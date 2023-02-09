Your home is your kingdom, they say, so in theory, you can do with it anything you want. For some, that may mean plastic plants; for others, a “Live Laugh Love” poster hanging on the wall.

Unless you look at the pros who live by creating interiors you truly want to live, laugh, and love in (no pun intended). And if you’re into interior design, the name of Jeremiah Brent should ring not just a bell, but the whole orchestra.

This inspiring man is a creator of mindful design, a TV personality, owner of Shopatrio, and a TikToker. Boasting 137K followers, Brent’s TikTok channel is a well-curated source of interior and lifestyle tips. That includes videos where Brent names all the “Things I Would Never Buy As An Interior Designer” and they are beyond eye-opening.

