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James Charles’ Scandal Over Spirit Airlines’ Worker Being Laid Off Reaches New Heights As Humiliated Woman Rejects His Apology
James Charles smiling indoors with hair rollers, related to Spirit Airlines worker layoff scandal and apology rejection.
Celebrities, Entertainment

James Charles’ Scandal Over Spirit Airlines’ Worker Being Laid Off Reaches New Heights As Humiliated Woman Rejects His Apology

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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30-year-old Amber Lendof Vargas‘ world came crashing down when Spirit Airlines included her in a major layoff that resulted in the firing of nearly 17,000 employees after declaring bankruptcy and shutting down operations on May 2.

To make ends meet, Vargas sought help from one of TikTok’s most popular personalities, James Charles, a prominent beauty influencer famous for makeup tutorials and artistic collaborations with names like Kylie Jenner.

Highlights
  • Beauty influencer James Charles lashed out at Amber Vargas when she asked for help after getting fired due to Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy.
  • Widespread outrage prompted Charles to apologize to Vargas and donate $5,000 to her GoFundMe.
  • Vargas refused to accept Charles’ apology, which he sent to her via DM after issuing a public one on his social media.

Instead of helping or supporting her, Charles made Vargas’ story go from a simple layoff to viral humiliation.

“You’re a lazy piece of sh*t, and you’re entitled, and you think that influencers and celebrities should fund your life for you. Why would I ever help you?” Charles said.

The backlash against Charles was severe, forcing him to apologize. Vargas, on the other hand, was not willing to forgive him.

RELATED:

    James Charles mocked “entitled” Amber Vargas for requesting help

    James Charles selfie with vibrant blue and yellow eye makeup in white robe

    Image credits: jamescharles

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    On May 8, James Charles, 26, shared a video on TikTok to his 40 million followers, making fun of Vargas’s GoFundMe request.

    James said, “I just got a DM on here from a girl who said, ‘Good morning, James. I know you’ll probably never see this, but if you could just take one minute to read it, it would really mean a lot to me. I’m really struggling right now because Spirit Airlines just filed for bankruptcy, and I have lost my job. Here’s a GoFundMe link. Any donations help.’”

    James Charles with text about helping by getting another job and real world

    Image credits: RichLux713

    “I’m sure they do, sweetheart. I’m sure they do. You know what else would help you? Getting another job,” Charles continued.

    “Yeah, try that. Because in the time that it took you to copy and paste the same f*ck a*s message to me, who you don’t follow, by the way, and probably a hundred other influencers and celebrities, you could’ve applied for a hundred other jobs.”

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    “Welcome to the real world, sweetheart. People lose their jobs every f*cking day,” he went on, emphasizing once again how Vargas sent him a message without following him or supporting his work.

    Tweet criticizing influencer being out of touch with real world struggles

    Image credits: hannahsgroove

    Several Spirit Airlines yellow planes lined up at airport during sunset

    Image credits: Nikita Grishin/pexels

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    “And you’re white, pretty, and able-bodied; you’re in a much better position than a lot of other people out here who are trying clearly much harder to make a better life for themselves,” he added, saying that he might have considered donating if Vargas had been a “longtime fan” and was suffering from “a really rare genetic disease.”

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    Many heavily criticized Charles, calling him “privileged” and his comments “vile” and “rude.” Some agreed with him, but called him out for posting a “dramatic” video exposing Vargas and her private plea.

    James Charles in white robe explaining saved a deleted video

    Image credits: RichLux713

    Some even pointed out that the beauty influencer “lied” about Vargas being white. “Vargas” is a surname primarily of Spanish, Portuguese, and Cuban origins.

    It is unclear whether Vargas personally reached out to other influencers for financial assistance.

    Amber Vargas refused to accept James Charles’ apology over GoFundMe comments

    After facing fierce online outrage, Charles responded to Vargas’ DM, apologizing to her and saying that he had donated to her GoFundMe campaign.

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    Vargas, who had been working at Boston Logan Airport for the past couple of years as a Spirit Airlines operations agent, posted a TikTok video on May 14 in which she revealed her response.

    “Hell no,” she said. “I don’t accept his apology, especially because he was very public with what he said, and he thought it was okay to message me privately.”

    Tweet discussing reading real people stories about losing jobs

    Image credits: SoldOfficial

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    Woman with curly hair next to detailed apology message about job loss

    Image credits: PopBase

    She then shared a screenshot of the apology Charles allegedly sent to her.

    “It was disgraceful and completely unnecessary, and there is no excuse for me yelling at and berating someone for asking for help in a sh*tty situation that was completely out of your control,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry for adding to what was already a distressing time. I’m so ashamed not only for the video but also for being so disgustingly out of touch.”

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    He informed Vargas that he has been reading about the struggles of “real people” who unexpectedly found themselves unemployed and the difficulty of securing a new job in the current market.

    “I’ve just donated to your GoFundMe, but also please know I’m here if there is anything else I can help with or do,” he continued. “Also, fully understand if you never want to hear from me again. I genuinely wish you all the best and hope you’re doing okay.”

    Vargas’ GoFundMe page shows Charles gave $5,000 and is currently the second-highest donor after an anonymous $10,000 donation. Other internet personalities, such as Kris Collins, Jordan Matter, Jeremy Pugh, and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, also chipped in, helping raise over $40,000 so far.

    Tweet calling clout chasing and telling to get a job

    Image credits: THighgate11

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    James Charles smiling in colorful bodysuit in front of large Ferris wheel

    Image credits: jamescharles

    Previously, Vargas also shared the screenshot of the message she sent to Charles, which read very differently from what the makeup artist had said: “Spirit Airlines closed, leaving me without a job. Anything will help.”

    The screenshot showed a follow-up from her, sent after Charles’ rant, saying, “Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend you by sending you my GoFundMe. I thought you’d never see.”

    James Charles previously doubled down on his take before issuing a public apology

    @jamescharleslolresponding to the deleted spirit airlines video ❤️♬ original sound – James Charles Spam

    After his initial video went viral and sparked widespread outrage, James Charles deleted it the next day and posted another one defending his actions.

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    He confessed to being “out of touch” but also took a jab at the “cute little think pieces” shared by fellow influencers who criticized his outburst at Vargas.

    Tweet implying cute behavior gets influencer a pass

    Image credits: MissOoo1g

    James Charles posing on yacht wearing black crop top and bikini bottoms with ocean background

    Image credits: jamescharles

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    “A lot of people these days do not have the make it work mentality,” he explained in the video, posted on May 9. “They have no desire to actually put in the effort to actually fix a problem and get themselves out of a situation.”

    “I’m sorry if that comes across as insensitive, or mean, or privileged, but welcome to the real world,” he added after opining that asking for financial help should be the “last resort” for anyone unemployed.

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    Screenshot of fundraiser comments involving James Charles and an influencer

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    However, the second video further fanned the flames of backlash, and Charles deleted it as well.

    He uploaded a third video the same day, issuing an apology, calling his initial reaction “rude, obnoxious, privileged, and completely f*cking unnecessary.”

    Tweet questioning an influencer's claim with sarcasm

    Image credits: seiqu

    Tweet criticizing need for $60k after job loss

    Image credits: taraliyah

    “When I saw that DM, I absolutely had the choice to ignore it and say absolutely nothing and move on with my day,” he admitted. “I couldn’t even tell you why her message just triggered me, and I decided instead to make a video about it.

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    “I bashed her, and it was obnoxious, and I shamed her for asking for help in a situation where she was clearly struggling, and this could’ve been her absolutely last resort.”

    Woman taking mirror selfie in work uniform

    Image credits: Amber Lendof vargas

    “For me, personally, it definitely s*cks to receive messages (asking for money) from people who don’t follow you and don’t support you, treating you like a personal ATM or bank account. But what I’m sure s*cks even more is to not know where your next paycheck is coming from and whether or not you’ll be able to put food on the table.”

    “Publicly shaming her was wild.” Netizens voiced their opinions on James Charles berating Amber Vargas for GoFundMe request

    Tweet urging donors to support homeless and domestic violence shelters

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    Tweet claiming James Charles sent money due to public pressure

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    Tweet blaming James Charles for unnecessary apology

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    Tweet saying James Charles shouldn't have apologized to girl who doesn't follow him

    Image credits: JustsayKei

    Tweet about social media's power to make or break people

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    Tweet praising woman for rejecting apology in James Charles' scandal

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    Tweet about social media turning situations into public drama in James Charles scandal

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    Tweet discussing video response in James Charles Spirit Airlines scandal

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    Tweet expressing confusion about James Charles scandal reaction

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    Tweet stating public attacks deserve public apologies in James Charles scandal

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    Tweet debating ethics and money in James Charles scandal context

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    Image credits: rhiannonsirr_

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it when the influenzas expose themselves for the c***s they truly are. A private apology - lol. Nah, Felicia, you already did the damage, no amount of apologising can rectify that. You're only sorry you got called out and lost followers.

    1
    1point
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insult in public and then apologise in private??? What a coward!

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it when the influenzas expose themselves for the c***s they truly are. A private apology - lol. Nah, Felicia, you already did the damage, no amount of apologising can rectify that. You're only sorry you got called out and lost followers.

    1
    1point
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Insult in public and then apologise in private??? What a coward!

    1
    1point
    reply
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