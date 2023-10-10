Bored Panda reached out to Craig Turner-Bullock, who together with Charlotte Reeves are the team of Unleashed Education, a pet photography education platform offering online and in-person education to an international student base. This duo is also running the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards and this is why we wanted to get some more information about the contest.

First, we asked Craig to provide us with more details about the categories for this year's competition. We found out that: “This year we had 5 categories, Action, Portrait, Creative, Pets and People and the brand new category - Documentary. Each category is a celebration of these genres of pet photography and allows entrants to showcase their best work. All images must be the work of the photographer, including any components used in making composites in the creative category. It’s really exciting to see how entrants create their own unique vision of the subjects in front of their camera.”