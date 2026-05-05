Couple Pay For Luxury Trips But Won't Fund Their Own Sick Kid, Get Mad As Relatives Won’t “Chip In”

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Certain folks are so concerned with appearing to live a luxurious life that they’ll go to any lengths to maintain their image. Unfortunately, this can lead to many problems, especially if they try to borrow money from unsuspecting friends and relatives.

This is exactly what happened when a wealthy couple decided to beg their family for $250k for their very ill child’s treatment, despite going on fancy vacations and buying expensive cars. This led to a huge conflict with their relatives after their lies were exposed.

More info: Reddit

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Everyone wants to help their loved ones out in times of difficulty, but they might not want to anymore if they realize they’re being taken advantage of

Image credits: danielmviero-1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his husband’s relatives, who sometimes made homophobic jokes, lived a very showy life and kept flaunting their wealth despite being in $80k debt

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Image credits: muqddas65 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, the rich relatives suddenly needed to pay $250k for their sick child’s treatment, and they reached out to the poster and his husband to cover all of it

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the couple refused to help, they were berated by everyone, but they retaliated and revealed how the relatives actually had enough money to pay for the treatment

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Image credits: Silent-Occasion-6870

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When the whole family realized that the wealthy folks had a $750k house they could release equity from and could even cancel their holidays, they all refused to help as well

The poster explained that his husband’s cousin and her spouse earned a great deal of money each year and flaunted their wealth as much as they could. Even though they had $80k in debt, they spent money on luxury holidays, cars, and everything that they could possibly get to show off to others.

According to business professionals, when people constantly feel the need to post about their material possessions or brag to friends and family, it may signal they’re desperately seeking external validation. These actions might make them feel successful, but they can come at the cost of serious debt.

This is probably why the man’s relatives reached out to him out of the blue and demanded that he and the OP pay for their sick child’s treatment. Even though they had a $750k house and a $100k income, they might have felt that their responsible cousin would be better able to cover the medical costs.

It can definitely be difficult to know what to do when a relative in need asks for financial help. That’s why experts advise first taking time to consider your monetary situation and then see if you can make things easier for them in any way. In case you don’t want to give them financial aid, the next best thing to do is to offer your time and emotional support.

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Image credits: TriangleProd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster usually tried to keep his distance from his husband’s family, who were always dealing with some drama, but when the cousins reached out for money, the man didn’t know what to do. Eventually, after talking it over with his spouse, they both decided they didn’t want to help financially.

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When dealing with entitled family members like this, it can be tough to set boundaries, but professionals say it’s better to do so as soon as possible. This can help foster an environment of mutual respect over time and prevent certain relatives from crossing the line with their behavior.

That’s exactly what the couple tried to do by not bailing the wealthy cousins out, but this decision ended up getting them in trouble with the whole family. Everyone felt that they were being selfish by not using some of their savings for the little child’s treatment, when they could do so very easily.

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That’s when the poster revealed that the cousins could use some of the equity in their $750k house to pay off their debts and cover their kid’s treatment costs. That’s when the rest of the family also realized the truth and started withdrawing the donations they had given.

Do you think the man did the right thing by exposing his husband’s greedy relatives? We’d love to hear your opinion on this, and if you’ve ever dealt with such entitled people.

Folks were shocked by the behavior of the relatives and urged the poster not to pay them a cent

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