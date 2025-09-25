Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jenna Ortega’s Stylist Reveals Star’s Request After Painful Viral Emmy Outfit
Jenna Ortega at the Emmy Awards wearing a viral outfit, with her stylist revealing the star's request after pain.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s Stylist Reveals Star’s Request After Painful Viral Emmy Outfit

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega may have dazzled fans and critics alike at the 2025 Emmy Awards, but the Wednesday star later admitted her dramatic Givenchy jeweled ensemble was more punishing than it looked. 

Ortega’s stylist, Enrique Melendez, shared some interesting tidbits about Ortega’s outfit when he recently participated in a podcast. 

He also revealed exactly what Jenna Ortega requested after the high-profile event.

Highlights
  • Jenna Ortega stunned in a jewel-encrusted Givenchy top at the 2025 Emmys, but the high-fashion look came with unexpected pain.
  • Her stylist revealed the couture piece weighed about 20-30 pounds, and it made Ortega's collarbone suffer.
  • After the show, Ortega had a blunt request to her stylist.
RELATED:

    Jenny Ortega’s jeweled top stole the show at the 2025 Emmy Awards

    Jenna Ortega in a gray pinstripe suit, posing outdoors with a bouquet of red roses, styled by her Emmy outfit stylist.

    Jenna Ortega in a gray pinstripe suit, posing outdoors with a bouquet of red roses, styled by her Emmy outfit stylist.

    Image credits: jennaortega

    For the2025 Emmy Awards, Ortega wore a Givenchy jewel top. Inspired by D*ath Becomes Her, the top was crafted from oversized gems arranged in an abstract design. 

    The piece gave the illusion of strands of jewels draped across her torso. The stunning piece was paired with a custom high-slit black skirt instead of the slouchy trousers it debuted with on the runway.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenna Ortega at the Emmys wearing a jeweled outfit, styled by her stylist after a viral painful wardrobe moment.

    Jenna Ortega at the Emmys wearing a jeweled outfit, styled by her stylist after a viral painful wardrobe moment.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty

    While the ensemble was definitely eye-catching, Ortega’s stylist Enrique Melendez told Jess Lucero’s Plus One podcast that the jeweled ensemble weighed “a good 20, 30 pounds at least,” according toPage Six

    “You can’t really modify something like that (because) it’s a totally couture piece. It was meant to be,” Melendez said.

    The stylist shared that after the show, the 22-year-old actress was just about done with uncomfortable high-fashion ensembles. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GIVENCHY (@givenchy)

    “With this Givenchy look, she’s like, ‘Enrique, I love you, but can we please do something more practical next time?’ That thing was digging into her poor collarbone,” Melendez shared.

    While Ortega wasn’t worried about wardrobe malfunctions, herstylist confessed that he was. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We used proper tape and everything. I was worried about a slip, but she wanted to be respectful to the Academy,” he said.

    Jenna is a star with a simple fashion sense

    Model wearing an avant-garde embellished top and black pants, highlighting Jenna Ortega’s stylist insights on viral Emmy outfit.

    Model wearing an avant-garde embellished top and black pants, highlighting Jenna Ortega’s stylist insights on viral Emmy outfit.

    Image credits: givenchy

    Despite Ortega’s ability to deliver high-fashionmoments on the red carpet, her everyday style is actually very understated, her stylist revealed. 

    “Jenna’s personal style is super simple, super streamlined. She would wear the same thing if she could every single day,” Melendez said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I tell her thank you, because a lot of times, it’s just for me.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GIVENCHY (@givenchy)

    Even her striking makeup reflects her carefully balanced approach. Make-up artist Nirvana Jalalvand told People that Ortega’s Wednesday look was inspired by “street goths,” Siouxsie Sioux, and Sophia Loren, according toBang Showbiz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I created this double-winged look with a bit of blank space (at the corners) to open up the eye and hark back to that goth classic wing. It helped the shape of the eye blend in nicely with the mask that she wears to give that raven look.

    “(I) looked at Siouxsie Sioux and at what street goths are doing with their makeup and reined it in for a softer goth version… (as well as Sophia Loren who) always had an incredibly structured wing liner,” Jalalvand said.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a metallic gown on a blue carpet with floral decor, highlighted by her stylist’s outfit request.

    Jenna Ortega wearing a metallic gown on a blue carpet with floral decor, highlighted by her stylist’s outfit request.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    A good number of netizens, for their part, were quiteimpressed with Ortega’s look at the Emmys.

    “Never thought I’d say this especially about Jenna but if anyone could pull this look off the way she did it’s definitely just got to be her. She is legit a dazzling stunning dark queen throughout! She killed it!” One commenter stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That top is to d*e for. She wears it beautifully too!” wrote another. 

    Red carpet fashion could easily become a test of endurance

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

    Ortega’s uncomfortable couture moment places her in the company of other stars who have endured physically demanding outfits in the name of fashion. 

    While 20 or 30 pounds of jewels is no joke and no doubt torture for Ortega’s collarbone, other celebrities have attended events with much heavier ensembles. 

    Rihanna’s legendary Guo Pei cape at the 2015 Met Gala reportedly weighed 55 pounds, while Glenn Close’s gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 2019 Oscars tipped the scales at 42 pounds.

    Jenna Ortega sitting on a black leather couch wearing a pink dress and a luxurious fur coat indoors, styled for a photoshoot

    Jenna Ortega sitting on a black leather couch wearing a pink dress and a luxurious fur coat indoors, styled for a photoshoot

    Image credits: jennaortega

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the Met Gala in 2021, elite athlete Simone Biles was also spotted wearing an Area gown that was embellished from head to toe. Its weight was an astounding 88 pounds, according toBustle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Precious Lee appeared at the same event with her own Area ensemble, and just like Biles’ attire, her clothes were extremely heavy. On the carpet, she revealed that her ensemble weighed a whopping 100 pounds.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Jenna Ortega’s request to her stylist on social media

    Jenna Ortega’s stylist sharing insights on the star's request after her viral painful Emmy outfit moment.

    Jenna Ortega’s stylist sharing insights on the star's request after her viral painful Emmy outfit moment.

    Image credits: itsPopGlory

    Twitter user reacting to Jenna Ortega's viral Emmy outfit and stylist's reveal about the star's request.

    Twitter user reacting to Jenna Ortega's viral Emmy outfit and stylist's reveal about the star's request.

    Image credits: AlexLeonardKatz

    User's social media comment about Marbles outfit for gem girl in a Twitter reply discussing Jenna Ortega’s stylist request after viral Emmy outfit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User's social media comment about Marbles outfit for gem girl in a Twitter reply discussing Jenna Ortega’s stylist request after viral Emmy outfit.

    Image credits: MadMan02345

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing fashion and referencing Jenna Ortega’s stylist after her viral Emmy outfit controversy.

    Tweet discussing fashion and referencing Jenna Ortega’s stylist after her viral Emmy outfit controversy.

    Image credits: MaxCrypt_

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega’s stylist and the star’s request after a viral Emmy outfit incident.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Jenna Ortega’s stylist and the star’s request after a viral Emmy outfit incident.

    Image credits: clb999i

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jenna Ortega’s stylist and the star's request after a painful viral Emmy outfit.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jenna Ortega’s stylist and the star's request after a painful viral Emmy outfit.

    Image credits: Luciferr1902

    Twitter user tweeting about Jenna Ortega’s stylist and the star’s request after a viral Emmy outfit incident.

    Twitter user tweeting about Jenna Ortega’s stylist and the star’s request after a viral Emmy outfit incident.

    Image credits: knittedknobs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing jewelry, related to Jenna Ortega’s stylist and her viral Emmy outfit request.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing jewelry, related to Jenna Ortega’s stylist and her viral Emmy outfit request.

    Image credits: longcjuan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from NCSamuel reacting to a comment, questioning the content with a surprised expression.

    Tweet from NCSamuel reacting to a comment, questioning the content with a surprised expression.

    Image credits: 0xNCSamuel

    Social media post praising Jenna Ortega’s stylist and star after viral Emmy outfit request and reaction.

    Social media post praising Jenna Ortega’s stylist and star after viral Emmy outfit request and reaction.

    Image credits: daddypoppyy

    Social media reaction to Jenna Ortega’s stylist revealing star's request after viral Emmy outfit moment.

    Social media reaction to Jenna Ortega’s stylist revealing star's request after viral Emmy outfit moment.

    Image credits: Lcsuthar98

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media, expressing admiration with heart emojis, related to Jenna Ortega’s stylist and viral Emmy outfit.

    User comment on social media, expressing admiration with heart emojis, related to Jenna Ortega’s stylist and viral Emmy outfit.

    Image credits: goddesslila33

    Jenna Ortega’s stylist sharing insights about the star’s request after her painful viral Emmy outfit moment.

    Jenna Ortega’s stylist sharing insights about the star’s request after her painful viral Emmy outfit moment.

    Image credits: Lcsuthar98

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    3

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the top, but hate the eyebrows. Wish these weird eyebrow trends would just stop! (My personal opinion - y'all do you!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the top, but hate the eyebrows. Wish these weird eyebrow trends would just stop! (My personal opinion - y'all do you!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT