Interior Designer Shares 9 Things He Would Never Buy For His Own Home
Your home is your kingdom, they say, so in theory, you can do with it anything you want. For some, that may mean plastic plants; for others, a “Live Laugh Love” poster hanging on the wall.
Unless you look at the pros who live by creating interiors you truly want to live, laugh, and love in (no pun intended). And if you’re into interior design, the name of Jeremiah Brent should ring not just a bell, but the whole orchestra.
This inspiring man is a creator of mindful design, a TV personality, owner of Shopatrio, and a TikToker. Boasting 137K followers, Brent’s TikTok channel is a well-curated source of interior and lifestyle tips. That includes videos where Brent names all the “Things I Would Never Buy As An Interior Designer” and they are beyond eye-opening.
I would never cover up original flooring, beautiful original floors are impossible to come by. So when you can, you should refinish. You can update the color, but never recover.
One thing I would never buy for myself personally, is acrylic furniture. And I know it's super controversial, people like that acrylic furniture, but for me, it's always dirty. It scratches within two seconds. I feel like if I look at it, it scratches, and it's just like not smudge proof. So the kids and me, no thank you.
Written word art. Like "bless you." "The day is long, but the road is short." Whatever those things are. It stresses me out. I don't need to see that on a wall. It just feels super dated. So, bless home, but not on the wall.
I don't like it when there is text on the slipcovers, tablecloths, mostly random words are written there, I can't remember exactly what I saw, but for people who don't understand English, it's no problem, but I find it funny. And in general, why have English signs in the house when I live in Slovakia.
I would never buy anything online without reading the description first. I found the most beautiful chairs, vintage pristine condition, shipping out of Portugal. I was so excited. They came and they were made for children. So make sure you read the description.
So that's what I have been doing wrong! I wish I had thought of reading the description before buying that Boeing 747 that is now taking up space in the backyard (I thought I was buying a scale model)
I have a visceral reaction to plastic blinds, it stresses me out. It reminds me of my childhood, they break. We've all seen those windows where there's like a third of it missing, but you're like, "what am I gonna do? They can't see in the corner." For me, it's always drapes. It's always soft linens. And the truth is now with design you can buy really affordable window alternatives.
Fake plants. I like to call them dust collectors, because I'm not really sure what other purpose they serve, you have to clean every leaf individually. And for me, you know, space has to evolve and change along with the seasons. And so bringing in branches and flowers and things around you really helps a home feel alive. And I understand the convenience around fake plants. I know some houses are dark. But still, for me it's a sacrifice I'm not willing to make.
I would never buy everything completely brand new. Designs change so much and you can go into a store and curate a really beautiful life of vintage pieces, things that you find and force yourself to collect. It changes the way you look at the world and the way you find beauty.
And I would never say "never" because the truth is I don't believe in rules and design's supposed to evolve as we evolve. So take some chances and don't be scared of your mistakes.
Now I'm confused - isn't this list entirely about things they would never do with their decor?
LED light bulbs. I know, save the comments. I know they last forever, but I am not interested in looking like I'm tanning underneath my bedside table lamp. It stresses me out and I like my house to feel like a vampire lives here. Everything is really soft glow.
This guy is clueless. LED light bulbs nowadays come in a wide range of color temperatures. Want a soft glow for the bedroom? Buy a 2700K lamp and dim it to your taste. Want natural sunlight in the living room? 4000K with plenty of lumens. Workbench? a ton of indirect lighting with a blend of 4000K and 6000K led strips or bars. By the way, the lamp in the photo is a fluo, not a LED.
JFC! if people want those things in their home because they like it or it fits their design, let them do it! those "you shouldn't do x"-lists or "somebody with one opinion would never do y"-articles are just stupid. let people do their sh*t and let them make their own experiences! i want more tolerance for "bad decisions".
