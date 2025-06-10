ADVERTISEMENT

Hiding valuable or sentimental items in a home’s nooks and crannies is a common way to protect them from burglars or keen eyes. However, the better the hiding place, the fewer chances that the hider will remember where they put it. In fact, research has found that more than a quarter of the things we stash away are forgotten and never found. That’s probably why so many people who buy a pre-owned home discover forgotten treasures when they start renovating.

For your entertainment, we gathered some of these discoveries below in the list, courtesy of the Things Found In Walls - And Other Hidden Findings Facebook group. Scroll down to find some of the most unexpected items people found in their homes left by previous owners, and don’t forget to upvote the most intriguing ones.