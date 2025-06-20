ADVERTISEMENT

Visual clarity is underrated. The exact way you present vast quantities of data is more important than you might think. It’s the difference between your audience seeing what you intended and your message getting lost in the digital void.

‘Data Stuff Plus’ is a well-established account on Instagram whose curator shares intriguing charts, graphs, and maps that show you a different perspective of the world. Scroll down to check out some of the coolest, most entertaining, and educational pics!

Bored Panda reached out to Kyle Pastor, the founder of ‘Data Stuff Plus,’ to learn more about the project. You'll find our full interview with him below. Meanwhile, don't forget to take a peek at his work on Instagram, Medium, and Kaggle.

