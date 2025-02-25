92 Interesting Charts That Sum Up The World In A Fun Way
Who doesn’t love a good visual breakdown of data, neatly packaged for easy consumption? I’m talking rows, bars, tables, graphs, maps—the works. 2D, 3D, black and white, color-coded, all beautifully laid out for maximum clarity.
That’s exactly what you’ll find on r/charts—a subreddit dedicated to, well, charts. From serious and insightful to glaringly obvious and hilariously unnecessary, this place has it all. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Enjoy!
Friend: "You Can't Make Genetics Easy To Understand In Just One Image". Me:
Hey Buddy
The Planets To Scale
Shakespeare
Venn Diagram Of Strippers/Cats
Literal And True
Personal Space Guide
Where Rats Live
What Do You Use Most?
When busses go where and when people need to, without an hour wait for the next bus, without having to go into the city center then back out so as to reach a neighboring area, when they run late enough, they might be a viable option.
Population Info Chart
Must be old,the latest number I saw was 8.2B? Or the number I saw is wrong?
Media Franchises
World’s 25 Largest Lakes Side By Side
Gun Control Laws Across The World (Blue = Permissive, Red = Restrictive)
Murder Rates In The US And Europe
Fun With Data. If You Make A Graph With Log Scale Of Covid Cases In Belgium And UK, You Get This Piggy
Population Of Each Continent
Number Of Land Animals K**led For Meat In 2013
A Chart Of My Weight Loss For The Last 4 Months!
I Posted On R/Polls: Should Making Racist Comments Be Illegal? Here's The Breakdown Of Over 4,000 Responses
I wish this extremely scientific poll of reddit users at leas told us how many of the people who didn't say it's protected speech live in the US.
America's Favorite Thanksgiving Pie!
Was Trying To Figure Out My Dogs Age, Found This Great Chart
Brand Affinity By The Generations. Ford For The Gen Z/Millennials Is A Strange One
The years are 10-11 years of. So don't believe you are that age when looking at the chart.. 😅
Which Animals Do Americans Think They Could Beat In A Fight?
Housecat... are you kidding me! A cobra you could run from. But a cat fighting for its life will f**k you up completely!
History Of Pandemics
Why these numbers are so off? 4.7k Covid deaths? Statistics say's more than 7 million? Black Plague search result says around 75 million?
1996 Was Peak Year For Colourfulness Of Cars
Well, in Japan black cars are the default for most brands. If you want another color, you have to pay for it. White is expensive. Red is very expensive. 2 tons, like red and black, veeery expensive.
True
Venn Diagram Of States And Elements
I Have A Speech Impediment That People Often Interpret As An Accent. When People Ask Where I'm From, I Tell Them To Take A Guess. Here's The Result Of The Last Six Months Of That
Feelings Chart
A Brief Timeline Of Animal Domestication
And In USA?
Really disbelieve this for Switzerland. Apart from English, you also have to learn a different national language in school. The German speaking part is by far the biggest part and we learn French. The Italian part can choose if they want to learn German or French, I think? So, all the Spanish learners would either have to attended a special school or learn Spanish in their spare time.
I Posted On R/Polls: Public Restrooms, Should They All Be Made Gender Neutral? Results Are From 5,642 Respondents
I Cataloged 2020 By The Quality Of Each Day
Random But Interesting Info Graphic. Any Surprises Here?
A Timeline Of Notable Amazon Acquisitions. Any Guesses What Will Be Next?
The Queen's Corgis: A Family Tree
Growth In Subscribers Of Major Music Streaming Services, 2016-2021
5 Months Of Job Searching While Working Part Time
Illustrated Chart Of Wild Mustard Evolution Via Artificial Selection For Specific Traits
How Couples Met In The USA
Percent Of Companies (Small, Medium And Large Firms) Run By Women In Different Regions Of The World
Visualizing The Largest Producers Of Natural Gas
The Countries Most Active In The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade
And yet you’d swear the US was been the largest and ONLY offender!
Chart Of Earths Surface Area
1: Antartica 2: Europe 3: Oceania/Australia
Would Be Fascinating To See This Across Other Sports/Positions
Us Elections 2024 Gender Gap
World Population By Region/Country 2022
Land Area Of The UK
The UK's Political Sudivisions
Breakfast Is A Lot Of Work
History Of World Civilization And How It All Comes Together, Worldwide, In One Snapshot
The Gender Ratio Of Users On Popular Dating Apps In The US
Population Of Each Country In South America
Racial Income Inequality In America
What Age Do Baby Teeth Fall Out? Infographic From Firstgrin Via Aapd!
What The Female Reproduction System Needs During The Different Phases Of A Monthly Cycle
Outer ring is suggestions on how to fulfill those needs.
Infographic Diagram Of The Human Eye
Your First Apartment
Flavor Ratio Of My Pack Of Fruit Tingles
The Most And Least Livable Cities Of 2022
Yeah, try actualky living in Amsterdam. I did for 30 years and am hapoy every day I don't live there anymore. Surprised to see Frankfurt on the list as well, been there often and you could not pay me to live there. Just goes to show you can weigh staristics to show anything.
I Created A Chart Of The First 100 Elements, Displaying The Temperature Ranges For Solid, Liquid And Gaseous. Then I Sorted It By "Solid"
A Chart Of Roman Succession
Real Wages And Output Per Production Worker In Manufacturing, Us, 1949 To 2019 From World In Data
Pie Chart Of Australian State’s Population
Amount Of Blockbuster Stores Since 1986. (First Post, Hooray)
How Much Did Popular Cars Cost Every Year Since 1950? (Adjusted W/ Inflation)
Breakdown Of Inflation By Segment
Skyrocketing Food Prices
Global Income Distribution By World Region
Tripadvisor Reviews Of Each US Airline
How Many People Are Locked Up In The United States
Classic Cross-Country Road Trips
Bar Chart Of How Much I Like Each Type Of Apple Sauce
Interesting. 4 Victims Is The Commonly Accepted Number For A "Mass" Shooting
Americans More Confident Than Brits That They Can Beat Any Animal In A Fight
How Much Of Spotify’s Revenue Actually Comes From Subscriptions? Answer: Almost 90%
First Org Chart Was Made For The New York & Erie Railroad In 1854, Not Only Is It Full Of Plant-Inspired Beauty, It Also Combines A Map Of The Physical Railroad & One Of Company Structure
High resolution picture.