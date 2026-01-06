Lastly, we found out more about some of the artist’s personal favorite cards and stories behind creating them: “‘Hey, Trainwreck. This isn’t your station.’ It's probably the most popular Bluntcard to date. I was hesitant to post it when I first made it, I thought it was too obvious, too simple. I finally posted it on Facebook and it took off. It was viewed and shared millions of times. I couldn’t believe it. This is the hope every time I post a new card, but nothing has ever come close to that.

Many of my most popular cards and products are inspired by my frustration with real people in my life. Someone might be super annoying and I think about what I want to say to them, but then I just go write it down and put it on a Bluntcard when I get home.

‘I’m not in a bad mood. I’m just too lazy to intend to like you today.’ And ‘No offense, but I just don’t have the energy to deal with your needy ass today.’ There are two examples.”