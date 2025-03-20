Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Medical Examiner Reveals Aubrey Plaza Separated From Husband Months Before He Took His Own Life
Celebrities, News

Medical Examiner Reveals Aubrey Plaza Separated From Husband Months Before He Took His Own Life

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical examiner has revealed that Aubrey Plaza had separated from her husband months before he tragically took his own life.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the ME’s report showed the actress had moved to New York after breaking up in September 2024.

It was also disclosed that Plaza had briefly spoken with her late spouse, Jeff Baena, right before he passed. She had shared a phone conversation with him the night before — and on the morning of, the screenwriter had sent her a text message at 7:36am.

Highlights
  • Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena separated months before the latter's tragic s--icide.
  • Plaza spoke with Baena the night before his passing and on the morning of, he sent her a text at around 7AM.
  • One of Baena's films highlighted mental health issues, which were inspired by his own family struggles.
RELATED:

    Aubrey Plaza had separated from her husband months before he took his own life

    Woman sitting outdoors, wearing a blue sweater, with trees and houses in the background.

    Image credits: Netflix

    On January 3, 2025, at around 10:30am, Baena’s dog walker arrived at his home in Los Angeles, California, at his normally scheduled time. 

    Authorities say she then heard loud music blasting from the interior, which was considered unusual. After unlocking the front door, she stumbled upon his body.

    The medical examiner confirmed his passing was via s–icide. 

    No illicit drugs or alcohol were found in Baena’s system, and no note was found.

    Man in a blue sweater with hand on hip against a dark background, related to medical examiner news.

    Image credits: Jeff Vespa / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Per the outlet, Plaza has also informed officers that her husband made some “concerning remarks” back in October 2024, which therefore prompted her to call a friend, in order to perform a welfare check on Baena.

    Since then, the 47-year-old had allegedly been attending therapy. Plaza claimed there hadn’t been any attempt to take his own life.

    The actress has been grieving away from the public eye since her husband’s sudden passing, but she did release a statement four days after the news broke.

    The two had also shared a brief phone conversation the night before Baena’s passing

    A couple sitting together at an outdoor event, smiling at the camera, with string lights in the background.

    Image credits: David Crotty / Getty

    “This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Plaza and Baena’s family. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.” 

    The two tied the knot in 2021, on their tenth anniversary as a couple. In an interview on The Ellen Show, Plaza gave a little sneak peek into their wedding ceremony, which was an impromptu event taking place in their backyard, as the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Baena was best known for his work writing and directing independent films, as reported by CBS News. A few of his standout credits include the 2014 comedy Life After Beth, his directional debut which Plaza starred in, as well as the 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees.

    “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” Plaza gushed in May 2021, right before the premiere of Spin Me Around, the dark comedy film directed by the screenwriter, starring the actress herself.

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Mark Davis / Getty

    I'm sorry, but I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Noam Galai / Getty

    And before his psychological drama Horse Girl was shown to audience members, Baena opened up about how his family’s struggles with mental health heavily inspired the film.

    “Alison and I both have had family members who have had mental illness, and it was a major influence on working on this,” he shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “While I would not consider Horse Girl to be an activist film, the themes of how we as a society and individuals treat persons with mental illness was a major focus and impetus for making this.”

    A woman holds a DVD titled "Big Chill" while a man looks upward in a room with shelves.

    Image credits: CRITERION

    A few of his projects have even been featured several times at the Sundance Film Festival over the course of his career — and the festival responded to confirmation of his passing.

    “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Baena for sharing his stories and contributing to the lasting memories we’ve built together,” the statement read. “Jeff, we’ll miss your wit, humor, and daring vision. Rest in peace, friend.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s–icide ideation, help is available. International Hotlines provide resources.

    Plaza and Baena married one another during the height of the pandemic, after ten years together

    Text about mental health challenges and depression related to a public figure's separation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mandy Bowen about compassion after a medical examiner reveals data on Aubrey Plaza's personal life.

    Comment praising Aubrey Plaza's resilience after personal loss, with emojis below.

    Text message discussing ex-husband's tragic life event post-divorce, conveying real and hurtful emotions.

    Comment discussing career pressure and marriage in relation to medical examiner's findings.

    Comment by Elisa Velasquez, expressing sadness over medical examiner's reveal on Aubrey Plaza's separation.

    Comment about Aubrey Plaza finding peace, with reactions.

    Comment expressing sympathy regarding Aubrey Plaza's separation and its impact.

    Denise Helene comments, "That might explain things," with engagement icons visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message from Spe Spence discussing heartbreak.

    Private message discussing emotional support related to Aubrey Plaza.

    People Also Ask

    • What are some indicators that someone might be contemplating s--icide?

      A few key signs to watch out for include persistent depression, mood swings, feeling like a burden, and loss of interest in activities. Individuals may also express feelings of hopelessness or anger.

    • What are the thought patterns of someone dealing with s--icidal ideation?

      S--icidal ideation can involve having general thoughts about death, believing others would be better without them, or making specific plans. Those experiencing these thoughts might feel scared or confused.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda