Hiding valuable or sentimental items in a home’s nooks and crannies is a common way to protect them from burglars or keen eyes. However, the better the hiding place, the fewer chances that the hider will remember where they put it. In fact, research has found that more than a quarter of the things we stash away are forgotten and never found. That’s probably why so many people who buy a pre-owned home discover forgotten treasures when they start renovating.

For your entertainment, we gathered some of these discoveries below in the list, courtesy of the Things Found In Walls - And Other Hidden Findings Facebook group. Scroll down to find some of the most unexpected items people found in their homes left by previous owners, and don’t forget to upvote the most intriguing ones.

#1

Close-up of a hand holding a gold ring with diamonds, an unexpected thing found in hidden places in homes.

thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #2

    Old book with detailed butterfly illustrations found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #3

    Vintage RCA Victor clock radio sitting on a table, an example of unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    It’s quite common to leave valuable items behind in a home due to illness, passing away, or forgetfulness. In fact, the older the house, the more likely it is that its new owners would find something hidden, as people hundreds of years ago didn’t have access to storage to keep their valuables safe. 

    “There was little to no concept of storing valuables in safes or banks a couple of hundred years ago. So, the only place where individuals could store items was a discreet area in their home,” said real estate agent Jeff Johnson.
    #4

    Vintage television found in hidden places of people’s homes with signs of age and dust in a basement setting.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #5

    Rusty old axe tool found inside walls and other hidden places in people’s homes, held by hand in a kitchen setting.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #6

    Clay pot with grapevine carvings, one of the unexpected things found in walls and other hidden places in homes

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    Some people just don’t trust certain institutions, so they refuse to keep their valuable belongings with them. Like, for example, Walter Samaszko Jr., who stashed away $7 million worth of old gold coins in his home, which were found after his passing. He only had $200 in a bank account, and neighbors described him as an “anti-government recluse.”

    Another common reason why people hide things in their house is illness. Hiding things is a common trait of dementia patients due to loss of organizational skills, memory issues, and confusion. This condition can also bring a heightened sense of suspicion and paranoia, which can make people with dementia suspect their loved ones of stealing their possessions. This can prompt them to hide their belongings to protect them, and can only be uncovered after they pass away.
    #7

    Vintage Ouija board found hidden in wall among other unexpected things in homes during renovation work.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was buried for a good reason......cue spooky music....

    #8

    Handcrafted star-shaped wand made from bone and fabric, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places at homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #9

    Hand holding an ornate metal object found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes near a brick fireplace.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    One of the common places where people generally hid their belongings in older homes is behind loose bricks, especially in basements or fireplaces. “Stashing gold, or other expensive items behind loose bricks around the fireplace was common in olden days,” Johnson said. If you have an old home, try tapping on the walls. A hollow sound may indicate that there’s something stashed away behind it.

    #10

    Hidden stash of cash found in walls, illustrating unexpected things discovered in hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #11

    Vintage Polaroid camera and flower bouquet, representing unexpected things found in walls and other hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #12

    Vintage matchbook found hidden in a wall, an unexpected thing discovered in hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    Another place worth checking is under the floorboards. “Sometimes, people even had a door under the floorboards that led to a secret basement. So, you can search for crowbar scars or other signs that may indicate the floorboards were pried open previously,” Johnson advised. It might also happen that small valuables like rings and earrings slipped through floorboard cracks, so floors are definitely worth checking when doing renovations.
    #13

    Old dusty bottles and soda cans found in walls and hidden places inside a home under renovation.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #14

    Business card for Charles Johnson M.D. specialist found in walls as an unexpected thing in hidden places at homes

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #15

    Vintage S&H Green Stamps and quick saver books, unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    Built-in cabinets and toilet tanks were also favorable places to hide more valuable belongings. “They are a perfect spot to find something in old homes because people could keep an eye on it,” said licensed realtor Tim Schroeder. Just like with brick walls, try to tap on cabinets - if you hear a hollow sound, it might be a hiding place.

    #16

    Colorful embroidered fabric art showing animals and houses, an example of unexpected things found in walls in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #17

    Three vintage stuffed toys resembling classic cartoon characters, representing unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #18

    Colorful vintage pins featuring unicorns, dolphins, and rainbows, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    Other hiding places may include inside hollow beds, behind wallpaper, under the bath, house siding, or buried somewhere in the garden. That said, not all hiding places are so discreet. “I personally know someone that stores all their gold coins and bullion bars in their bedside cabinets. I find it astounding that many people choose to keep their prized possessions in the most glaringly obvious places. They feel it helps them to sleep at night,” said Jasen Edwards, editor at Agent Advice.
    #19

    Vintage black and white photo of a man on an old political card found in hidden places in people’s homes wall.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #20

    Small vintage statue found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes, showcasing unexpected hidden objects.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #21

    Hand holding an old, decorative pipe found among unexpected things hidden in walls and other home places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    In case you think of hiding your belongings somewhere in the house as well, Dr. Anne M. Cleary, a professor in the Cognitive Psychology Program at Colorado State University, has a few tips so you don’t forget where you placed them. “Decide on a hiding place a day, rather than minutes, ahead of time. This avoids the mental challenges associated with the fog of a panicked, last-minute effort. Don’t make the location memory compete with the other mental distractions that accompany being in a hurry.”
    #22

    Worn vintage social security card found hidden in a wall, illustrating unexpected things found in homes and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #23

    Vintage decorative metal spike found among unexpected things hidden in walls and other hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #24

    Vintage plaque marked 1926, an unexpected find in walls and hidden places in people's homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    Secondly, she recommends creating distinctive mental images to increase the likelihood of remembering. “For instance, say the location aloud: “I am hiding my valuable watch behind the TV.” Or create a mental snapshot. Take a selfie next to the location, study the pic a few times, and then delete it in case someone gets ahold of your phone,” she says.
    #25

    Vintage Parker Brothers Avalanche game box showing the family game with colorful marbles and plastic gates, unexpected finds in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #26

    Antique Lord Nelson painting, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #27

    Hand holding a vintage Trick or Treat bag found as an unexpected item in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    But the best strategy she suggests is practicing retrieval. “Put the item into, and then remove it, from the hiding spot several times, and affix the mental picture of plucking the treasure from its hiding place. Just don’t let your housemates see you going through any of this.”
    #28

    Vintage Crest typewriter discovered among unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #29

    Silverware set found hidden in walls and other unexpected places in people’s homes, displayed neatly in a wooden box.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #30

    McDonald's gift certificate found hidden in walls, an unexpected item discovered in homes and secret spaces.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #31

    Vintage pocket watch displayed under a glass dome, an unexpected thing found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #32

    Vintage playing cards found among unexpected things in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #33

    Red vintage Coca-Cola cooler placed on a wooden floor, representing unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #34

    Vintage S&H Green Stamps collector book found hidden in a wall, showcasing unexpected items people discover in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #35

    Vintage canned applesauce hidden inside a wall cavity, one of the unexpected things found in hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #36

    Old cigar box found hidden behind a wall panel in a home, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #37

    Wall wallpaper with vintage hot air balloon designs revealing unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #38

    Tiny yellow toy figure with red vest and black boots held in palm, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #39

    Various colorful glass marbles grouped on a white textured fabric, an unexpected thing found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #40

    Unique Cat in the Hat lamp and green potted plant showcasing unexpected hidden home decor treasures.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #41

    Small jewelry pieces and a coin found in hidden places in people’s homes, showing unexpected things discovered in walls.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #42

    Rusty vintage tricycle found outdoors, an unexpected thing discovered in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #43

    Vintage MJB drip coffee can found hidden in walls and other unexpected places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #44

    Black circular trivet with spiral design, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #45

    Close-up of a ring with black stones found unexpectedly in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #46

    Hand holding a vintage compact with an embossed old car design, an unexpected thing found in hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #47

    Small vintage police badge found among unexpected things hidden in walls and other secret places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #48

    Vintage newspaper clipping found hidden in a wall revealing historical news from 1964 in a home's hidden space.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #49

    Ceramic mushroom-shaped object found among unexpected things in walls and other hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #50

    Hand holding a vintage liquid starch bottle found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #51

    Vintage folding knife found hidden inside a wall, showcasing one of the unexpected things found in homes and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #52

    Vintage L.G. Sloan’s thread bands box found among unexpected things in walls and other hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #53

    Vintage Comptometer matchbook found in walls, an unexpected item discovered in hidden places of people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #54

    Vintage hair clipper found in hidden place inside a home, an unexpected discovery from walls and secret spots.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #55

    Antique brass dolphin figurine discovered among unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #56

    Carved stone slab with a rooster relief, an unexpected thing found hidden in walls and homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #57

    Stone lion face found among unexpected things hidden in walls and other places in people's homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #58

    Rusty old skeleton key found among unexpected things hidden in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #59

    Old photos, vintage eyeglasses, and a letter opener found in walls and other hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #60

    Vintage paper cutout of a girl with flowers found among unexpected things in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #61

    Hand holding a vintage clown head figurine, an unexpected thing found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #62

    Vintage black and white photo of a couple found hidden in a wall as an unexpected thing in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #63

    Polaroid photo of two adults in cartoon costumes holding a child inside a home, illustrating unexpected things found in walls.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #64

    Worn and decayed old leather boots found hidden in walls as unexpected things in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #65

    Hand holding a dusty vintage Chevrolet emblem uncovered from walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep digging, you might find the rest of the car....

    #66

    Hand holding a vintage lipstick case found hidden in walls, showcasing unexpected things found in walls and hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #67

    Vintage label showing instructions for placing a telephone outlet, an unexpected thing found in walls of homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #68

    Beaded purse with geometric and animal face design, an unexpected thing found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #69

    Vintage decorative hanging lamp with ornate design discovered among unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #70

    Hand holding a dirty hobnail glass vase found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #71

    Close-up of a hand holding a tiny vintage mini book, an unexpected thing found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #72

    Unexpected vintage teacup found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes with intricate blue pattern design.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soup cup? I had some that shape but not that deco.

    #73

    Hand holding a vintage Hershey’s chocolate wrapper found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #74

    Vintage newspaper revealing unexpected things found in walls and hidden places inside a home.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #75

    Old small skateboard hidden on gray fabric sofa, an unexpected thing found in walls and other hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #76

    Set of seven vintage swan-shaped hooks displayed in an open box, an unexpected thing found in hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #77

    Metal carving fork with a wrapped handle placed on a wooden surface, representing unexpected things found in hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #78

    Rusty horseshoe found hidden in the walls and other unexpected places of an old home’s exterior garden area.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #79

    Close-up of a gold ring with a blue gemstone, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #80

    Vintage Johnson’s baby powder tin found hidden in walls, an unexpected discovery in home concealed spaces.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #81

    Dusty old toy head found hidden inside a wall, one of the unexpected things discovered in homes and other hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #82

    Various vintage bottles and small items discovered in hidden places within a home wall during renovation.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #83

    Vintage items unexpectedly found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes on a dusty surface.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #84

    Old Fly-Tox bottle covered in residue, found hidden in walls as part of unexpected things in homes discovery.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #85

    Faded broken ceramic plate with blue rose design, one of the unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #86

    Vintage boxed medical syringe labeled Gonorrhoe found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #87

    Collection of unexpected things found in walls and hidden places including photos, a ticket, and a business card on fabric.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #88

    Vintage 10 franc banknote found hidden in a wall, an unexpected thing discovered in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #89

    Hand holding an old St. Louis street guide found hidden in walls with unexpected things in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #90

    Collection of vintage doll heads and parts found hidden in walls and other unexpected places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #91

    Vintage Remington electric shaver discovered among unexpected things found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #92

    Hand holding a vintage Lone Ranger comic found among unexpected things in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #93

    Small religious medallion found hidden in walls, an unexpected thing discovered in homes and other secret places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #94

    Worn vintage hat displayed on a fabric-covered mannequin head, one of the unexpected things found in hidden places.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #95

    Australian dollar bills found as unexpected things in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes, fanned out on a white surface.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #96

    Close-up of a hand holding a 1918 silver coin, an unexpected thing found in walls and hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #97

    Tiny ship model inside a glass bottle found in walls and other hidden places in people's homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #98

    Metal lock mechanism found among unexpected things in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #99

    Hand holding a vintage 7up bottle, an unexpected thing found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #100

    Collectible Mickey and Pluto figurines found in walls and other hidden places in people's homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #101

    Hand holding a cracked vintage bear figurine with a heart design, one of unexpected things found in hidden places in homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #102

    Small vintage toy figurine found among unexpected things hidden in walls and other hidden places in homes

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #103

    Realistic prosthetic hand found among unexpected things in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

    #104

    Ancient coin with intricate designs found in walls and other hidden places in people’s homes.

    thingsfoundinwalls Report

