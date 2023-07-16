Many authors through the years have started their careers with their works being rejected over and over again before publication.



John Le Carré’s first novel, 'The Spy Who Came in From the Cold', was rejected by several publishers. One even remarked, 'He hasn’t got any future.' He was very wrong. The novel went on to become an international bestseller and won several literary awards.



'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling was rejected by twelve different publishers before her debut. Rowling has since sold over 450 million copies of her works.



John Grisham’s first novel, 'The Jury', was rejected 25 times before it was published.



The most rejected novelist ever was American writer Dick Wimmer. He received over 162 rejections over a span of 25 years. He spent a quarter of a century being told 'no'. He could have quit after 20 years, or after 150 rejections, and no one would have blamed him. But he kept at it.



Finally, his novel 'Irish Wine' was published in 1989 to positive reviews. The New York Times called it a 'taut, finely written, exhaustingly exuberant first novel.'" - the grammar of these sentences has been corrected.

