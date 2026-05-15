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Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned
Journalist reporting live holding a microphone with SBT logo, background showing a police car incident scene.
World

Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A Brazilian journalist was struck by a police car during a live report, sparking serious concern among viewers watching the broadcast.

Júlia Cabrero, who works at SBT Rio, was hit during a live broadcast in Rio de Janeiro. The journalist was facing the camera with her back to the city’s 74th Police Station when a patrol car began reversing in her direction.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A reporter in Brazil was struck by a police car during a live broadcast in Rio de Janeiro.
    • Júlia Cabrero stood outside a police station while reporting on a man who had turned himself in after slaying his neighbor.
    • The clip sparked widespread concern, with people questioning why the camera operator didn’t warn her about the approaching vehicle.

    A reporter from Brazil was struck by a police vehicle during a live coverage of a crime story
    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: juliacabrero_/Instagram

    On Thursday (May 14), the reporter was covering the case of a man who had turned himself in to the police after taking his neighbor’s life following a dispute over a speaker.

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    As Cabrero narrated the story, viewers could see the military police car slowly approaching her outside the station, until it ultimately struck her in the back, causing her to fall to the ground.

    The image was cut by the cameraman, while news anchor, Isabele Benito, expressed concern for the reporter from the main studio.

    “Be careful there, for God’s sake. Is everything alright, Júlia? Is everything alright, please? Hello, is everything alright, Júlia?” asked the presenter.

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: juliacabrero_/Instagram

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

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    A video of the incident quickly made the rounds on social media, amassing thousands of views and comments.

    “Does anyone know if she’s alright?” one viewer asked, while another said, “Giving one’s life for the story.” 

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    Many people reached the same conclusion, “Oh my God! Poor thing, the cameraman could’ve warned her.”

    “The camera operator didn’t even warn her. They let the woman get run over,” someone else agreed.

    Júlia Cabrero was hit by a police car while reporting live from outside a police stationJournalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: luscas/X

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

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    Another viewer suggested there may not have been a camera operator and that the journalist may have been using a tripod and her phone.

    “And who did the zoom? Of course there was a camera operator,” countered a separate viewer.

    Seconds after the accident, Cabrero told Benito, “Everything’s fine.” She later returned to the air to reassure viewers that she hadn’t suffered any injuries.

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: luscas/X

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    “It was just a scare. I’m fine,” the SBT Rio reporter also confirmed to Splash.

    The Rio de Janeiro Military Police addressed the accident in a statement, explaining that the patrol car has blind spots.

    Rio Police further stated that the driver’s visibility had been obstructed during the maneuver.

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: luscas/X

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    “The Press Office of the State Secretariat of Military Police informs that, this Thursday (May 14th), according to the command of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), during a maneuver by a patrol car from said unit inside the 74th DP, a journalist was hit while broadcasting a news report,” the statement read, as per Metrópoles.

    “It is worth noting that the vehicle has blind spots which, in confined spaces, hinder the driver’s visibility.” 

    The incident sparked concern among thousands of viewers, many of whom questioned the camera operator

    The case comes after Tori Yorgey, a reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of West Virginia, was suddenly struck by an SUV in January 2022 while doing a live broadcast on her own.

    After falling, Yorgey quickly got back up to finish her report on a water main break in Dunbar.

    “Oh my God. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK!” she said, while her camera was on the ground.

    Journalist Tori Yorgey continued with her report after being struck by an SUV
    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: NBC News/YouTube

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    “You know that’s live TV for ya! It’s all good! I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m OK!”

    After fixing the camera and lights, the journalist continued her report, “We’re on Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar. This is where that water break is.”

    Yorgey later revealed that the accident had left her with some soreness in her back and right leg.

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: NBC News/YouTube

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Image credits: NBC News/YouTube

    She also said the “mortified” woman behind the wheel apologized and checked in on her following the crash.

    “I saw her face, the woman that was driving the car. She was mortified,” the Pennsylvania native recalled. “Accidents happen all the time. I felt really compelled to let her know I am good.”

    Yorgey stressed that she felt “safe” after the incident and would have abandoned the broadcast had she suspected a more serious injury, such as broken bones.

    “I definitely love my job. I would not trade it for the world,” she added.

    Reacting to a video of the accident and Yorgey’s professional response, Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie called her “my hero” and praised her as an “intrepid reporter.”

    People reacted to the viral footage of Júlia Cabrero getting hit by the police carJournalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

    Journalist Hit By Police Car While Reporting Live Leaves Viewers Stunned

     

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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