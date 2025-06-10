104 Unexpected Things Found In Walls And Other Hidden Places In People’s Homes
Hiding valuable or sentimental items in a home’s nooks and crannies is a common way to protect them from burglars or keen eyes. However, the better the hiding place, the fewer chances that the hider will remember where they put it. In fact, research has found that more than a quarter of the things we stash away are forgotten and never found. That’s probably why so many people who buy a pre-owned home discover forgotten treasures when they start renovating.
For your entertainment, we gathered some of these discoveries below in the list, courtesy of the Things Found In Walls - And Other Hidden Findings Facebook group. Scroll down to find some of the most unexpected items people found in their homes left by previous owners, and don’t forget to upvote the most intriguing ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
It’s quite common to leave valuable items behind in a home due to illness, passing away, or forgetfulness. In fact, the older the house, the more likely it is that its new owners would find something hidden, as people hundreds of years ago didn’t have access to storage to keep their valuables safe.
“There was little to no concept of storing valuables in safes or banks a couple of hundred years ago. So, the only place where individuals could store items was a discreet area in their home,” said real estate agent Jeff Johnson.
Some people just don’t trust certain institutions, so they refuse to keep their valuable belongings with them. Like, for example, Walter Samaszko Jr., who stashed away $7 million worth of old gold coins in his home, which were found after his passing. He only had $200 in a bank account, and neighbors described him as an “anti-government recluse.”
Another common reason why people hide things in their house is illness. Hiding things is a common trait of dementia patients due to loss of organizational skills, memory issues, and confusion. This condition can also bring a heightened sense of suspicion and paranoia, which can make people with dementia suspect their loved ones of stealing their possessions. This can prompt them to hide their belongings to protect them, and can only be uncovered after they pass away.
One of the common places where people generally hid their belongings in older homes is behind loose bricks, especially in basements or fireplaces. “Stashing gold, or other expensive items behind loose bricks around the fireplace was common in olden days,” Johnson said. If you have an old home, try tapping on the walls. A hollow sound may indicate that there’s something stashed away behind it.
Another place worth checking is under the floorboards. “Sometimes, people even had a door under the floorboards that led to a secret basement. So, you can search for crowbar scars or other signs that may indicate the floorboards were pried open previously,” Johnson advised. It might also happen that small valuables like rings and earrings slipped through floorboard cracks, so floors are definitely worth checking when doing renovations.
Built-in cabinets and toilet tanks were also favorable places to hide more valuable belongings. “They are a perfect spot to find something in old homes because people could keep an eye on it,” said licensed realtor Tim Schroeder. Just like with brick walls, try to tap on cabinets - if you hear a hollow sound, it might be a hiding place.
Other hiding places may include inside hollow beds, behind wallpaper, under the bath, house siding, or buried somewhere in the garden. That said, not all hiding places are so discreet. “I personally know someone that stores all their gold coins and bullion bars in their bedside cabinets. I find it astounding that many people choose to keep their prized possessions in the most glaringly obvious places. They feel it helps them to sleep at night,” said Jasen Edwards, editor at Agent Advice.
In case you think of hiding your belongings somewhere in the house as well, Dr. Anne M. Cleary, a professor in the Cognitive Psychology Program at Colorado State University, has a few tips so you don’t forget where you placed them. “Decide on a hiding place a day, rather than minutes, ahead of time. This avoids the mental challenges associated with the fog of a panicked, last-minute effort. Don’t make the location memory compete with the other mental distractions that accompany being in a hurry.”
Secondly, she recommends creating distinctive mental images to increase the likelihood of remembering. “For instance, say the location aloud: “I am hiding my valuable watch behind the TV.” Or create a mental snapshot. Take a selfie next to the location, study the pic a few times, and then delete it in case someone gets ahold of your phone,” she says.
But the best strategy she suggests is practicing retrieval. “Put the item into, and then remove it, from the hiding spot several times, and affix the mental picture of plucking the treasure from its hiding place. Just don’t let your housemates see you going through any of this.”