ADVERTISEMENT

Visual clarity is underrated. The exact way you present vast quantities of data is more important than you might think. It’s the difference between your audience seeing what you intended and your message getting lost in the digital void.

‘Data Stuff Plus’ is a well-established account on Instagram whose curator shares intriguing charts, graphs, and maps that show you a different perspective of the world. Scroll down to check out some of the coolest, most entertaining, and educational pics!

Bored Panda reached out to Kyle Pastor, the founder of ‘Data Stuff Plus,’ to learn more about the project. You'll find our full interview with him below. Meanwhile, don't forget to take a peek at his work on Instagram, Medium, and Kaggle.

More info: Instagram | Medium | Kaggle

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Map showing 50 percent of Canadians living below a specific latitude line, presenting interesting information through maps.

datastuffplus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Maps showing mysterious disappearances and major American cave systems presented through interesting information and visual data.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    World map showing cultures motivated by guilt, shame, and fear with color-coded charts explaining each motivation type.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    We were incredibly curious to hear about the origins of 'Data Stuff Plus,' so we asked Pastor about the inspiration behind his project. "Coding has always been a hobby for me, and generally I like to work on larger projects (websites, and tools etc.) but it is hard to stay motivated when the end product is far away and there is not a lot of feedback," he told Bored Panda.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I started to do mini projects to play with data and generate some of my own graphs and charts that I could share so that way I can at least get the sense of completion for a few things. The only downside is that I don't have a ton of time to focus on it (work, kids, life) so I have been reposting interesting stuff I find for a lot of it," Pastor said.

    "To keep on it, I just sort of note anything interesting I find online when perusing and keep an ongoing list. That and it helps when random people find out it is my account and say they follow it! I'm like, damn, that's crazy."
    #4

    Series of maps and charts showing ozone layer changes from 1979 to 2019, illustrating interesting information through visual data.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Top-down map projection showing continents with minimal distortion, illustrating interesting information presented through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My "toughts" are...😉 Actually, I find it quite interesting.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Map showing the most popular chip brand in every US state, using images of Doritos and Cheetos bags for visualization.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Says who?? Apparently I need to move. 😉 And why are there only two kinds??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Bored Panda asked the founder of 'Data Stuff Plus' for his opinion about what lies at the core of truly good data representation.

    "I think it has to be simple and visually engaging. Especially on Instagram and social media in general, people are not going to even stop if the chart doesn't make them stop. That visual grab is the first thing needed to engage. Then, if the chart tells a succinct visual story I think it becomes engaging," he explained.

    "Anything too complicated I find people can't/won't make the time to really dig in. If there is more nuance to the data that requires a bigger investigation I like platforms like Medium."
    #7

    Bar chart presenting interesting information through maps, charts and graphs comparing heights of famous landmarks and objects.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which panda will be pedantic enough to point out that the tower is not "Big Ben"?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Map of the US showing regional differences in how many syllables are used to pronounce caramel colored by blue and green tones.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Map of the Moon showing named seas visualized as real bodies of water, presenting interesting information with maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Pastor also wanted to clear up a few details. He pointed out that 'Data Stuff Plus' had now mostly turned into a reposting account. "So, the majority of the things on there are now the work of others. I still think it is great to spread the word on interesting data, but I would much rather do my own stuff if I had more time," he said.

    "I have been posting more AI stuff recently and I get some pushback in the comments. The reason I am doing this is that AI is coming and progressing very fast and that people need to be exposed to it now when it is still discernible from reality. Almost like a way to train your eyes and mind to sniff it out while it is early enough."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Fabric map of Africa showing different traditional textiles and patterns, presenting interesting information through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Map showing Google trends search frequency for Pepsi vs Coke by county, using charts and graphs for interesting information.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lanebass1990 avatar
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I realize I have no scientific data, but in my experience, Eastern North Carolina is heavy Pepsi country since it was created in New Bern.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Map showing an unintuitive triangle with distances between Portugal, South Africa, and Chukotka in kilometers, illustrating interesting information through maps.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Visual clarity is so, so important. Especially in this day and age when people’s attention spans are short and at a premium. So, the more clearly you present your data in a chart, graph, or map, the quicker and better your message gets across.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Typically, it’s a good approach to use fonts that are easy to read and contrasting colors that don’t get lost in the background. You want to create a user-friendly experience. In terms of the text itself, it should be edited down to the essentials where it’s short and snappy but fully encapsulates the main idea.
    #13

    Map showing the shortest route from A to B in Brazil without crossing the Amazon River, with interesting information presented.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Map showing regional names for Nestle water brands in the USA, presenting interesting information through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Map showing most characteristic words for dying in 2015 obituaries by state with charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to one The Economist post on Medium, there are numerous ways to mess up when trying to visualize data. Probably the biggest mistake you can make is presenting your data in a misleading way.

    For example, you might (accidentally) draw bars that don’t quite match up with the actual size of the numbers. Then, some bars might look bigger or smaller relative to other bars, even if the numerical difference isn’t as vast or narrow in reality.
    #16

    Various international electrical outlets displayed with flags, presenting interesting information through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    US map showing interesting information on regional terms for household item sales like garage, yard, tag, and rummage sales.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Map showing how much of the Earth's surface is covered in concrete, asphalt, and manmade surfaces in Europe.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Or, as a chart maker, you might use specific colors to denote something without actually mentioning what it is that they mean, in the legend. Sure, it might be obvious to a lot of people. But not everyone will ‘get it.’ Stating the obvious is often an important part of making clean, clear, and communicative charts. You don’t, in fact, know what other people don’t know. So, it’s best to be thorough! Though, that being said, being overly detailed can lead to too much visual noise, too. Aim for a balance between the two, ideally.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another way to mislead your audience is by using data scales and ranges that might make it seem like two factors are more closely correlated than they might actually be. For example, if two lines from two categories practically overlap on a chart, you might want to adjust the scale so that the data points are more visually distinct.
    #19

    3D visualization showing US Covid death toll with coffins stacked next to White House, sharing interesting information through charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Map showing USA cultural regions with labeled areas like Deep South, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Great Lakes presented with interesting information.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Map showing rural equivalent of New York City population, presenting interesting information through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s also important to think about the correct way to visualize your data. Some methods aren’t as helpful as others to allow your audience to see the results. If your chart looks visually messy, then the odds are that your audience will feel lost. On the flip side, the clearer you are in your presentation, the ‘friendlier’ you are toward your audience, and the easier your findings will connect with them. You could, for instance, use empty space strategically, for the sake of better clarity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A good rule of thumb is to redesign charts that are simply too difficult to read. Less is often more. Maybe you’re referring to too many data points in the chart and there’s an over-abundance of information. You want to make it easy for your audience to follow along. If they feel like they have to do all the thinking for you, why bother making a chart in the first place instead of sharing the raw numbers?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Bar chart showing knowledge retention percentages over time, an interesting information presented through charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Chart showing how much personal data Google, Facebook, Tinder, Uber, Spotify, and Netflix actually and predictively know.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kokailili12 avatar
    Liliko
    Liliko
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do predicted and actual mean? Did they ask people what they predict is true and then checked the facts? In that case, did none fall in the category of not predicted, but turns out to be true?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Map showing states Scooby Doo has visited or lived in, using charts and graphs to present interesting information visually.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Charts shouldn’t conceal their point. “Charts like these are not misleading, nor are they very confusing. They merely fail to justify their existence — often because they have been visualized incorrectly or because we tried to cram too much in too little space.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s also a bad idea to use too many colors. A change in color can often signify a change in category, according to The Economist. So, if this doesn’t happen, you shouldn’t be adding too many hues to your chart.
    #25

    Line graph showing 20 years of price changes in the US with data presented through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Map showing regional terms for athletic footwear across the US, presenting interesting information through charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Line chart showing average age at first marriage for males and females in England and Wales from 1890 to 2017 with key historical data.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Canada-based ‘Data Stuff Plus’ account is practically ancient. It was initially created in the autumn of 2017 (which now feels like almost a few decades ago). Over the years, the account has drawn in over 66k followers. According to the curator of the account, Pastor, he focuses on sharing interesting data and sometimes he finds the time to make his own charts as well.
    #28

    Map showing largest ancestry by county in the US with various ethnic groups using color-coded charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Map and chart showing Africa's true size compared with selected countries and regions, highlighting land area differences.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Daily routine of famous creative people shown through colorful charts, presenting interesting information through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about all of these maps and charts, dear Pandas? Which ones did you personally find to be the most educational? Which ones do you feel presented the data in the clearest and also most aesthetic way possible? Were there any charts that made you want to dig deeper into the topic?

    What's the best map you've ever seen? You can share your thoughts in the comments section at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    Statue of Liberty color changes shown through maps and charts illustrating effects over years from unexposed to 30 years.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Diagram showing where different English IPA letters and sounds are formed in the mouth with colorful labels and examples.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    World map showing countries using US Letter and A4 paper sizes in a clear chart format.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    World map displaying length of constitutions in words using color-coded charts and graphs for countries globally.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Map of Europe showing a straight line from northernmost to southernmost points missing the continent, with interesting information.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Circle chart comparing estimated civilian-owned firearms and population in the US and India, interesting information through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Map and chart showing the cost to propose at every Major League Baseball stadium, presenting interesting information visually.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    World map centered on Buenos Aires, Argentina, showing global geography with interesting information presented through maps.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    World map with interesting information presented through charts showing most-watched cartoons by country in 2021.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Bar chart showing percentages of Americans wanting flags banned, presenting interesting information through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Area chart showing unit sales of popular video game consoles worldwide from 2006 to 2018 with interesting information presented.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Interaction graph of Simpsons characters showing connections, an interesting visualization through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Moon orientation differences shown through maps and charts comparing views from UK and Australia hemispheres.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Chart showing password safety with time estimates to crack based on character types and length, featuring data in a colorful table.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Map showing closest capitals when in the USA with color-coded regions and flags, presenting interesting information through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Tally marks from around the world shown in charts displaying interesting information through maps and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Japan getting censored (forgive me for asking dumb questions)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Color-coded map showing breakfast chains with most locations by state in the US, using charts and graphs for data visualization.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Map showing Google search trends in America by country, using charts and graphs to present interesting information.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Map showing most productive film industries by number of films produced per year in Hollywood, Nollywood, and Bollywood.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Brand colors and logos shown in a chart presenting interesting information through maps, charts, and graphs on emotions.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Color-coded chart presenting interesting information through graphs showing accuracy of true stories in Hollywood films.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Color-coded maps showing percent voting for Trump and Clinton, presenting interesting information through detailed charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    World maps displaying visualized data of roads in red, commercial flights in green, and shipping lanes in orange.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Map of America's favorite vegetables by state, showing data through colorful charts and graphs for easy comparison.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    Map and chart showing squirrel to human ratio by state with color-coded graph and data visualization details.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Chart showing viral load and infectious period with COVID-19 test positivity detected by PCR and rapid tests over time.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Map and chart showing Colorado's 697-sided border with dots marking twists in its supposedly straight lines.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Chart showing the minimum number of paid leave days by country with varying amounts highlighted using flags.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    World map showing nations classified as masculine or feminine according to French, using colors in an interesting chart.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    US map showing past-week Google search interest in the solar eclipse, visualizing data through maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Map showing the most famous television shows set in each US state with interesting information presented through charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    US map showing the largest generation by county with data presented through colorful maps, charts, and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Pie chart presenting interesting information on 2016 votes, showing distribution among candidates and non-voters.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Map of North America showing landlocked, doubly landlocked, and not landlocked regions with color-coded chart for easy reference.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Line graph showing interesting information with a rise in online chess memberships after The Queen’s Gambit release.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Bar chart presenting interesting information through maps, charts and graphs about the age of major tech companies in 2021.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Map showing American football vs soccer preferences across the United States using color-coded visual data.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    World map showing citizenship rules by land or blood with blue and red colors, presented through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Bar chart showing IMDb ratings of Friends episodes across five seasons with data presented through maps, charts and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Map showing fall colors and peak autumn foliage times across the United States with charts and interesting information.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    110 years of Australian temperatures shown through maps, charts, and graphs illustrating climate trends over time.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Area chart showing the slow decline of comedy movies in the U.S. with market share data presented through maps and graphs.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It became harder to make jokes without Twitter going into a rage and we did end up with either dry or fart humour. It's ok to take a p**s out of groups if it's done tasteful and/or in a clever way in my opinion. And yeah, you might say "don't be so sour, kraut" but german humour isn't a laughing matter to begin with so we have to rely on international productions

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Heat map showing how far you can drive out of major US cities in one hour, with interesting information presented through maps and charts.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Bar chart presenting interesting information on attitudes toward one night stands by age and gender with color-coded segments.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Bar chart showing LGBT identification percentages in U.S. adults by generation from 2014 to 2020 with key data points.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Map chart showing the probability of a white Christmas across the USA with color-coded percentages and interesting information presented through maps.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    US map showing differences in driver license terminology across states using clear colors in an interesting information chart.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    World map chart showing Google search trends from 2004 to today with sun tanning and skin whitening data.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    World map chart showing the most famous US states globally with California, New York, Texas, and Florida highlighted.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Bar chart showing federal income tax payments by US presidents in their first year, highlighting differences visually with data.

    datastuffplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!