There’s something deeply satisfying about taking a huge amount of data and turning it into a gorgeous, easily understandable, educational graph. Presenting vast swathes of info in a way that everyone can understand is an incredibly skill.

The team behind the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ project are masters of data visualization, showing you the world in ways you might not have seen it before. Today, we’re featuring some of the intriguing graphs and diagrams that they’ve shared online to show you fresh new perspectives. Scroll down to check them out. And if you love what you’re seeing, be sure to visit their site and follow their socials for more.

Bored Panda has reached out to the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ team via email to learn more about their awesome project, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | X | Books | InformationIsBeautiful.com

#1

Har Har Yes

Infographic showing perks of being an artist with data on money, work-life balance, and making family proud in a pie chart.

informationisbeautiful , art_storefronts Report

    #2

    True? True

    Text infographic showing the creative process in six steps with varying emotions, part of interesting infographics and data.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #3

    One 18 Inch Pizza Has 'More Pizza' Than 2 X 12 Inch Pizzas!

    Comparison of pizza areas using infographics and data, illustrating perspective changes with circle size calculations.

    informationisbeautiful , fermatslibrary Report

    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    1 hour ago
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, but the two 12-inch pizzas have greater total circumference. So if you like the outer crust, then that is the way to go.

    ‘Information Is Beautiful’ is the brainchild of David McCandless. He is the author of three best-selling infographic books:

    1. Knowledge Is Beautiful: Impossible Ideas, Invisible Patterns, Hidden Connections - Visualized;
    2. The Visual Miscellaneum: A Colorful Guide to the World's Most Consequential Trivia;
    3. And—most recently—Beautiful News: Positive Trends, Uplifting Stats, Creative Solutions.
    The founder has also spoken at TED Global, as well as at 200+ conferences and events. What’s more, he runs the startup VizSweet, “a lovely artisan tool for creating beautiful interactive data visualisation.” McCandless, along with his dedicated team at ‘Information Is Beautiful,’ aims to explain, distill, and clarify data, information, and knowledge into beautiful and useful graphics and diagrams.
    #4

    Global Antidepressant Use

    Bar chart showing global antidepressant users per 1,000 people by country, highlighting data from various nations.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    In the US, pharmaceutical companies are required to include a warning on antidepressant packaging stating that the use of antidepressants increases the risk of suîcide.

    #5

    The Nearest Other Country...

    Map infographic showing North American countries including Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Cuba, and Russia borders data visualization.

    informationisbeautiful , amazingmap Report

    #6

    Beautiful Elevation Art

    3D infographic of South America showing elevation data with vibrant colors, part of interesting infographics and data collection.

    informationisbeautiful , cstats1 Report

    According to the team running the project, all of their visualizations are based on facts and data. They constantly update and revise them. McCandless and his team members actually mostly create their graphics by hand, using the Illustrator program (a personal favorite of some of us, too).

    Meanwhile, many of the interactive data visualizations they make are actually created using their proprietary VizSweet software.
    #7

    Most Offensive Types Of Pillow Cases

    Illustration showing the most offensive types of pillow cases with captions in an interesting infographic style.

    informationisbeautiful , beckybarnicomics Report

    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I like the kind that has the flap that closes up the end where the pillow goes in

    #8

    Classic Isotype Infographic From The 1940s

    Infographic showing animal lifespans with mammals, birds, vertebrates, and invertebrates in a visual data format.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #9

    Wait, Who Is My Third Cousin Twice Removed? Oh

    Infographic showing a detailed cousin explainer chart with family relationships and cousin removal levels.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Something else that’s mindblowing is that the founder of the project, McCandless, actually made The Helicopter Game. It’s something that we’ve played and thoroughly enjoyed during breaks in between IT classes at school.

    At the time of writing, the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ Facebook page boasts 531k followers from all over the globe. Meanwhile, 232k social media users follow the project on Instagram, while another 119k do so on X (formerly Twitter).
    #10

    Truthpaste! Love This Labelling - Let's Roll It Out Across All Products

    List of toothpaste ingredients with their sources and functions shown in an infographic style for data perspective.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #11

    Cars Per 1,000 Inhabitants

    Map infographic showing cars per 1,000 people across Europe with varying data in a color-coded format.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #12

    May I Present To You, The Potsdam Gravity Potato? Areas Of The Earth Where The Gravitational Field Is Mysteriously Weaker (Blue) Or Stronger (Orange)

    3D infographic of Earth showing topographic and ocean depth data with vibrant colors highlighting elevation changes.

    informationisbeautiful , earthlymission Report

    With so much information flooding our social media and news feeds daily, it’s impractical to double-check and cross-reference every single bit of info we stumble across.

    So, it’s much more time-efficient to evaluate the reliability of the sources you come across. Although all sources, even the best ones, make mistakes, not all sources are equal.

    Reliable sources do their best to get to the truth, link to the info they use, and make corrections whenever they slip up. On the flip side, bad sources care only about sensationalism, clicks, and moving whatever agenda they have further.
    #13

    Lovely Chart Of Doggie Body Language

    Infographic illustrating various dog emotions and behaviors with illustrated Boston Terrier in a colorful data format.

    informationisbeautiful , Lili Chin Report

    #14

    Oil

    Infographic showing the percentage of the world’s proven oil reserves divided between OPEC and Non-OPEC countries.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #15

    Deep Truth

    Infographic showing monitor arrangements categorized by lawful, neutral, chaotic, good, and evil alignments with varied screen setups.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Basic media literacy and the ability to recognize (un)reliable sources are skills that absolutely everyone should have. In this day and age of scandalous headlines, intentional misinformation, polarization, biases, and AI slop, there are so many ways to misinterpret information and mix up fact with fiction.
    #16

    Rubbish? Fine? Brilliant? British Superlatives Graded And Ranked

    Infographic showing data on how people rate positive and negative words on a scale from very negative to very positive.

    informationisbeautiful , yougov Report

    #17

    Frequency Of Red Hair In Europe

    Map of Europe showing frequency of red hair by region with color-coded infographic data for perspective changes.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #18

    Periodic Table By Lickability

    Periodic table infographic showing elements color-coded by safety of licking them as part of interesting infographics and data.

    informationisbeautiful , Wellihol Report

    A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is to always consider what the source you’re looking at might be hoping to accomplish, and what their intentions are. According to archival expert Margot Note, you should ask yourself the following questions when gauging the reliability of a source:

    1. Who made the record? When did they make it and why?
    2. Was the source actually created at the same time as the event that’s described in it?
    3. Does the source have an agenda, and did they take part in the original event, or are they using secondhand info?
    4. Is the information logical? Does it make sense in the context of the people, places, and timeframe being researched?
    #19

    Damn ... How Far Bilbo And Frodo Actually Walked (If The Shire Is Kansas, Mordor Is Jacksonville)

    Vintage-style map infographic showing routes of Bilbo, Frodo, and Sam across Middle Earth with labeled regions and landmarks.

    informationisbeautiful , fussomoro Report

    #20

    Map infographic comparing Africa’s size to countries like the United States, China, and India for perspective on data.

    informationisbeautiful , Medium Report

    #21

    Revealing Cross Section Of A Road In England

    Cross-section infographic showing historical road layers from natural chalk to modern A road with related era illustrations.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Broadly speaking, information that is overly sensational and plays on your emotions is likely to be misunderstood by the person, biased, or even outright wrong. If something sounds too good or bad to be true, it likely is.

    Real life is rarely—if ever—black and white. It’s nuanced. It’s subtle. It’s full of shades of gray and complexities that can’t be explained away so easily.
    #22

    Warning! This Image May Trigger Pinsecurity. From An Analysis Of 3.4m Pin Code Leaked From Several Data Breaches

    Heatmap infographic showing the most to least common 4-digit PIN numbers based on analyzed data breaches.

    informationisbeautiful , informationisbeautiful Report

    #23

    The World’s Solar Capacity Reached 1,419 Gigawatts In 2023, Way Beyond Any Predictions. 1 Gigawatt = Power For A Medium Sized City

    Graph showing solar PV capacity added yearly, with reality surpassing predictions by over three times, highlighting interesting infographics.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #24

    World's Most Contagious Falsehoods

    Infographic displaying common mythconceptions with icons and facts, highlighting interesting infographics and data perspective shifts.

    informationisbeautiful , informationisbeautiful Report

    According to the BBC, there are 3 main things to check for when you want to find out whether a source is reliable or not:

    1. Check who made the claim. Dig into the person or organization’s background and previous work to see if it’s accurate and unbiased;
    2. Check multiple sources to see what conclusions they come to. Having more sources report the same info increases the likelihood that a claim may be true;
    3. Check for reliable evidence. Look at the information that the source is using to back up their claims.

    “It’s also good to ask yourself if what the source is saying sounds believable. If it appears a bit out of this world or too good to be true, then the chances are that it might well be,” the BBC writes.
    #25

    Some Interesting Variations Here

    Map infographic showing the mean age of women at birth of first child across Europe with color-coded data points.

    informationisbeautiful , theworldmaps Report

    #26

    If You're Aged 30 Or More, Then 50% Of All Human Fossil Fuel Emissions Happened During Your Lifetime

    Bar chart showing global fossil fuel emissions percentage by age, highlighting data in interesting infographics that might change perspectives.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #27

    Every Hotel Bar Ever

    Diagram of a hotel bar layout humorously illustrating different social groups and behaviors in an infographic style.

    informationisbeautiful , Matt Surelee Charts Report

    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    The orange dot: “I scored four touchdowns in a game against Polk High.”

    Are you big fans of interesting graphs and cool visual data design like we are, dear Pandas? Which of these graphics impressed you the most? What’s something new that you learned today, all thanks to these visuals? Do you typically prefer look at graphs or maps? We’d love to hear your thoughts.

    So, if you have a moment, swing by the comments at the bottom of this post to share yours. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the ‘Information Is Beautiful’ site and socials for their latest awesome stuff!

    #28

    In The First Half Of The 20th Century, Tens Of Thousands Of People (Mostly Children) Suffered Paralysis From Polio. The First Vaccine Was Introduced In The USA In 1955

    Line graph showing reported polio cases in the US from 1910 to 2022 with drastic decline after vaccine introduction.

    informationisbeautiful , ourworldindata Report

    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    We’ve been so successful at eradicating and mitigating so many diseases, far too many people think they don’t have to do anything

    #29

    How Reliable Is The Us Weather Temperature Forecast? Didn't Know That About Florida

    US map infographic showing temperature forecast accuracy from 2 to 7 days out in different regions with data visualization.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #30

    Faces Of Women, Averaged From Thousands Of Photos

    Composite facial images representing diverse ethnicities and nationalities, illustrating data in interesting infographics.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #31

    Sweet Teeth In The East. How Much Sugar In Fanta

    Map infographic showing sugar content in Fanta Orange by European country in grams per 100ml with varying levels highlighted by color.

    informationisbeautiful , Simon shows you maps Report

    #32

    Guess What % Of Plastics Have Been Recycled

    Infographic showing plastic production and usage with stats on single-use, recycling, incineration, and plastics still in use.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    And plastic can be recycled only a certain number of times. We’ve got to get off hydrocarbons.

    #33

    World Population Visualized

    Infographic showing global population distribution of countries with over 20 million people, highlighting data insights and perspectives.

    informationisbeautiful , informationisbeautiful Report

    #34

    Measurement Unit Differences Between The U.s.a. And Most Of The World

    Infographic comparing United States and rest of world measurement units with data visualizations and scales.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #35

    Should You Trust That Doctor? (Maybe More Relevant Today Than Ever)

    Infographic categorizing doctors by trustworthiness and medical training in interesting data that might change your perspective on things.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #36

    Not Sure About "Cold Shower" But These Seem Like Intuitive Fixes

    Infographic showing ways to instantly feel better with actions like sing, walk, write, breathe, and exercise for different feelings.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #37

    Pain Is Temporary, Tattoos Are Forever

    Infographic showing tattoo pain levels on different body parts with color-coded areas from least to most pain.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I kinda think it depends on the person, I'm known around me for being really (really) sensitive but when I did my spine tattoo I actually fell asleep.

    #38

    The Age You Peak

    Infographic showing peak ages for skills and traits like language, memory, strength, and happiness based on scientific data.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #39

    Africa Rainfall Map

    Map of Africa showing average rainfall in millimeters per year using a color gradient in interesting infographics and data.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #40

    What’s Actually Worth Doing To Make A Climate Difference, According To Data?

    Infographic showing data on personal actions to reduce emissions and save tonnes of CO2e per year visually.

    informationisbeautiful , informationisbeautiful Report

    #41

    Africa's Most Dominant Religions

    Map of dominant religions in Africa by country showing Christianity, Islam, traditional religions, and no dominant religion data.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #42

    Al-Barquq > Albercoc > Aubercot > Apricot

    Map showing the linguistic evolution of the word apricot across languages with informative infographic and data visualization.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #43

    How The Concept Of Marriage Has Changed Across Centuries

    Infographic showing the evolution of marriage with data on love, romance, sex, and societal changes over centuries.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #44

    China’s Westernmost Point Is Closer To Germany Than To Its Easternmost Point

    Map infographic showing distances between Görlitz, Akto, and Fuyuan across Asia and Europe on a globe view.

    informationisbeautiful , amazingmap Report

    #45

    Africa Is Big

    Infographic showing Africa’s true size compared to countries including Russia, US, China, Brazil, Europe, and India.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #46

    Countries Where Non-Voters Would Be The Strongest Voting Bloc / Party

    Map of Europe showing countries where non-voters are the strongest party in recent parliamentary elections, visual data infographic.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #47

    Yet Another Reason To Tut At The Mercator Map Projection

    World Mercator projection map showing true country sizes with infographics and data to change perspectives on geography.

    informationisbeautiful , Brilliant Maps Report

    #48

    Dude, Bro, Buddy, Fella

    US heat maps showing regional popularity of slang terms bro, buddy, dude, and fella in an infographic about interesting data trends.

    informationisbeautiful , Quartz Report

    #49

    We Were Curious

    Infographic showing birth defect chances by parent relation and age, highlighting data that might change your perspective.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    This should go without saying but: don’t fück your relatives, y’all

    #50

    What Mood Will Your TV Detective Be In?

    Map infographic showing European countries colored by detectives' emotions investigating murders, using data from interesting infographics.

    informationisbeautiful , Alasdair Beckett-King Report

    #51

    How The World Will Look In 250 Million Years

    Upside-down world map infographic displaying countries and continents with vibrant colors for interesting infographics and data perspective.

    informationisbeautiful , Individual-Sun-9426 Report

    #52

    How To Say The Number 92 In Various European Languages

    Map infographic showing how the number 92 is expressed mathematically across different European countries.

    informationisbeautiful , Brilliant Maps Report

    #53

    Another Reasons To Tut At The Mercator Map Projection - How A Circle With A Radius Of 5,000km, Centred On Paris, Looks According The Mercator Map

    World map infographic showing distances with highlighted regions, part of interesting infographics and data perspective changes.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #54

    Telling. Quantity Of Male Versus Female Dialogue In Best Picture Films Of Recent Decades

    Bar chart showing men speak more than women in best picture winning films by year, data infographic from interesting infographics and data.

    informationisbeautiful , puddingviz Report

    Az
    Az
    Az
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Therefore, make a movie with only men speaking and win an Oscar.

    #55

    Most Popular Car Colours By Year. Purple And Green Cars Rip. Note: Data From Poland.

    Stacked bar chart showing car color distribution by production year with multiple colors in an infographic style data visualization.

    informationisbeautiful , feemiror. Report

    #56

    Because Vaccines Work

    Infographic showing data on vaccine effectiveness with yearly cases before and after vaccine introduction.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #57

    Woah Australia - Global Cancer Rates In People Under 50

    World map infographic showing global cancer rates in people under 50 with color-coded cases per 100,000 people data.

    informationisbeautiful , World Health Org Report

    #58

    How Rich People Avoid Paying Tax

    Infographic explaining how rich people pay no taxes using company stock and borrowing strategies in financial data.

    informationisbeautiful , newmoney.blog Report

    #59

    Love A Revealing Cut-Away! (From A London Transport Museum Poster By Gavin Dunn)

    Cutaway infographic showing an underground metro station beneath a busy city square with detailed infrastructure and crowds.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #60

    Be Careful Valentines!

    Infographic showing most common break-up times from Facebook data with spikes around holidays and special dates.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #61

    Faces Of Men, Averaged From Thousands Of Photos

    Composite faces representing different nationalities and ethnicities in an infographic showcasing diverse data and interesting perspective changes.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #62

    Ever Heard Of The Butter Line?

    Map of Europe showing regions where olive oil, butter, or both are the most consumed fats, infographic with interesting data perspective.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    We live smack dab in the middle of the olive oil and butter zone.

    #63

    Which Countries Have The Most Cat Owners? Maybe Not What You Expect

    Bar chart showing cat ownership percentages by country, illustrating infographics and data that might change your perspective on things.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #64

    Hmmm. Greenland Possesses Significant, Largely Untapped, Mineral Resources, Inc. Rare Earth Elements, Graphite, Lithium, And Other Critical Minerals

    Map of Greenland highlighting mineral resources including iron, gold, uranium, zinc, copper, and other minerals in infographics data.

    informationisbeautiful , Wall St Journal Report

    #65

    Lord Of The Rings Characters: Screen Time vs. Mentions In The Book. The Further From The Dotted Line, The Further Off Trend

    Scatter plot infographic showing Lord of the Rings characters' screen time versus book mentions highlighting over and under representation in movies.

    informationisbeautiful , austinw-8 Report

    #66

    Simple Egg-Boiling Chart. If You Can Afford Them

    Infographic showing boiled eggs cooked from 4 to 15 minutes with changes in yolk texture and firmness.

    informationisbeautiful , carolinagelen Report

    #67

    How The Makeup Of Us Households Have Changed 1960 vs. Today

    Infographic showing how U.S. households have changed from 1960 to 2023 with data on family and living arrangements.

    informationisbeautiful , VisualCapitalist Report

    #68

    A Woman's Age vs. The Age Of The Men Who Look Best To Her vs. The Same Chart For Men

    Infographic showing a woman's age vs preferred age of men and a man's age vs preferred age of women, data perspective.

    informationisbeautiful , Okcupid data Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    OMG! Does this mean that Leonardo DiCaprio is just "one of the guys"?

    #69

    Checks Out

    Infographic showing ingredient proportions of Mexican food items with cheese, tortilla, and meat in tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos.

    informationisbeautiful , mattsurelee Report

    #70

    Interesting Reframing. Cost Of Aid To #ukraine In Cups Of Coffee Per Month

    Infographic showing aid to Ukraine in cups of coffee per month across countries with data and perspective insights.

    informationisbeautiful , topleadEU Report

    #71

    A Spot In The Gurbantünggüt Desert Approximately 320 Km (200 Mi) North Of The City Of Ürümqi, In Xinjiang Region, China, Is (Likely) The Farthest Point In The World From Any Coast

    Globe infographic highlighting a circular data area on Asia with country borders for perspective change.

    informationisbeautiful , Wikipedia Report

    #72

    Didn't Realise That About The East Coast... Topographical Map Of Australia

    3D topographic infographic of Australia highlighting elevation and terrain features with detailed data visualization.

    informationisbeautiful , cstats1 Report

    #73

    South America Is Big

    Infographic showing South America shaped and labeled with countries resembling other global countries, changing perspective on geography.

    informationisbeautiful , amazingmap Report

    #74

    This Feels True

    Illustration infographic showing how time works with months arranged in a wave representing perspective on time passing.

    informationisbeautiful , beckybarnicomics Report

    #75

    The Lethal Doses Of 55 Substances

    Infographic showing lethal doses of 55 substances with toxicity levels and examples for perspective-changing data.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited)

    What is the blacked out one - me‍tham‍‍p‍he‍tam‍ine? OK, I checked with the source. The one is indeed me‍tham‍‍p‍he‍tam‍ine and the other one is MD‍MA/Ec‍st‍acy

    #76

    Consumption Of Ultra-Processed Foods (Upfs). Wtf UK?

    Map infographic showing the percentage of ultra-processed food in household purchases across European countries.

    informationisbeautiful , Guardian Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    No wonder the UK visitors are always complaining about French food when they come here.

    #77

    The True Digital Divide In Europenote: Oct 2022 Data

    Map infographic showing Android vs iOS popularity across Europe, highlighting mobile operating system trends and data insights.

    informationisbeautiful , theworldmaps Report

    #78

    Music Sales By Format From 1973+

    Infographic showing music sales trends and revenue by format from 1973 to 2022 with data visualization circles and graphs.

    informationisbeautiful , visualcapitalist Report

    #79

    Alligator Population By State... Good To Know!

    US map infographic showing data distribution with varying numbers highlighted in southern states in green shades.

    informationisbeautiful , Nanakatl Report

    #80

    Seems To Fit?

    Clothing tag showing different size labels for EU, US, and Asia, illustrating interesting infographics and data differences.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #81

    Accurate

    Infographic showing differences in areas of the body where being shot has no consequences in movies versus real life.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #82

    Design Costs

    Price list infographic showing design service options with increasing costs from 500 to 8000 EUR displayed on a black board.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #83

    Really Liked These Radiohead Song Visualisations, Using Midi Data & Colour Intensities To Give Each Song A Beautiful Digital Signature

    Colorful infographics visualizing Radiohead songs with data patterns, part of interesting infographics that change perspective.

    informationisbeautiful , Marcin Pielużek Report

    #84

    A Different View Of The USA

    3D topographic infographic of the United States showing elevation data with mountains and plains in detailed visualization.

    informationisbeautiful , cstats1 Report

    #85

    One Of Humanity's Greatest Achievements

    Line graph infographic showing the decline in percentage of children dying before age five worldwide from 1820 to 2020 data.

    informationisbeautiful , informationisbeautiful Report

    #86

    Population Density Of Africa

    Infographic showing African population density with color-coded heatmap highlighting areas of high and low population per square kilometer.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #87

    This Made Us Think

    Diagram illustrating human experience within vast scales of space and time, highlighting perspective in interesting infographics and data.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #88

    Love It As A Teen, Love It Forever

    Infographic showing music preference influences by age and gender with peak influence at 13 for females and 14 for males.

    informationisbeautiful , nytimes Report

    #89

    UK Dialect Map

    Colorful map of British English dialects showing regional language variations, part of interesting infographics and data visualization.

    informationisbeautiful , starkeycomics Report

    #90

    The Climate Colours Of Africa

    Color-coded Africa climate map infographic showing diverse climate classes and zones based on Koppen-Geiger data 1991-2020

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #91

    Demographic Time Bombs Ahoy! Woah China.

    Infographic showing projected populations of most populous countries in 2025, 2050, and 2100 with data trends.

    informationisbeautiful , visualcapitalist Report

    #92

    A Different Manifestation Of The Political Compass

    Colored political compass infographic with wordplay on men in authoritarian, left, right, and libertarian quadrants reflecting interesting infographics.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    #93

    Australia Is Big

    Infographic showing the true size of Australia with country comparisons to change perspective on geography.

    informationisbeautiful Report

    Beanz' Mum
    Beanz' Mum
    Beanz' Mum
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    We have a large country, modest population - the majority of which live on the coastal fringes....

