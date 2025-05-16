This Is What Happens When “Do It Cheaper” Goes Horribly Wrong: 35 Hilarious Photos
The siren song of saving a bit of money on home renovations is certainly strong. Hearing those tempting words, "I found someone who will do it cheaper," can feel like a major win, especially when big projects are on the horizon. However, as countless homeowners have unfortunately discovered, opting for the lowest bidder (who is sometimes yourself) without a bit of caution can lead to some truly regrettable, and often costly, outcomes. These 35 examples are a stark, and sometimes jaw-dropping, look at what can happen when cost-cutting goes sideways. It's a vivid illustration of why, particularly with skilled work, the old saying about getting what you pay for often holds a significant amount of truth.
This post may include affiliate links.
When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
How is this related to the topic? It's not about renovations at all.
Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin
Rate My Husband's Paint Job
Anyone else getting horror game vibes... i feel like grannys gonna pop up :3
My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller
Another Satisfied Client
Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling
Spraying Weed Destroyer Instead Of Weed N Feed
Landlords - Please Don’t Paint Over Cockroaches
Home Renovation Not Going As Planned
Facade Wall Contractors Used A Drill Too Long For The Job
Was showering for 10 mins, when I realized, two rooms were in this state.
It looks like there has been a massive shoot-out in that room
My Landlord Installed This Tp Holder In My Apartment During Renovation. Yes, It Is Glued Onto The Wall; No, None Of The Parts Come Off
Contractor Insists This Is Ok
Fiance Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once...(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Passing Out Inside)
In The “Newly Remodeled Bathroom” Of My Apartment (Also There’s A Window In The Shower)
The Cheapest Contractor I Hired Suggested Cutting Out The Floor Space To Save Money As I Couldn't Afford A Solid Door
Regretfully ended up paying 4 times the cost of a solid door for "unforeseen factors" not accounted for.
You know what would've been cheaper and substantially easier? Cutting the door and putting in a piece of wood inside at the bottom if you cut off enough to remove the existing block.
Fell For A Certified Caulker. When Asked For Proof Of His Certification He Said It Got Misplaced Sometime While He Was Neatly Organizing His Office
Where did you find this guy? From a number in a telephone booth card?
Mint
I weirdly like this... its not practical at all but the scrape marks look cool! :3
I'm Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock
Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Hard Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On... Only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door.
Spent $40,000 Renovating My New Home. Just Got The Itemized Budget, “Install Sliding Door Stopper: $100”. Here’s A Photo Of The “Installed” Door Stopper:
Newly renovated but absolutely filthy and the paint is already cracking? I call bullshìt.
Dads New Shower Door Install Is Complete!
Mint
Better Leave Before The Customer Sees It
Do I Remove The Toilet?
Just take out the hinge pins and reinstall the door on the other side of the toilet. Pretty trivial.
What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall
Just Finished Renovations In The Master Bathroom A Month Ago
My Friend Just Finished A Kitchen Remodel
Just Moved Into First Home With My Wife, She Just Wanted To Hang A Picture.. By Drilling Into A Sprinkler Pipe Trying To Put In A Wall Anchor. 40 Minutes To Shut Off, Do Not Recommend
Just Don’t Leave The Water On And Swing The Faucet...this Was A Remodeled Kitchen In My Sisters New House
My Interior Designer I Hired Od'd On Crown Molding And Was Sent To Recovery Afterwards
It’s Not A Big Kitchen But It Turns Out Perfect
I Get Paid To Paint Not Move Stuff
When The Contractor From Home Depot Quits And Leaves You Without A Kitchen For Months
Long story short, the kitchen designer I worked with at Home Depot referred me to a contractor that I assumed worked for Home Depot. He conned me into paying cash up front and took off with my money. I was left without a kitchen and have 3 small children. It was absolute nightmare.
When I contacted Home Depot, they said that their worker was not supposed to refer me to the contractor because he, in fact, didn’t work for them and was just one of their valued customers. They told me they can’t be held liable. I explained that regardless if the worker wasn’t supposed to do it they still did and I am without money or a kitchen now. Home Depot did not care. I don't know if this worker had a side deal with the "contractor" or what was going on.
I ended up having to build my own kitchen, my mom helped me but that was the most stressful 2 months of my life. Yes I have all proof and will be taking the con artist contractor and Home Depot to small claims court.