comments

    11

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have lots of lifelong friends that I have no clue of their last names, let alone their middle name. I forget my own middle name most days. So I would think this is normal. You meet people and are given nicknames, and the only reason to be told a full name is if you have to record it down for some reason.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a common Southern (US) tradition for people to go by their middle names. Why? I have no idea, but I do know several people who do!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's common in parts of Asia for people to use the second part of a hyphenated first name, eg Jean-Paul (I know it's not Asian) would be called Paul. Hence naming the pandas as Ling-Ling, then no-one gets confused :)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nikki is the nickname that EVERYONE calls me and NOT my real name. The ONLY person that has every used my first real name is my Mom and that was if I was in trouble. First and middle name meant I was in deepshit. My ENTIRE name was if Mom was fixin' to have a "Come to Jesus" talk with me and I better run far, far away! We use a lot of middle and nicknames, because there are multiple James and Richard's which is a family name, so we can tell each other apart.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have lots of lifelong friends that I have no clue of their last names, let alone their middle name. I forget my own middle name most days. So I would think this is normal. You meet people and are given nicknames, and the only reason to be told a full name is if you have to record it down for some reason.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a common Southern (US) tradition for people to go by their middle names. Why? I have no idea, but I do know several people who do!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's common in parts of Asia for people to use the second part of a hyphenated first name, eg Jean-Paul (I know it's not Asian) would be called Paul. Hence naming the pandas as Ling-Ling, then no-one gets confused :)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nikki is the nickname that EVERYONE calls me and NOT my real name. The ONLY person that has every used my first real name is my Mom and that was if I was in trouble. First and middle name meant I was in deepshit. My ENTIRE name was if Mom was fixin' to have a "Come to Jesus" talk with me and I better run far, far away! We use a lot of middle and nicknames, because there are multiple James and Richard's which is a family name, so we can tell each other apart.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT