History is often stereotypically presented as a dull subject (though many of you, alongside myself, may disagree vehemently). But what really brings those obscure dates and names to life are photos showing us what people like you and I might have looked like back then, and that’s exactly what the Historical Pictures and Old Memories group on Facebook does.

There’s so much to wonder about as we scroll through these photos. What were these people like? What were their daily joys and their daily challenges like? What might they think of the joys and challenges we face today? If we lived at the same time as they did, do you think you might have been friends?

One recent digital trend that we are lucky to enjoy for some of the photos on this list is digital colorization and restoration, but more on that in a bit.

A Man In Traditional Dress In Kestri, Greece, 1912

A Man In Traditional Dress In Kestri, Greece, 1912

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
That picture probably needs to be censored in Florida nowadays!

Actress Miss Gabrielle Ray, Circa 1900

Actress Miss Gabrielle Ray, Circa 1900

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Alfons Mucha vibes ! especially the hands

Scientists Studying Moon Phases On Models In Preparation For Us Manned Flight To Moon, 1962

Scientists Studying Moon Phases On Models In Preparation For Us Manned Flight To Moon, 1962

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
It always amazes how much "manual labor" was put into the space flights back then. Makes Flat-Earth Cletus even more pathetic, when he tries to debunk those achievements

1948 - Scottish Ballerina Moira Shearer Plays Dancer Victoria Page In The Classic Film 'The Red Shoes'

1948 - Scottish Ballerina Moira Shearer Plays Dancer Victoria Page In The Classic Film 'The Red Shoes'

Stacey Smith
Stacey Smith
Fantastic movie. "Fun" fact: this movie is why Moira had to go into acting full time. The sets were on poured concrete as apposed to wood usually used on stages. When she danced on it in pointe shoes there was no give and it ruined her feet, ankles and hips so she had to quit ballet.

1
1point
Anne Frank At School

Anne Frank At School

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
I always want to cry when I hear her name.😢 A lovely little girl with her whole life ahead of her. Nazis are scum. 😡

Charlie Chaplin Was Ahead Of His Time, 1922. This Is One Of The Earlier Distracted Boyfriend Situations On Film

Charlie Chaplin Was Ahead Of His Time, 1922. This Is One Of The Earlier Distracted Boyfriend Situations On Film

Awkward lady
Awkward lady
Only goes to show, there's nothing new under the sun!

A Young Family In Martin Place, Sydney - Australia, (1950s)

A Young Family In Martin Place, Sydney - Australia, (1950s)

A Baby Learning How To Walk In A Wicker Frame As Mom Does Laundry. 1910s

A Baby Learning How To Walk In A Wicker Frame As Mom Does Laundry. 1910s

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
walking ? not sure, staying there while mommy working, more likely

A Native American, Belonging To The Ojibwe People, Spear Fishing In A Lake Somewhere In Minnesota, United States. Photograph Taken In 1908

A Native American, Belonging To The Ojibwe People, Spear Fishing In A Lake Somewhere In Minnesota, United States. Photograph Taken In 1908

A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph. Photograph Taken In C. 1900

A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph. Photograph Taken In C. 1900

Brenda
Brenda
My great grandfather, Jaybird, worked in the coal mines in West Virginia for years and years. He was diagnosed with Black Lung in the 1950s & told he wouldn't live another 3 to 5 years. He often told us stories about how bad it was. He passed away when I was 12 in 1977,more than 20 years later. It was a horrible life

A 1936 Drought Refugee From Polk, Missouri, Awaiting The Opening Of Orange Picking Season In Porterville, California

A 1936 Drought Refugee From Polk, Missouri, Awaiting The Opening Of Orange Picking Season In Porterville, California

A Young Joseph Stalin In 1911

A Young Joseph Stalin In 1911

Brenda
Brenda
Are those pom-poms on his tie?

Bell Labs Experimental Video Phone 1960s

Bell Labs Experimental Video Phone 1960s

Formal Portraits Rarely Featured Smiles, But They Can Be Found In Photographs Of Daily Life During This Period

Formal Portraits Rarely Featured Smiles, But They Can Be Found In Photographs Of Daily Life During This Period

Albert Einstein Posing For A Photograph In Zurich, Switzerland At The Age Of 24 In 1903

Albert Einstein Posing For A Photograph In Zurich, Switzerland At The Age Of 24 In 1903

David Wambold
David Wambold
Thinking seriously about doing something with the hair.

Police Officer, Germany, 1925

Police Officer, Germany, 1925

Lisa Fonssagrives At The Eiffel Tower, 1939

Lisa Fonssagrives At The Eiffel Tower, 1939

David Wambold
David Wambold
Gone with the WInd??? Let's hope not.

A Newsstand On 23rd And 6th Avenue In New York City Photographed In C. 1903

A Newsstand On 23rd And 6th Avenue In New York City Photographed In C. 1903

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
I’m always amazed at how the past looks really like the present, apart from the style of the clothes.

37th President Of The United States, Richard Nixon, And World Famous Singer, Elvis Presley, Meeting And Shaking Hands In The Oval Office In The White House In Washington, D.c. On 21 October 1970

37th President Of The United States, Richard Nixon, And World Famous Singer, Elvis Presley, Meeting And Shaking Hands In The Oval Office In The White House In Washington, D.c. On 21 October 1970

Brenda
Brenda
Elvis is said to have volunteered to be a spy, but was turned down

Damascus Gate, One Of The Main Gates Of The Old City Of Jerusalem. Ottoman Empire, 1890

Damascus Gate, One Of The Main Gates Of The Old City Of Jerusalem. Ottoman Empire, 1890

David Wambold
David Wambold
Actual City of Jerusalem was about the size of a shopping mall.

Algeria Algeria 🇩🇿 1940_1960 Muslim Couple And European Couple Two Stories Civilization Religion But One Country

Algeria Algeria 🇩🇿 1940_1960 Muslim Couple And European Couple Two Stories Civilization Religion But One Country

A U.s Rural Mailman In 1914

A U.s Rural Mailman In 1914

Assembling Sears & Roebuck Catalogs In 1942

Assembling Sears & Roebuck Catalogs In 1942

Brenda
Brenda
Loved getting this as a kid

4.5 Megabytes Of Data In 62,500 Punched Cards, 1955

4.5 Megabytes Of Data In 62,500 Punched Cards, 1955

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
i would loved to see their reaction to a USB Stick with 256GB

A Family Plays On A Unique Four Person Homemade Swing In Finland, 1954

A Family Plays On A Unique Four Person Homemade Swing In Finland, 1954

KJ
KJ
Probably great fun but doesn't look the safest contraption in the world.

1948 Tucker Torpedo Model 48 4-Door Sedan

1948 Tucker Torpedo Model 48 4-Door Sedan

28-Year-Old Robert Leroy Parker, Better Known As Butch Cassidy, Photographed In 1894

28-Year-Old Robert Leroy Parker, Better Known As Butch Cassidy, Photographed In 1894

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Killers hailed as heroes

A 22-Year-Old Theodore Roosevelt Photographed During His College Years At Harvard. Taken In C. 1880

A 22-Year-Old Theodore Roosevelt Photographed During His College Years At Harvard. Taken In C. 1880

KJ
KJ
Quite the set of mutton chops.

A Great Look At An Officer With His Indian Motorcycle In 1924, Washington D.c

A Great Look At An Officer With His Indian Motorcycle In 1924, Washington D.c

Children Playing In Paris 1938

Children Playing In Paris 1938

Ernest Hemingway On The Steps Of His Cuban Estate Finca Vigia, Nuzzling One Of His Beloved Polydactyl Cats; San Francisco De Paula, Circa 1954

Ernest Hemingway On The Steps Of His Cuban Estate Finca Vigia, Nuzzling One Of His Beloved Polydactyl Cats; San Francisco De Paula, Circa 1954

Whirling Horse, A Sioux Native American Man. Photographed By Gertrude Käsebier, C.1900

Whirling Horse, A Sioux Native American Man. Photographed By Gertrude Käsebier, C.1900

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Käsebier. German, literal translation: Cheesebeer. Great name!

A Man Selling Brooms And Baskets. Japan, 1890-1896

A Man Selling Brooms And Baskets. Japan, 1890-1896

A Young Kiowa (Kiawah) Woman In Native Dress

A Young Kiowa (Kiawah) Woman In Native Dress

A Ford Model T Descending A Hill In San Francisco, Circa 1921

A Ford Model T Descending A Hill In San Francisco, Circa 1921

David Wambold
David Wambold
"You can have any color you want- so long as it's black." Henry Ford

Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes: Harrison Ford (Han Solo), David Prowse (Darth Vader), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) And Kenny Baker (R2-D2). 1977

Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes: Harrison Ford (Han Solo), David Prowse (Darth Vader), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) And Kenny Baker (R2-D2). 1977

Participants In The Miss Beautiful Eyes Beauty Pageant, Paris, 1930

Participants In The Miss Beautiful Eyes Beauty Pageant, Paris, 1930

Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
I think the one with no mask should win

Automated Ordering At The Track Fast Food Restaurant. Los Angeles, California, USA. 1949

Automated Ordering At The Track Fast Food Restaurant. Los Angeles, California, USA. 1949

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
The effort some people put into "not-Walking" is astonishing

Worker And Supervisor At A Car Factory, Moścow, Soviet Union, 1954

Worker And Supervisor At A Car Factory, Moścow, Soviet Union, 1954

David Wambold
David Wambold
Da comrade I do like your hair.

Digging Graves As A Hobby (1916)

Digging Graves As A Hobby (1916)

KJ
KJ
That is a really weird hobby!

Bruce Lee Teaching His Son, Brandon, Martial Arts At An Early Age. 1960s

Bruce Lee Teaching His Son, Brandon, Martial Arts At An Early Age. 1960s

A Corvette Mako Shark II, 1965

A Corvette Mako Shark II, 1965

October
October
She seems just as a aerodynamic as the car.

A Street Scene In Chicago, Illinois, Photographed By Bill Strum In 1947

A Street Scene In Chicago, Illinois, Photographed By Bill Strum In 1947

A Captured Russian T-28 Tank With A Finnish Crew Driving Through The Village Of Lappee, Finland On The 8 July 1941

A Captured Russian T-28 Tank With A Finnish Crew Driving Through The Village Of Lappee, Finland On The 8 July 1941

In The Victorian Era, The Woman’s Hair Was Considered An Important Part Of Her Appearance And It Marked Her Status And Her Femininity

In The Victorian Era, The Woman’s Hair Was Considered An Important Part Of Her Appearance And It Marked Her Status And Her Femininity

Women in that era were often expected to grow their hair to great lengths, and it was common knowledge that a woman’s crowning glory was her hair.

Brenda
Brenda
I had hair down to just past my waist in HS. Took forever to dry, even with a blow dryer. Wore it in a pony tail most days and it would still be damp in the center after school. Cut 6 inches off Sr year. Much lighter. At 20, I cut it super short and donated it to Locks of Love . Long hair is difficult to care for that long

30-Year-Old John F. Kennedy In 1947

30-Year-Old John F. Kennedy In 1947

Mike Tyson, Eddie Murphy And Charlie Murphy, 1991

Mike Tyson, Eddie Murphy And Charlie Murphy, 1991

A Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

A Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

1976 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower

1976 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower

Japanese Mother And Child, 1866

Japanese Mother And Child, 1866

Spacelander: "The Bicycle Of The Future". The British Industrial Designer Benjamin Bowden Showing Off Spacelander In 1946

Spacelander: "The Bicycle Of The Future". The British Industrial Designer Benjamin Bowden Showing Off Spacelander In 1946

Brenda
Brenda
I've never seen one before

An Early 20th-Century Sail Wagon In Brooklyn, New York

An Early 20th-Century Sail Wagon In Brooklyn, New York

October
October
We still do this on the beaches in the Netherlands.

Malcolm X (May 19, 1925 – February 21, 1965)

Malcolm X (May 19, 1925 – February 21, 1965)

Mrs. Handy With Vegetables She Has Just Canned. Scotland, Maryland In 1940

Mrs. Handy With Vegetables She Has Just Canned. Scotland, Maryland In 1940

A Car Teeters At The Top Of A Paternoster Parking Elevator As A Result Of A Broken Bolt In Denver, Colorado, 1970s

A Car Teeters At The Top Of A Paternoster Parking Elevator As A Result Of A Broken Bolt In Denver, Colorado, 1970s

A Swedish Bride, C.1880

A Swedish Bride, C.1880

Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, Ca. 1890

Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, Ca. 1890

Alex Majoli A Patient And A Care Worker Lie In The Sun. Leros, Dodecanese Islands, Greece. 1994. © Alex Majoli | Magnum Photos

Alex Majoli A Patient And A Care Worker Lie In The Sun. Leros, Dodecanese Islands, Greece. 1994. © Alex Majoli | Magnum Photos

Actress Julie Adams Being Treated After Hitting Her Head During The Filming Of "Creature From The Black Lagoon", 1954

Actress Julie Adams Being Treated After Hitting Her Head During The Filming Of "Creature From The Black Lagoon", 1954

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Aw, what a nice and caring sea monster

Miniature Golf At Tailors Shop Bettmann

Miniature Golf At Tailors Shop Bettmann

Men Stand In 45-Ton Steel Pipe Over The Hoover Dam, 1935

Men Stand In 45-Ton Steel Pipe Over The Hoover Dam, 1935

A Yarding Crew With A Donkey Engine Used For Yarding Or Gathering Logs Together After They Are Cut. Somewhere Deep In The Woods Of Washington - 1900

A Yarding Crew With A Donkey Engine Used For Yarding Or Gathering Logs Together After They Are Cut. Somewhere Deep In The Woods Of Washington - 1900

A French Soldier Giving A British Soldier A Shave In A Dugout In Boezinge, Belgium On 19 August 1917

A French Soldier Giving A British Soldier A Shave In A Dugout In Boezinge, Belgium On 19 August 1917

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Isn't it remarkable that nobody thought of:"Huh, is it really a good idea to give our soldiers bright colored uniforms?"

#64 <