Here are some of the most surprising finds.

In the Facebook group A House With History, curious people share strange things they’ve come across in their own homes or while exploring old, forgotten places. Think secret rooms, hidden tunnels, odd objects left behind—anything that makes you stop and wonder what really happened there.

Most days, a home is just a home. Walls, bricks, doors, windows, and whatever we’ve filled it with. But sometimes, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

#1 We All Know What This Is, Right? Share icon Boot scraper

#2 Interesting Newel Post. Seems To Have A Candy Dish On Top. Thoughts?? Share icon Was for the "calling cards" I.em the cards everybody carried around to give to the butler to announce their visit.

#3 Imagine Having A Manhole Cover Under Your Floor In The Hallway Share icon It used to be an old cistern with water in it. Lotta old houses have them.

#4 Do You Know What Kind Of Stairs These Are? Share icon These are Witches Stairs. Supposedly Witches couldn't climb these types of stairs.

#5 Old House Mystery. Found During A Kitchen Renovation Of An Old House. Anyone Know What This Might Be? Share icon Canning top. You can mark what you have canned.

#6 These Little Doors Are Located In The Rooms Of An Early 1900s House. Any Idea What These Are For? Share icon People put them in for their cats to be able to get to the cat box and other areas of the house without the heat, leaving the room. They want the door closed and the heat in

#7 If You've Seen Our Video On Crooked Chimneystl Then You Might Know What These Windows Are Called Share icon Witches window. They believed witches couldn't turn and fly through them when they were opened.

#8 Odd Space Found Behind Thus Metal Grate In The Basement. Anyone Have An Idea What It's For?? Share icon Air flow for old furnace

#9 Any Ideas What This Is?? Pretty Sure It's Not A Well Or Septic Share icon Old wine cellar of a long gone house

#10 This Old Brick Was Found During Renovations Of An 1800s Home. Not Sure How Animal Prints Got In The Brick Share icon

#11 I Think We All Know What This Is Share icon Old door chimes

#12 Hanging Up Over The Doorway Of An Older House. What Is It?? Share icon An old glass fire extinguisher filled with Carbon Tetrachloride. Very dangerous.

#13 What Are These Slots In The Side Of An Old Stone House Next To A Window? Share icon For shooting rifles through

#14 What Is This Mechanism In The Floor. Seems To Have Rollers And A Chain Share icon for a chandelier so you can lower it for repair and cleaning

#15 Anyone Know What This Is?? Share icon Yes we had one for our cellar, to tell us the light were on downstairs.

#16 Found Inside The Wall. Guess Which Room Share icon These double edge razor blades were found in the bathroom wall. Way back when, the medicine cabinets had a slot in back. It was purposely put there to dispose the old blades which just fell into the wall.

#17 This Walkway Is To A House From The 1930s. Why Do You Think It's Like This? Share icon It's a driveway with steps between the tire treads. Used to see that quite a bit.

#18 Old House Mystery - Why Is There A Pedal In The Bottom Of This Wall??? Share icon My old house in Utah had one for releasing coal down the chute

#19 Old House Mystery. What Is This? Found Under Carpeting And Linoleum In A Bedroom Of An 1800s House Share icon It is a hole to allow heat to pass from 1st floor to 2nd floor. I have one in my bedroom of my 200 year old house.

#20 This Item Was Found In The Basement Of An 1907 Home. Anyone Know What It Is? Share icon For sterilizing preserving jars and bottles

#21 Any Idea What The Holes Are In This Old Rustic Door? Share icon those would be musket balls. You can see the powder burn in some top ones

#22 Who Knows What This Is? Located In The UK Share icon Digby Lock-Up, also known as the Pepperpot, located in Digby, Lincolnshire. It is a Grade II listed building with historical significance.

Originally a 17th-century wellhead, it is made of limestone and stands 2 meters high.

It may have been used as a lock-up for petty criminals or drunks, especially during the Napoleonic Wars.

#23 Mounted In The Bedroom Of An Old House.wh Knows What This Is? Share icon Old tie holder.

#24 Anyone Know What This Is? Share icon Antique door knocker.

#25 Anyone Know What Type Of Phone This Is? Share icon This is an A & B phone. You put in your dime and made the call. If they didn't answer you got your money back. Otherwise your money got deposited and you could continue your call

#26 1935 Silver Certificate $1 Bill Found During Renovations. Awesome Find! Share icon

#27 Located In The Basement Of An Old House. Any Ideas What This Might Be? Share icon The image shows a Buffalo Forge No. 418 Post Drill Press, an antique tool typically used in woodworking and blacksmith shops, especially in areas without electricity.

#28 Oldest Support Columns I Have Ever Seen Share icon

#29 Any Clues On What This Feature Is Located Outside The Window Of An Old Stone House Share icon This is a urinal shelf

#30 This Is A Very Old Chandelier Share icon

#31 Found In An Old House. Do You Know What This Is? Share icon This little device was a grocery list checker. Dates back to the 1920s and people kept it on the kitchen. Probably why these are found during kitchen renovations.

#32 Secret Space Found In The Garage Of An Older Home. I Wonder What This Was For?? Share icon Inspection pit for a car.

#33 Old House Mystery. Found During A Kitchen Renovation. Any Ideas What It Is?? Share icon Old wood stove plate lifter

#34 Found While Removing The Wallpaper. Any Idea What This Used To Be? Share icon Dumb waiter or laundry chute

#35 What Are These Old Pipes In The Backyard Of An Old Cottage? Share icon Oil tank vents, it was common to have them barred in the yard to save on space in the basement.

#36 Who Knows What This Is? Share icon This is an antique fireplace spit. My understanding is that most old homes had these and were used for cooking.

#37 Anyone Know What Type Of Outlet This Is?? Share icon I think that is a receptacle for a Toa intercom station. Early versions had 4 pins; later versions had 2 pins.

#38 Anyone Know What This Item Is Circled In Red? Found Inside A Wall During Renovations Of An Old House Share icon I'm thinking it was a cover for a latch on a pocket door

#39 Old House Mystery. What Kind Of Outlet Is This?? Share icon Grounding outlet for antenna

#40 Found In The Attic Of An Old House. Any Idea What It Is? Share icon I believe it’s a Yacouba Double Spoon - a symbol of hospitality in traditional African art. It represents 2 very distinct universes that are opposite.

#41 Found In The Attic Of A Condo That Was Once A Very Old High School Share icon Window openers, sometimes they were used to open the transom above the old doors

#42 Old House Mystery In The Garage. Any Idea When This Space Would Be In The Garage Floor?? There Is A Small Cover For It But No Idea What It Was Used For Share icon it was probably used for used oil. Back then you changed your own oil and disposed of it on your own. This hole would allow the oil to seep into the ground and it would go bye bye

#43 Old House Mystery. This Is Located At The Corner Of The Baseboards In An Old House. Looks Like It's Been Painted Over A Lot. Any Ideas What This Is? Share icon It’s a damper for an old gravity furnace. I’d remove it, clean it up, polish it and reinstall it. It would be a lovely talking point! I’ll bet it’s a beautiful brass piece.

#44 Old House Mystery. Found In The Basement, What Is This??? Share icon If it’s in a very large home could it be a communications center for bells to call servants?

#45 What Is This?? Sticking Out Of The Baseboard Of An Old House Share icon Gas line that is capped and shut off valve.

#46 Found Hanging On A Lower Level Wall In A Late 1800s Home Share icon Counterweight for a window or sliding door.

#47 Some Kind Of Fireplace Insert Obviously But Looks Like An Incinerator Share icon Coal heater.

#48 Anyone Kniw What This Contraption Might Be? It's On The Bottom Of Every Door In An 1890s House Share icon I think it's a door closer

#49 This Is Interesting. It Appears To Be Attached To The Wall Share icon You can sit down and take your shoes and boots off, after hanging up your coat and hat

Those were the days

#50 I Know It's A Switch But Why In The Bathroom And For What? Looks Specific Share icon Immersion heater. The thing Dad always used to say "Don't you be leaving that immersion heater on! I'm not made of money"

#51 Not Too Old, But These Were For The House That Had Everything Share icon

#52 Do You Know What This Is? Share icon A Victorian era wooden toilet

#53 This Is Located On A Narrow Door To The Balcony Of A Late 1800s House. The Knob Moves Up And Down. Any Ideas What It's For? Share icon Its an old style door lock for young children

#54 Any Idea What This Wheel Is For? Located In An Old Farmhouse But Doesn't Appear To Currently Be Operating Anything Share icon My Grandparents had a wheel with a sprocket on it on 1st floor. Sprocket had a chain that went thru floor to stoker in the basement. Turning the wheel caused coal to be fed to the stoker which increased the heat fed up thru floor registers warming the home.

#55 Anyone Know What This Is? Share icon This is a Goffering Iron that was used to put ruffles in clothing

#56 I Have No Idea. Hanging On A Radter In The Basement Of An Old House. Any Ideas What This Is?? Share icon An old razor sharpener

#57 Coat Rack?? What Do You Think? Share icon In the 1970s they were called valets—men hung their suit jackets on them when they came home from work and put their pocket contents in the little tray.

#58 Typical Radiator But Does Anyone Know What This Feature Is For? Share icon It warms things. That's pretty much it.

#59 What Do You Think? Part Of An Old Foundation? Share icon A home made septic tank

#60 Any Guess On What This Is? Share icon We had one on our milk crate/ metal cooler left at the door. Its to let dairy delivery person know what you needed

#61 Located On The Basement Ceiling And Making A Humming Noise. Any Ideas??? Share icon Probably your doorbell power transformer

#62 Any Idea What This Might Be? Located In The Basement Of An Old House Share icon It was a Landry rack for blanket, and large items, at least that's what my Granny used the one in our basement for.

#63 Found At An Old House. It's Round And All Glass. Any Ideas What This Is? Share icon Very old telegraph wire insulator

#64 Found Inside The Wall Of An Old House. Any Ideas Of What It Could Be? Share icon That’s a ballast for a window

#65 Anyone Know What Thus Is? Share icon This is an old intercom system

#66 Anyone Want To Guess What This Is? Share icon This is a light switch

#67 What Is This In The Corners Of The Baseboards? Share icon Perhaps its intention is to prevent you from pushing furniture into the corner so the house gets proper ventilation and minimizes mold.

#68 Ever See An Electric Socket Like This One?? Share icon Yes I used very long time ago this 2 pin 5amp socket are British standard

#69 Any Know What This Is? Old Tool Found In An Old House Share icon This tool was used to tighten the ropes on old beds.

#70 This Is Located In A Yard Of An Old House. Never Seen One Before. Any Ideas Of What It Is? Share icon It's an old boiler!!

#71 Found In A Late 1800s House. Any Ideas? Share icon Gas light, those had a globe sometimes that fit inside those protruding arms

#72 Anyone Know What This "Pipe" Might Be Coming Out Of The Wall? Share icon Old gas pipe for a gas lamp

#73 Ok It's An Outlet. But For What?? Share icon Tandem parallel plug. It’s a normal 2 prong 120volt outlet. However in the early days before plugs were standardized there was a double flat configuration. That’s it. Some will say it’s a 240 outlet. It’s not However todays 15 amp 240 volt outlet plug like for an ac unit shares the same double flat configuration with a ground pin of course.

#74 What Is This Thing? Located On An Old Countertop Of An Old House Share icon An anchor for something like a meat grinder

#75 Any Ideas What This Is For? Over A Door In A Really Old House Share icon That is 100% for a Bracketed Kerosene Lamp

#76 Any Idea What This Is? Located In The Basement Of A Very Old House Share icon Shallow well water pump

#77 Who Knows What This Area Is To The Left Of The Door? Share icon Coal bin

#78 Who Knows What This Is? Share icon Boot scrapper. Sometimes there were grates in front of the door to scrap boots off. The mud would fall under porch

#79 This Very Old Shoe Was Found In A Wall Near The Fireplace. Do You Know Why They Hid Shoes In The Walls? Specifically Why They Hid Them Near Fireplaces? Share icon Often, when a house was being built, a family moving into the house would hide shoes in different places. There were children's shoes on the walls of the children's rooms, women's shoes next to the fireplaces and kitchens. Men's shoes were hidden in the attic. The purpose of these was to bring good luck to the house and drive away evil spirits.

#80 What Is This? Sink Maybe?? Share icon It's a Laundry tub

#81 Found In An Old House. Anyone Know What This Is?? Share icon I believe it is telephone wiring

#82 Do You Know What This Outlet Is For? Typically Used For Two Applications Share icon 220 volt heavy amp rating. Used for electric ranges and clothes dryers.

#83 Any Ideas On What This Might Be? In A Doorway Of An Old House Share icon Damper for old stove. It would have a chain that would go to the basement where the stove was located

#84 What's This? Locates On An Outside Wall Of An Older House Share icon Security system, have one in my home that still works. It's loud as hell.

#85 Do You Know What This Is? Share icon This was a Servants call bell

#86 Ever See A Glass Mailbox Before? This Is Really An Antique And A Pretty Nice One Share icon

#87 Any Ideas What This Feature Is? It's On A Wooden Beam In A Late 1700s House Share icon I'm thinking for an indoors drying

clothes rack. Used more in winter

months when you needed to dry

your coat, hat, socks, etc.

#88 Ever Seen This Before? Each Cutout In The Floor Has A Piece Of Clear Glass That You Can See Through To The Basement. This Is In An Old Victorian Share icon To let light into the basement.

#89 This Interesting Lever Is In A House Dating Back To The Early 1920s. Any Ideas On What It's For? Share icon Damper for the heat

#90 What's This?? Found In A Dirt Basement Floor Share icon The servants area must have been in the basement. Definitely knob and tube doorbell!

#91 What Is This?? On The Front Door Of A Late 1800s Home Share icon Mailbox door

#92 Do We Know What This Is? Share icon If it's on a chimney, it's to remove ash. If it's near the front door, it's for milk deliveries

#93 Anyone Know What This Is? Share icon Railroad Bridge.

We had land on two sides of the track. Ours was tall enough that we used it as a cattle pass.

#94 Anyone Know What This Is? Found In The Basement Of A House Built In 1882 Share icon Boiler or wood/coal stove