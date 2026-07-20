Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Americans Point Out Glaring Irony After JD Vance Announces Birth Of Fourth Child With Wife Usha
JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children on a red carpet. Vance waves, holding a child.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Americans Point Out Glaring Irony After JD Vance Announces Birth Of Fourth Child With Wife Usha

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced the birth of their fourth child on Sunday, July 19, marking a historic milestone in American politics.

However, the celebratory announcement quickly sparked online debate after many social media users argued that the vice president’s statement appeared at odds with his political stance on public healthcare and birthright citizenship.

Highlights
  • JD Vance's announcement celebrating the birth of his fourth child quickly took an unexpected turn online.
  • His public praise for military doctors sparked accusations of political hypocrisy and reignited debate over birthright citizenship.
  • The newborn's arrival also marked the first birth to a sitting U.S. vice president in 156 years.

One critic bluntly wrote, “Congrats on your stellar healthcare while you rip it away from everyday Americans! So proud of you.”

RELATED:

    Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, over the weekend

    JD Vance and wife Usha walk with their children, the family growing with a fourth child.

    Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They added that Usha and the baby were both doing well and that their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, were “overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

    The statement also highlighted the medical teams involved in the delivery.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

    Screenshot of a tweet pointing out the irony regarding JD Vance and child birth healthcare.

    “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” they wrote. “We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

    Alec’s birth also made history, with him becoming the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years.

    Many critics argued that Vance’s use of taxpayer-funded military healthcare contradicted his party’s stance on public healthcare

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JD Vance exits a helicopter, illustrating his lifestyle and the context of his family life.

    Image credits: Ken Cedeno – Pool/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a comment discussing insurance and the birth of JD Vance's fourth child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to historical records, the last vice president to welcome a child while in office was Schuyler Colfax in 1870.

    While many congratulated Vance and Usha, others focused instead on the vice president’s praise for the military medical staff at Walter Reed.

    Critics argued that it was ironic for one of the country’s most prominent Republican leaders to celebrate receiving government-funded healthcare while frequently opposing the expansion of publicly funded healthcare programs.

    JD Vance at a meeting, reflecting on his public role amidst news of his fourth child's birth.

    Image credits: The White House

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment from boiseblackbirds points out glaring irony about JD Vance and the birth of his fourth child.

    One commenter sarcastically wrote, “How privileged to have good free healthcare.”

    Another added, “Must be nice to have great medical care provided by taxpayer dollars.”

    “Congratulations on having first-class medical care while many other Americans struggle to afford decent care,” remarked a third.

    Donald Trump, JD Vance, and another man in an office. Americans point out glaring irony about JD Vance's fourth child.

    Image credits: The White House

    Others commented, “King and Queen name their prince. Access to the best medical care one could ask for. While we all suffer.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some users also referenced recent policies associated with the Trump administration, writing, “With your blessing, think of all the people that you took health care away from.”

    “Congrats on your stellar healthcare while you rip it away from everyday Americans.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The announcement also reignited online debates over birthright citizenship and the Second Lady’s family background

    JD Vance and wife Usha walking, with Usha showing her pregnant belly. Americans point out glaring irony after her fourth child's birth.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    A social media comment from wolf__dad points out glaring irony about JD Vance and his fourth child's birth.

    The Trump-Vance administration has consistently advocated for reducing federal healthcare spending and rolling back certain public healthcare programs. 

    Vance has also led a high-profile crackdown on alleged healthcare fraud, including withholding billions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements to states.

    Critics argued that it was hypocritical for Vance to benefit from taxpayer-funded military healthcare while supporting policies they believe restrict access to publicly funded healthcare for many Americans.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the sitting vice president, Vance and his family are legally entitled to receive care at military facilities such as Walter Reed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, critics also argued that the Vances, who are multi-millionaires, relied on taxpayer-funded healthcare rather than paying out of pocket for private hospital care, as many people of similar wealth typically do.

    Another major discussion centered on birthright citizenship.

    Usha Vance smiling in front of an American flag and bookshelf. Americans point out glaring irony after her fourth child's birth.

    Image credits: Emily Higgins

    Although the newborn’s citizenship is not legally in question, commenters referenced the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict birthright citizenship and recent national debates surrounding the policy.

    One user wrote, “Does birthright citizenship apply in this case? Asking for a friend.”

    Another commented, “Birthright citizenship, right? Her parents immigrated, so according to MAGA she’s not a citizen and neither is her child.”

    The newborn, named Alec Neel Vance, is the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in 156 years

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JD Vance and wife Usha with their children during an oath ceremony for the birth of their fourth child.

    Image credits: Office of Vice President of the United States

    An American points out the irony, congratulating the new mother on the birth of her fourth child.

    “I wish for that child the best therapist available. He’s gonna need it… With birthright citizenship, imagine that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Second Lady Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants. Because she was born on American soil, she acquired U.S. citizenship at birth under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

    JD Vance and wife Usha holding hands, announcing the birth of their fourth child.

    Image credits: Usha Vance

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Vances first revealed they were expecting another child in January this year, when Usha shared the news with the caption, “Our family is growing!”

    The post featured a joint statement from the couple that read, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy…”

    “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

    The announcement came just days before JD Vance addressed the national March for Life rally, where he spoke about the administration’s emphasis on supporting American families.

    “While many Americans struggle to afford decent care. Glad the privileged few have such excellent benefits,” one critic wrote

    An American points out the irony, asking about paternity leave for JD Vance after the birth of his fourth child.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    An American points out the irony, mentioning the Supreme Court decision after JD Vance's fourth child.

    A social media comment on the irony of JD Vance announcing fourth child. Americans point out glaring irony.

    A social media comment regarding the name baby Erik after JD Vance announced fourth child. Americans point out glaring irony.

    A social media comment suggesting Donald J as a name for JD Vance's child. Americans point out glaring irony.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment questioning making history after JD Vance announced fourth child. Americans point out glaring irony.

    A social media comment predicting name changes for JD Vance's child. Americans point out glaring irony.

    A social media comment discusses the irony after JD Vance announced the birth of his fourth child with wife Usha.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    parent
    political figures
    pregnancy

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar to Claes Malmberg here, he opposes private healthcare insurance and the soul existence of private healthcare, and at the same time PAYS FOR HIS PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE to get the best medic help?! 😸 I'm not opposint phc but if you don't want this in sweden then don't say noone should be alloved it all whilst you do it yourself! 🤦‍♂️👉🏆🙀

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar to Claes Malmberg here, he opposes private healthcare insurance and the soul existence of private healthcare, and at the same time PAYS FOR HIS PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE to get the best medic help?! 😸 I'm not opposint phc but if you don't want this in sweden then don't say noone should be alloved it all whilst you do it yourself! 🤦‍♂️👉🏆🙀

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Homepage
    Next in World
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT