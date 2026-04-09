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Brother Of Aubrey Plaza’s Husband Allegedly Breaks Silence With Scathing Post After She Revealed She’s Pregnant
Aubrey Plaza and her husband posing together at an event, highlighting brother's scathing post after pregnancy reveal.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Brother Of Aubrey Plaza’s Husband Allegedly Breaks Silence With Scathing Post After She Revealed She’s Pregnant

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Aubrey Plaza, 41, announced her first baby with her partner, Christopher Abbott, 40, a little over a year after her husband’s demise.

Plaza’s ex-spouse, Jeff Baena, took his own life on January 3, 2025, at his Los Angeles home. He was 47 at the time.

After Plaza’s pregnancy was revealed, Jeff’s brother, Brad Baena, allegedly chastised his former sister-in-law on social media.

Highlights
  • Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with partner and former co-star Christopher Abbott, a year after her husband, Jeff Baena, passed away.
  • Jeff’s brother, Brad Baena, allegedly criticized Plaza’s pregnancy on social media and shared posts that hinted at disapproval.
  • Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza were separated for months before he took his life.

“Guess she moved on fast enough,” one person wrote about the situation.

RELATED:

    Aubrey Plaza’s ex-husband’s brother allegedly condemned her pregnancy news

    Aubrey Plaza and her husband posing together outside a theater, related to brother’s scathing post after pregnancy news.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    On April 7, 2026, a source told People Magazine that Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with Chris Abbott, and the baby is due in the fall.

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    “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the source said, adding that the couple “feel very blessed.”

    A representative for Plaza confirmed the news to the outlet.

    Plaza and Abbotth worked together on the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

    Plaza was later spotted and photographed walking her dog in New York City, showing off her baby bump in a purple polo t-shirt, grey sweatpants, a blue jacket, sneakers, and black sunglasses.

    Hours after the news was revealed, an X user named Storm shared a screenshot, claiming it was Brad Baena’s reaction to Plaza’s pregnancy news.

    Text post on social media by brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband with scathing message about knowing what they're doing.

    Image credits: Brad Baena/Facebook

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    The screenshot featured a USA Today report of Plaza’s pregnancy. The text on it said, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” followed by, “Instant Karma.”

    A Facebook account belonging to one Brad Baena, which has 548 friends, shared more posts with such sentiments.

    One post said, “People know exactly what they’re doing. End of story.” It had the word “Karma” added to it at the bottom.

    Brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband breaks silence with scathing post after pregnancy reveal on social media.

    Image credits: Brad Baena/Facebook

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    “Above all, be a good person in this life, because no amount of money, titles, or status can hide who a person truly is,” read another.

    Plaza currently follows Brad’s official Instagram account, which has 841 followers and currently has no posts or stories of a similar nature.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Brad’s posts.

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    “How is her being happy and pregnant ‘karma’?” one person wrote. “They were separated. People grieve differently.” Another wrote, “Moved on faster than the speed of light.”

    Brad Baena’s alleged posts also sparked some comments about Plaza “cheating” on Jeff.

    “She’s probably cheated on her ex-spouse before, that’s why he’s saying that,” one comment said.

    “Cheated on, depressed, su*cide, then the widow has kids with the lover — horrific,” another wrote.

    Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were separated before he took his life

    Man holding microphone and woman in denim jacket standing on stage, related to brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband news.

    Image credits: Joe Mabel/Wikimedia

    Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena started dating in 2011 and worked together for years across multiple projects, but kept their relationship a secret from the public.

    In May 2021, Plaza called Jeff her “darling husband” in an Instagram post and later revealed that they had married in a small ceremony during the 2020 quarantine period.

    The pair was separated for four months before Jeff ended his life, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, obtained by People Magazine.

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    Aubrey Plaza in a beige outfit posing against a black tiled wall amid news about her husband's brother's scathing post.

    Image credits: plazadeaubrey/Instagram

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    The report said that they split in September 2024 after “experiencing recent marital difficulties.” A month later, Jeff made “concerning remarks” to Plaza, which “prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband.”

    Jeff started going to therapy following the welfare check.

    Screenshot of a scathing social media post by brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband after pregnancy reveal.

    Image credits: cuminside_ana

    Tweet from AfroBerry responding to Aubrey Plaza's pregnancy news with a scathing post about her husband's brother.

    Image credits: AfroBerry34

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    He reportedly spoke with Plaza on the phone the night before the incident, and sent her a text message at 10:26 a.m. ET on the day of his demise, around three hours before his dog walker found his body.

    The dog walker told the investigators that she entered the residence after hearing loud music from the house, which she found “unusual.”

    Jeff Baena’s brother Brad was “broken” after his passing

    Aubrey Plaza and her husband posing together, related to brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband breaking silence.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    After Jeff’s demise, his brother Brad commented on an Instagram tribute by Adam Pally, actor, comedian, and the writer-director’s past collaborator.

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    “I am broken,” Brad wrote under the post in which Pally sent his condolences to Plaza and the Baena family.

    Social media post discussing brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband breaking silence after pregnancy reveal.

    Image credits: kuuroishi

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband questioning if a baby is bad karma after pregnancy news.

    Image credits: Rylo63804905

    Jeff was survived by his brother Brad, his mother, Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, stepmother Michele Baena, and two step-siblings, Bianca Gabay and Jed Flauxman.

    Plaza and the Baena-Stern family released a collective statement two days after Jeff’s demise.

    “This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

    Aubrey Plaza attending an event wearing a dark coat, amid news about her husband's brother breaking silence.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    Plaza later broke her silence on the tragedy on Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast. In the interview, she called her grief a “giant ocean of awfulness” and compared it to a scene from Scott Derrickson’s 2025 horror film, The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

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    “In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side and a cliff on the other side, then there’s like a gorge in between, and it’s filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them,” Plaza said. “I swear, when I watched it, I was like, that feels like what my grief is like.”

    “How is her being happy, karma?” Social media reacted to Jeff Baena’s brother’s alleged reaction to Aubrey Plaza’s pregnancy

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband breaking silence after pregnancy news.

    Image credits: tfmakena

    Screenshot of a social media post showing the brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband responding with a scathing comment after pregnancy news.

    Image credits: raptmoonman

    Tweet from Brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband responding with a scathing comment after pregnancy news reveal.

    Image credits: jaywhohuh

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    Social media post from brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband responding after pregnancy reveal with a scathing message.

    Image credits: CarmonaSir

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    Screenshot of controversial social media post by brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband responding with a scathing message.

    Image credits: aaronxperez

    Tweet reply by Cassiopeia Frank reacting to Aubrey Plaza's pregnancy reveal with emojis and a scathing comment.

    Image credits: Kkasse_

    Screenshot of a social media post alleging Jeff was cheated on, related to the brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband.

    Image credits: otiumtv

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply suggesting infidelity amid Brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband scathing post after pregnancy news.

    Image credits: ebonyandere

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    Text post discussing reactions to pregnancy rumors and remarriage, referencing brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband speaking out.

    Comment from brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband reacting to her pregnancy reveal with a scathing social media post.

    Text post on a social platform with a user named buttonsomething commenting about world tours, related to Brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband reacting.

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    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Aubrey Plaza's husband’s brother reacting to her pregnancy news.

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    Text post by user PeterPaulWalnuts stating the internet has a weird relationship with her, related to Aubrey Plaza's husband's brother.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband reacting after pregnancy news reveal.

    Comment defending Aubrey Plaza's husband’s brother amid pregnancy announcement controversy online.

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    Text screenshot showing a social media post with the phrase God forbid people heal I guess related to Aubrey Plaza's husband's brother.

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    Text post showing brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband breaking silence with scathing response after pregnancy reveal.

    Comment expressing support for Aubrey Plaza's pregnancy while asking for privacy amid brother-in-law's alleged response.

    Comment post discussing separation from husband, related to brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband revealing scathing post after pregnancy news.

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the brother of Aubrey Plaza's husband allegedly breaking silence.

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    Screenshot of a social media post with a user commenting on blaming women for men's actions amid Aubrey Plaza pregnancy news.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a random account on social media posted something, and people are immediately calling her a cheater, or the brother an ahole. It's not an official verified account of his, so could have been created by any random person who can post anything they want.

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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fück him. What she does now is none of his concern, there is no 'proper' mourning period after someone's death.

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    User avatar
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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a random account on social media posted something, and people are immediately calling her a cheater, or the brother an ahole. It's not an official verified account of his, so could have been created by any random person who can post anything they want.

    0
    0points
    reply
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fück him. What she does now is none of his concern, there is no 'proper' mourning period after someone's death.

    0
    0points
    reply
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