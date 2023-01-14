Crowdfunding platforms are perfect for opportunists. Creating a campaign is fast and easy, and you're not really losing anything if it fails. Well, maybe except for your dignity.

But as you might've already seen in our earlier publication on the subreddit 'DontFundMe', when you're desperate, you don't worry about such a minuscule "tax."

Beggars continue pleading for money on the internet, so we decided to see which of their attempts were spotted by the online community, and let's just say that they are just as sad, funny, and infuriating as they've ever been.

#1

Fundraiser For Chairs For Our Brave Police So They Don't Have To Stand Around During School Shootings

megablast Report

Shine Chisholm
Shine Chisholm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't about chairs. This is about being pissed off that police weren't following active shooter protocols and allowed children to die horrible deaths.

#2

Not Just A Vacation, But One That Costs More Than Most Of You Make A Year Please

Momofthree821 Report

The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Particularly, no one is going to fund a dream you might "forget about".

#3

Xavier Does Need His Premium Olive Oil

Diogo2110 Report

Pope Francis Official™
Pope Francis Official™
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I prefer my olive oil lightly fuc̄ked

#4

I Have A Lot Of Stuff

IPostStuff_OnReddit Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One person's dream is another's nightmare.

#5

Soundcloud Rapper Doesn't Want To Pay With His Own Money

TemporaryBB Report

#6

Well, He Has A Goal

Suspicious_Ad2035 Report

#7

Using Gofundme For A Vacation

leo21lan Report

Emma Kilcup
Emma Kilcup
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you're probably tired of running out of arguments to support your case...

#8

This Dude Has Asked For $5k Three Times Since August. The First One Was Funded, The Second Was Not, Now For Part 3. He Claims He Needs Money For The Doctors Yet Right After The First One Was Funded He Was Talking About Going To Concerts And Bought New Equipment For His Non Existent Tattoo Business

mega512 Report

#9

The Way My Jaw Dropped When I Saw This

TyrannosaurusWrecks_ Report

#10

I Wonder If This Guy’s Still On The Toilet

IPostStuff_OnReddit Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooh, aiming for the high quality!

#11

At Least There's No Sob Story

ctg12145 Report

#12

Texas Police Officer Who Deleted Child Porn From Hospital Patient's PC Was Fired And Is Now Asking For Help

Cmdr_Nemo Report

crowspectre 2.0 (he/they)
crowspectre 2.0 (he/they)
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the f**k is the censoring doing on his face

#13

He Jus Wanna See Franku

pennygreensucks Report

#14

Why Would You Do This? (I Used Inspect Element To Remove All Identifying Names, No Other Details Were Changed)

ItsMichaelRay Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am looking for the alternate universe in which this concerns me or anyone ever.

#15

Buy Me Food Cause I’m A Queen

chemicalsam Report

Pope Francis Official™
Pope Francis Official™
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder why she's never been proposed to, what a mystery

#16

Let’s Beg For Snack Money When We Are Getting 2k+ In Per Diem Alone

AutoCrosspostBot Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

has anyone seen the bridal shower/bachelorette party/ divorce party cars that say: hey! im getting married/divorced! buy me a drink! Venmo blah blah blah. Cause ive seen like five around where i live its so weird.

#17

What The Hell

TheRedditManIsHere1 Report

#18

Bro

Y18327 Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What on earth went through this person’s head before posting this?

#19

Tiktok Influencer Asking For Venmos For His Car Repairs And Vacations With Dad. He Does This On A Regular Basis Now And People Actually Send Money

Tallguy723 Report

#20

I'm Out Of Words

ExoticSink8566 Report

#21

Robux Needed!

IPostStuff_OnReddit Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the hell gave 5 dollars?

#22

Get A Job

tobinbridge27 Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hello, i am a nigerian prince"

#23

Deadbeat Dad Won’t Help Pay For College!

Wisconniee Report

#24

Guy Moved To Florida , Wants Money To Pimp Truck

reddit.com Report

#25

People Beach Their Boat, Don’t Remove Valuables, Thieves Take Valuables, Boat Owners Start Go Fund Me

SadElkBoy Report

#26

Understandable, Have A Nice Day

Jordan209posts Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I- what- who the hell donated

#27

Bruhh I Kinda Wanna Give Him A Burger

smashdpatos Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That pitiful specimen needs help!

#28

Deez Chavez Needs Amogus 2 X Fortnite Dlc

Catgamer_reveals Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

GIVE US YOUR MONEY?!?!?.!

#29

This Jayden Dude Wants Some Clam Chowder

moored29 Report

#30

Donated So Much To Truckers Convoy, Can't Afford Legal Fees After Getting Arrested Blocking Major Trade Route

Skinnysusan Report

#31

Who The Hell Actually Donated To This

historynerdsutton Report

#32

Was Browsing Gofundme, And Saw This:

SunStar119 Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Help me relate to my friends give me money

#33

Mf Got A Free Sponsorship From Gofundme

yungkapisyung Report

#34

Rtx 3090

chernobyl-is-scary Report

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, that one is a joke. Bob Bobert, legit.

#35

Valorant

classicyeeter Report

