93 Interesting Infographics And Data That Might Change Your Perspective On Things
There’s something deeply satisfying about taking a huge amount of data and turning it into a gorgeous, easily understandable, educational graph. Presenting vast swathes of info in a way that everyone can understand is an incredibly skill.
The team behind the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ project are masters of data visualization, showing you the world in ways you might not have seen it before. Today, we’re featuring some of the intriguing graphs and diagrams that they’ve shared online to show you fresh new perspectives. Scroll down to check them out. And if you love what you’re seeing, be sure to visit their site and follow their socials for more.
Har Har Yes
True? True
One 18 Inch Pizza Has 'More Pizza' Than 2 X 12 Inch Pizzas!
Okay, but the two 12-inch pizzas have greater total circumference. So if you like the outer crust, then that is the way to go.
‘Information Is Beautiful’ is the brainchild of David McCandless. He is the author of three best-selling infographic books:
- Knowledge Is Beautiful: Impossible Ideas, Invisible Patterns, Hidden Connections - Visualized;
- The Visual Miscellaneum: A Colorful Guide to the World's Most Consequential Trivia;
- And—most recently—Beautiful News: Positive Trends, Uplifting Stats, Creative Solutions.
The founder has also spoken at TED Global, as well as at 200+ conferences and events. What’s more, he runs the startup VizSweet, “a lovely artisan tool for creating beautiful interactive data visualisation.” McCandless, along with his dedicated team at ‘Information Is Beautiful,’ aims to explain, distill, and clarify data, information, and knowledge into beautiful and useful graphics and diagrams.
Global Antidepressant Use
In the US, pharmaceutical companies are required to include a warning on antidepressant packaging stating that the use of antidepressants increases the risk of suîcide.
The Nearest Other Country...
Beautiful Elevation Art
According to the team running the project, all of their visualizations are based on facts and data. They constantly update and revise them. McCandless and his team members actually mostly create their graphics by hand, using the Illustrator program (a personal favorite of some of us, too).
Meanwhile, many of the interactive data visualizations they make are actually created using their proprietary VizSweet software.
Most Offensive Types Of Pillow Cases
I like the kind that has the flap that closes up the end where the pillow goes in
Classic Isotype Infographic From The 1940s
Wait, Who Is My Third Cousin Twice Removed? Oh
Something else that’s mindblowing is that the founder of the project, McCandless, actually made The Helicopter Game. It’s something that we’ve played and thoroughly enjoyed during breaks in between IT classes at school.
At the time of writing, the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ Facebook page boasts 531k followers from all over the globe. Meanwhile, 232k social media users follow the project on Instagram, while another 119k do so on X (formerly Twitter).
Truthpaste! Love This Labelling - Let's Roll It Out Across All Products
Cars Per 1,000 Inhabitants
May I Present To You, The Potsdam Gravity Potato? Areas Of The Earth Where The Gravitational Field Is Mysteriously Weaker (Blue) Or Stronger (Orange)
With so much information flooding our social media and news feeds daily, it’s impractical to double-check and cross-reference every single bit of info we stumble across.
So, it’s much more time-efficient to evaluate the reliability of the sources you come across. Although all sources, even the best ones, make mistakes, not all sources are equal.
Reliable sources do their best to get to the truth, link to the info they use, and make corrections whenever they slip up. On the flip side, bad sources care only about sensationalism, clicks, and moving whatever agenda they have further.
Lovely Chart Of Doggie Body Language
Oil
Basic media literacy and the ability to recognize (un)reliable sources are skills that absolutely everyone should have. In this day and age of scandalous headlines, intentional misinformation, polarization, biases, and AI slop, there are so many ways to misinterpret information and mix up fact with fiction.
Rubbish? Fine? Brilliant? British Superlatives Graded And Ranked
Frequency Of Red Hair In Europe
Periodic Table By Lickability
A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is to always consider what the source you’re looking at might be hoping to accomplish, and what their intentions are. According to archival expert Margot Note, you should ask yourself the following questions when gauging the reliability of a source:
- Who made the record? When did they make it and why?
- Was the source actually created at the same time as the event that’s described in it?
- Does the source have an agenda, and did they take part in the original event, or are they using secondhand info?
- Is the information logical? Does it make sense in the context of the people, places, and timeframe being researched?
Damn ... How Far Bilbo And Frodo Actually Walked (If The Shire Is Kansas, Mordor Is Jacksonville)
Revealing Cross Section Of A Road In England
Broadly speaking, information that is overly sensational and plays on your emotions is likely to be misunderstood by the person, biased, or even outright wrong. If something sounds too good or bad to be true, it likely is.
Real life is rarely—if ever—black and white. It’s nuanced. It’s subtle. It’s full of shades of gray and complexities that can’t be explained away so easily.
Warning! This Image May Trigger Pinsecurity. From An Analysis Of 3.4m Pin Code Leaked From Several Data Breaches
The World’s Solar Capacity Reached 1,419 Gigawatts In 2023, Way Beyond Any Predictions. 1 Gigawatt = Power For A Medium Sized City
And the Republicans want to move backwards on renewables. Idiots.
World's Most Contagious Falsehoods
According to the BBC, there are 3 main things to check for when you want to find out whether a source is reliable or not:
- Check who made the claim. Dig into the person or organization’s background and previous work to see if it’s accurate and unbiased;
- Check multiple sources to see what conclusions they come to. Having more sources report the same info increases the likelihood that a claim may be true;
- Check for reliable evidence. Look at the information that the source is using to back up their claims.
“It’s also good to ask yourself if what the source is saying sounds believable. If it appears a bit out of this world or too good to be true, then the chances are that it might well be,” the BBC writes.
Some Interesting Variations Here
If You're Aged 30 Or More, Then 50% Of All Human Fossil Fuel Emissions Happened During Your Lifetime
Every Hotel Bar Ever
The orange dot: “I scored four touchdowns in a game against Polk High.”
Are you big fans of interesting graphs and cool visual data design like we are, dear Pandas? Which of these graphics impressed you the most? What’s something new that you learned today, all thanks to these visuals? Do you typically prefer look at graphs or maps? We’d love to hear your thoughts.
So, if you have a moment, swing by the comments at the bottom of this post to share yours. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ site and socials for their latest awesome stuff!
In The First Half Of The 20th Century, Tens Of Thousands Of People (Mostly Children) Suffered Paralysis From Polio. The First Vaccine Was Introduced In The USA In 1955
We’ve been so successful at eradicating and mitigating so many diseases, far too many people think they don’t have to do anything
How Reliable Is The Us Weather Temperature Forecast? Didn't Know That About Florida
Faces Of Women, Averaged From Thousands Of Photos
Sweet Teeth In The East. How Much Sugar In Fanta
Guess What % Of Plastics Have Been Recycled
And plastic can be recycled only a certain number of times. We’ve got to get off hydrocarbons.
World Population Visualized
Measurement Unit Differences Between The U.s.a. And Most Of The World
Should You Trust That Doctor? (Maybe More Relevant Today Than Ever)
Not Sure About "Cold Shower" But These Seem Like Intuitive Fixes
Pain Is Temporary, Tattoos Are Forever
The Age You Peak
Africa Rainfall Map
What’s Actually Worth Doing To Make A Climate Difference, According To Data?
Africa's Most Dominant Religions
Al-Barquq > Albercoc > Aubercot > Apricot
How The Concept Of Marriage Has Changed Across Centuries
China’s Westernmost Point Is Closer To Germany Than To Its Easternmost Point
Africa Is Big
Countries Where Non-Voters Would Be The Strongest Voting Bloc / Party
Yet Another Reason To Tut At The Mercator Map Projection
Dude, Bro, Buddy, Fella
We Were Curious
This should go without saying but: don’t fück your relatives, y’all
What Mood Will Your TV Detective Be In?
How The World Will Look In 250 Million Years
How To Say The Number 92 In Various European Languages
Another Reasons To Tut At The Mercator Map Projection - How A Circle With A Radius Of 5,000km, Centred On Paris, Looks According The Mercator Map
Telling. Quantity Of Male Versus Female Dialogue In Best Picture Films Of Recent Decades
Most Popular Car Colours By Year. Purple And Green Cars Rip. Note: Data From Poland.
Because Vaccines Work
Woah Australia - Global Cancer Rates In People Under 50
How Rich People Avoid Paying Tax
Love A Revealing Cut-Away! (From A London Transport Museum Poster By Gavin Dunn)
Be Careful Valentines!
Faces Of Men, Averaged From Thousands Of Photos
Ever Heard Of The Butter Line?
We live smack dab in the middle of the olive oil and butter zone.
Which Countries Have The Most Cat Owners? Maybe Not What You Expect
Hmmm. Greenland Possesses Significant, Largely Untapped, Mineral Resources, Inc. Rare Earth Elements, Graphite, Lithium, And Other Critical Minerals
Lord Of The Rings Characters: Screen Time vs. Mentions In The Book. The Further From The Dotted Line, The Further Off Trend
Simple Egg-Boiling Chart. If You Can Afford Them
How The Makeup Of Us Households Have Changed 1960 vs. Today
A Woman's Age vs. The Age Of The Men Who Look Best To Her vs. The Same Chart For Men
OMG! Does this mean that Leonardo DiCaprio is just "one of the guys"?
Checks Out
Interesting Reframing. Cost Of Aid To #ukraine In Cups Of Coffee Per Month
A Spot In The Gurbantünggüt Desert Approximately 320 Km (200 Mi) North Of The City Of Ürümqi, In Xinjiang Region, China, Is (Likely) The Farthest Point In The World From Any Coast
Didn't Realise That About The East Coast... Topographical Map Of Australia
South America Is Big
This Feels True
The Lethal Doses Of 55 Substances
What is the blacked out one - methamphetamine? OK, I checked with the source. The one is indeed methamphetamine and the other one is MDMA/Ecstacy
Consumption Of Ultra-Processed Foods (Upfs). Wtf UK?
No wonder the UK visitors are always complaining about French food when they come here.
The True Digital Divide In Europenote: Oct 2022 Data
Music Sales By Format From 1973+
Alligator Population By State... Good To Know!
Seems To Fit?
Accurate
Design Costs
Really Liked These Radiohead Song Visualisations, Using Midi Data & Colour Intensities To Give Each Song A Beautiful Digital Signature
A Different View Of The USA
One Of Humanity's Greatest Achievements
Population Density Of Africa
This Made Us Think
Love It As A Teen, Love It Forever
UK Dialect Map
The Climate Colours Of Africa
Demographic Time Bombs Ahoy! Woah China.
A Different Manifestation Of The Political Compass
Australia Is Big
We have a large country, modest population - the majority of which live on the coastal fringes....