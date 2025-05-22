ADVERTISEMENT

Most days, a home is just a home. Walls, bricks, doors, windows, and whatever we’ve filled it with. But sometimes, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

In the Facebook group A House With History, curious people share strange things they’ve come across in their own homes or while exploring old, forgotten places. Think secret rooms, hidden tunnels, odd objects left behind—anything that makes you stop and wonder what really happened there.

Here are some of the most surprising finds.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We All Know What This Is, Right?

Old iron boot scraper on worn stone pavement in a home with hidden and haunted pasts.

Boot scraper

A House with History Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
robertmillar avatar
Robert Millar
Robert Millar
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From a time when transport was horses. Nuff said. The stone was to stop cartwheels rolling over the whitened flagstones.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Interesting Newel Post. Seems To Have A Candy Dish On Top. Thoughts??

    Ornate wooden newel post bowl feature on staircase in home with hidden and haunted past.

    Was for the "calling cards" I.em the cards everybody carried around to give to the butler to announce their visit.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Imagine Having A Manhole Cover Under Your Floor In The Hallway

    Hidden manhole cover found inside a home with a forgotten past, revealing strange and unusual items beneath the floor.

    It used to be an old cistern with water in it. Lotta old houses have them.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Do You Know What Kind Of Stairs These Are?

    Uneven staircase with unusual design found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts, showcasing strange architectural features.

    These are Witches Stairs. Supposedly Witches couldn't climb these types of stairs.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Old House Mystery. Found During A Kitchen Renovation Of An Old House. Anyone Know What This Might Be?

    Old rusty metal object with faded lettering, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Canning top. You can mark what you have canned.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    These Little Doors Are Located In The Rooms Of An Early 1900s House. Any Idea What These Are For?

    Small locked door cut out at bottom of interior door in home with hidden or haunted past.

    People put them in for their cats to be able to get to the cat box and other areas of the house without the heat, leaving the room. They want the door closed and the heat in

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    If You've Seen Our Video On Crooked Chimneystl Then You Might Know What These Windows Are Called

    A bedroom with a tilted window and small hidden door, showing strange things found in homes with haunted pasts.

    Witches window. They believed witches couldn't turn and fly through them when they were opened.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lisdaglish_1 avatar
    Ginky
    Ginky
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to this list Witches appear to have been clumsy af

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Odd Space Found Behind Thus Metal Grate In The Basement. Anyone Have An Idea What It's For??

    Old dirty floor vent cover and a hidden crawl space filled with debris in a home with a forgotten past

    Air flow for old furnace

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Any Ideas What This Is?? Pretty Sure It's Not A Well Or Septic

    Deep hole dug in yard with bricks lining the walls, revealing strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Old wine cellar of a long gone house

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Old Brick Was Found During Renovations Of An 1800s Home. Not Sure How Animal Prints Got In The Brick

    Old brick with cat paw prints embedded, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden, forgotten pasts.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this person not know how bricks are made? XD Bricks are still usually made of clay (with other materials mixed in) that are then (usually) kiln-dried. So, bricks are soft-ish and impressionable until they are dried. A cat clearly walked across this brick while it was still soft, probably while it was air-drying before being fired in a kiln.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    I Think We All Know What This Is

    Vintage wooden strange thing with decorative top, found in homes with hidden, forgotten, or haunted pasts.

    Old door chimes

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Hanging Up Over The Doorway Of An Older House. What Is It??

    Old strange device mounted on cracked wall in a home with hidden and haunted past, showing forgotten artifact details.

    An old glass fire extinguisher filled with Carbon Tetrachloride. Very dangerous.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    What Are These Slots In The Side Of An Old Stone House Next To A Window?

    Worn wooden beam with unusual carved face-like features in a home with a hidden and forgotten past

    For shooting rifles through

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    What Is This Mechanism In The Floor. Seems To Have Rollers And A Chain

    Hidden floor compartment with old rollers and chains found in homes with haunted pasts and strange history.

    for a chandelier so you can lower it for repair and cleaning

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lowering a chandelier? The Brits on here can only see one image right now.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Anyone Know What This Is??

    Old unusual light switch with a rusty knob and toggle in a home with hidden forgotten pasts.

    Yes we had one for our cellar, to tell us the light were on downstairs.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Found Inside The Wall. Guess Which Room

    Pile of old razor blades stacked in a corner of a wooden attic, an unusual strange thing found in homes with hidden pasts.

    These double edge razor blades were found in the bathroom wall. Way back when, the medicine cabinets had a slot in back. It was purposely put there to dispose the old blades which just fell into the wall.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    This Walkway Is To A House From The 1930s. Why Do You Think It's Like This?

    Concrete driveway with uneven steps leading up to a white house, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    It's a driveway with steps between the tire treads. Used to see that quite a bit.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Old House Mystery - Why Is There A Pedal In The Bottom Of This Wall???

    Small hidden wall opening under carpet with a strange metal hammer inside found in a home with a hidden past

    My old house in Utah had one for releasing coal down the chute

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Old House Mystery. What Is This? Found Under Carpeting And Linoleum In A Bedroom Of An 1800s House

    Old metal vent or hidden trapdoor uncovered beneath worn vintage flooring in a home with a forgotten or haunted past.

    It is a hole to allow heat to pass from 1st floor to 2nd floor. I have one in my bedroom of my 200 year old house.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Item Was Found In The Basement Of An 1907 Home. Anyone Know What It Is?

    Rusty metal object with multiple hooks found in a home with hidden and forgotten haunted pasts.

    For sterilizing preserving jars and bottles

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a piece of art by Marcel Duchamp! Should get that appraised.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Any Idea What The Holes Are In This Old Rustic Door?

    Worn wooden door with old hardware, showing signs of age in a home with a hidden or haunted past.

    those would be musket balls. You can see the powder burn in some top ones

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Who Knows What This Is? Located In The UK

    Small stone structure with a wooden door beside a suburban road, a strange thing found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Digby Lock-Up, also known as the Pepperpot, located in Digby, Lincolnshire. It is a Grade II listed building with historical significance.
    Originally a 17th-century wellhead, it is made of limestone and stands 2 meters high.
    It may have been used as a lock-up for petty criminals or drunks, especially during the Napoleonic Wars.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope it has air holes on the other side somewhere O_O otherwise looks like it might get awfully stuffy in there. EDIT: I suppose, during the time period that these would have been in use, people probably DGAF about human rights violations like "dude is going to suffocate if you lock him in there overnight" :/

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Mounted In The Bedroom Of An Old House.wh Knows What This Is?

    Antique brass wall mount with ornate decoration and multiple folding pegs found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Old tie holder.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Anyone Know What This Is?

    Unique antique brass hand door knocker, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    Antique door knocker.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Anyone Know What Type Of Phone This Is?

    Vintage rotary phone and coin-operated emergency call box, a strange thing found in homes with haunted pasts.

    This is an A & B phone. You put in your dime and made the call. If they didn't answer you got your money back. Otherwise your money got deposited and you could continue your call

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    graypaula99 avatar
    Paula G
    Paula G
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t that how all public phones worked up until they were phased out? Or not in the USA?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    1935 Silver Certificate $1 Bill Found During Renovations. Awesome Find!

    Worn one dollar bill lying on dusty floor surrounded by rubble in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Located In The Basement Of An Old House. Any Ideas What This Might Be?

    Rusty mechanical device with large gear wheel in dim basement, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    The image shows a Buffalo Forge No. 418 Post Drill Press, an antique tool typically used in woodworking and blacksmith shops, especially in areas without electricity.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ng avatar
    N G
    N G
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that electric motor won't run fast without electricity

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Oldest Support Columns I Have Ever Seen

    Basement with exposed wooden support beams, stone walls, and patterned rugs in a home with a hidden, forgotten past.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Any Clues On What This Feature Is Located Outside The Window Of An Old Stone House

    Old stone wall with a small window and dark wooden beams in a home with a hidden or haunted past.

    This is a urinal shelf

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone please tell us why a urinal would be sitting on a shelf like that.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Is A Very Old Chandelier

    Rusty iron candle holder with one candle, hanging in a home with a hidden and forgotten past.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Found In An Old House. Do You Know What This Is?

    Old metal pantry inventory board with matchsticks for tracking strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    This little device was a grocery list checker. Dates back to the 1920s and people kept it on the kitchen. Probably why these are found during kitchen renovations.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Secret Space Found In The Garage Of An Older Home. I Wonder What This Was For??

    Concrete floor with a hidden pit inside a home, surrounded by paint cans and wooden planks in a forgotten space.

    Inspection pit for a car.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope! That's an oil pit. The ground is just loose gravel with dirt on top. You dumped your used oil in there, let it soak into the ground, and the environment can go f**k itself. And people are surprised rivers used to catch fire...

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Old House Mystery. Found During A Kitchen Renovation. Any Ideas What It Is??

    Old rusty key with unusual shape found among strange things in homes with hidden and forgotten pasts.

    Old wood stove plate lifter

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Found While Removing The Wallpaper. Any Idea What This Used To Be?

    Peeling paint around a hidden wall panel with holes, revealing an empty cavity in a home with strange hidden pasts.

    Dumb waiter or laundry chute

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    What Are These Old Pipes In The Backyard Of An Old Cottage?

    Old rusted pipes and broken wood debris partially buried in overgrown plants near a water body in a home with a forgotten past.

    Oil tank vents, it was common to have them barred in the yard to save on space in the basement.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Who Knows What This Is?

    Antique brass mechanical device found near a fireplace, a strange thing in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    This is an antique fireplace spit. My understanding is that most old homes had these and were used for cooking.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Anyone Know What Type Of Outlet This Is??

    Old electrical outlet with unusual design found in a home with hidden and forgotten strange past.

    I think that is a receptacle for a Toa intercom station. Early versions had 4 pins; later versions had 2 pins.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Anyone Know What This Item Is Circled In Red? Found Inside A Wall During Renovations Of An Old House

    Rusty pipe and a metal plate circled in red found among strange things in homes with hidden forgotten or haunted pasts.

    I'm thinking it was a cover for a latch on a pocket door

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Old House Mystery. What Kind Of Outlet Is This??

    Hand holding a vintage electrical outlet showing wear and discoloration found in homes with hidden haunted pasts.

    Grounding outlet for antenna

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Found In The Attic Of An Old House. Any Idea What It Is?

    Old strange wooden tool with carved details, an unusual item found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    I believe it’s a Yacouba Double Spoon - a symbol of hospitality in traditional African art. It represents 2 very distinct universes that are opposite.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The text is horribly written but here's a more in-depth explanation: https://www.african-arts-gallery.com/african-art/Usual-items-african-art/Dan-Wakemia-double-spoon/11885

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Found In The Attic Of A Condo That Was Once A Very Old High School

    Two long rusty metal pipes with hooked ends lying on a rough concrete surface, strange things found in homes.

    Window openers, sometimes they were used to open the transom above the old doors

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Old House Mystery In The Garage. Any Idea When This Space Would Be In The Garage Floor?? There Is A Small Cover For It But No Idea What It Was Used For

    Square hidden trapdoor in old concrete floor revealing a dark, forgotten space in a home with a haunted past

    it was probably used for used oil. Back then you changed your own oil and disposed of it on your own. This hole would allow the oil to seep into the ground and it would go bye bye

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Old House Mystery. This Is Located At The Corner Of The Baseboards In An Old House. Looks Like It's Been Painted Over A Lot. Any Ideas What This Is?

    Old rusty vent cover with peeling paint on wooden floor in home with hidden and forgotten past.

    It’s a damper for an old gravity furnace. I’d remove it, clean it up, polish it and reinstall it. It would be a lovely talking point! I’ll bet it’s a beautiful brass piece.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Old House Mystery. Found In The Basement, What Is This???

    Old dusty electrical wiring and switches on a wall in a home with a hidden and forgotten past setting.

    If it’s in a very large home could it be a communications center for bells to call servants?

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    What Is This?? Sticking Out Of The Baseboard Of An Old House

    Old brass valve protruding from wall near carpet in a home with a hidden and forgotten past.

    Gas line that is capped and shut off valve.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Found Hanging On A Lower Level Wall In A Late 1800s Home

    Rusty metal and worn wooden object with chains, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts

    Counterweight for a window or sliding door.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Some Kind Of Fireplace Insert Obviously But Looks Like An Incinerator

    Old metal stove built into a brick wall, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    Coal heater.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Anyone Kniw What This Contraption Might Be? It's On The Bottom Of Every Door In An 1890s House

    Old dust-covered floor vent detail on wooden wall and patterned carpet in a home with hidden, forgotten, or haunted pasts.

    I think it's a door closer

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    This Is Interesting. It Appears To Be Attached To The Wall

    Antique wooden hall tree with mirror and hooks, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    You can sit down and take your shoes and boots off, after hanging up your coat and hat
    Those were the days

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    I Know It's A Switch But Why In The Bathroom And For What? Looks Specific

    Old electrical switch with exposed wiring on tiled wall, an example of strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Immersion heater. The thing Dad always used to say "Don't you be leaving that immersion heater on! I'm not made of money"

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Not Too Old, But These Were For The House That Had Everything

    Vintage yellow radio toilet paper holder mounted on textured wall, a strange thing found in homes with hidden pasts.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Do You Know What This Is?

    Round wooden furniture piece with worn red leather top, one of the strange things found in homes with haunted pasts.

    A Victorian era wooden toilet

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    This Is Located On A Narrow Door To The Balcony Of A Late 1800s House. The Knob Moves Up And Down. Any Ideas What It's For?

    Close-up of a vintage door knob and ornate latch, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Its an old style door lock for young children

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Any Idea What This Wheel Is For? Located In An Old Farmhouse But Doesn't Appear To Currently Be Operating Anything

    Old vintage valve wheel mounted on wooden wall inside a home with hidden forgotten past and insulation exposed

    My Grandparents had a wheel with a sprocket on it on 1st floor. Sprocket had a chain that went thru floor to stoker in the basement. Turning the wheel caused coal to be fed to the stoker which increased the heat fed up thru floor registers warming the home.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief, I don't even know what some of the switches in my house are for.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Anyone Know What This Is?

    Old mechanical device with gears and pedals, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    This is a Goffering Iron that was used to put ruffles in clothing

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    I Have No Idea. Hanging On A Radter In The Basement Of An Old House. Any Ideas What This Is??

    Pair of strange vintage glass objects hanging from an old wooden beam in a home with a forgotten past

    An old razor sharpener

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Coat Rack?? What Do You Think?

    Wooden vintage clothing stand with hangers, an example of strange things found in homes with hidden or forgotten pasts.

    In the 1970s they were called valets—men hung their suit jackets on them when they came home from work and put their pocket contents in the little tray.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Typical Radiator But Does Anyone Know What This Feature Is For?

    Old cast iron radiator with a hidden ornate cabinet door circled in red, a strange thing found in homes with haunted pasts.

    It warms things. That's pretty much it.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    What Do You Think? Part Of An Old Foundation?

    Excavated hidden underground brick structure revealing strange things found in homes with forgotten or haunted pasts.

    A home made septic tank

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Any Guess On What This Is?

    Old Dura Steel milk delivery meter from 1908, a strange thing found in homes with hidden and haunted pasts.

    We had one on our milk crate/ metal cooler left at the door. Its to let dairy delivery person know what you needed

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Located On The Basement Ceiling And Making A Humming Noise. Any Ideas???

    Old rusty electrical fixture with exposed wires mounted on a ceiling in a home with a hidden haunted past.

    Probably your doorbell power transformer

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Any Idea What This Might Be? Located In The Basement Of An Old House

    Rusty vintage metal wall rack in a cluttered home, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    It was a Landry rack for blanket, and large items, at least that's what my Granny used the one in our basement for.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Found At An Old House. It's Round And All Glass. Any Ideas What This Is?

    Old glass insulator covered in dirt, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden or forgotten pasts.

    Very old telegraph wire insulator

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Found Inside The Wall Of An Old House. Any Ideas Of What It Could Be?

    Old wooden object with rope, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts, lying on a wooden surface.

    That’s a ballast for a window

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Anyone Know What Thus Is?

    Rusty old telephone and electrical box attached to wooden wall with pipes nearby in a home with hidden past.

    This is an old intercom system

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Anyone Want To Guess What This Is?

    Old vintage electrical switch on textured wall, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    This is a light switch

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    What Is This In The Corners Of The Baseboards?

    Unusual strange object protruding from wall near floor with nearby lamp and wooden flooring in home interior.

    Perhaps its intention is to prevent you from pushing furniture into the corner so the house gets proper ventilation and minimizes mold.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Ever See An Electric Socket Like This One??

    Old vintage electrical outlets mounted on wood in a home with hidden and forgotten haunted pasts.

    Yes I used very long time ago this 2 pin 5amp socket are British standard

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Any Know What This Is? Old Tool Found In An Old House

    Old wooden tool resembling a strange artifact found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts resting on beige cushions.

    This tool was used to tighten the ropes on old beds.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because I was still confused: https://www.colonialsense.com/How-To_Guides/Interior/Bed_Roping.php

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    This Is Located In A Yard Of An Old House. Never Seen One Before. Any Ideas Of What It Is?

    Rusty metal object with multiple holes found in an overgrown area among strange things in homes with hidden pasts.

    It's an old boiler!!

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Found In A Late 1800s House. Any Ideas?

    Rusty unusual metal hook fixture with multiple arms placed on a black surface next to a ruler measuring size.

    Gas light, those had a globe sometimes that fit inside those protruding arms

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Anyone Know What This "Pipe" Might Be Coming Out Of The Wall?

    Old vintage light fixture on textured wall with a small circled hole, showcasing strange things found in homes.

    Old gas pipe for a gas lamp

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Ok It's An Outlet. But For What??

    Old antique electrical outlet with brass and black parts, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Tandem parallel plug. It’s a normal 2 prong 120volt outlet. However in the early days before plugs were standardized there was a double flat configuration. That’s it. Some will say it’s a 240 outlet. It’s not However todays 15 amp 240 volt outlet plug like for an ac unit shares the same double flat configuration with a ground pin of course.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    What Is This Thing? Located On An Old Countertop Of An Old House

    Old wooden floor with a mysterious circular vent, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    An anchor for something like a meat grinder

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Any Ideas What This Is For? Over A Door In A Really Old House

    Antique wooden door with an ornate metal latch, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    That is 100% for a Bracketed Kerosene Lamp

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Any Idea What This Is? Located In The Basement Of A Very Old House

    Old, rusty mechanical device on a wooden table in a basement, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Shallow well water pump

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Who Knows What This Area Is To The Left Of The Door?

    Dimly lit old basement corner with exposed brick walls and a wooden door, showing strange hidden home features.

    Coal bin

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Who Knows What This Is?

    Rusty iron object with curled ends installed in a stone surface, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Boot scrapper. Sometimes there were grates in front of the door to scrap boots off. The mud would fall under porch

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    This Very Old Shoe Was Found In A Wall Near The Fireplace. Do You Know Why They Hid Shoes In The Walls? Specifically Why They Hid Them Near Fireplaces?

    Gloved hand holding a strange, decayed object found in a home with a hidden or forgotten past.

    Often, when a house was being built, a family moving into the house would hide shoes in different places. There were children's shoes on the walls of the children's rooms, women's shoes next to the fireplaces and kitchens. Men's shoes were hidden in the attic. The purpose of these was to bring good luck to the house and drive away evil spirits.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    What Is This? Sink Maybe??

    Old concrete utility sink in a basement with cracked walls, showing strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    It's a Laundry tub

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Found In An Old House. Anyone Know What This Is??

    Old electrical switchboard with exposed wiring found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    I believe it is telephone wiring

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Do You Know What This Outlet Is For? Typically Used For Two Applications

    Old dusty electrical outlet with strange design found in homes with hidden or haunted pasts.

    220 volt heavy amp rating. Used for electric ranges and clothes dryers.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Any Ideas On What This Might Be? In A Doorway Of An Old House

    Close-up of an old, rusty valve handle in a home with a hidden and forgotten past, showing signs of age and wear.

    Damper for old stove. It would have a chain that would go to the basement where the stove was located

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    What's This? Locates On An Outside Wall Of An Older House

    Old rusty electrical panel with faded CA electronics label and indicator lights in a home with hidden or haunted past

    Security system, have one in my home that still works. It's loud as hell.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Do You Know What This Is?

    Vintage wooden elevator floor indicator with metal bell found in a home with a hidden or haunted past.

    This was a Servants call bell

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Ever See A Glass Mailbox Before? This Is Really An Antique And A Pretty Nice One

    Vintage glass electrical fuse box on an old home exterior, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or forgotten pasts.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were common in the U.S. in the middle 20th century. So you could see at a glance if you had maìl.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #87

    Any Ideas What This Feature Is? It's On A Wooden Beam In A Late 1700s House

    Old wooden object with nails on a rustic wooden beam inside a home with a hidden or forgotten past

    I'm thinking for an indoors drying
    clothes rack. Used more in winter
    months when you needed to dry
    your coat, hat, socks, etc.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Ever Seen This Before? Each Cutout In The Floor Has A Piece Of Clear Glass That You Can See Through To The Basement. This Is In An Old Victorian

    Worn wooden floor with unusual geometric cutouts found in a home with hidden and haunted pasts.

    To let light into the basement.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Interesting Lever Is In A House Dating Back To The Early 1920s. Any Ideas On What It's For?

    Old wooden door and wall with vintage electrical socket and unusual wall-mounted control in a home with hidden past.

    Damper for the heat

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    What's This?? Found In A Dirt Basement Floor

    Old electrical fuse mounted on a wooden beam, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden, forgotten, or haunted pasts.

    The servants area must have been in the basement. Definitely knob and tube doorbell!

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    What Is This?? On The Front Door Of A Late 1800s Home

    Antique electrical meter with a dial and eagle design, one of the strange things found in homes with hidden pasts.

    Mailbox door

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Do We Know What This Is?

    Old metal box embedded in brick wall, a strange thing found in homes with hidden or forgotten pasts.

    If it's on a chimney, it's to remove ash. If it's near the front door, it's for milk deliveries

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Anyone Know What This Is?

    Stone entrance to a dark tunnel in a wooded area, one of the strange things found in homes with haunted pasts

    Railroad Bridge.
    We had land on two sides of the track. Ours was tall enough that we used it as a cattle pass.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Anyone Know What This Is? Found In The Basement Of A House Built In 1882

    Rusty old metal safe with multiple keyholes found in a home with a hidden and forgotten past.

    Boiler or wood/coal stove

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    What Are These Mysterious Slots That Appear To Be Cut Into This Older Stone Home??

    Stone exterior wall of an old home with hidden narrow openings and a white door, showing strange features in homes with hidden pasts.

    This looks like it was constructed as a barn or stable. That being the case, those slits are for ventilation.

    Has to do with archery so the archer can send arrows out with some cover. Not relevant anymore but neat.

    A House with History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are vents and not archery slits. Wrong shape for archery; you'd only be able to shot out at 90° to the building front.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!