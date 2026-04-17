Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From ‘Today’ Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

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Viewers of the Today show became hopeful that Savannah Guthrie had received news about her missing mother after the host was absent from the morning show for a few minutes.

Savannah returned to the Today show last week as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues.

The 84‑year‑old mother of the NBC News journalist was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills, Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

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Highlights A moment involving Savannah Guthrie on the ‘Today’ show led some people to believe she had received an update on her missing mother.

Savannah introduced an interview with Anne Hathaway, but after a commercial break, Hoda Kotb took over the segment.

Some speculated that Savannah had heard the three-word code indicating a development in Nancy Guthrie’s case.

Viewers of the Today show speculated that Savannah Guthrie had received breaking news about her missing mother



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On Wednesday (April 15), viewers believed Savannah had received a major update about the case, prompting her to leave her interview with Anne Hathaway.

The moment gained traction after it was posted by @CrimeWivesClub on X.

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“Weird thing happened on the TODAY show this morning,” the user captioned a clip of Savannah sitting in front of Anne.



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“Savannah Guthrie was interviewing Anne Hathaway, she was sitting with her, even mentioned how she would be asking Anne about The Devil wears Prada 2 and then it cut to commercial break.

“When the TODAY show came back on, Savannah was no longer there interviewing Anne. Hoda had taken over. Savannah wasn’t seen again on the show until the last minute or so.

“Remember the New York Post reported that if something happened with her mother’s case while she was on set they had a code word and she would be removed? I’m wondering if that happened or maybe she was just having a bad day?”

A viral clip posted on X fueled the rumor of an update after Savannah appeared to exit a live interview with Anne Hathaway

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However, Savannah was back on air 20 minutes later for a cooking segment, so the internet’s hopes were just wishful thinking.

The fact that she was sitting in front of Anne and announced the interview did not mean that she would be the one conducting it.

“It’s not unusual for a host to tease an upcoming segment at any point, and for another host to do the interview,” an industry source told The Daily Mail.



Where did Savannah Guthrie go? During this morning’s episode of the Today Show, she introduced Anne Hathaway before the show cut to commercial. When it returned, Hoda Kotb had taken her place. Clip taken from: My TV of 15MAR 2026 Today Show pic.twitter.com/EIoPr5NBVI — Shana Lee (@ShaLee24005741) April 15, 2026

According to the outlet, Today created a three-word code to notify Savannah of any potential updates on her mother’s case.

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An insider at the show said that if a major development in the abduction case breaks while Savannah is on air, a producer would tell the 54-year-old host that she’s “needed off set.”

“We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to,” the source explained. “She knows if one of the producers tells her she’s ‘needed off set’ that there’s a development.”



The Today show will use a code to alert Savannah if there is a development in her mother’s case



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They added, “She would understand that there was news about her mom and we’d take her into an office and tell her, at the same time that another anchor would report it as a breaking story.”

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The insider said the daily morning program would “never in a million years” have Savannah report on any news of her mother’s disappearance unless she wanted to.

Correction: 15MAR2026

Also, Savannah reappeared during the food segment. pic.twitter.com/H1oXkbWq8H — Shana Lee (@ShaLee24005741) April 16, 2026

Savannah temporarily stepped down from her role as Today co-anchor after her mother’s disappearance in early February and returned two months later.

“It’s good to be back home,” she told viewers on April 6. She wore a yellow dress, reminiscent of the yellow flowers placed by loved ones at Nancy’s home.

Sources told Variety that the Today team was planning to “play it by ear” regarding Savannah’s return and that, in her earliest days back, she would not be assigned to cover crime or violent stories out of empathy for her situation.

Savannah has appealed to the public for information about her mother’s case, offering a $1 million reward



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Anchors would also try to be more serious, shifting away from the show’s usually lighthearted tone.

Savannah has posted multiple social media videos imploring the public for help in locating Nancy and directly addressing the victim’s captor.

The journalist, the youngest of Nancy’sthree children, said her family may one day come to terms with the possibility that the 84-year-old was executed, but they need answers about what happened to find closure.

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“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery,” Savannah said.

“Tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, noble, and courageous life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark.”

DNA evidence from Nancy’s home is being analyzed using new technology

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The FBI has made no arrests in connection with the case. Authorities said they believe Nancy was removed from the home against her will, but no motive has been identified.

Blood on the front porch matched Nancy’s. Using new technology, the FBI is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered months ago from the Arizona home, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.



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Purported ransom notes have been sent to at least three media outlets, though they provided no proof of life. Investigators have not confirmed whether the notes are legitimate.

The FBI has posted footage of a masked individual outside Nancy’s property, captured by her doorbell camera on the morning she was snatched from her home.



Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

“I give Savannah so much credit for coming back,” one netizen wrote

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