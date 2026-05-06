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Man Posted A Joke About Buying Spirit Airlines, The Internet Raised $132M And Crashed His Site
Man in an Adidas cap and glasses, speaking on camera after his Spirit Airlines joke went viral and crashed his site.
Economy & Labor, Society

Man Posted A Joke About Buying Spirit Airlines, The Internet Raised $132M And Crashed His Site

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Spirit Airlines is (sorry, was) the airline you love to hate but also can’t stop flying because $29 flights exist. On May 2nd, at 3 AM (dramatic timing, very on brand), the iconic yellow budget carrier shut its doors for good after years of financial chaos, a blocked merger, and a Trump bailout that went completely nowhere.

But before the internet could even process the news, influencer Hunter Peterson asked, “What if WE just bought it?” And somehow, impossibly, 124,000 people pledged $88 million over a single weekend. The internet is truly built different, and we have the receipts.

RELATED:

    Spirit Airlines made the shock announcement in a 3 AM post that they would be closing their operations for good

    Man in glasses and a hat shows a video thumbnail about Spirit Airlines, featuring a man looking distressed.

    Image credits: hbpvo / TikTok

    But an influencer saw this as an opportunity to convert the low-budget giant into a publicly owned entity overnight

    Spirit Airlines’ demise was a spectacular nosedive. After years of losses, a brutal debt load, and a merger with JetBlue that got axed by the Justice Department, Spirit filed for bankruptcy and spent months begging for a lifeline.

    Their last hope? A $500 million government bailout from the Trump administration. Trump basically said he was down, but only if he came first, bondholders be damned. The bondholders said absolutely not. Fuel prices kept climbing. And just like that, at 3 AM on May 2nd, Spirit Airlines ceased operations. Flights canceled. Customer service gone. The yellow bird had landed for the last time.

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    Text shows a joke about buying Spirit Airlines after it went bankrupt. The man's joke led to the site crashing.

    Text screenshot showing a Spirit Airlines joke idea to buy the airline. The internet raised $132M.

    Text about nationalizing Spirit Airlines, jokingly suggesting buying Spirit Airlines via Venmo, highlighting the viral joke.

    Image credits: hbpvo

    He set up a crowdsourcing platform and raised a staggering $88 million overnight from patrons who didn’t want to see their favorite yellow planes take a nosedive

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    Enter TikToker, Hunter Peterson. Content creator. Voice actor. Apparently, accidental airline executive. Less than three hours after Spirit went dark, Peterson posted a video that has since racked up 6.5 million views, and the pitch was genuinely hard to argue with.

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    There are over 215 million adults in the United States. Take just 20% of them. Ask each one to pledge roughly $30-$40, which is basically the average cost of a Spirit ticket. That’s enough to buy the whole airline. “We nationalize Spirit Airlines,” Peterson said. “Owned by the people.” The internet, already grieving its cheap flights, collectively lost its mind and rushed to pledge its contributions.

    A website showing Spirit Airlines information, featuring Pledge Now button and details about its collapse, related to buying Spirit Airlines.

    Image credits: https://letsbuyspiritair.com/

    A comment on buying Spirit Airlines, asking if a similar collective effort is possible for healthcare.

    Screenshot of a comment from letsbuyspirit.com about buying Spirit Airlines, showing 4 hearts and 64,428 likes.

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    A Spirit Airlines plane in flight, its bright yellow fuselage and black "Spirit" logo visible against a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Forsaken Films / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    The website was so popular that it even crashed, and after some upgrades, it continued to raise funds, soon surpassing $130 million

    A user comments I've spent $40 on dumber ideas. I'm in! in response to buying Spirit Airlines with many likes.

    A social media comment from "Jimi" about Spirit Airlines being owned by the people, relating to the joke of buying Spirit Airlines.

    A man in an Adidas hat and round glasses looks at the camera, with text "we could buy Spirit Airlines."

    Image credits: hbpvo / TikTok

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    Experts weighed in, explaining that it might not be so simple, and that the airline was beyond saving

    As of May 6th, the pledge website is showing $132 million in total pledges from 133,508 people, with an average pledge of $989. Yes, nearly a thousand dollars per person. What started as, in Peterson’s own words, “a joke,” has turned into one of the most viral crowdfunding moments the internet has ever seen.

    Experts are still firmly in the “this won’t work” camp, pointing out that Spirit is deep in formal liquidation and its assets are already being divvied up by bankruptcy courts. But since when has the internet let logic get in the way of a good idea?

    Man Posted A Joke About Buying Spirit Airlines, The Internet Raised $132M And Crashed His Site

    A screenshot of a social media comment by mrs.arielle, reading, The slogan We've got Spirit, yes we do, relating to Spirit Airlines.

    A comment about buying Spirit Airlines, asking about equity and affordable travel, with a woman's profile picture.

    This isn’t just “hey, send this guy money and he’ll buy an airline.” Peterson has actually thought this through, and the proposal laid out on his site is more structured than you’d expect from something that started as a viral video. The model he’s pitching is essentially a cooperative, so think less “tech startup” and more “the people’s airline.” And he’s got a pretty solid argument for why it could work.

    A bright yellow Spirit Airlines plane on a tarmac, with a JetBlue plane behind it, at an airport under a blue sky.

    Image credits: Randolph Rojas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The voting structure is built on what Peterson calls the Green Bay Packers model. Under the proposal, every verified member gets exactly one vote, regardless of how much they pledged. Dropped $45? One vote. Dropped $45,000? Also one vote. Major decisions like routes, leadership, and strategic direction would be made collectively by the membership. No billionaire in the back quietly steering the plane, so to speak.

    The Green Bay Packers are the only non-profit, community-owned franchise in the NFL, and they’ve been that way since 1923. Instead of one billionaire owner calling all the shots, the team is owned by over 360,000 shareholders spread across the country. No single person can own more than 4% of the team, meaning no one person can swoop in and start making unilateral decisions.

    Profit sharing would be proportional to your pledge amount, meaning the more you put in, the bigger your slice of any future returns. He’s been careful to flag that this is a proposed model only and nothing is confirmed until lawyers get involved, which, honestly, points to the fact that this guy is taking it seriously and not just vibing into the void.

    Image credits: Anton Dios / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    The most compelling part of Peterson’s pitch might actually be his diagnosis of why Spirit failed in the first place. He argues that Spirit didn’t fail because people stopped flying. It failed because Wall Street loaded it with debt and bled it dry. The routes were real. The demand was real. The passengers were there. What wasn’t there was ownership that actually cared about keeping the airline alive rather than extracting every dollar from it.

    Not everyone is buying a ticket on the hype train. Robert W. Mann Jr., a former airline executive and current president of R.W. Mann and Co., delivered what might be the most polite and thorough way of saying “this is not happening” that we’ve ever heard. Speaking to USA TODAY, Mann pointed out that if Spirit had any real viable business prospects, someone would have rescued it already.

    As for the planes and the staff, they’ll survive, just not in yellow. “The planes will come back painted some other way, some of the employees will come back in other uniforms,” he said. Basically, Spirit Airlines will live on, just absorbed, rebranded and distributed across the industry. The bones of the airline will be out there somewhere. Just don’t expect them to be held together by a viral moment.

    You can watch the original video here

    @hbpvolet’s buy an airline /s www.letsbuyspirit.com♬ Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum

    People from across the internet rushed to the comment section to pledge allegiance to the Spirit gods, hoping to cash in on a piece of the pie

    A comment from Frank Speakwell suggesting flipping everything by holiday season, relating to the Spirit Airlines joke.

    A comment from Graham about Spirit Airlines CEO seeing this after going under. Joke about buying Spirit Airlines.

    A user comment saying "LETS. F***ING. GO." with a profile picture, heart, sparkles, and watermelon emojis. Buying Spirit Airlines enthusiasm.

    A social media comment from "Agricouture" about not Venmoing money for buying Spirit Airlines, part of a joke reaction.

    A comment on social media: "better yet MAKE IT CO-OPERATIVELY OWNED", with a Spirit Airlines joke context.

    A comment from Pop saying, "Billionaires would HATEEEE this, and I love that," concerning Spirit Airlines.

    A social media post by "Mediocrehomesteader" saying, "Me calling my husband while he's at work:" showing a profile image with a person holding a chicken. Like the Spirit Airlines joke, it's a popular joke.

    A social media comment from khrisimoses: "Rich people would be soooo mad" with a smiling emoji. It relates to Spirit Airlines.

    A comment praising the idea to buy Spirit Airlines, showing a user profile picture and 3103 likes.

    A user comment by Tawodi supporting the Spirit Airlines crowdfunding, suggesting a lawyer and official framework.

    A social media comment suggesting The People's Spirit Airlines (PSA), with 1741 likes, related to buying Spirit Airlines.

    A Randie.Rae comment suggesting "Rebrand: American Spirit" with 1572 likes, relating to the Spirit Airlines joke and fundraising.

    A user comment on Spirit Airlines reads, "Call it Spite airlines," with 1541 likes, reflecting internet humor.

    A social media post by Karvap states, Spirit Airlines: Owned By the People, For the People. It has 1331 likes.

    A social media comment from Samuel Santiago Parr about buying Spirit Airlines, asking to be part of HR to help employees.

    A man's profile picture alongside a comment about 22 years airline experience, related to buying Spirit Airlines.

    A comment from Jenn saying I'm in! Make it co-op!!! Seriously, I WANT IN!!, showing engagement for buying Spirit Airlines.

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    What do you think ?
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    dirkdaring99 avatar
    Chaotic Good
    Chaotic Good
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and then immediately grounded by trump's FAA

    1
    1point
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope he pulls this off as a 🖕 to the bankers and investors that cared more about money than running an airline.

    0
    0points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besides, if that Irish tw@t can run a low budget airline, then there's hope for this one too. 👍

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    lauramg avatar
    Laura MG
    Laura MG
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the only result of this is making some influencer a multi-millionaire 🙄

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    User avatar
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    dirkdaring99 avatar
    Chaotic Good
    Chaotic Good
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and then immediately grounded by trump's FAA

    1
    1point
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope he pulls this off as a 🖕 to the bankers and investors that cared more about money than running an airline.

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besides, if that Irish tw@t can run a low budget airline, then there's hope for this one too. 👍

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    lauramg avatar
    Laura MG
    Laura MG
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the only result of this is making some influencer a multi-millionaire 🙄

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