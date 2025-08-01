“She Was So Pretty”: Jenna Ortega Fans Aren’t Happy With Her “Trashy” Wednesday Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega continued her gothic fashion statement during the Paris premiere of the second season of the Netflix series, Wednesday.

In channeling her inner Wednesday Adams, who she plays in the series, Ortega has been wearing more daring outfits as of late, including lightened or totally bleached eyebrows.

Although some say her look is ethereal, a lot of people online are calling her out, saying the brows make her look hideous.

Highlights Jenna Ortega is getting criticized again for her gothic look at the premiere of the second season of Wednesday.

Netizens are saying the look is not glamorous and in fact, makes her look worse.

It's not the first time Ortega has bleached her brows or gone “gothic”, and perhaps it won’t be the last.

Jenna Ortega attends the second premiere for Wednesday season 2 in Paris

Image credits: jennaortega / Instagram

Image credits: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Ortega hit the red carpet in Paris on Thursday, July 31, for another premiere of the first part of Wednesday Season 2, due to stream on Netflix on August 6, 2025, with Part 2 arriving September 3.

She wore a dramatic brown dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s Fall 2025 collection, which featured a deep‑V ruffled neckline and an exposed flesh-colored corset with boning.

The ensemble had a slim brown belt, knee‑high slit, and a short train.

Image credits: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Image credits: TheCurtismMKII

Paired with a large cross necklace, she wore her hair in soft waves, with pale lips and cheeks.

And then there were her brows. Still bleached blonde, adding to the look that some people say was giving “haunted doll”.

According to W Magazine, the actress later attended an after-party in a champagne colored slip dress

Ortega wore her eyebrows in a similar shade a day prior during the London premiere

Image credits: allurequinn / X

The Paris red carpet premiere of the show, which is called Mercredi in French, came 24 hours after the London premiere.

During that event, Ortega stepped out in a flesh-colored latex-looking dress with snakeskin etching that has gotten a lot of attention.

Image credits: alwayslove0rtega / Instagram

With her dark hair tied back and her lips a deep shade of red, the actress’s bleached eyebrows were very noticeable. She also had what’s being described as a “wardrobe malfunction” with a small hole appearing at knee length.

Netizens were quick to pounce with comments lamenting the look.

Many of the same comments were made after she debuted in Paris, as well.

Netizens criticize both Ortega’s outfit and bleached eyebrows

Image credits: dathhh12 / TikTok

While the look has been described using words like “gothic” or “alien” people online have had a range of comments.

People are questioning whether the look could really be considered high fashion or glamorous.

“It just looks a little off to me,” one person said after complimenting Ortega’s general appearance.

Image credits: jennaortegamoments / Instagram

Although other people did criticize her outfit, calling it old-fashioned or second-hand.

“That outfit looks awful! Thrift store reject!” one person said.

But her bleached brows, though, got the most comments.

“She went early Jeffree Star on us,” another said, comparing her to the makeup artist and media personality.

Ortega first debuted lighter brows at CinemaCon earlier this year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega Moments (@jennaortegamoments)

It’s not the first time Ortega has lightened her brows.

Earlier this year, she went light brown, not completely bleached, during a press tour for her film Hurry Up Tomorrow at CinemaCon.

In lilac Versace shorts and a paisley print silk top with brown accents, Ortega channeled ’70s glam.

Image credits: melaniemakeup / Instagram

At the time, fans said the look aged her significantly.

“Now miss Jenna Ortega this color and those shoes are everything but girl what happened to your eyebrows ???!!” one asked.

Another wrote, “Hate this makeup on Jenna.”

Media say Ortega’s look had been in place for another project

Image credits: wednesdaynetflix / Instagram

Image credits: KesterBrown_

From CinemaCon in April, to London and now Paris, Ortega’s bleached‑blonde eyebrows have become the defining detail of her press‑tour signature look.

According to British Vogue, her glam team—including makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis—intentionally retained the bleached brows from the London premiere for the Paris premiere.

The magazine quoted Inglessis as explaining that Ortega’s brows had been bleached for another project she is doing, so they decided to keep them that way for the Wednesday press tour because they “perfectly suited the gothic visual narrative.”

The magazine also says the bleached brows could be part of a growing trend.

Image credits: wednesdaynetflix/Instagram / lucasharman23/X

In an article from last November, the magazine quoted a makeup artist saying that “by lightening the eyebrows, or even removing them all together,” one can “completely change the shape of (one’s) face.”

The makeup artist added that she likes to keep the look “very modern, adding more structure to the face with layers of eyeliner and mascara, but still youthful with a dewy base and light pink lip.”

Ortega, Burton appeared in promotional photos together in Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix France (@netflixfr)

Before leaving Paris, Ortega was seen with film and series director Tim Burton, taking photos around town.

Ortega was seen on a boat wearing a long-sleeved grayish dress with a deep V neck that nearly arrived at her belly button.

The dress appeared to have long hair hanging from its sleeves.

Ortega posed on the boat alongside Burton. The photos appeared on both Ortega’s social media page, as well as on Netflix’s page.

Netizens are still talking about Jenna Ortega’s bleached blond eyebrows

