“Go Back To Mommy To Be Babied”: Lazy Guy Calls GF Mean For Finally Calling Him Out

There’s no room for entitlement and laziness in healthy relationships. Genuine partnerships revolve around mutual respect, healthy boundaries, and a give-and-take dynamic. It’s beyond frustrating when you put in far more effort than your partner while they can’t even pull their weight. Especially when it comes to such super-sensitive topics as money and chores.

Internet user u/Artistic_Answer94 vented on the ‘Am I Overreacting’ online forum about the parasitic relationship between her and her boyfriend. She revealed how she finally snapped and called out her unemployed partner for refusing to look for a job or help out around the house, while she’s funding his slob lifestyle.

Keep scrolling for the full story and the internet’s advice for the distraught young woman. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

Losing your job can be devastating… but if you quit and intentionally refuse to look for work, you’re placing an awful amount of stress on your partner’s shoulders

Image credits: Satura_ / envato (not the actual photo)

A young woman turned to the net for relationship advice. She shared how she’s been supporting her unemployed, lazy boyfriend for nearly a year. Here’s the full scoop

Image credits: dvatri / envato (not the actual photo)

She finally had enough and snapped, calling out his entitled behavior. However, he was having none of it

Image credits: Artistic_Answer94

There is no alternative to open and honest communication when setting healthy boundaries

There’s an abyss between the amount of effort that the author of the online post puts in and what her boyfriend does. There’s clearly an imbalance dynamic that’s unfair to the young woman.

She works, pays the bills, cleans, buys the groceries, looks after her sibling, and takes care of the dogs. And he… well, he sometimes cooks for them.

Meanwhile, he’s been unemployed for nearly a year. Furthermore, as it turns out, he has some savings from a previous settlement that he never used to support himself or his girlfriend.

Instead, he allows her to be the sole breadwinner.

So, it’s no wonder that the woman finally snapped.

However, no matter how emotionally sensitive these discussions are, you’re usually best off not judging or criticizing your significant other, even if you’re completely in the right.

If they feel attacked, they’ll get defensive, and then they’ll be less likely to change their behavior.

So, it’s best to explain how their behavior affects you. Then, set out very clear expectations for the future. There’s no need for ambiguity. If you need them to step up and help financially, they need to know this. The same goes for pitching in around the home.

In essence, you’re setting healthy boundaries for a relationship based on mutual respect, not one-sided effort.

Unemployment doesn’t impact ‘just’ your finances. It also affects your relationship dynamics and can cause psychological distress

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Financial stability is vital. However, losing your job is far more than just a financial question. Marriage.com explains that unemployment impacts how couples see each other and creates psychological distress. Job loss can make you feel less attracted to your partner.

It’s important that you support your partner until they can find a new job, without belittling them or broadcasting their job loss to their family and friends.

“If your husband keeps losing jobs and you are the primary breadwinner in your home, it may shift the way you think. If you and your partner share a bank account, you may start to feel protective over the money you’ve earned. You may feel like your spouse should no longer have access to spending your hard-earned income,” Marriage.com explains.

“Your budget is likely much stricter than before, and you want to ensure everything is for your bills. Just be careful about the way you’re speaking to your spouse. Try not to come off as though you are the big boss of the house or treat them like a child with an allowance.”

You can, as a supportive partner, help your significant other look for a new job, remind them that you love them, and encourage them to be productive in other ways.

For example, you might suggest that they clean the house and pitch in with chores, exercise to take care of their body, focus more on childcare, and stay active in other ways, so they feel productive.

Naturally, all of this works only as long as your partner is genuinely putting in the effort to look for employment and be useful around the house. If they don’t lift a finger to help, you need to talk with them about your expectations.

Failing that, you may need to reach out to a couple’s therapist or reconsider the relationship entirely. Life’s too short to be stuck with a partner who disrespects you daily.

But what do you think, Pandas? What would you do if you were in the young woman’s shoes, stuck with providing for an entitled, lazy boyfriend? How do you balance work and chores with your significant other in a fair way in your relationship? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

A lot of people wanted to weigh in with their advice. Here’s what they told the woman

One person had a similar story to share with the internet

Some folks thought the woman was to blame for letting the situation deteriorate so much

