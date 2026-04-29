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Trans Influencer With No Limbs Reveals What “Everyone Wants To Know” About Life With Husband After Transitioning
Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling on a beach, pier and Ferris wheel in background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Trans Influencer With No Limbs Reveals What “Everyone Wants To Know” About Life With Husband After Transitioning

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Influencer Briel Adams-Wheatley has answered the question “everyone wants to know” about her husband.

Briel was born in São Paulo, Brazil, with no arms and no legs due to a rare genetic condition called Hanhart syndrome.

The beauty influencer was put up for adoption as a baby because her birth mother couldn’t afford her medical costs. She was adopted by a Mormon family in Utah, where she grew up.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Briel Adams-Wheatley, a beauty influencer, discussed transitioning to live as a trans woman after marrying her husband.
    • She and her husband, Adam, met on Tinder in February 2020 when she identified as a man.
    • Briel was born with no limbs due to a rare genetic condition called Hanhart syndrome.

    Briel Adams-Wheatley opened up about how her husband Adam supported her transition
    Trans influencer, born with no arms or legs, smiles confidently, wearing a denim dress and sheer top, showing her unique fashion.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    Briel, who was born a biological man but transitioned to live as a woman a few years ago, opened up about going through her transition while married to her husband, Adam.

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    On her socials, many people often ask how Adam handled her transition, given that they met when she still identified as a man.

    The couple met after matching on Tinder in February 2020. Briel liked that Adam, now a regular feature in her videos, showed “initiative” and helped her play during their first date at a board game café.

    Trans influencer without arms or legs smiles with husband outside their home.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    In a video shared last year, Briel told Adam, “I started my transition a year after we got married, right?”

    Adam replied, “I think so, but you told me way before everybody else.”

    Briel explained that, before they tied the knot, she had told Adam that she was “having feelings“ about transitioning but “wasn’t sure if it was something I was comfortable with” at the time.

    Briel revealed Adam knew about her feelings toward transitioning before anyone else, even before they got marriedA trans influencer with no arms or legs and her husband share an intimate moment, smiling brightly.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

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    @no_limbs_ I can’t wait to be dressed in white!🤍 #wedding#makeup#storytime#grwm#viral♬ original sound – xavier
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    “But Adam was the first person to know before everyone,” the makeup artist shared. “And I waited a few months before I did it publicly as well. I already started a few things behind the scenes.”

    As for Adam, he found it difficult to switch between pronouns when Briel was living her true identity as a woman indoors but had not yet shared her transition with everyone else.

    Adam said he fell in love with who Briel was, not her genderTrans influencer without arms or legs: male image in black shirt, female image in lace top after transitioning.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    A tweet from Homestead Ninjas saying "This is too much for me. I have too many questions that I don't even want to know the answers to." - reflecting on trans influencer stories.

    Image credits: PrimeHomestead

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    “It was hard going from like pronouns for more than one reason. One, because I knew before everybody else. So I had to use he/him in front of people, and I couldn’t remember who she had told yet or not,” he explained.

    “And so it was really confusing to use one thing at home and another [outside their home]. And then as soon as I got the pronouns under control, she changed her name and then started wearing wigs.”

    Adam described his wife’s journey as “a lot of learning” for him and said he was thankful that she was “patient” with his adjusting to the situation.

    Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling on a beach, pier and ferris wheel in background.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

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    Image credits: mimi_teaching

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    Adam said he couldn’t be more supportive of his wife and that he has noticed a significant change in her wellbeing and self-esteem since she went public with her transition.

    “But I mean, I fell in love with her and not what she was…just who she was,” he said.

    Briel, whose Instagram handle is @no_limbs_, has over 1 million followers on the platform and more than 5 million on TikTok.

    Briel has built a massive online following, with millions watching her show that her condition doesn’t limit her daily life

    @no_limbs_ Obsessed!😍 #CapCut#fyp#hair#couple#love♬ Love Me Not – Ravyn Lenae

    Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling outside their home after transitioning.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

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    The 27-year-old content creator shares videos showing that her rare condition doesn’t stop her from handling everyday tasks or doing what she loves.

    One of her most-viewed videos is a “get ready with me” for a Valentine’s Day date. In the clip, Briel holds different makeup products, like a blush stick, between her shoulder and the makeup desk as she applies the product to her face, then does the same with a brush to blend it.

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    In others, she documents a day at Universal Studios, films her husband doing her hair, and shows herself making a chicken casserole.

    A Twitter comment about a Trans Influencer with no arms or legs, stating happiness for contributing people.

    Image credits: StrainedNoodles

    Trans influencer with no arms or legs in a pink dress, being kissed on the cheek by her husband, smiling for the camera.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

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    “My goal is to inspire others to overcome challenges. Remember, ‘stay limb-it-less,” Briel wrote in her YouTube bio.

    Briel was born with Hanhart syndrome, a rare genetic condition and congenital disability of the musculoskeletal system which meant her arms and legs didn’t develop in the womb.

    She is reportedly one of 14 children in her adoptive family.

    Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling, sitting outdoors, showing their life after transitioning.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    A tweet from baba yaga @dracoveritatis defending a trans influencer and trans women, emphasizing their existence and impact.

    Image credits: dracoveritatis

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    A tweet from @istrianprincess, with a puppy profile pic, reads: "why yall hating on 2 completely innocent and harmless people get a life". This relates to a trans influencer and their husband after transitioning.

    Image credits: istrianprincess

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    “I never saw myself with a disability- and it’s because of how persistent my mom was with making sure that I was independent,” said the beauty influencer, who began sharing makeup tutorials in 2019.

    Growing up, her mother encouraged her to do things for herself, including climbing the stairs and joining in with school dances.

    She was tough on me,” Briel told British Vogue. “Because she knew that one day, it would pay off.” 

    Briel, who was born with Hanhart syndrome, credits her adoptive mother for shaping her confidence and resilience
    Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling with their dog in front of a blue door.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    Trans influencer with no arms or legs in a red top, looking at their reflection in a mirror.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

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    Makeup is her favorite form of self-expression, one that allows her to “do a lot of things that are outside of the norm.”

    Speaking with the fashion magazine, the Salt Lake City resident said one of the most rewarding aspects of being an internet star is reaching those on the other side of the screen.

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    “My goal is to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice,” she explained.

    Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling on a red leather couch.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    “I’m constantly getting people from different communities reaching out to me saying how they use my videos for inspiration, whether that’s for just getting out of bed in the morning, or ways to do their make-up, or to show their kids that anything is possible.”

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    Trans influencer with no arms or legs and husband smiling, sitting by a window. Life after transitioning revealed.

    Image credits: Instagram / no_limbs_

    In 2022, Briel visited the White House for a Pride celebration. She also sat front row at New York Fashion Week in 2023. 

    “Keep inspiring the world and showing them to be proud of who you are,” commented one fan

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    biltong69 avatar
    natesniffsmulta
    natesniffsmulta
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, the husband was gay, is he straight now? 🤦🏻‍♂️

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The husband could have been bi or pan or any sexuality. It's not just "gay or straight."

    -1
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    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't he just identify as someone with limbs? Seems to work so well with everything else.

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    0points
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sure her positive attitude and zest for life have a lot to do with her adoptive parents.

    -1
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    User avatar
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    biltong69 avatar
    natesniffsmulta
    natesniffsmulta
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, the husband was gay, is he straight now? 🤦🏻‍♂️

    2
    2points
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The husband could have been bi or pan or any sexuality. It's not just "gay or straight."

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't he just identify as someone with limbs? Seems to work so well with everything else.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sure her positive attitude and zest for life have a lot to do with her adoptive parents.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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