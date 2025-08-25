ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you have a wealth of information, it can be of little to no use when it’s presented in a complex way. Spreadsheets with what seem to be never-ending numbers and formulas are often overwhelming and off-putting, which lowers the chances of anyone engaging or delving deeper into them. But if we dress up data in clever and beautiful charts, they instantly become inviting and impossible to ignore. 

It’s a true art form to display information in a way that is clear and understandable, so we’re celebrating it by sharing charts that are both fascinating and stunning in hopes that they encourage you, our dear Pandas, to learn something new today. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you found the most interesting!

#1

A Cool Guide To The Most Reliable Car Brands

Gallery mode Chart showing the most reliable car brands in 2023 with reliability scores from Consumer Reports data.

Kayla Zhu Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Wonder if Tesla will drop in later reports given that the Tesla Dumpster is falling to bits on drivers.

RELATED:
    #2

    The World's Richest Pirates

    Gallery mode Chart showing the world’s richest pirates with their wealth in an informative parts of the world chart image.

    reddit.com Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Average American's net worth, 1.1 million it says. All the American Pandas, what is it like being millionaires?

    #3

    The Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All-Time

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing highest grossing animated movies worldwide by lifetime gross revenue in dollars.

    Dremarious Report

    Visualizing information, that is, turning it into charts, graphs, maps, etc., is an important skill to have for anyone nowadays, as it can be used in many contexts and fields. 

    “Knowing how to develop and deliver a data-driven presentation is now a crucial skill for many professionals, since we often have to tell our colleagues stories that are much more compelling when they’re backed by numbers,” agrees researcher and consultant Alexandra Samuel.

    Almost any professional can make use of visual aids to understand data better themselves or make it more accessible to the general public or audience that doesn’t have the technical knowledge required to process it.

    #4

    Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos

    Gallery mode World map highlighting countries where people were displayed at zoos, showing historical cultural insights and parts of the world.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Forests Are Essential Habitats For A Wide Range Of Plant And Animal Species

    Gallery mode Chart showing countries with the largest forests by forest area percentage of the world's forests in 2023.

    rankingroyals Report

    #6

    The World’s Oldest Individuals Are Those Who Have Lived The Longest Verified Lifespans

    Gallery mode Chart showing the oldest people in the world with verified ages from different countries and their lifespans.

    rankingroyals Report

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, creating a clear presentation that visualizes data doesn’t just include putting a bar graph here and a pie chart there. That alone doesn’t guarantee a presentation that is easy to understand. To help professionals out, Harvard Business Review partnered with data and presentation experts to deliver a few pieces of advice on how to display your information like a pro. 
    #7

    The 10 Highest Grossing Film Directors Of All Time

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing highest grossing directors worldwide with gross in billions and number of films as of November 2024.

    Icy_Smoke_733 Report

    #8

    Popular Slang Across Decades

    Gallery mode Colorful chart showing popular slang terms by decade from 1980s to 2020s with definitions and illustrations in speech bubbles.

    AmbitionDue1421 Report

    #9

    Tree Cover Of European Capitals

    Gallery mode Chart showing urban tree cover percentages in European capitals with population over 50,000 in parts of the world.

    GodGivenBirthRight Report

    #10

    How People Move In America, Europe, And Asia During Weekday Trips

    Gallery mode Chart showing modal share percentages of how people get around by cars, public transport, and walking/biking in parts of the world.

    Pallavi Rao Report

    The first tip they give is to make sure that your data can be seen. Sometimes what is readable on your laptop might not translate the same way when projected on a screen. Your audience won’t be interested or learn something they can’t see. So try to rehearse the presentation with someone seated from the screen as far away as the actual audience.

    #11

    Top 10 Countries With The Most Internet Users

    Gallery mode Top 10 countries with the most internet users in millions, showing global internet usage statistics and parts of the world data.

    gorillaz0e Report

    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Would be interesting to see this overlaid with total populations and ratios

    #12

    McDonald's Menu Prices Have Collectively Doubled Since 2014

    Gallery mode Chart showing McDonald's price increases from 2014 to 2024 for various menu items and parts of the world trends.

    carbon_finance Report

    #13

    Car Ownership Across The World

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing car ownership percentages across parts of the world, highlighting variations in household car ownership.

    Team_Finshots Report

    The following recommendation is to focus on the points that your data illustrates. Don’t leave your audience to decode the data presented to them.

    “Data slides aren’t really about the data. They’re about the meaning of the data,” explains presentation design expert Nancy Duarte. “It’s up to you to make that meaning clear before you click away. Otherwise, the audience won’t process—let alone buy—your argument.”
    #14

    A Cool Guide About How Much Sugar Is In Fanta

    Gallery mode Map of Europe showing sugar content in Fanta Orange per 100ml by country with color-coded infographic and numeric values.

    Upbeat_Pangolin_5929 Report

    #15

    Animals That K*ll The Most Humans Per Year

    Gallery mode Chart showing animals that kill the most humans worldwide, including mosquitoes, humans, snakes, and more.

    Dremarious Report

    #16

    A Cool Guide To The Wettest And Driest Countries In The World

    Gallery mode Map chart showing the wettest and driest countries with average annual precipitation highlighting parts of the world.

    Pallavi Rao Report

    Similarly, experts discourage sharing too many details at once. Present one, and they stress only one major point from each chart you show. To ensure that happens, ask yourself, "What is the single most important thing that I want my audience to take away from the data presented?"  

    Data-presentation guru Scott Berinato says, “The impulse is to include everything you know, [but] busy charts communicate the idea that you’ve been just that—busy, as in: ‘Look at all the data I have and the work I’ve done.’”

    #17

    A Cool Guide Of Cartoon Network Shows

    Gallery mode Chart showing Cartoon Network generations from 1996 to 2020 with characters illustrating parts of the world entertainment history.

    TinyIke986 Report

    #18

    How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe

    Gallery mode Map of parts of the world showing safety walking alone at night with scores by country in 2024 charts.

    dazedeu Report

    #19

    The Most Overworked Countries In The World

    Gallery mode Map showing the most overworked countries in the world with average hours worked by employees in 2023 charts.

    quindiassomigli Report

    While crafting a chart, it’s also advised to clearly label its components. Having watched the visualization for a long time, everything might be clear to you, but the audience will look at it for mere seconds. In those seconds, they need to be able to understand the chart clearly. To achieve this, use simple, clear, and complete language to identify the X and Y axes, pie pieces, bars, and other elements included. Avoid abbreviations that might be confusing to others.

    #20

    Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child

    Gallery mode Map showing mean age of women at birth of first child across parts of the world with colorful informative charts

    theworldmaps Report

    #21

    Driving Direction In Europe, 1922

    Gallery mode Map of driving directions in Europe 1922, showing countries driving on left, right, and mixed sides in world charts.

    bezzleford Report

    #22

    United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited

    Gallery mode Map of United States counties where selling alcohol is completely prohibited highlighted in red, showing unique parts of the world.

    dphayteeyl Report

    Over 65% of the population are visual learners, so catering to them is crucial and also contributes to the success of your presentation. An additional tip that appeases visual learners is highlighting what is called an ‘Aha!’ zone—a number or piece of information that is essential to the point you are trying to make. Explaining it out loud and writing it, and highlighting it in your chart helps to reinforce the most important data takeaways.

    #23

    US Adults Who Say They Leave A Tip

    Gallery mode Chart showing American tipping habits across various services with percentages for always and often tipping for parts of the world insights.

    Alarming-Ad3529 Report

    #24

    USA vs. Europe Work Culture: Nearly 30% Of Europeans Took More Than 25 Vacation Days, While Only 6% Of Americans Took That Much Time Off According To A Survey Of 1,228 Employees

    Gallery mode Bar chart comparing vacation days taken last year by employees in Europe and the USA, highlighting parts of the world differences.

    toso_o Report

    #25

    By Using This Form Of Transportation, We Can Protect The Environment, Improve Air Quality, And Reduce The Damage That Cars Cause In Cities

    Gallery mode Chart showing the world’s most bicycle-friendly cities ranked by weather, bike usage, safety, and infrastructure in 2022

    rankingroyals Report

    Lastly, experts advise presenting to your audience, not your data. People best receive the point you’re trying to make when you’re looking at them. Make critical points to your audience and only occasionally glance at your slides and data. 

    “When presented clearly and pointedly, data can elevate your point’s credibility and trustworthiness,” Harvard Business Review writes. “Presenting data poorly not only squanders that opportunity but can damage your reputation as a presenter. It’s a powerful tool to draw out compelling truths—wield it wisely.”
    #26

    The Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Male Hair Loss Are Mainly In The Western Region

    Gallery mode Chart showing countries with the highest male hair loss percentages around the world, part of informative charts about parts of the world.

    rankingroyals Report

    #27

    Countries Where Cheek Kissing Is A Customary Greeting

    Gallery mode World map chart highlighting countries where cheek kissing is a common greeting, showing cultural parts of the world.

    vladgrinch Report

    #28

    Number Of US Households That Own A Pet

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing number of U.S. households with pets like dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, and small animals.

    zwei4 Report

    #29

    Studios That Have Released The Most Movies

    Gallery mode Pie chart showing studios that have released the most movies worldwide from 2013 to 2023 with estimated grosses.

    Dremarious Report

    #30

    Highest Rated Video Games Of The Last Decade (2015-2024)

    Gallery mode Chart showing top 10 highest rated video games worldwide with sales data and ratings from 2015-2024.

    NineTnk Report

    #31

    30 Years Of Population Change In Europe

    Gallery mode Map showing 30 years of population change in Europe with color-coded percentage growth and decline trends.

    Pallavi Rao Report

    #32

    Most Popular Soda By US State

    Gallery mode Map showing most popular soda by state in the US, featuring Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Dr Pepper brands.

    slappywhyte Report

    #33

    Countries That Consume Most Fossil Fuel

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing top countries by fossil fuel consumption in 2023, including coal, natural gas, and oil usage.

    voronoiapp.com Report

    #34

    42 Of The World’s 50 Deadliest Cities Are In One Region

    Gallery mode Chart showing the most dangerous cities in the world ranked by murder rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

    OkinawaNah Report

    #35

    Price Change In Various Goods & Services, 1997 To 2017

    Gallery mode Chart showing price changes in US consumer goods and services with inflation trends from 1997 to 2017 in parts of the world.

    smclark206 Report

    #36

    A Cool Guide To The Carbon Footprint Of Major Travel Methods

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing carbon footprint of major travel methods with grams of CO2 emissions per passenger over 1 km.

    Bruno Venditti Report

    #37

    How Many Europeans Born Before World War 1 Are Still Alive?

    Gallery mode Map showing how many Europeans born before World War 1 are still alive, with data by country in an informative parts of the world chart.

    Mackelowsky Report

    #38

    The World Divided Into 4 Equal Parts

    Gallery mode World map showing parts of the world divided into four equal parts by population of 2 billion people each.

    Bobsytheking1 Report

    #39

    The Percentage Of Homes With Air Conditioning Across The World

    Gallery mode World map showing the percentage of homes with air conditioning across various countries and regions.

    Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    #40

    France Lighthouse Map

    Gallery mode Map of France at night showing locations of lighthouses illuminated as part of informative charts about parts of the world.

    sand_1011 Report

    #41

    Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals

    Gallery mode Illustrated map of the world showing animals representing different parts of the world in colorful informative charts.

    Ibis_Wolfie Report

    #42

    Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?

    Gallery mode Map showing legality of cooking lobsters alive across parts of Europe with highlighted countries in red and green.

    No_Significance_8874 Report

    #43

    US Elevation Tiles

    Gallery mode 3D elevation chart of the United States showing terrain variations in a colorful block-style map of parts of the world.

    newishtodc Report

    #44

    In The Ever-Evolving World Of Street Food, One Trend Is Reaching New Heights, Both Literally And Figuratively

    Gallery mode Chart showing ingredients and origins of popular vertical street foods from Turkey, Mexico, Lebanon, and Greece with visuals.

    knowledgechop Report

    #45

    The World’s Most Populous Countries With India Leading The Pack

    Gallery mode Chart showing global population distribution by country with data representing parts of the world in colorful blocks.

    knowledgechop Report

    #46

    The Most Expensive Healthcare Systems In The World

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing per-capita health expenditure in selected countries, highlighting the most expensive healthcare worldwide.

    knowledgechop Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited)

    Tell me US residents why a national healthcare system would not work despite offering healthcare for everyone and being cheaper than the current system you have?

    #47

    The World’s Leading Flower Bouquet Exporter

    Gallery mode Flower bouquet exports by country in 2021, showing global trends and values in parts of the world export data chart.

    knowledgechop Report

    #48

    Rumored Lake Monsters

    Gallery mode Illustrated map of North American cryptids showing various mythical creatures across the United States and Canada.

    knowledgechop Report

    #49

    With Its Remarkable Digital Presence, India Boasts The Highest Number Of Facebook Users

    Gallery mode Chart showing countries with the most Facebook users in millions, highlighting global social media usage by parts of the world.

    rankingroyals Report

    #50

    The Average Size Of Houses In The United States Has Increased, But The Number Of People Living Within Each House Decreased

    Gallery mode Chart showing average house and household size in the U.S. with growing square footage and decreasing family members.

    population connection Report

    #51

    Spain For The Win

    Gallery mode Map showing the most common holiday destinations in Europe by country with flags indicating Spain, Croatia, Türkiye, France, Greece, Italy, and Portugal.

    maps.interlude Report

    #52

    What Would You Add To The List?

    Gallery mode Timeline chart showing key moments that shaped the internet with dates and milestones in technology and communication.

    engineers_feed Report

    #53

    Most Common 4 Digit Pin Numbers From An Analysis Of 3.4 Million. The Top 20 Constitute 27% Of All Pin Codes

    Gallery mode Heatmap chart showing most to least common 4-digit PIN numbers analyzed from global data breaches.

    infobeautiful Report

    #54

    Paris 2024 Achieves Gender Equality At The Olympics

    Gallery mode Chart showing the rising percentage of female athletes at the Olympics, highlighting gender equality progress in global sports.

    Pallavi Rao Report

    #55

    How Many Earths Would We Need If The Entire Global Population Lived Like One Country? Based On Each Country’s Ecological Footprint

    Gallery mode Chart showing the number of Earths needed to sustain resource use by countries, highlighting parts of the world.

    voronoiapp.com Report

    #56

    Samsung Phone Usage Rate By Country

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing the share of Samsung phone users by country, highlighting parts of the world you might not have seen yet.

    Anna Fleck Report

    #57

    Europe's Most Expensive Cities

    Gallery mode Chart showing Europe's most expensive cities in 2023 based on cost-of-living index with detailed country comparisons.

    Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    #58

    A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Grocery Store By State

    Gallery mode Map showing the most popular grocery store by state in 2024, highlighting parts of the world with informative regional stores.

    Dremarious Report

    #59

    A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Laptop Brands In The US

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing most popular laptop brands in the U.S. in 2024 with percentage shares of respondents.

    Pallavi Rao Report

    #60

    A Cool Guide To Characters That Will Enter The Public Domain In The Near Future

    Gallery mode Chart illustrating when famous characters enter the public domain, highlighting key parts of the world and copyright timelines.

    Julia Wendling Report

    #61

    A Cool Guide To All The National Parks In The US

    Gallery mode Map of USA national parks highlighting key locations across the United States with informative charts about parts of the world.

    lizdoucette Report

    #62

    A Cool Guide To McDonald's Locations Per Capita

    Gallery mode Bar chart showing McDonald's locations per capita by country in 2023, part of informative charts about parts of the world.

    JoshyTheLlamazing Report

    #63

    Percent Of Adults Getting Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Per Day

    Gallery mode Choropleth map showing regional data variations across the United States, part of informative charts about parts of the world.

    doNOTbanthisaccont Report

    #64

    Countries By English Proficiency

    Gallery mode World map chart showing countries by English proficiency levels including very high, high, moderate, low, and very low indicators.

    AdIcy4323 Report

    #65

    A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Video Game Console In Each State

    Gallery mode Map showing the most popular video game consoles in each US state with Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch icons.

    Dremarious Report

    #66

    Insightful Data

    Gallery mode Map showing percentage of Indian women in polygamous marriage by state, highlighting trends in parts of the world.

    Stats_of_India Report

    #67

    The United States, As The Largest Importer Of T-Shirts

    Gallery mode Chart showing T-shirt imports by country in 2022 with percentages and billion USD values for top importing nations.

    rankingroyals Report

    #68

    There’s Not A Town, City, County, Or Region In The World That Doesn’t Have Something Unique To Offer Regarding Local Culture

    Gallery mode Chart showing the world’s most popular cultural destinations with flags and rankings based on traveler feedback.

    rankingroyals Report

    #69

    Countries That Use One Time Zone

    Gallery mode World map highlighting countries that use only one time zone, showing global parts of the world in a clear visual chart.

    Huge_Friendship_6435 Report

    #70

    Two Color Highways

    Gallery mode Map of Europe showing colors of highway signs by country, highlighting regional differences in parts of the world.

    maps.interlude Report

    #71

    Interesting Percentages

    Gallery mode Map showing lactose intolerance percentages across parts of Europe with varying rates from 0% to 80% in different regions.

    maps.interlude Report

    #72

    European Workers Working From Home Regularly

    Gallery mode Map of Europe showing percentages of employed people working from home regularly with highest in Finland and Ireland.

    landgeist.com Report

    #73

    Robbery Rate

    Gallery mode Map of Europe showing robbery rates per 100,000 inhabitants, highlighting parts of the world with varying crime levels.

    lukalux3 Report

    #74

    Google Chrome’s Rise To The Top

    Gallery mode Browser market share chart showing Google Chrome dominance and trends of Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

    voronoiapp.com Report

    #75

    Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Compositions

    Gallery mode Paris 2024 Olympic medal compositions showing metal parts and weights in gold, silver, and bronze medals from around the world.

    ksh88 Report

    #76

    Are One Of The 5 Big Cats In Your Country?

    Gallery mode World map chart showing distribution of the five big cats across different regions worldwide parts of the world.

    Lil_Moose_Man Report

    #77

    Now You Know Where You're Likely To See More People Get Fined

    Gallery mode Map chart showing number of people fined for smoking in public places across Indian states from 2019 to 2022.

    Stats_of_India Report

    #78

    Where Different Bears Can Be Found

    Gallery mode Map showing different bear species around the world with their conservation status for parts of the world charts.

    knowledgechop Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    What about the bears your dad likes to meet on a Saturday night down at one particular. How common are those bears?

    #79

    Never Noticed Giraffes Had Different Patterns

    Gallery mode Map of Africa showing regional giraffe patterns with color-coded chart examples of different giraffe coat markings.

    knowledgechop Report

    #80

    Passports Have Existed For A Very Long Time

    Gallery mode Chart showing the world's most powerful passports ranked by number of visa-free travel destinations in 2023.

    rankingroyals Report

    #81

    Cats Are Especially Popular On The West Coast. They Are The Second Most Popular Pet In The United States

    Gallery mode Chart showing the most popular pets in the United States by number of households owning dogs, cats, birds, and more.

    rankingroyals Report

    #82

    European Countries Where August 15 Is A Public Holiday

    Gallery mode Map showing European countries where August 15 is a public holiday, highlighting parts of the world with unique holiday observances.

    vladgrinch Report

    #83

    A Cool Guide To The Wurst Of Germany

    Gallery mode Map of Germany showing different types of sausages with ratings, highlighting parts of the world and cultural food charts.

    SteveJB313 Report

    #84

    Areas In The United States Can Be Accurately Represented By European Countries Of Equal Gdp

    Gallery mode Map comparing areas of the US to European countries by equal GDP and corresponding major cities shown.

    knowledgechop Report

    #85

    Lithuania Leads With The Highest Index

    Gallery mode Map of Europe showing top countries by paper and pulp production index with year-over-year changes and highest producers highlighted.

    maps.interlude Report

