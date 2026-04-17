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Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From ‘Today’ Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway
Savannah Guthrie and Anne Hathaway seated during Today show interview segment in a bright studio setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From ‘Today’ Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Viewers of the Today show became hopeful that Savannah Guthrie had received news about her missing mother after the host was absent from the morning show for a few minutes.

Savannah returned to the Today show last week as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues.

The 84‑year‑old mother of the NBC News journalist was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills, Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A moment involving Savannah Guthrie on the ‘Today’ show led some people to believe she had received an update on her missing mother.
    • Savannah introduced an interview with Anne Hathaway, but after a commercial break, Hoda Kotb took over the segment.
    • Some speculated that Savannah had heard the three-word code indicating a development in Nancy Guthrie’s case.

    Viewers of the Today show speculated that Savannah Guthrie had received breaking news about her missing mother
    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

    On Wednesday (April 15), viewers believed Savannah had received a major update about the case, prompting her to leave her interview with Anne Hathaway.

    The moment gained traction after it was posted by @CrimeWivesClub on X.

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    “Weird thing happened on the TODAY show this morning,” the user captioned a clip of Savannah sitting in front of Anne. 

    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    “Savannah Guthrie was interviewing Anne Hathaway, she was sitting with her, even mentioned how she would be asking Anne about The Devil wears Prada 2 and then it cut to commercial break.

    “When the TODAY show came back on, Savannah was no longer there interviewing Anne. Hoda had taken over. Savannah wasn’t seen again on the show until the last minute or so.

    “Remember the New York Post reported that if something happened with her mother’s case while she was on set they had a code word and she would be removed? I’m wondering if that happened or maybe she was just having a bad day?”

    A viral clip posted on X fueled the rumor of an update after Savannah appeared to exit a live interview with Anne HathawayWhy Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: TODAY Show

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    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

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    However, Savannah was back on air 20 minutes later for a cooking segment, so the internet’s hopes were just wishful thinking.

    The fact that she was sitting in front of Anne and announced the interview did not mean that she would be the one conducting it.

    “It’s not unusual for a host to tease an upcoming segment at any point, and for another host to do the interview,” an industry source told The Daily Mail.

    According to the outlet, Today created a three-word code to notify Savannah of any potential updates on her mother’s case.

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    An insider at the show said that if a major development in the abduction case breaks while Savannah is on air, a producer would tell the 54-year-old host that she’s “needed off set.”

    “We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to,” the source explained. “She knows if one of the producers tells her she’s ‘needed off set’ that there’s a development.”

    The Today show will use a code to alert Savannah if there is a development in her mother’s case
    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: TODAY Show

    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

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    They added, “She would understand that there was news about her mom and we’d take her into an office and tell her, at the same time that another anchor would report it as a breaking story.”

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    The insider said the daily morning program would “never in a million years” have Savannah report on any news of her mother’s disappearance unless she wanted to. 

    Savannah temporarily stepped down from her role as Today co-anchor after her mother’s disappearance in early February and returned two months later.

    “It’s good to be back home,” she told viewers on April 6. She wore a yellow dress, reminiscent of the yellow flowers placed by loved ones at Nancy’s home.

    Sources told Variety that the Today team was planning to “play it by ear” regarding Savannah’s return and that, in her earliest days back, she would not be assigned to cover crime or violent stories out of empathy for her situation.

    Savannah has appealed to the public for information about her mother’s case, offering a $1 million reward
    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

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    Anchors would also try to be more serious, shifting away from the show’s usually lighthearted tone. 

    Savannah has posted multiple social media videos imploring the public for help in locating Nancy and directly addressing the victim’s captor.

    The journalist, the youngest of Nancy’sthree children, said her family may one day come to terms with the possibility that the 84-year-old was executed, but they need answers about what happened to find closure.

    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

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    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

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    “We need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery,” Savannah said.

    “Tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, noble, and courageous life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark.”

    DNA evidence from Nancy’s home is being analyzed using new technologyWhy Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    The FBI has made no arrests in connection with the case. Authorities said they believe Nancy was removed from the home against her will, but no motive has been identified.

    Blood on the front porch matched Nancy’s. Using new technology, the FBI is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered months ago from the Arizona home, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

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    Why Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

    Image credits: savannahguthrie

    Purported ransom notes have been sent to at least three media outlets, though they provided no proof of life. Investigators have not confirmed whether the notes are legitimate.

    The FBI has posted footage of a masked individual outside Nancy’s property, captured by her doorbell camera on the morning she was snatched from her home.

    Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

    “I give Savannah so much credit for coming back,” one netizen wroteWhy Savannah Guthrie Vanished From 'Today' Mid‑Interview With Anne Hathaway

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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