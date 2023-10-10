ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to see the best pet photos of 2023? Today, we've prepared a collection of incredible images that are part of the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards.

For this year's edition, entries came from 32 different countries, including every continent except Antarctica. The Awards feature five categories: Action, Creative, Documentary, Pets and People, and Portrait. Each entry in these categories was anonymously evaluated by a panel of five judges.

Scroll down to view the stunning pictures that have made it to the finals of the competition. The top photographer award went to Sanna Sander, whose breathtaking images of dogs in nature captivated the judges.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Portrait Finalist: Belinda Richards

Bored Panda reached out to Craig Turner-Bullock, who together with Charlotte Reeves are the team of Unleashed Education, a pet photography education platform offering online and in-person education to an international student base. This duo is also running the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards and this is why we wanted to get some more information about the contest.

First, we asked Craig to provide us with more details about the categories for this year's competition. We found out that: “This year we had 5 categories, Action, Portrait, Creative, Pets and People and the brand new category - Documentary. Each category is a celebration of these genres of pet photography and allows entrants to showcase their best work. All images must be the work of the photographer, including any components used in making composites in the creative category. It’s really exciting to see how entrants create their own unique vision of the subjects in front of their camera.”
#2

Creative Finalist: Saskia Rosebrock

Aurora Borealis and the dog

©Copyright2023 Saskia Rosebrock

#3

Portrait Finalist: Adam Coish

Wrinkled dog's face

©Copyright2023 Adam Coish

“The documentary category must be single-capture and portray or give context to an actual event or situation. They should be thought-provoking images of real life. Rescue work, humanitarian causes, working animals, dog sports, and images that showcase stories of pets in their daily lives are suited to this category. Staged, contrived, or manipulated situations that deliberately alter the truth are not acceptable in this category.”

#4

Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema

A dreamy landscape with a horse

©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema

#5

Creative Finalist: Kris Anderson

Colorful collage with a black cat

©Copyright2023 Kris Anderson

“The action category: Images in this category depict the movement of a pet in action, running wild and free, playing, or in some way conveying movement.

Images entered into the Creative Category can use the full array of post-production and composite techniques available. However, all images and all additional elements must be photographic in origin and be captured by the entrant.”
#6

Portrait Winner: Sanna Sander

An image of a dog posing next to wood

©Copyright2023 Sanna Sander

#7

Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

An image of a long hair dog posing black and white

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

“The Pets and People Category is all about celebrating the connection we share with our pets. Images in this category must contain in full or in part, at least one person and one animal.

The Portrait Category: Images in this category must depict a portrait of a pet in the studio, on location, or at home. Images may be candid or posed.”

#8

Documentary Finalist: Becky Huddleston

An image of little kittens in the intensive care

©Copyright2023 Becky Huddleston

#9

Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden

A couple with their dog between them

©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden

Asked about what criteria the panel of judges use to evaluate pet photographs, and how they ensure fairness and impartiality in their assessments, Craig explained: “Our 16 judges are some of the most respected and successful people in pet photography today. They were all trained on the rules and judging criteria of the awards and they were provided with guidelines for scoring. Every image was scored by 5 judges and the entry's final score was an average of these scores. We are extremely happy that this year, thanks to our judges' hard work, all entrants received two pieces of constructive critique. We feel confident this will help every entrant grow as a photographer. Judges abstained from any images they knew or felt they had a bias against judging.”
#10

Action Finalist: Julia Hasselkuss

Border Collie jumping over the water

©Copyright2023 Julia Hasselkuss

#11

Portrait Finalist: Merlin Viir

Winter wonderland and the white horse

©Copyright2023 Merlin Viir

juliah_3 avatar
Julia H
Julia H
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep looking for the single horn which should be attached to his forehead

We were wondering if there are any trends in pet photography that have recently evolved. We wanted to know if there are any notable shifts or developments in styles or techniques. Craig shared with us: “Over the years trends in pet photography have definitely shifted, as technology improves, we’ve been able to capture action better, we’ve seen the use of drones in the awards, and many other trends have developed. Following trends is not the best way for images to stand out, pushing the boundaries and creating something new is what will do that!”
#12

Pets And People Finalist: Joanne Merner

Colorful sunset sky and the dog with his owner

©Copyright2023

#13

Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema

French bulldog giving a paw

©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema

We were also curious if there were any finalist works from this year's competition that Craig found particularly captivating or noteworthy. Turner-Bullock said: “I can only speak for myself here and not on behalf of the awards. The category finalists and winners all speak for themselves and are all noteworthy in their own right. Personally, I was thrilled to see An Di Prima’s images showcasing the Podenco Rescue work in the Documentary category. This kind of imagery and storytelling is exactly why we added the category and her winning image is beautifully poignant.”
#14

Documentary Winner: An Di Prima

Dog and his owner

©Copyright2023 An Di Prima

#15

Pets And People Winner: Alicja Zmyslowska

Dog doing trick with his butler

©Copyright2023

Lastly, we wanted to know what impact the founders of the contest hope the recognition of these finalist works will have on the broader world of pet photography, both in terms of inspiring photographers and promoting the art form. Craig told us: “The goal of the International Pet Photographer of the Year is to reward and recognize excellence in this genre and we hope that anyone entering who is awarded, is a finalist, or wins a category or title howls about their successes! We know it will have a positive impact on their work and push them to create more incredible imagery in the future. For the industry as a whole, we aim to highlight pet photography as a fantastic niche filled with incredibly talented and creative artists.”
#16

Action Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

Dog in the fire

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

tiffanyjanesch avatar
On a whim
On a whim
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh, love this! Can see the stock stalk and focus and with the backdrop of orange dust…

#17

Portrait Finalist: Sabrina Theden

Young husky puppy golden hour and sunflowers

©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden

russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will steal your heart and sole (and maybe your slippers when I’m lonely).

#18

Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

Cold portrait of a dog approaching

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

#19

Pets And People Finalist: Udo Krauß

Fairy tale landscape with a human walking the dog

©Copyright2023

#20

Creative Winner: Padraig Maguire

A creative dog portrait

©Copyright2023 Padraig Maguire

#21

Action Finalist: Sabrina Theden

Dog jumping in the water

©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden

#22

Action Finalist: Andrea Wafler

Dog jumping in the water

©Copyright2023 Andrea Wafler

#23

Creative Finalist: Christabel Linn

Retro TV and the wrinkly dog

©Copyright2023 Christabel Linn

#24

Action Winner: Sara Glawe

White horse in the snow

©Copyright2023 Sara Glawe

#25

Creative Finalist: Belinda Richards

Sequences of dancing cat and dog

©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards

#26

Portrait Finalist: Nancy Paynter

Brown poodle surrounded by white architecture

©Copyright2023 Nancy Paynter

#27

Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

White dog and the moody sea

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

#28

Pets And People Finalist: Jaydene Chapman

Little child getting a kiss from the dog

©Copyright2023

#29

Creative Finalist: Judy Reinford

Dog and the puppy

©Copyright2023 Judy Reinford

#30

Pets And People Finalist: Renate Zuidema

Red dress woman and her horse

©Copyright2023

#31

Documentary Finalist: Yannik Nagel

Border Collie shepherd and his sheep

©Copyright2023 Yannik Nagel

#32

Action Finalist: Safoura Reza

Dog catching a frisbee in the poppy field

©Copyright2023 Safoura Reza

#33

Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden

Dog and his owner

©Copyright2023

#34

Action Finalist: David Macias

Grumpy cat playing

©Copyright2023 David Macias

#35

Portrait Finalist: Denisa Albaniová

White dog and monochrome architecture

©Copyright2023 Denisa Albaniová

#36

Documentary Finalist: An Di Prima

A dog behind the bars Shares stats

©Copyright2023 An Di Prima

#37

Documentary Finalist: An Di Prima

Excited dog jumping Shares stats

©Copyright2023 An Di Prima

odonnellandco avatar
Rebecca O’Donnell
Rebecca O’Donnell
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love how they get so excited to see you, even if you were only gone 5 minutes. ❤️

#38

Action Finalist: Grace Fieselman

Dog jumping in the water Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Grace Fieselman

#39

Creative Category Finalist: Belinda Richards

A photo sequence with a growing dog from puppy to a big dog Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards

#40

Portrait Finalist: Nika Kuplenk Golobič

Dog in the poppy field Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Nika Kuplenk Golobič

#41

Pets And People Finalist: Tatjana Kunath

And elegant woman and her parrots Shares stats

©Copyright2023

victoriahowell avatar
Victoria Howell
Victoria Howell
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My thoughts exactly. They should only be kept if they are injured/sick/handicapped - and they should be placed in a natural habitat sanctuary.

#42

Pets And People Finalist: Sandra Ferwerda

Oriental photo of a woman and her dog Shares stats

©Copyright2023

#43

Action Finalist: Linda Palmer

Dog running with a ball Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Linda Palmer

#44

Action Finalist: Karin Bruhin

A dog jumping to the water Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Karin Bruhin

#45

Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema

Dog posing in the field Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema

#46

Creative Finalist: Jaydene Chapman

Black and white elegant dog portrait Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Jaydene Chapman

#47

Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden

Human and the dog by the lake Shares stats

©Copyright2023

#48

Documentary Finalist: Chiara Bracale

Black and white photo of walking dog Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Chiara Bracale

#49

Portrait Finalist: Elena Marchi

Monochromatic landscape with a white dog in the middle Shares stats

©Copyright2023 Elena Marchi

#50

Pets And People Finalist: Gina Soule

A portrait with French bulldog in the forest Shares stats

©Copyright2023

Note: this post originally had 57 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

