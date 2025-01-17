Internet-Famous Grandmas Announce A Social Media Awards Show Called "The Grammies"

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, the music world celebrates The Grammys. But this year, the internet is celebrating a different kind of "grammy"—grandmothers. An online competition called The Grammies will honor grandmas submitted on social media across six grandma-specific categories.

Like any great award show, The Grammies has a panel of celebrity judges: six internet-famous grandmas, each judging a different category: Craziest Story, Best Facebook Presence, Most Legendary Home Remedy, Best Voicemail Message, Best Knick-Knacks, and Sassiest Insult.

Anyone can submit their own grandmother with a TikTok or Instagram Reel showing off why their grammy should win a particular category. All posts must be public, name the category they’re entering, and tag @TheGrammies2025.

"I’m really excited to be a judge for The Grammies. Younger people love to see what grandmas can do, that we have a sense of humour, and that we’re brilliant on the internet. This competition is a great way to prove that age is just a number,” says Jane McKennan (@the_devonmaid).

"We’re celebrating grandmas in such a fun, meaningful way," adds Nora Sangalang (@OurFilipinoGrandma). "My category, 'Best Facebook Presence' will showcase iconic grandma Facebook moments. Grandmas are naturally funny so they lead to truly great content."

In true senior citizen fashion, each winning grammy will be mailed a Hallmark-style greeting card containing a $100 gift card to a classic grandma locale, like Michael’s Crafts or Applebee’s.

Submissions are open to the public through Jan. 27th. @TheGrammies2025 will announce the winners on Sunday, Feb. 2.

