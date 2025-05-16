The siren song of saving a bit of money on home renovations is certainly strong. Hearing those tempting words, "I found someone who will do it cheaper," can feel like a major win, especially when big projects are on the horizon. However, as countless homeowners have unfortunately discovered, opting for the lowest bidder (who is sometimes yourself) without a bit of caution can lead to some truly regrettable, and often costly, outcomes. These 35 examples are a stark, and sometimes jaw-dropping, look at what can happen when cost-cutting goes sideways. It's a vivid illustration of why, particularly with skilled work, the old saying about getting what you pay for often holds a significant amount of truth.

#1 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin Share icon

#3 Rate My Husband's Paint Job Share icon

#4 My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Another Satisfied Client Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling Share icon

#7 Spraying Weed Destroyer Instead Of Weed N Feed Share icon

#8 Landlords - Please Don’t Paint Over Cockroaches Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Home Renovation Not Going As Planned Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job Share icon Was showering for 10 mins, when I realized, two rooms were in this state.



#11 My Landlord Installed This Tp Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall; No, None Of The Parts Come Off Share icon

#12 Contractor Insists This Is Ok Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Fiance Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once...(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Passing Out Inside) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 In The “Newly Remodeled Bathroom” Of My Apartment (Also There’s A Window In The Shower) Share icon

#15 The Cheapest Contractor I Hired Suggested Cutting Out The Floor Space To Save Money As I Couldn't Afford A Solid Door Share icon Regretfully ended up paying 4 times the cost of a solid door for "unforeseen factors" not accounted for.



#16 Fell For A Certified Caulker. When Asked For Proof Of His Certification He Said It Got Misplaced Sometime While He Was Neatly Organizing His Office Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Mint Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I'm Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock Share icon

#19 Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Hard Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On... Only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door. Share icon

#20 Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, “Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100”. Here’s A Photo Of The “Installed” Door Stopper: Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Dads New Shower Door Install Is Complete! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Mint Share icon

#23 Better Leave Before The Customer Sees It Share icon

#24 Do I Remove The Toilet? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Just Finished Renovations In The Master Bathroom A Month Ago Share icon

#27 My Friend Just Finished A Kitchen Remodel Share icon

#28 Just Moved Into First Home With My Wife, She Just Wanted To Hang A Picture.. By Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe Trying To Put In A Wall Anchor. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet...this Was A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sisters New House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My Interior Designer I Hired Od'd On Crown Molding And Was Sent To Recovery Afterwards Share icon

#31 It’s Not A Big Kitchen But It Turns Out Perfect Share icon

#32 I Get Paid To Paint Not Move Stuff Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 When The Contractor From Home Depot Quits And Leaves You Without A Kitchen For Months Share icon Long story short, the kitchen designer I worked with at Home Depot referred me to a contractor that I assumed worked for Home Depot. He conned me into paying cash up front and took off with my money. I was left without a kitchen and have 3 small children. It was absolute nightmare.



When I contacted Home Depot, they said that their worker was not supposed to refer me to the contractor because he, in fact, didn’t work for them and was just one of their valued customers. They told me they can’t be held liable. I explained that regardless if the worker wasn’t supposed to do it they still did and I am without money or a kitchen now. Home Depot did not care. I don't know if this worker had a side deal with the "contractor" or what was going on.



I ended up having to build my own kitchen, my mom helped me but that was the most stressful 2 months of my life. Yes I have all proof and will be taking the con artist contractor and Home Depot to small claims court.



ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My House Is Under Renovation And The Mason Assured Me That It Would Only Take Two Days To Close The Roof And Not Get Wet Here Share icon