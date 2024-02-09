ADVERTISEMENT

Indicators of economic development, like the GDP, do not always tell us how people are really doing. Or at least how they feel.

When the Pew Research Center asked 43,000 people from 38 countries if the world is better off now than it was 50 years ago, 43 percent said yes while 38 percent said no.

Interested in what things the latter group blames for their discontent, Reddit user Madbonkersbean made a post on the platform, asking everyone "What invention has most negatively impacted society?" Here are some of the most upvoted replies they've received.

#1

50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Pop up ads... even the inventor hated it

wtiger430

kylie_2
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
33 minutes ago

And those screen blocker ads (looking at you ebay).

    #2

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society > In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.

    jzolg

    vclavevanmraek
    Invisible Potato
    Invisible Potato
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    'God's Final Message to His Creation:'We apologize for the inconvenience.'

    #3

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Subscription based everything.

    iGhast

    #4

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Social media

    I've watched society go from mildly disgruntled over multiple decades, to flat out delusional and insane within 5 years.

    Nothing else has touched that many people all at once and undermined how we used to think of ourselves

    horse1066

    sheilamcenany
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It causes so much distraction and splintered thinking that people avoid looking inward, toward self.

    #5

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society The thing that has the most negative long term impact on society is probably going to be something affecting us right now that we have yet to experience the full ramifications of

    My bet is on the widespread presence of plastic in literally everything

    badgersprite

    #6

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society LED headlights. F**k that guy.

    ProbablyBigfoot

    #7

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Infinite Scrolling and I daresay algorithms that feed into an echo chamber.

    Swimming_Sun_1225

    #8

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Kid friendly 'youtube shorts'. I just feel like it ruins the attention span of children, giving them short/one minute attention spans over time. They just get sucked into that s**t. I know it's not super significant compared to other inventions that could've negatively impacted society. I'm trying to think of something that might not have been mentioned here yet lol.

    Bojack89

    rayceeyarayceeya
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Super creepy too. I saw a documentary about it a couple years ago. I wish I could remember where I saw it, but it was about groups mashing together free 3D animation assets with kids songs in order to suck kids into these endless playlists on YouTube for ad revenue. Parents will just hand the toddler an Ipad and the kid spends hours watching these playlists and YouTube counts it as interaction so the "creators" get money. At least it's creepy and at worst it's dangerous.

    #9

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Cigarettes killed 100million people in the back 80 years of the 20th century alone.

    FausttTheeartist

    #10

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Religion.

    Hands down.

    Mushu84

    #11

    Tiktok

    BrianneLassiter Report

    mb_11
    Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
    Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    TikTok started as a good thing but now totally fckd up. Human trafficking, dangerous content to be famous, animal cruelty etc. Bad bad bad…

    #12

    i think the way that capitalism is designed to bring psychopaths and sociopaths to the top. those heartless f***s would fire their own parents/siblings for personal gain.

    BiluochunLvcha Report

    #13

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Nuclear weapons: devastating impact, global tensions, potential for catastrophic conflict.

    EtherealSunseet

    #14

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Plastic, right now you have microplastics in every single organ, including your brain.

    Carnir

    #15

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Asbestos. I feel very bad for the people who were unknowingly affected by it.

    beligerentMagpie

    #16

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Trying to make money of almost every human need.

    tuvoksnightmare

    #17

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society AI, wait and see

    GrumpyGoblin94

    #18

    Facebook. Hands down.

    Millions of users that are basically technologically illiterate with no critical thinking skills finly connected. They put faith/trust in the articles with attention grabbing headlines that are shared by their peers because they trust their peers and grew up in a time where you relied on the people in your community. But with no critical thinking skills they don't understand that an article about the earth being flat that was produced by an amateur crystal enthusiast has no scientific basis. They don't even know at the bare minimum to verify the source.

    "Well aunt Edna shared it and she knows a thing or two."

    It allowed misinformation and stupidity to spread incredibly quickly.

    TheStankTank Report

    #19

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Leaded petrol is estimated to have lowered the IQ of everyone born in the 60s and 70s by around 6%.


    That's my excuse anyway, what's yours?

    night_of_knee

    #20

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Daylight Savings Time, at least where I live. You go forward an hour for spring and summer months, and you go back an hour in fall and winter. If you don't adjust very well to change, it can be a real b***h.

    Flat-Investigator-96

    moosygirl
    Moosy Girl
    Moosy Girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Leave my ‚extra hour’ of sleep one winter weekend alone! :p

    #21

    Guns. Literally their only purpose is to take the life of another living thing.

    Tictacjo Report

    #22

    Deepfake, the fact this has lead to morphing of many women images to "punish" them or to sexualize them is scary af. Literally feels like revenge p**n

    Jarisatis Report

    christinekuhn
    Ael
    Ael
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    though it make affect society in a good way - once everyone got deepfaked, we may finally realise that having sex isn't a sin, and that the arseholes are those who publish the images, not the people depicted in them.

    #23

    Warning labels. They impede the progress of natural selection.

    CoffeeAndBrass Report

    #24

    Nuclear arms race and proliferation...

    LuminousLena-Inside Report

    #25

    Industial production of tobacco products.

    FatRascal_ Report

    #26

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society High-fructose corn syrup

    Moon_Jewel90

    zoedianni
    Moë
    Moë
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The US allows the lobbyists with the most money to set policies

    #27

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society The leaf blower: Satan's own instrument.

    ED_the_Bad

    #28

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society The 24-hour news cycle .
    They have so much time that they have to make more stories to keep you informed. 24-hour news will be our downfall. Half an hour every night is enough.

    VeryFastTony

    #29

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society It's often speculated that had the cotton gin not been invented, slavery might have ended sooner

    limasxgoesto0

    #30

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Junk food.

    yic0

    #31

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Sugar in our food and drinks.

    PrizedMaintenance420

    #32

    Everyone here is only drawing from relatively recent examples , but if you go back longer then really alcohol is the winner here as it has had the most long lived and consistent negative impact on all societies around the world.

    dettrick Report

    vclavevanmraek
    Invisible Potato
    Invisible Potato
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    and technicaly speaking, without beeer we would not have a civilization, beer was a safe drink becase water wasnt drinkable... but yes, i have to agree, alcohol had very long and very negative impact on society. and its legal becase someone could make money of it, noone cares if its harmfull. they would sell azbestors drinks if they could make a money of it...

    #33

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society The invention of Fentanyl. Destroyed so many people, families and frankly society in general.

    Howry

    #34

    Coffee pods

    LaSage Report

    #35

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Adding lead to gasoline, adding lead to house paint, using lead pipes ... I know that lead is a fundamental element, but exposure to lead in our environment causes cancer and brain damage.

    Count2Zero

    #36

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society The snooze button

    Livid-Ability1653

    #37

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Ive got a few here but if i have to pick one:

    Fractional reserve banking and fiat currency. Giving the banks power to manipulate the value of currency has been a blight on society, it has been used to enrich the banks and steal wealth of money, i wish we could go back to money being a unit of value not a fiat currency that can be manipulated.

    SneakyLabradoodle

    #38

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society PFAS

    pipocapop:

    This should be higher on the list. Almost all waterproof products and stain resistant products contain PFAS. Even fast food wrappers contain them. It is found in majority of water supplies and 90% of people’s blood and we don’t fully understand the health effects. It does not degrade and accumulates in the food chain.

    Robertorgan81

    #39

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society Shareholder Value

    PamelaOfMosman

    #40

    Lobotomy.

    In hindsight very few unlucky people actually underwent lobotomy but still.

    Doom0nU Report

    #41

    Smartphones

    Maleficent_Acadia_70 Report

    #42

    50 Inventions That People Wish Never Existed For The Sake Of Society The private automobile. Gigatons of carbon in the atmosphere, largest source of microplastics in the ocean, smog, millions of deaths and hundreds of millions of injuries, pollution of fresh water through oil run off and salted roads, fragmentation of ecological habitats by bisecting contiguous habitat with death corridors, promotion of sprawl development, promotion of social isolation and disintegration by creating a culture of McMansions in said sprawl in which they have nothing to do but watch Fox News, defunding or outright destruction of public transit networks, underfunding of sidewalks and bike lanes to the point where obesity-related diseases are destroying public finances.

    F**k. Cars.

    fantasticmrspock

    #43

    Protestant work ethic

    Karlzbad Report

    #44

    The real answer is the misuse of psychological research. People learned how to use words and imagery to manipulate the masses, and it spiraled into modern times: instant gratification at our fingertips, advertisements guiding us by the nose, the dopamine hit of seeing engagement of social media, etc.

    Without a good understanding of human psychology, these things might have still come about, but it would have been slower, less effective, and people could have learned. Instead, we have companies that focus on encouraging the populations addictions and marketing the..

    failed_novelty Report

    #45

    Bitcoin

    sp3lunk Report

    #46

    The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. They have greatly increased the life-expectancy of those of us who live in “advanced” countries, but they have destabilized society, have made life unfulfilling, have subjected human beings to indignities, have led to widespread psychological suffering (in the Third World to physical suffering as well) and have inflicted severe damage on the natural world. The continued development of technology will worsen the situation. It will certainly subject human beings to greater indignities and inflict greater damage on the natural world, it will probably lead to greater social disruption and psychological suffering, and it may lead to increased physical suffering even in “advanced” countries.

    _Cheezus Report

    makennacrosiar
    SadieCat17 (she/her)
    SadieCat17 (she/her)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I can tell that this person doesn't have any type of chronic medical condition. I am personally very thankful to the people pushing science and development. The encouragement of overconsumption under capitalism to stimulate the economy is the problematic part. (Also it's very offensive saying advanced and third world, the currently used terms are undeveloped and developed with lots of statistics and charts designating stages of a society's development.)

    #47

    The 9-5

    WoaFish Report

    #48

    Kids with early access to the information highway.

    My friends child, a 6 year old built a webpage for homework yesterday. It was very basic, but he was asking the right questions and utilizing them while building the site.

    And we, my friend and I were talking about how scary this is, because now this child will be bored out of his mind as an adult, and most likely will be depressed beyond what we can imagine. And since this is being done from school and everywhere, we can't really limit the usage.

    brewing_chai Report

    makennacrosiar
    SadieCat17 (she/her)
    SadieCat17 (she/her)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Obviously this means they should limit the his curiosity and creativity at his current age to acceptable levels so he isn't as ambitious and developed as an adult as he had the potential to be.

    #49

    The stock market. 100% serious

    gregarioussparrow Report

    #50

    Highly processed food. I can understand the mass production of it at a certain time but now there's no need for it. Eat whole foods people. "But it's expensive" NO IT ISN'T.

    firetomherman Report

