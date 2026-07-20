Americans Point Out Glaring Irony After JD Vance Announces Birth Of Fourth Child With Wife Usha

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Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced the birth of their fourth child on Sunday, July 19, marking a historic milestone in American politics.

However, the celebratory announcement quickly sparked online debate after many social media users argued that the vice president’s statement appeared at odds with his political stance on public healthcare and birthright citizenship.

Highlights JD Vance's announcement celebrating the birth of his fourth child quickly took an unexpected turn online.

His public praise for military doctors sparked accusations of political hypocrisy and reignited debate over birthright citizenship.

The newborn's arrival also marked the first birth to a sitting U.S. vice president in 156 years.

One critic bluntly wrote, “Congrats on your stellar healthcare while you rip it away from everyday Americans! So proud of you.”

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Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, over the weekend

Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

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They added that Usha and the baby were both doing well and that their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, were “overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The statement also highlighted the medical teams involved in the delivery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” they wrote. “We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

Alec’s birth also made history, with him becoming the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years.

Many critics argued that Vance’s use of taxpayer-funded military healthcare contradicted his party’s stance on public healthcare

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Image credits: Ken Cedeno – Pool/Getty Images

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According to historical records, the last vice president to welcome a child while in office was Schuyler Colfax in 1870.

While many congratulated Vance and Usha, others focused instead on the vice president’s praise for the military medical staff at Walter Reed.

Critics argued that it was ironic for one of the country’s most prominent Republican leaders to celebrate receiving government-funded healthcare while frequently opposing the expansion of publicly funded healthcare programs.

Image credits: The White House

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One commenter sarcastically wrote, “How privileged to have good free healthcare.”

Another added, “Must be nice to have great medical care provided by taxpayer dollars.”

“Congratulations on having first-class medical care while many other Americans struggle to afford decent care,” remarked a third.

Image credits: The White House

Others commented, “King and Queen name their prince. Access to the best medical care one could ask for. While we all suffer.”

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Some users also referenced recent policies associated with the Trump administration, writing, “With your blessing, think of all the people that you took health care away from.”

“Congrats on your stellar healthcare while you rip it away from everyday Americans.”

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The announcement also reignited online debates over birthright citizenship and the Second Lady’s family background

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump-Vance administration has consistently advocated for reducing federal healthcare spending and rolling back certain public healthcare programs.

Vance has also led a high-profile crackdown on alleged healthcare fraud, including withholding billions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements to states.

Critics argued that it was hypocritical for Vance to benefit from taxpayer-funded military healthcare while supporting policies they believe restrict access to publicly funded healthcare for many Americans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

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As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the sitting vice president, Vance and his family are legally entitled to receive care at military facilities such as Walter Reed.

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However, critics also argued that the Vances, who are multi-millionaires, relied on taxpayer-funded healthcare rather than paying out of pocket for private hospital care, as many people of similar wealth typically do.

Another major discussion centered on birthright citizenship.

Image credits: Emily Higgins

Although the newborn’s citizenship is not legally in question, commenters referenced the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict birthright citizenship and recent national debates surrounding the policy.

One user wrote, “Does birthright citizenship apply in this case? Asking for a friend.”

Another commented, “Birthright citizenship, right? Her parents immigrated, so according to MAGA she’s not a citizen and neither is her child.”

The newborn, named Alec Neel Vance, is the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in 156 years

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Image credits: Office of Vice President of the United States

“I wish for that child the best therapist available. He’s gonna need it… With birthright citizenship, imagine that.”

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Second Lady Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants. Because she was born on American soil, she acquired U.S. citizenship at birth under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Image credits: Usha Vance

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The Vances first revealed they were expecting another child in January this year, when Usha shared the news with the caption, “Our family is growing!”

The post featured a joint statement from the couple that read, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy…”

“Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The announcement came just days before JD Vance addressed the national March for Life rally, where he spoke about the administration’s emphasis on supporting American families.

“While many Americans struggle to afford decent care. Glad the privileged few have such excellent benefits,” one critic wrote

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