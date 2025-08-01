Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Was So Pretty”: Jenna Ortega Fans Aren’t Happy With Her “Trashy” Wednesday Looks
Jenna Ortega wearing a gothic-inspired dress and cross necklace, showcasing her Wednesday looks with fans divided on style.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She Was So Pretty”: Jenna Ortega Fans Aren’t Happy With Her “Trashy” Wednesday Looks

Jenna Ortega continued her gothic fashion statement during the Paris premiere of the second season of the Netflix series, Wednesday.

In channeling her inner Wednesday Adams, who she plays in the series, Ortega has been wearing more daring outfits as of late, including lightened or totally bleached eyebrows.

Although some say her look is ethereal, a lot of people online are calling her out, saying the brows make her look hideous.

Highlights
  • Jenna Ortega is getting criticized again for her gothic look at the premiere of the second season of Wednesday.
  • Netizens are saying the look is not glamorous and in fact, makes her look worse.
  • It's not the first time Ortega has bleached her brows or gone “gothic”, and perhaps it won’t be the last.
    Jenna Ortega attends the second premiere for Wednesday season 2 in Paris

    Jenna Ortega posing in a gray pinstripe suit with black lace cuffs, leaning against a stone ledge with red roses nearby.

    Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

    Jenna Ortega posing in a gothic styled dress at a foggy cemetery scene reflecting Wednesday looks fashion.

    Image credits: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    Ortega hit the red carpet in Paris on Thursday, July 31, for another premiere of the first part of Wednesday Season 2, due to stream on Netflix on August 6, 2025, with Part 2 arriving September 3.

    She wore a dramatic brown dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s Fall 2025 collection, which featured a deep‑V ruffled neckline and an exposed flesh-colored corset with boning. 

    The ensemble had a slim brown belt, knee‑high slit, and a short train. 

    Jenna Ortega posing in a dark ruffled outfit and cross necklace, showcasing a bold Wednesday look that fans find trashy.

    Image credits: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jenna Ortega fans for their negative comments on her Wednesday looks.

    Image credits: TheCurtismMKII

    Paired with a large cross necklace, she wore her hair in soft waves, with pale lips and cheeks. 

    And then there were her brows. Still bleached blonde, adding to the look that some people say was giving “haunted doll”.

    According to W Magazine, the actress later attended an after-party in a champagne colored slip dress

    Ortega wore her eyebrows in a similar shade a day prior during the London premiere

    Jenna Ortega wearing a deep ruffled blouse and cross necklace in her controversial Wednesday looks, drawing mixed fan reactions.

    Image credits: allurequinn / X

    The Paris red carpet premiere of the show, which is called Mercredi in French, came 24 hours after the London premiere.

    During that event, Ortega stepped out in a flesh-colored latex-looking dress with snakeskin etching that has gotten a lot of attention.

    Jenna Ortega in a ruffled vintage-inspired outfit on Wednesday set with fans reacting to her Wednesday looks.

    Image credits: alwayslove0rtega / Instagram

    Comment criticizing Jenna Ortega's outfit, calling it trashy and unflattering compared to her usual looks.

    With her dark hair tied back and her lips a deep shade of red, the actress’s bleached eyebrows were very noticeable. She also had what’s being described as a “wardrobe malfunction” with a small hole appearing at knee length. 

    Netizens were quick to pounce with comments lamenting the look. 

    Many of the same comments were made after she debuted in Paris, as well. 

    Netizens criticize both Ortega’s outfit and bleached eyebrows

    Jenna Ortega in edgy Wednesday outfit with ruffled details and cross necklace, sparking fans’ mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: dathhh12 / TikTok

    While the look has been described using words like “gothic” or “alien” people online have had a range of comments.

    People are questioning whether the look could really be considered high fashion or glamorous.

    “It just looks a little off to me,” one person said after complimenting Ortega’s general appearance. 

    Jenna Ortega handing a black ice cream cone outdoors, highlighting Jenna Ortega fans' reactions to her Wednesday looks.

    Image credits: jennaortegamoments / Instagram

    Although other people did criticize her outfit, calling it old-fashioned or second-hand. 

    “That outfit looks awful! Thrift store reject!” one person said.

    But her bleached brows, though, got the most comments.

    “She went early Jeffree Star on us,” another said, comparing her to the makeup artist and media personality.

    Ortega first debuted lighter brows at CinemaCon earlier this year 

    It’s not the first time Ortega has lightened her brows. 

    Earlier this year, she went light brown, not completely bleached, during a press tour for her film Hurry Up Tomorrow  at CinemaCon.

    In lilac Versace shorts and a paisley print silk top with brown accents, Ortega channeled ’70s glam.

    Jenna Ortega with dramatic makeup and styled hair, posing in a white robe and close-up selfie highlighting bold lipstick.

    Image credits: melaniemakeup / Instagram

    At the time, fans said the look aged her significantly. 

    “Now miss Jenna Ortega this color and those shoes are everything but girl what happened to your eyebrows ???!!” one asked.

    Another wrote, “Hate this makeup on Jenna.”

    Media say Ortega’s look had been in place for another project

    Jenna Ortega wearing a sleek beige gown on a purple carpet at an event, showcasing Wednesday looks in fashion.

    Image credits: wednesdaynetflix / Instagram

    Tweet from a user reacting to Jenna Ortega fans unhappy with her trashy Wednesday looks, expressing surprise and concern.

    Image credits: KesterBrown_

    From CinemaCon in April, to London and now Paris, Ortega’s bleached‑blonde eyebrows have become the defining detail of her press‑tour signature look. 

    According to British Vogue, her glam team—including makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis—intentionally retained the bleached brows from the London premiere for the Paris premiere.

    The magazine quoted Inglessis as explaining that Ortega’s brows had been bleached for another project she is doing, so they decided to keep them that way for the Wednesday press tour because they “perfectly suited the gothic visual narrative.”

    The magazine also says the bleached brows could be part of a growing trend.

    Jenna Ortega attending an event wearing a beige textured sleeveless dress, fans reacting to her Wednesday looks.

    Image credits: wednesdaynetflix/Instagram / lucasharman23/X

    In an article from last November, the magazine quoted a makeup artist saying that “by lightening the eyebrows, or even removing them all together,” one can “completely change the shape of (one’s) face.” 

    The makeup artist added that she likes to keep the look “very modern, adding more structure to the face with layers of eyeliner and mascara, but still youthful with a dewy base and light pink lip.” 

    Ortega, Burton appeared in promotional photos together in Paris

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Netflix France (@netflixfr)

    Before leaving Paris, Ortega was seen with film and series director Tim Burton, taking photos around town.

    Ortega was seen on a boat wearing a long-sleeved grayish dress with a deep V neck that nearly arrived at her belly button.

    The dress appeared to have long hair hanging from its sleeves.

    Ortega posed on the boat alongside Burton. The photos appeared on both Ortega’s social media page, as well as on Netflix’s page.

    Netizens are still talking about Jenna Ortega’s bleached blond eyebrows 

    User comment on Jenna Ortega fans criticizing her trashy Wednesday looks with skeptical emojis and strong disapproval.

    Comment from Heather Sutton questioning outfit choice, expressing disapproval of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday looks.

    Comment on social media criticizing Jenna Ortega's Wednesday looks as trashy, expressing displeasure with an emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Gives Mia goth vibes, referencing Jenna Ortega fans' reactions to her Wednesday looks.

    Comment from Jenna Ortega fans expressing displeasure about her trashy Wednesday looks.

    Comment criticizing Jenna Ortega's look, mentioning eyebrows and comparing to Jeffrey Star, reflecting fans' reactions to Wednesday looks.

    Comment discussing Jenna Ortega fans' reaction to her trashy Wednesday looks and style choices.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Jenna Ortega's Wednesday looks as borderline Hollywood trashy.

    Comment box with text from Monja Smith asking about missing eyebrows, related to Jenna Ortega fans upset with Wednesday looks.

    User comment by Isabella Wilde expressing concern about Jenna Ortega's appearance compared to her Wednesday looks.

    Comment from Catherine Perry reading sorry, not cute, reacting to Jenna Ortega fans unhappy with her trashy Wednesday looks.

    Comment from Lola Skumpy saying she’s so hot but gives major mean girl energy, related to Jenna Ortega fans' reactions.

    Comment text discussing Jenna Ortega fans unhappy with her trashy Wednesday looks and her previous pretty appearance.

    Comment from Eva Elisabeth-Brown about eyebrows matching hair in Jenna Ortega fans' discussion on Wednesday looks.

    Comment from Keath Brown criticizing missing eyebrows trend, highlighting Jenna Ortega fans' opinions on Wednesday looks.

    User comment on social media expressing dislike for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday looks, mentioning fans and trashy style.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

