The siren song of saving a bit of money on home renovations is certainly strong. Hearing those tempting words, "I found someone who will do it cheaper," can feel like a major win, especially when big projects are on the horizon. However, as countless homeowners have unfortunately discovered, opting for the lowest bidder (who is sometimes yourself) without a bit of caution can lead to some truly regrettable, and often costly, outcomes. These 35 examples are a stark, and sometimes jaw-dropping, look at what can happen when cost-cutting goes sideways. It's a vivid illustration of why, particularly with skilled work, the old saying about getting what you pay for often holds a significant amount of truth.

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

Office covered in thick frost and snow indoors, showcasing renovation fail and saving on renovations regrets.

Kjakan Report

qgunter15
WhatsSleep?
WhatsSleep?
Community Member
1 hour ago

How is this related to the topic? It's not about renovations at all.

RELATED:
    #2

    Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin

    Bathroom renovation fail with flooded floor after attempted cheap plumbing fix causing water overflow and damage.

    kentiiboyy Report

    #3

    Rate My Husband's Paint Job

    Unfinished brown wall paint around white door and light switch, showing a renovation fail in a room under renovation.

    Every-Swimmer458 Report

    annamurphy
    Do-nut touch da donut
    Do-nut touch da donut
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Anyone else getting horror game vibes... i feel like grannys gonna pop up :3

    #4

    My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

    Unfinished DIY renovation with uneven green paint on walls and ceiling, illustrating saving on renovations gone wrong.

    KiddieSpread Report

    jules_11
    Jules
    Jules
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Well... that's a look. Not a good one, but it's a look

    #5

    Another Satisfied Client

    Brick pillar wrapped in plastic with uneven and damaged brickwork, showing a renovation fail and saving mistake.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    #6

    Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling

    Cracked wall with poorly fixed string and decorative knots, illustrating failed renovation attempts and saving fails.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    Spraying Weed Destroyer Instead Of Weed N Feed

    Irregular lawn patterns with dry patches surround modern homes, showcasing a renovation fail in landscaping design.

    hilltophermit Report

    #8

    Landlords - Please Don’t Paint Over Cockroaches

    Insect perfectly painted over in a failed renovation, showing a hilarious saving on renovations mistake.

    hackergirl888 Report

    Jules
    Jules
    Jules
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Putting it in a jaunty pose does not make it any more acceptable

    Home Renovation Not Going As Planned

    Ceiling hole with a fake leg poking through, a funny renovation fail highlighting saving on renovations gone wrong.

    Dancing_Pandas1 Report

    #10

    Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job

    Home office wall with multiple holes and debris on the floor showing renovation fails and DIY mistakes.

    Was showering for 10 mins, when I realized, two rooms were in this state.

    RealTeslaFan Report

    #11

    My Landlord Installed This Tp Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall; No, None Of The Parts Come Off

    Hand holding a toilet paper roll in front of an unusable holder, a funny renovation fail saving on renovations.

    thriveth Report

    #12

    Contractor Insists This Is Ok

    Unevenly installed white tiles with visible grout mistakes, showcasing a renovation fail and saving gone wrong.

    MoltenCamels Report

    Fiance Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once...(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Passing Out Inside)

    Carpeted stairs with spilled white paint splattered on steps and walls in a renovation fail scene.

    Marleyyy_S Report

    #14

    In The “Newly Remodeled Bathroom” Of My Apartment (Also There’s A Window In The Shower)

    Light switch poorly installed among bathroom tiles, illustrating a funny renovation fail with saving attempts.

    hardnormaldaddy Report

    #15

    The Cheapest Contractor I Hired Suggested Cutting Out The Floor Space To Save Money As I Couldn't Afford A Solid Door

    Bathroom renovation fail showing a poorly cut wooden floor patch that doesn't align with the tile floor edges.

    Regretfully ended up paying 4 times the cost of a solid door for "unforeseen factors" not accounted for.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    doug-moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    You know what would've been cheaper and substantially easier? Cutting the door and putting in a piece of wood inside at the bottom if you cut off enough to remove the existing block.

    #16

    Fell For A Certified Caulker. When Asked For Proof Of His Certification He Said It Got Misplaced Sometime While He Was Neatly Organizing His Office

    Bathtub with messy caulking on brown tile edges showing a renovation fail they tried saving on renovations and instantly regretted.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    cassandracroft
    Cassandra Croft
    Cassandra Croft
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Where did you find this guy? From a number in a telephone booth card?

    Mint

    Ceiling fan with broken blades casting sharp shadow on wall, showing a failed renovation effort and saving mistake.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    annamurphy
    Do-nut touch da donut
    Do-nut touch da donut
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    I weirdly like this... its not practical at all but the scrape marks look cool! :3

    I'm Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock

    Kitchen renovation fail with poorly installed flooring showing visible gaps and uneven lines, a common renovation regret.

    AStrangerSaysHi Report

    #19

    Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Hard Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On... Only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door.

    Bathroom renovation fail with a toilet placed too close to the door, showing a classic cheap renovation mistake.

    Dreyyy Report

    #20

    Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, “Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100”. Here’s A Photo Of The “Installed” Door Stopper:

    Screw incorrectly placed in corner gap of wall during renovations showing a saving mistake and poor craftsmanship.

    reduxde Report

    sharonlafantastica
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Newly renovated but absolutely filthy and the paint is already cracking? I call bullshìt.

    #21

    Dads New Shower Door Install Is Complete!

    Broken glass shower door with shattered pieces on bathroom floor, illustrating renovation fails and saving mishaps.

    dewkiie008 Report

    #22

    Mint

    Floor renovation gone wrong with mismatched and uneven tiles causing a flawed and awkward flooring design.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    #23

    Better Leave Before The Customer Sees It

    Failed renovation showing a broken wall patched poorly with cardboard leaning on a fallen TV on the floor.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    #24

    Do I Remove The Toilet?

    Toilet positioned in a small bathroom with a door that cannot fully open, highlighting renovation errors and saving mistakes.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Just take out the hinge pins and reinstall the door on the other side of the toilet. Pretty trivial.

    What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall

    House with a collapsed porch and damaged facade after failed renovation attempt, illustrating saving on renovations regrets.

    pf3 Report

    #26

    Just Finished Renovations In The Master Bathroom A Month Ago

    Bathroom renovation fail with insulation scattered everywhere, showing a clear example of saving on renovations gone wrong.

    MortalLock Report

    #27

    My Friend Just Finished A Kitchen Remodel

    Modern gas stove installed under a range hood, surrounded by white cabinetry in a home renovation fail.

    SirCadwaladr Report

    #28

    Just Moved Into First Home With My Wife, She Just Wanted To Hang A Picture.. By Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe Trying To Put In A Wall Anchor. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend

    Kitchen renovation fail with mismatched countertop heights and unfinished cabinet doors showing costly renovation mistakes.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet...this Was A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sisters New House

    Double kitchen sink with mismatched depths showing renovation fail in a small space with various items around the countertop.

    funny_ha_ha_ho_ho- Report

    #30

    My Interior Designer I Hired Od'd On Crown Molding And Was Sent To Recovery Afterwards

    Poorly installed crown molding with taped paper covering glass cabinets showing renovation fails and saving mistakes.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    #31

    It’s Not A Big Kitchen But It Turns Out Perfect

    Kitchen renovation fail with poorly installed cabinets and damaged wall showing saving on renovations regret humor.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    #32

    I Get Paid To Paint Not Move Stuff

    Security keypad covered in thick paint, showing a renovation fail where saving money led to instant regret.

    I found someone who will do it cheaper Report

    #33

    When The Contractor From Home Depot Quits And Leaves You Without A Kitchen For Months

    Kitchen renovation in progress with unfinished cabinets and exposed drywall showing renovation fails and saving mistakes.

    Long story short, the kitchen designer I worked with at Home Depot referred me to a contractor that I assumed worked for Home Depot. He conned me into paying cash up front and took off with my money. I was left without a kitchen and have 3 small children. It was absolute nightmare.

    When I contacted Home Depot, they said that their worker was not supposed to refer me to the contractor because he, in fact, didn’t work for them and was just one of their valued customers. They told me they can’t be held liable. I explained that regardless if the worker wasn’t supposed to do it they still did and I am without money or a kitchen now. Home Depot did not care. I don't know if this worker had a side deal with the "contractor" or what was going on.

    I ended up having to build my own kitchen, my mom helped me but that was the most stressful 2 months of my life. Yes I have all proof and will be taking the con artist contractor and Home Depot to small claims court.

    Charisma_Fairy813 Report

    My House Is Under Renovation And The Mason Assured Me That It Would Only Take Two Days To Close The Roof And Not Get Wet Here

    Staircase with missing roof panels causing rain to pour inside, showing a failed renovation saving attempt.

    Vhad42 Report

    #35

    We Are Both Crying Inside, He’s Okay And Super Lucky He Didn’t Fall Above The Stairs

    Man sitting on ladder inside room with large hole in ceiling, a renovation fail showing saving mistakes in renovations.

    reno_life_ Report

