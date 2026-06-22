JD Vance “Humiliates” Wife Usha With Another Confession About Marriage: “Why Is She Putting Up With This?”

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JD Vance has spent years turning marriage and fatherhood into part of his public image.

The Vice President, who first became famous as the author of Hillbilly Elegy, has undergone one of the most dramatic political transformations in modern American politics.

He went from Trump critic to loyal MAGA figure, became Donald Trump’s running mate, entered the White House, converted to Catholicism, and positioned himself as one of the Republican Party’s most visible champions of family life.

Highlights JD Vance faced backlash after comparing his wife, Usha, to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Munir.

Critics accused the Vice President of repeatedly putting Usha in awkward public situations through jokes about their marriage.

The latest controversy revived past scrutiny over their fourth child, religious differences, viral rumors, and claims about marital trouble.

Through much of that reinvention, his wife, Usha Vance, has stood beside him.

But critics say Vance keeps turning that family image into something else: a running source of awkward public remarks that leave Usha looking less like his partner and more like the person dragged into his punchlines.

That criticism erupted again last Sunday (June 21), when Vance appeared with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at Switzerland’s Bürgenstock Resort.

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JD Vance’s marriage is once again under scrutiny after remarks made about Pakistan’s Field Marshal

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“Since Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed us with the Prime Minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life: an Indian and a Pakistani,” Vance said.

“The Indian is my wife,” he continued. “And the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir.”

The joke, meant as a diplomatic icebreaker, was followed up by a line that gave detractors exactly what they needed.

“I have probably talked to Munir more than I have talked to anyone else over the last three months,” he said.

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On social media, users quickly turned the moment into a referendum on how Vance talks about Usha.

“Is this guy for real?!” one X user wrote. “Disappointing is an understatement!”

“JD Vance just compared his wife with the most shoddy person on the Earth,” another said. “Feeling bad for his wife.”

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Munir is a controversial figure in his own right, being seen as overpowering civilian politics, using harsh repression against opponents, and making inflammatory statements that critics say fuel sectarian or regional tension.

His critics say Munir has used the military to dominate Pakistan’s political system and consolidate personal power.

As a result, Vance’s comments were seen as humiliating for Usha.

“I don’t know why she is putting up with this,” one commentator questioned. “Imagine your wife finding out she’s tied for first place with a Field Marshal.”

Vance was criticized for trying to curry favor with a controversial figure at the expense of his wife, Usha

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🚨 LMFAO! VP JD VANCE: “I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life.” “An Indian, and a Pakistani.” “The Indian is my wife.” “The Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir.” 😂 “And I’ve probably talked to Field Marshal Munir more than anybody else over the… pic.twitter.com/9zCyDAyxBu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

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For Vance’s detractors, the issue was not merely that he had compared his wife to a Pakistani military leader in a throwaway joke.

The sharper criticism was that he seemed comfortable telling the world he had spoken to Munir more than anyone else, immediately after naming Usha as one of the two “very, very important people” in his life.

One commenter put the moment in political terms, arguing that Vance was trying to imitate Trump’s unscripted style without having the same public persona.

“He is trying to act like Trump, but failing miserably,” the user wrote. “DJT can get by with it because that is his persona, but an ex-admirer and devout follower of Bernie Sanders can’t. Sorry, your days are numbered.”

The backlash added to a growing list of moments where critics have accused Vance of using his wife as a prop in stories meant to humanize him, only for the anecdotes to backfire.

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One of the most discussed examples came from his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

The book was meant to explain Vance’s religious journey and his turn toward Catholicism, but readers soon focused on a passage about his romantic life before Usha.

Vance wrote about dating a woman named Mary through college and into Yale Law School. Then he met Usha Chilukuri at Yale. According to his own account, he was still dating Mary long-distance when he became “obsessed” with Usha.

Critics have portrayed Usha as trapped, miserable, or in need of rescue from the political life around her

Image credits: Office of Vice President of the United States

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Vance appeared to present the story as a romantic turning point, with Usha becoming a defining figure in his emotional and spiritual life. But critics read it differently. Some accused him of making Usha look like a woman who entered his life at the expense of his then girlfriend.

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The pile-on grew from there.

In an effort to tell a sweet origin story, Vance instead gave the internet a new way to scrutinize his marriage, with Usha absorbing the consequences of his storytelling.

At the same time, the passage made her vulnerable to unfair attacks from people already eager to portray the marriage as strained or politically useful.

That has become a recurring pattern around the couple.

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Vance and Usha have been married for more than a decade, and there is no verified evidence that their marriage is collapsing.

Still, detractors have repeatedly turned public appearances, body language, religious differences, and awkward comments into narratives about whether Usha is happy in the role she now occupies.

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Some online posts have claimed the couple was close to divorce or that Usha had already left him. Those rumors have been described as baseless or debunked.

Other posts have claimed the marriage is strained based on photos where she’s been seen without her ring, facial expressions, or moments clipped from public events.

Usha told Vance he had to choose between running for vice president and having a fourth child

Image credits: Usha Vance

Weeks before the latest Switzerland remark, cameras caught Vance hurrying up the steps of Air Force Two while a visibly pregnant Usha followed behind him.

He eventually stopped to wait for her, but the clip had already spread. To supporters, it was a forgettable moment taken out of context. To critics, it became another example of Vance appearing careless toward his wife in public.

Then there was his March 18 appearance in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where a stop meant to highlight gas prices veered into a personal story about the couple’s fourth child.

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“Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four,” Vance told the crowd. “When we decided to run for vice president, she said you can become VP or have a 4th baby. But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, so I got both.”

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Usha was sitting in the audience as he said it.

The couple’s different religious backgrounds have become a target for critics on both the right and the left

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The scrutiny also intersects with religion.

Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019, while Usha was raised Hindu. He has publicly said he hopes she may one day see things as he does, while also saying that she is not Christian, has no plans to convert, and that he will continue to love and support her regardless.

“She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage, or any interfaith relationship, I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance wrote in one widely discussed post.

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The same split appears whenever Usha’s Indian American background and Hindu faith become part of the conversation.

Far-right voices have attacked the interracial and interfaith nature of their marriage. Other critics, coming from the opposite political direction, have portrayed Usha as culturally isolated inside Vance’s conservative Catholic public identity.

One of the most viral rumors about the couple claimed that Vance was cheating on Usha with Erika Kirk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

The internet’s obsession reached another peak in late 2025, after photos of Vance embracing Erika Kirk went viral roughly a month after the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The embrace alone did not prove anything improper. But when Usha later appeared at public events without her wedding ring, speculation exploded.

Her team said the missing ring had to do with the demands of raising young children. Online commentators wrote their own story anyway.

Some posts hinted at marital trouble. Others made infidelity-adjacent insinuations. The rumor mill was then fed by claims that Usha had filed for divorce, that she was planning to leave, or that the couple had fought publicly at a restaurant.

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Those claims were not verified.

“Not funny.” Critics took to social media to share their thoughts about Vance

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