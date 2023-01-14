Crowdfunding platforms are perfect for opportunists. Creating a campaign is fast and easy, and you're not really losing anything if it fails. Well, maybe except for your dignity.

But as you might've already seen in our earlier publication on the subreddit 'DontFundMe', when you're desperate, you don't worry about such a minuscule "tax."

Beggars continue pleading for money on the internet, so we decided to see which of their attempts were spotted by the online community, and let's just say that they are just as sad, funny, and infuriating as they've ever been.