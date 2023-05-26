95 Interesting Historical Photos That Bring Some Color To The Past
History is often stereotypically presented as a dull subject (though many of you, alongside myself, may disagree vehemently). But what really brings those obscure dates and names to life are photos showing us what people like you and I might have looked like back then, and that’s exactly what the Historical Pictures and Old Memories group on Facebook does.
There’s so much to wonder about as we scroll through these photos. What were these people like? What were their daily joys and their daily challenges like? What might they think of the joys and challenges we face today? If we lived at the same time as they did, do you think you might have been friends?
One recent digital trend that we are lucky to enjoy for some of the photos on this list is digital colorization and restoration, but more on that in a bit.
A Man In Traditional Dress In Kestri, Greece, 1912
That picture probably needs to be censored in Florida nowadays!
Actress Miss Gabrielle Ray, Circa 1900
Scientists Studying Moon Phases On Models In Preparation For Us Manned Flight To Moon, 1962
It always amazes how much "manual labor" was put into the space flights back then. Makes Flat-Earth Cletus even more pathetic, when he tries to debunk those achievements
1948 - Scottish Ballerina Moira Shearer Plays Dancer Victoria Page In The Classic Film 'The Red Shoes'
Fantastic movie. "Fun" fact: this movie is why Moira had to go into acting full time. The sets were on poured concrete as apposed to wood usually used on stages. When she danced on it in pointe shoes there was no give and it ruined her feet, ankles and hips so she had to quit ballet.
Anne Frank At School
I always want to cry when I hear her name.😢 A lovely little girl with her whole life ahead of her. Nazis are scum. 😡
Charlie Chaplin Was Ahead Of His Time, 1922. This Is One Of The Earlier Distracted Boyfriend Situations On Film
A Young Family In Martin Place, Sydney - Australia, (1950s)
A Baby Learning How To Walk In A Wicker Frame As Mom Does Laundry. 1910s
walking ? not sure, staying there while mommy working, more likely
A Native American, Belonging To The Ojibwe People, Spear Fishing In A Lake Somewhere In Minnesota, United States. Photograph Taken In 1908
A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph. Photograph Taken In C. 1900
My great grandfather, Jaybird, worked in the coal mines in West Virginia for years and years. He was diagnosed with Black Lung in the 1950s & told he wouldn't live another 3 to 5 years. He often told us stories about how bad it was. He passed away when I was 12 in 1977,more than 20 years later. It was a horrible life
A 1936 Drought Refugee From Polk, Missouri, Awaiting The Opening Of Orange Picking Season In Porterville, California
A Young Joseph Stalin In 1911
Bell Labs Experimental Video Phone 1960s
Formal Portraits Rarely Featured Smiles, But They Can Be Found In Photographs Of Daily Life During This Period
Albert Einstein Posing For A Photograph In Zurich, Switzerland At The Age Of 24 In 1903
Thinking seriously about doing something with the hair.
Police Officer, Germany, 1925
Lisa Fonssagrives At The Eiffel Tower, 1939
A Newsstand On 23rd And 6th Avenue In New York City Photographed In C. 1903
I’m always amazed at how the past looks really like the present, apart from the style of the clothes.
37th President Of The United States, Richard Nixon, And World Famous Singer, Elvis Presley, Meeting And Shaking Hands In The Oval Office In The White House In Washington, D.c. On 21 October 1970
Damascus Gate, One Of The Main Gates Of The Old City Of Jerusalem. Ottoman Empire, 1890
Actual City of Jerusalem was about the size of a shopping mall.
Algeria Algeria 🇩🇿 1940_1960 Muslim Couple And European Couple Two Stories Civilization Religion But One Country
A U.s Rural Mailman In 1914
Assembling Sears & Roebuck Catalogs In 1942
4.5 Megabytes Of Data In 62,500 Punched Cards, 1955
i would loved to see their reaction to a USB Stick with 256GB
A Family Plays On A Unique Four Person Homemade Swing In Finland, 1954
1948 Tucker Torpedo Model 48 4-Door Sedan
28-Year-Old Robert Leroy Parker, Better Known As Butch Cassidy, Photographed In 1894
A 22-Year-Old Theodore Roosevelt Photographed During His College Years At Harvard. Taken In C. 1880
A Great Look At An Officer With His Indian Motorcycle In 1924, Washington D.c
Children Playing In Paris 1938
Ernest Hemingway On The Steps Of His Cuban Estate Finca Vigia, Nuzzling One Of His Beloved Polydactyl Cats; San Francisco De Paula, Circa 1954
Whirling Horse, A Sioux Native American Man. Photographed By Gertrude Käsebier, C.1900
Käsebier. German, literal translation: Cheesebeer. Great name!
A Man Selling Brooms And Baskets. Japan, 1890-1896
A Young Kiowa (Kiawah) Woman In Native Dress
A Ford Model T Descending A Hill In San Francisco, Circa 1921
"You can have any color you want- so long as it's black." Henry Ford
Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes: Harrison Ford (Han Solo), David Prowse (Darth Vader), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) And Kenny Baker (R2-D2). 1977
Participants In The Miss Beautiful Eyes Beauty Pageant, Paris, 1930
Automated Ordering At The Track Fast Food Restaurant. Los Angeles, California, USA. 1949
The effort some people put into "not-Walking" is astonishing
Worker And Supervisor At A Car Factory, Moścow, Soviet Union, 1954
Digging Graves As A Hobby (1916)
Bruce Lee Teaching His Son, Brandon, Martial Arts At An Early Age. 1960s
A Corvette Mako Shark II, 1965
A Street Scene In Chicago, Illinois, Photographed By Bill Strum In 1947
A Captured Russian T-28 Tank With A Finnish Crew Driving Through The Village Of Lappee, Finland On The 8 July 1941
In The Victorian Era, The Woman’s Hair Was Considered An Important Part Of Her Appearance And It Marked Her Status And Her Femininity
Women in that era were often expected to grow their hair to great lengths, and it was common knowledge that a woman’s crowning glory was her hair.
I had hair down to just past my waist in HS. Took forever to dry, even with a blow dryer. Wore it in a pony tail most days and it would still be damp in the center after school. Cut 6 inches off Sr year. Much lighter. At 20, I cut it super short and donated it to Locks of Love . Long hair is difficult to care for that long
30-Year-Old John F. Kennedy In 1947
Mike Tyson, Eddie Murphy And Charlie Murphy, 1991
A Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940
1976 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower
Japanese Mother And Child, 1866
Spacelander: "The Bicycle Of The Future". The British Industrial Designer Benjamin Bowden Showing Off Spacelander In 1946
An Early 20th-Century Sail Wagon In Brooklyn, New York
Malcolm X (May 19, 1925 – February 21, 1965)
Mrs. Handy With Vegetables She Has Just Canned. Scotland, Maryland In 1940
A Car Teeters At The Top Of A Paternoster Parking Elevator As A Result Of A Broken Bolt In Denver, Colorado, 1970s
A Swedish Bride, C.1880
Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, Ca. 1890
Alex Majoli A Patient And A Care Worker Lie In The Sun. Leros, Dodecanese Islands, Greece. 1994. © Alex Majoli | Magnum Photos
Actress Julie Adams Being Treated After Hitting Her Head During The Filming Of "Creature From The Black Lagoon", 1954
Miniature Golf At Tailors Shop Bettmann
Men Stand In 45-Ton Steel Pipe Over The Hoover Dam, 1935
A Yarding Crew With A Donkey Engine Used For Yarding Or Gathering Logs Together After They Are Cut. Somewhere Deep In The Woods Of Washington - 1900
A French Soldier Giving A British Soldier A Shave In A Dugout In Boezinge, Belgium On 19 August 1917
Isn't it remarkable that nobody thought of:"Huh, is it really a good idea to give our soldiers bright colored uniforms?"