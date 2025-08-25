85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)
Even if you have a wealth of information, it can be of little to no use when it’s presented in a complex way. Spreadsheets with what seem to be never-ending numbers and formulas are often overwhelming and off-putting, which lowers the chances of anyone engaging or delving deeper into them. But if we dress up data in clever and beautiful charts, they instantly become inviting and impossible to ignore.
It’s a true art form to display information in a way that is clear and understandable, so we’re celebrating it by sharing charts that are both fascinating and stunning in hopes that they encourage you, our dear Pandas, to learn something new today. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you found the most interesting!
A Cool Guide To The Most Reliable Car Brands
The World's Richest Pirates
The Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All-Time
Visualizing information, that is, turning it into charts, graphs, maps, etc., is an important skill to have for anyone nowadays, as it can be used in many contexts and fields.
“Knowing how to develop and deliver a data-driven presentation is now a crucial skill for many professionals, since we often have to tell our colleagues stories that are much more compelling when they’re backed by numbers,” agrees researcher and consultant Alexandra Samuel.
Almost any professional can make use of visual aids to understand data better themselves or make it more accessible to the general public or audience that doesn’t have the technical knowledge required to process it.
Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos
Forests Are Essential Habitats For A Wide Range Of Plant And Animal Species
The World’s Oldest Individuals Are Those Who Have Lived The Longest Verified Lifespans
However, creating a clear presentation that visualizes data doesn’t just include putting a bar graph here and a pie chart there. That alone doesn’t guarantee a presentation that is easy to understand. To help professionals out, Harvard Business Review partnered with data and presentation experts to deliver a few pieces of advice on how to display your information like a pro.
The 10 Highest Grossing Film Directors Of All Time
Popular Slang Across Decades
Tree Cover Of European Capitals
How People Move In America, Europe, And Asia During Weekday Trips
The first tip they give is to make sure that your data can be seen. Sometimes what is readable on your laptop might not translate the same way when projected on a screen. Your audience won’t be interested or learn something they can’t see. So try to rehearse the presentation with someone seated from the screen as far away as the actual audience.
Top 10 Countries With The Most Internet Users
McDonald's Menu Prices Have Collectively Doubled Since 2014
Car Ownership Across The World
The following recommendation is to focus on the points that your data illustrates. Don’t leave your audience to decode the data presented to them.
“Data slides aren’t really about the data. They’re about the meaning of the data,” explains presentation design expert Nancy Duarte. “It’s up to you to make that meaning clear before you click away. Otherwise, the audience won’t process—let alone buy—your argument.”
A Cool Guide About How Much Sugar Is In Fanta
Animals That K*ll The Most Humans Per Year
A Cool Guide To The Wettest And Driest Countries In The World
Similarly, experts discourage sharing too many details at once. Present one, and they stress only one major point from each chart you show. To ensure that happens, ask yourself, "What is the single most important thing that I want my audience to take away from the data presented?"
Data-presentation guru Scott Berinato says, “The impulse is to include everything you know, [but] busy charts communicate the idea that you’ve been just that—busy, as in: ‘Look at all the data I have and the work I’ve done.’”
A Cool Guide Of Cartoon Network Shows
How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe
The Most Overworked Countries In The World
While crafting a chart, it’s also advised to clearly label its components. Having watched the visualization for a long time, everything might be clear to you, but the audience will look at it for mere seconds. In those seconds, they need to be able to understand the chart clearly. To achieve this, use simple, clear, and complete language to identify the X and Y axes, pie pieces, bars, and other elements included. Avoid abbreviations that might be confusing to others.
Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child
Driving Direction In Europe, 1922
United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited
Over 65% of the population are visual learners, so catering to them is crucial and also contributes to the success of your presentation. An additional tip that appeases visual learners is highlighting what is called an ‘Aha!’ zone—a number or piece of information that is essential to the point you are trying to make. Explaining it out loud and writing it, and highlighting it in your chart helps to reinforce the most important data takeaways.
US Adults Who Say They Leave A Tip
USA vs. Europe Work Culture: Nearly 30% Of Europeans Took More Than 25 Vacation Days, While Only 6% Of Americans Took That Much Time Off According To A Survey Of 1,228 Employees
By Using This Form Of Transportation, We Can Protect The Environment, Improve Air Quality, And Reduce The Damage That Cars Cause In Cities
Lastly, experts advise presenting to your audience, not your data. People best receive the point you’re trying to make when you’re looking at them. Make critical points to your audience and only occasionally glance at your slides and data.
“When presented clearly and pointedly, data can elevate your point’s credibility and trustworthiness,” Harvard Business Review writes. “Presenting data poorly not only squanders that opportunity but can damage your reputation as a presenter. It’s a powerful tool to draw out compelling truths—wield it wisely.”
The Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Male Hair Loss Are Mainly In The Western Region
Countries Where Cheek Kissing Is A Customary Greeting
Number Of US Households That Own A Pet
Studios That Have Released The Most Movies
Highest Rated Video Games Of The Last Decade (2015-2024)
30 Years Of Population Change In Europe
Most Popular Soda By US State
Countries That Consume Most Fossil Fuel
42 Of The World’s 50 Deadliest Cities Are In One Region
Price Change In Various Goods & Services, 1997 To 2017
A Cool Guide To The Carbon Footprint Of Major Travel Methods
How Many Europeans Born Before World War 1 Are Still Alive?
The World Divided Into 4 Equal Parts
The Percentage Of Homes With Air Conditioning Across The World
France Lighthouse Map
Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals
Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?
US Elevation Tiles
In The Ever-Evolving World Of Street Food, One Trend Is Reaching New Heights, Both Literally And Figuratively
The World’s Most Populous Countries With India Leading The Pack
The Most Expensive Healthcare Systems In The World
The World’s Leading Flower Bouquet Exporter
Rumored Lake Monsters
With Its Remarkable Digital Presence, India Boasts The Highest Number Of Facebook Users
The Average Size Of Houses In The United States Has Increased, But The Number Of People Living Within Each House Decreased
Spain For The Win
What Would You Add To The List?
Most Common 4 Digit Pin Numbers From An Analysis Of 3.4 Million. The Top 20 Constitute 27% Of All Pin Codes
Paris 2024 Achieves Gender Equality At The Olympics
How Many Earths Would We Need If The Entire Global Population Lived Like One Country? Based On Each Country’s Ecological Footprint
Samsung Phone Usage Rate By Country
Europe's Most Expensive Cities
A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Grocery Store By State
A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Laptop Brands In The US
A Cool Guide To Characters That Will Enter The Public Domain In The Near Future
A Cool Guide To All The National Parks In The US
A Cool Guide To McDonald's Locations Per Capita
Percent Of Adults Getting Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Per Day
Countries By English Proficiency
A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Video Game Console In Each State
Insightful Data
The United States, As The Largest Importer Of T-Shirts
There’s Not A Town, City, County, Or Region In The World That Doesn’t Have Something Unique To Offer Regarding Local Culture
Countries That Use One Time Zone
Two Color Highways
Interesting Percentages
European Workers Working From Home Regularly
Robbery Rate
Google Chrome’s Rise To The Top
Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Compositions
Are One Of The 5 Big Cats In Your Country?
Now You Know Where You're Likely To See More People Get Fined
Where Different Bears Can Be Found
