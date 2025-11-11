Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Realizes She Doesn’t Need A Jobless Partner Who Costs More Than He Brings In, Kicks Him To The Curb
Woman mopping floor in kitchen while man lounges on sofa, illustrating jobless partner costing more than he brings in.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Realizes She Doesn’t Need A Jobless Partner Who Costs More Than He Brings In, Kicks Him To The Curb

Extended unemployment can test the limits of even the strongest relationships. You’ve gone from sharing financial responsibilities to one person carrying the burden all on their own.

The very least the unemployed person can do is pick up on household chores in between frantically searching for a new job. But that’s not the case for one couple…

A woman has voiced her frustration over her the way her partner has been acting since losing his job a few months ago. Not only does he sit around playing video games all day but he also refuses to lift a finger, and help cook or clean. The worst part? He’s been offered 3 jobs and he’s turned all of them down!

RELATED:

    She works a 13-hour shift then has to come home, cook and clean while her unemployed partner plays video games

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, cleans while he relaxes.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    He’s turned down 3 job offers and she’s honestly had enough

    Screenshot of a text post discussing expecting a partner to accept a job offer in a relationship context.

    Text describing a woman’s experience with a jobless partner who pays less than his share of household expenses.

    Text describing a woman’s experience with a jobless partner who pays less than his share of household expenses.

    Text on a white background describing increased bills due to a partner who refuses to eat meals without meat.

    Text on a white background describing increased bills due to a partner who refuses to eat meals without meat.

    Text on a white background describing a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text on a white background describing a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Young man in a plaid shirt sitting at a table, symbolizing a jobless partner in a relationship discussion.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Woman Realizes She Doesn’t Need A Jobless Partner Who Costs More Than He Brings In, Kicks Him To The Curb

    Text discussing a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text discussing a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text showing a woman expressing frustration about a jobless partner who does not contribute and causes household stress.

    Text showing a woman expressing frustration about a jobless partner who does not contribute and causes household stress.

    Man with beard intensely playing video game indoors, illustrating jobless partner who costs more than he brings in concept.

    Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing a jobless partner neglecting to feed their kids, highlighting relationship issues.

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing a jobless partner neglecting to feed their kids, highlighting relationship issues.

    Text about a woman frustrated with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes, disrupting her sleep.

    Text about a woman frustrated with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes, disrupting her sleep.

    Text showing a woman frustrated with a jobless partner who avoids chores and relies on her financially.

    Text showing a woman frustrated with a jobless partner who avoids chores and relies on her financially.

    Text excerpt about a woman struggling financially due to a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes.

    Text excerpt about a woman struggling financially due to a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes.

    Stressed woman reviewing bills at table while partner stands behind her with a coffee, reflecting jobless partner burdens.

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text post asking if someone should accept any job offered and then look for a better one when employed, about jobless partner issues.

    Text post asking if someone should accept any job offered and then look for a better one when employed, about jobless partner issues.

    Image credits: bonfiretoffee88

    “What is he bringing to your life?”: people struggled to understand why she’s letting him stay

    Text post from BotterMon stating a woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text post from BotterMon stating a woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Comment by user Bruisername questioning why a woman tolerates a jobless partner who adds no value to her or her kids' lives.

    Comment by user Bruisername questioning why a woman tolerates a jobless partner who adds no value to her or her kids' lives.

    Comment criticizing a jobless partner who contributes nothing, emphasizing the woman’s realization and decision.

    Comment criticizing a jobless partner who contributes nothing, emphasizing the woman’s realization and decision.

    Comment text on a white background about needing a job or being kicked out, related to jobless partner issues.

    Comment text on a white background about needing a job or being kicked out, related to jobless partner issues.

    Comment criticizing a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes, urging to end the relationship.

    Comment criticizing a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes, urging to end the relationship.

    Text message discussing a woman deciding to end a relationship with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes.

    Text message discussing a woman deciding to end a relationship with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes.

    Woman expressing frustration about a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes in the relationship.

    Woman expressing frustration about a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes in the relationship.

    Comment text from user Littlebitpsycho advising to get rid of a jobless partner who shows no respect and causes harm.

    Comment text from user Littlebitpsycho advising to get rid of a jobless partner who shows no respect and causes harm.

    Comment about woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Comment about woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings, ending the relationship decisively

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings, ending the relationship decisively

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman realizing she doesn't need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman realizing she doesn't need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings.

    Comment discussing a woman ending a relationship with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes.

    Comment discussing a woman ending a relationship with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes.

    Woman deciding to end relationship with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes financially.

    Woman deciding to end relationship with a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes financially.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing financial strain caused by a jobless partner and its impact on family well-being.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing financial strain caused by a jobless partner and its impact on family well-being.

    Woman in blue checkered shirt looking thoughtful and concerned, reflecting on relationship with jobless partner.

    Image credits: showtimeag / freepik (not the actual photo)

    After much thought, the woman revealed she’d made a big decision

    Text update about woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text update about woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text about a partner attending training days but not finding suitable job options with a recruitment agency.

    Text about a partner attending training days but not finding suitable job options with a recruitment agency.

    Woman comforting child at home, reflecting strength and independence without a jobless partner burdening her life.

    Image credits: Bizon / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text on white background saying a woman deciding to tell her jobless partner he has to leave after needing a push from others

    Text on white background saying a woman deciding to tell her jobless partner he has to leave after needing a push from others

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, takes control of her life.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, takes control of her life.

    Image credits: bonfiretoffee88

    People urged the woman to stick to her word and wished her luck

    ALT text: Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, standing firm and independent.

    ALT text: Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, standing firm and independent.

    Comment criticizing a jobless partner, advising a woman to end the relationship and avoid guilt for doing so.

    Comment criticizing a jobless partner, advising a woman to end the relationship and avoid guilt for doing so.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and ends the relationship.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and ends the relationship.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and kicks him out.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and kicks him out.

    Comment discussing a woman’s decision to remove a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes financially.

    Comment discussing a woman’s decision to remove a jobless partner who costs more than he contributes financially.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media post about a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media post about a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and ends the relationship.

    Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and ends the relationship.

    Woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, deciding to move on.

    Woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, deciding to move on.

    Text comment about woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, ending the relationship.

    Text comment about woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, ending the relationship.

    Woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, deciding to move on.

    Woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in, deciding to move on.

    Woman and jobless partner arguing in a kitchen, highlighting a relationship conflict about financial contribution and value.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She gave an update soon after the man walked out the door

    Text update describing a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text update describing a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Text image showing a statement about a woman addressing a jobless partner who doesn’t contribute to household costs.

    Text image showing a statement about a woman addressing a jobless partner who doesn’t contribute to household costs.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s frustration with a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in before ending the relationship

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s frustration with a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in before ending the relationship

    Image credits: bonfiretoffee88

    In an unexpected twist, the woman revealed it wasn’t quite the end

    Forum discussion about a woman realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    How to cope when a partner loses their job

    Man in suit sitting on steps with head in hands next to box of personal items after job loss or breakup.

    Image credits: Grinvalds / freepik (not the actual photo)

    When it comes to life’s most stressful events, losing a loved one, moving house, divorce and unemployment are right up at the top of the list. The way couples navigate these things can make or break them.

    It’s natural to want to be supportive if your partner loses their job, but what happens when day and weeks drag on into months, or even years?

    Unemployment can place massive strain on a relationship for obvious reasons. You’ve gone from sharing financial responsibilities to one person carrying the burden all on their own. The unemployed person might also become demotivated and depressed. And it often falls on the working partner to play the role of counselor and cheerleader on top of everything else.

    “A woman in this situation walks a fine line between compassionate helpmate and tough-talking coach,” warns focusonthefamily.com “If you happen to have a ‘caretaker’ personality, you may have to watch a tendency to give your spouse unspoken permission to stay stuck in self-pity and inaction. Push too hard and you risk coming off as cold and uncaring.”

    The site advises that you and your partner sit down together as soon as possible after a job loss. You should talk about the upcoming job hunt, and the ways you can minimize any conflicts that come with unemployment stress. Prepare yourselves for some very tough days ahead.

    Relationship and personal growth coaching site Kairos says all may not be as it appears. “On the surface, this person may seem unmotivated—but beneath that, frustration, shame, and anxiety often simmer,” reveals the site, adding that studies show that unemployment fuels low self-esteem, depression, and a crisis in identity. Especially when one’s sense of worth has been tied to work achievements.

    Your unemployed partner could often be thinking “I’m not enough.” This can lead to them becoming emotionally withdrawn, less communicative, and stuck in a cycle of survival anxiety.

    As for the employed partner, they feel patient, supportive—until they don’t.

    “From their perspective, it’s been months—or years—of carrying the financial load alone. At that point, frustration hardens into resentment,” cautions the site. “Stress spills over into daily interactions: criticism, coldness, or even anger become default responses.”

    It’s important to work together, or seek professional advice, before that resentment boils over.

    “Left unaddressed, resentment becomes corrosive. The working partner starts seeing the unemployed partner as lazy or unwilling—not discouraged or stuck,” Kairos’ experts warn. “Meanwhile, the other side internalizes blame and shame. Communication becomes sharp or avoidant.”

    Criticism can lead to defensiveness, which leads to contempt—and eventually to emotional separation if unmitigated.

    “This downward spiral is especially common when couples lack shared coping strategies, mutual empathy, or an external support frame like couples therapy or couples coaching,” say the experts.

    Many people urged her to change her locks as soon as possible

    Text message warning about changing locks to remove a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Comment saying woman realized she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and kicked him out.

    Woman packing belongings and realizing she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in.

    Alt text: Woman realizes she doesn’t need a jobless partner who costs more than he brings in and decides to end the relationship.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

