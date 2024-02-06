If you have a pet, you probably think they’re the cutest creature that’s ever walked the Earth. I tell my cat every single day that he’s the most precious cat in the world, and even if I’m the only one who thinks that (and even if he can’t understand a word I’m saying), it’s important to me that he hears it.

But in the middle of the night, when I wake up to a paw on my face or someone crawling on my back, I’m terrified to open my eyes. Because if I do, I’ll see what appears to be a tiny alien that has broken into my home. So I can definitely relate to this “that wasn’t my best friend that night, it was the devil” trend. There’s no question that these pets are cute and deserve the world, but they’re also capable of giving humans a horrible fright when they feel like it.