Jason Momoa Tried To Mess With Amber Heard On ‘Aquaman 2’ Set According To A Bombshell Exposé

It appears that the Depp v. Heard defamation lawsuit has not gone cold just yet as new scandalous details have just emerged, once more, on the internet.

Last month, film studios and entertainment company Warner Bros dropped its new trailer for the highly anticipated $215 million movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

But simultaneously, upsetting documents from the infamous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial arose from Reddit, forcing production to resolve yet another squabble tainting its costly movie.

The Depp v. Heard defamation lawsuit pitted The Pirates of The Caribbean actor Johnny Depp against his former wife, Amber Heard, over a 2018 defamatory op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” and set a new world record for the “most viewed trial” with a daily average of 5.5 million Americans watching the live coverage.

Newly leaked notes from Amber Heard’s therapist revealed that Jason Momoa allegedly dressed like Johnny Depp on purpose

Image credits: Warner Bros

Fans of the Jack Sparrow character had paid court fees for the release of documents from Amber’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes.

In original notes written on a legal pad, the raw writing outlined an adverse film set for Aquaman, in which an allegedly drunk Jason Momoa, who plays the protagonist Aquaman, purposely put on clothes in the same style as Johnny.

The therapist’s scribbles also described Jason pushing bosses to have Amber fired from her role as Mera in the DC movie.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

The notes read: “Jason said he wanted me fired.

“Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

As reported by Variety’s bombshell exposé, Jason’s representatives declined to directly comment on the matter, however, a spokesperson for DC “pushed back on Amber’s characterization”, saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’”

An insider who was reportedly on the London set in 2021 further backed the Hawaii native as they stated: “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set.

A spokesperson for DC said “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times”

Image credits: prideofgypsies

“And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style,” they added.

Meanwhile, as Amber has also declined to comment, a source close to the actress reportedly corroborated that the notes did refer to the Aquaman 2 set and that they did echo a session from December 2021.

An additional source close to the mom-of-one claimed that her lawyer had fought against the release of the therapist’s notes, which had been subpoenaed by Johnny’s attorneys during discovery, Variety reported.

Amber Heard beat two actresses for the role of Mera, following a chemistry test with Jason Momoa

Image credits: amberheard

As much as Jason was a topic of concern, as the damning notes showed, the now-public therapy session also revealed that Amber felt let down by James Wan, Aquaman’s film director.

According to the notes, the 37-year-old actress was nearly shunned on set as a result of her high-profile legal fight with Johnny, whom she was married to for 15 months.

Dawn’s notes read: “He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault – I said ‘I’m sorry.

“Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout.”

“Nobody could take selfies with me on set” Amber Heard’s therapist’s notes read

Image credits: amberheard

Whilst James has also declined to comment, the same DC spokesperson said: “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the ‘Aquaman’ films were no exception.”

Nevertheless, according to Variety, Amber was in fact nearly booted off the movie, sources from both sides have claimed.

In 2018, after the first Aquaman movie was released, Warner Bros and James had determined that it was best to fire Amber from the sequel “due to her lack of chemistry” with Jason.

Letters sent to the actress’ attorney, Karl Austen, had reportedly informed him of the decision.

“(Jason) isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style,” a spokesperson said

Image credits: johnnydepp

On the contrary, a separate source reportedly refuted the lack-of-chemistry narrative, as they revealed that Amber did a chemistry test with Jason before acquiring the role of Mera, surpassing two other auditioning actresses.

In Aquaman, Mera is the former Queen of Dimension Aqua, Queen of Atlantis, as well as Aquaman’s wife.

In unexpected turns of events, new details revealed that the Texas native never did get fired after all, because of business magnate Elon Musk, Amber’s former boyfriend.

One of the billionaire’s litigators had reportedly sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if the actress wasn’t brought back for Aquaman’s second film.

Elon Musk’s litigators reportedly sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros” to not fire Amber Heard

Image credits: wikipedia.org

Elon and Amber started dating in 2017, shortly after the actress divorced Johnny.

During their relationship, Elon had reportedly “arranged 24/7 security” for his girlfriend, according to texts that were read in court during Depp’s 2020 libel suit against The Sun.

In a new biography about the Tesla CEO, author Walter Isaacson gave more insights into his life with the actress, and said in an interview that “nothing hurt him more” than his relationship with Amber.

Despite the new scandal erupting from the seemingly doomed Aquaman set, neither Jason nor Amber will be contrived to reunite any time soon to promote the new film, amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Fans of Momoa and Depp thought this was well-deserved, choosing not to spare Amber from mocking comments

