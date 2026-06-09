JD Vance’s New Look Has People Convinced Trump’s Words Have Finally Gotten To Him: “Wasting Away”

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US Vice President JD Vance debuted a new look, and many netizens believe it was heavily influenced by President Donald Trump.

Vance’s appearance has become a frequent topic of conversation whenever he steps out of the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C.

Even Trump recently took time during a speech to comment on Vance’s looks, calling him the “perfect specimen.”

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Highlights JD Vance stunned with his physical transformation during the annual Camp VPR (Vice President’s Residence) event.

The US Vice President surprised viewers with his physique as he posed with his wife, Usha, who is expecting their fourth child.

The event featured various summer camp activities for children, including rock climbing and zip-lining.

A family event at JD Vance’s residence sparked fresh conversation about his changed appearance



Image credits: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The vice president’s appearance made headlines once again this month when he posed for a photo with his wife, Usha, who is expecting their fourth child.

On Saturday (June 6), the former Ohio senator and the Second Lady hosted the second annual Camp VPR (Vice President’s Residence).

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During the event, they transformed their home into a campground-themed playground to welcome families for an afternoon of summer camp activities, including rock climbing, zip-lining, and roasting s’mores.

Image credits: The White House

The event reportedly served to launch Usha’s Summer Reading Challenge, which encourages children to read 12 books in exchange for a prize.

In an image shared by The Daily Wire, Vance appeared visibly slimmer in a blue polo shirt tucked into his dress pants.

The politician’s abdomen looked completely flat, highlighting the weight loss transformation he has undergone since assuming his public role a year and a half ago.



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The picture sparked a wave of reactions, with many claiming that Trump had pressured Vance to slim down.

“Trump made him lose weight,” one person said, while another commented, “Oh, so JD Vance is the ‘friend’ who’s on the ‘fat’ pull that Trump always talks about? He’s wasting away.”

“I’M SO CONFUSED – THIS ISN’T AI??” a separate netizen posted.

Some people claimed Vance’s weight loss was the result of memes or pressure from Donald Trump

Trump: JD Vance, is JD here? JD! He’s lost weight. He got a little thinner. I’m looking for a heavy set gentleman and now I find a perfect specimen pic.twitter.com/AvSYHrWNWC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 1, 2026

Others suggested that the 41-year-old may have been affected by the online jokes about his appearance. “Fat memes did a number on him.”

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Meanwhile, another group speculated that Vance had lost weight to improve his public image in preparation for a future presidential run. “Getting yassified to take over the top spot, huh.”

“He’s on Oz*mpic,” someone else claimed, suggesting that the vice president may have lost weight through injectable medications.

“Loose skin and lack of muscle. He’s not losing weight by the traditional method,” another netizen echoed.



Image credits: 118th United States Congress / Emily J. Higgins

In April, Trump interrupted his Easter lunch speech at the White House to comment on the vice president’s physique.

“The White House, including Vice President JD Vance — I think JD, is JD here?” he said.

“He got a little thinner, and I’m looking for a heavyset gentleman. And now I find a perfect, perfect-looking specimen. He’s doing a great job.”

While some interpreted the remark as genuine praise for the politician’s weight-loss efforts, others described it as a backhanded compliment, suggesting the comment was meant to draw attention to Vance’s past appearance.



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In January, Trump told a story about an unnamed “very fat friend” during a White House roundtable about rural health care. Many on social media speculated that the comment referred to either Vance or Trump himself.

“A friend of mine who is a very smart guy, very, very rich, very powerful man actually but he’s very fat and he took the fat… I call it the fat dr*g,” he began. “I won’t give you which one.”

“It was Oz*mpic… I won’t tell you that,” he added.

The president’s story about a “fat friend” fueled theories linking the mystery man to Vance



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Trump said he told the man, who is “worth hundreds of millions, billions of dollars,” that the GLP-1 medication was having no effects on him “because I saw him recently and he’s actually fatter than ever.”

“Whoever is paying the lowest, we match it,” he said after mentioning that his friend had paid $1,300 for the weight-loss medication in New York but only $87 in London.



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Amid the conversation surrounding his appearance, Vance revealed that he gradually shed around 30 pounds (13 kg) between 2022 and 2024 through diet and exercise.

“I haven’t taken any dr*gs. Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it’s also just eating better,” he told The Daily Mail last August, debunking theories that he had used weight-loss jabs.

“I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon.”

He said the catalyst for the change was realizing he was out of breath while playing with his three young children.



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The Yale Law graduate recently revealed that the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk convinced him and Usha to try for a fourth child.

“As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” Vance wrote in a guest op-ed in the Wall Street Journal excerpted from his book.

He explained that, for years, he had tried to convince his wife to have another child, but she told him she was “done.”



Vance said Charlie Kirk’s passing changed his wife’s mind about expanding their family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

“But something changed for Usha” after Kirk’s passing, Vance said, “and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.”

The Vances announced the pregnancy in January. Usha is due in July.

In his first public address as vice president, Vance said he wanted “more babies” in the United States of America.

“I want more happy children in our country and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

People reacted to JD Vance’s slimmed-down appearance

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