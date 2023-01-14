This Online Community Collects Cringeworthy GoFundMe Campaigns, And Here Are 35 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)
Crowdfunding platforms are perfect for opportunists. Creating a campaign is fast and easy, and you're not really losing anything if it fails. Well, maybe except for your dignity.
But as you might've already seen in our earlier publication on the subreddit 'DontFundMe', when you're desperate, you don't worry about such a minuscule "tax."
Beggars continue pleading for money on the internet, so we decided to see which of their attempts were spotted by the online community, and let's just say that they are just as sad, funny, and infuriating as they've ever been.
This post may include affiliate links.
Fundraiser For Chairs For Our Brave Police So They Don't Have To Stand Around During School Shootings
This isn't about chairs. This is about being pissed off that police weren't following active shooter protocols and allowed children to die horrible deaths.
Not Just A Vacation, But One That Costs More Than Most Of You Make A Year Please
Particularly, no one is going to fund a dream you might "forget about".
Xavier Does Need His Premium Olive Oil
I Have A Lot Of Stuff
Soundcloud Rapper Doesn't Want To Pay With His Own Money
Well, He Has A Goal
Using Gofundme For A Vacation
And you're probably tired of running out of arguments to support your case...
This Dude Has Asked For $5k Three Times Since August. The First One Was Funded, The Second Was Not, Now For Part 3. He Claims He Needs Money For The Doctors Yet Right After The First One Was Funded He Was Talking About Going To Concerts And Bought New Equipment For His Non Existent Tattoo Business
The Way My Jaw Dropped When I Saw This
I Wonder If This Guy’s Still On The Toilet
At Least There's No Sob Story
Texas Police Officer Who Deleted Child Porn From Hospital Patient's PC Was Fired And Is Now Asking For Help
What the f**k is the censoring doing on his face
He Jus Wanna See Franku
Why Would You Do This? (I Used Inspect Element To Remove All Identifying Names, No Other Details Were Changed)
Buy Me Food Cause I’m A Queen
I wonder why she's never been proposed to, what a mystery
Let’s Beg For Snack Money When We Are Getting 2k+ In Per Diem Alone
has anyone seen the bridal shower/bachelorette party/ divorce party cars that say: hey! im getting married/divorced! buy me a drink! Venmo blah blah blah. Cause ive seen like five around where i live its so weird.
What The Hell
Bro
What on earth went through this person’s head before posting this?
I would totally throw a dollar at a campaign for a cheeseburger or can of soup if I came across it.
I would totally throw a dollar at a campaign for a cheeseburger or can of soup if I came across it.