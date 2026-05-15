Amazon Finally Drops A Real James Bond Casting Update And Fans Are Losing It

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The search for the next James Bond is officially underway. On May 15, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that casting has begun for the next 007 after taking full creative control of the iconic spy franchise.

Reports also suggest an Oscar-nominated casting director is leading the high-stakes hunt for the new Bond. The update immediately sent fans into a frenzy online, with names ranging from longtime fan favorites to unexpected contenders dominating the conversation.

Highlights Amazon MGM confirms Bond casting is underway as fan theories explode across Hollywood once again.

Oscar-nominated casting director Nina Gold is reportedly leading the search for Daniel Craig’s successor.

Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Jacob Elordi dominate the latest wave of Bond speculation online.

As speculation intensifies, many believe the studio’s next decision could redefine the future of the legendary franchise.

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Amazon MGM shares the first real update on the next James Bond casting

Image credits: Eon Productions/MGM

Since Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond nearly six years ago, the iconic spy has been absent from the big screen.

The dormant franchise gained fresh momentum in June 2025 after Denis Villeneuve was announced as the director of the 26th Bond film. Nearly a year later, Amazon MGM confirmed that auditions for the lead role are officially underway.

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“While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” the studio revealed in a statement.

Image credits: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

According to Variety, the search has been underway for several weeks, with Nina Gold reportedly leading the hunt for Craig’s successor. However, she has not publicly confirmed her involvement.

Gold previously worked on acclaimed projects including Game of Thrones and The Crown. Her work on Hamnet earned her a nomination for the inaugural Achievement in Casting Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards.

Fans rethink every rumor as new Bond announcement becomes imminent

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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The casting update quickly went viral as fans debated who should play Bond after months of speculation.

On X, several users argued that Henry Cavill, 43, was the only right choice for Bond. The British actor previously auditioned for 2006’s Casino Royale. Despite losing the part to Craig, Cavill has remained a longtime fan favorite for Agent 007.

“There is literally only one right answer,” one user tweeted alongside a picture of Cavill.

Idris Elba deserves it already pic.twitter.com/D4po8o4tkZ — FPSpsycho (@FPSpsychoYT) May 15, 2026

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Meanwhile, others backed Idris Elba, 53, arguing that it was time for a Black actor to take on the role.

One person commented, “He’s got the suaveness, the cool factor, and of course the accent.”

Some fans also suggested Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and Callum Turner, 36, as potential contenders for the role of Bond. Both actors have been heavily linked to the role over the past year.

Who are the frontrunners for the Agent 007 role?

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Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Despite several actors being linked to the role, one contender was reportedly in “pole position” by May 2026.

According to reports, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is the current frontrunner for the role. At just 28 years old, Elordi would become the youngest Bond and only the second Australian actor to play 007 if cast.

However, following Amazon MGM’s recent update, the race appears far from over. According to The Scotsman, Callum Turner remains a serious contender and was listed as a frontrunner earlier this week.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harris Dickinson, 29, known for The King’s Man, is reportedly close behind with 6/4 odds. Taylor-Johnson, once viewed as the favorite, has slipped to third with 7/2 odds.

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Elordi was also listed among the leading contenders with reported 5/1 odds after earning an Oscar nod for his performance in Frankenstein.

Neither Elba nor Cavill appeared in the bookmakers’ top 10.

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Most of the James Bond movies are streaming on Prime Video.