Who doesn’t love a good visual breakdown of data, neatly packaged for easy consumption? I’m talking rows, bars, tables, graphs, maps—the works. 2D, 3D, black and white, color-coded, all beautifully laid out for maximum clarity.

That’s exactly what you’ll find on r/charts—a subreddit dedicated to, well, charts. From serious and insightful to glaringly obvious and hilariously unnecessary, this place has it all. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Enjoy!

#1

Friend: "You Can't Make Genetics Easy To Understand In Just One Image". Me:

Gummy bears arranged in a chart form, creatively summing up the world in a fun way.

4reddityo Report

    #2

    Hey Buddy

    Venn diagram humorously comparing starting a fight, petting a dog, and consoling a child.

    abbs_trakt Report

    #3

    The Planets To Scale

    Chart showing planets to scale with different colors for each planet, illustrating interesting space facts.

    hsuboi Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uranus the third-largest planet in the solar system. (chuckle)

    #4

    Shakespeare

    Chart depicting causes of death in Shakespeare plays, highlighting various interesting categories like stabbing and poison.

    Eboss19 Report

    #5

    Venn Diagram Of Strippers/Cats

    Venn diagram with humor comparing strippers and cats, highlighting their shared trait in the overlap section.

    keith2301 Report

    #6

    Literal And True

    Pie chart humor showing eaten vs. uneaten pie sections for a fun world summary.

    keith2301 Report

    #7

    Personal Space Guide

    Chart illustrating personal, social, and public spaces, depicting the world's social distance norms in a fun way.

    SupremoZanne Report

    #8

    Where Rats Live

    World map chart showing inhabited (red) and uninhabited (blue) areas.

    keith2301 Report

    ladedah10 avatar
    Ladedah
    Ladedah
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And one random rat-less spot in the middle Canada... I have questions...

    #9

    What Do You Use Most?

    Chart comparing train, buses, and cars to transport 1,000 people efficiently.

    Gallits Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When busses go where and when people need to, without an hour wait for the next bus, without having to go into the city center then back out so as to reach a neighboring area, when they run late enough, they might be a viable option.

    #10

    Population Info Chart

    Chart depicting global birth and death rates, with 7 billion currently living, as an engaging way to visualize population data.

    keith2301 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must be old,the latest number I saw was 8.2B? Or the number I saw is wrong?

    #11

    Media Franchises

    Chart showing highest-grossing media franchises; Pokemon leads with $92.12 billion, highlighting interesting global trends.

    keith2301 Report

    #12

    World’s 25 Largest Lakes Side By Side

    Map showing interesting charts of the world's largest lakes labeled on a green landscape background.

    keith2301 Report

    #13

    Gun Control Laws Across The World (Blue = Permissive, Red = Restrictive)

    World map with countries in red and blue, illustrating interesting charts globally.

    Mental_Rooster4455 Report

    #14

    Murder Rates In The US And Europe

    Map and chart comparing 2020/2019 murder rates in the US and Europe in an interesting visual way.

    proce55or Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gee, it's almost as if people in the US have some sort of free access to guns... oh wait!

    #15

    Fun With Data. If You Make A Graph With Log Scale Of Covid Cases In Belgium And UK, You Get This Piggy

    Chart showing daily COVID-19 cases per million in Belgium and UK from March to June 2021.

    old-wizz Report

    #16

    Population Of Each Continent

    Population chart showing Asia at 4.6B, Africa 1.34B, Europe 747M, N. America 592M, S. America 430M, Oceania 43M.

    Im-Cancer69 Report

    #17

    Number Of Land Animals K**led For Meat In 2013

    Chart showing numbers of various land animals killed for meat in 2013, highlighting chickens with over 61 billion.

    iboughtarock Report

    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot more camelids than I would have guessed.

    #18

    A Chart Of My Weight Loss For The Last 4 Months!

    Blue bar chart depicting weight distribution, illustrating an interesting data visualization.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    I Posted On R/Polls: Should Making Racist Comments Be Illegal? Here's The Breakdown Of Over 4,000 Responses

    Pie chart showing opinions on legality of racist comments. Majority (71.7%) view it as protected free speech.

    Familiar_Big3322 Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish this extremely scientific poll of reddit users at leas told us how many of the people who didn't say it's protected speech live in the US.

    #20

    America's Favorite Thanksgiving Pie!

    Pie chart showing America's favorite Thanksgiving pies, highlighting pumpkin pie as the top choice at 35%.

    YouGov_Official Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In general, pecan pie, but no thanksgiving here 🤷‍♂️

    #21

    Was Trying To Figure Out My Dogs Age, Found This Great Chart

    Chart converting dog age to human years based on dog size, providing an interesting visual representation.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    Brand Affinity By The Generations. Ford For The Gen Z/Millennials Is A Strange One

    Infographic showing the world's beloved brands by generation. Illustrates preferences of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers.

    reddit.com Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The years are 10-11 years of. So don't believe you are that age when looking at the chart.. 😅

    #23

    Which Animals Do Americans Think They Could Beat In A Fight?

    Chart showing survey results on which animals Americans think they could beat in a fight, highlighting fun global perspectives.

    YouGov_Official Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Housecat... are you kidding me! A cobra you could run from. But a cat fighting for its life will f**k you up completely!

    #24

    History Of Pandemics

    Chart showing world pandemics by death toll, including Black Death, Smallpox, and COVID-19, in a fun visual style.

    FillsYourNiche Report

    claudiovt avatar
    Claudio Toshio
    Claudio Toshio
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why these numbers are so off? 4.7k Covid deaths? Statistics say's more than 7 million? Black Plague search result says around 75 million?

    #25

    1996 Was Peak Year For Colourfulness Of Cars

    Chart showing car colors by year, illustrating trends with black and silver leading in popularity over time.

    reddit.com Report

    claudiovt avatar
    Claudio Toshio
    Claudio Toshio
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, in Japan black cars are the default for most brands. If you want another color, you have to pay for it. White is expensive. Red is very expensive. 2 tons, like red and black, veeery expensive.

    #26

    True

    Lyrical composition pie chart of "Hey Jude" showing word frequency, highlighting "na" and "all other words" each at 40%.

    keith2301 Report

    #27

    Venn Diagram Of States And Elements

    Venn diagram of interesting charts comparing chemical elements and US states using abbreviations.

    keith2301 Report

    #28

    I Have A Speech Impediment That People Often Interpret As An Accent. When People Ask Where I'm From, I Tell Them To Take A Guess. Here's The Result Of The Last Six Months Of That

    World map showing countries in different colors based on people's guesses of origin, illustrating interesting global perceptions.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Feelings Chart

    Colorful emotion wheel chart, displaying different emotions in a visually engaging way.

    American_Manhood Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use this one in my writing quite a bit, useful. There is a chart that breaks it down even further out there, but my sleepy brain forgot to save it for reference and I haven't found it since.

    #30

    A Brief Timeline Of Animal Domestication

    A timeline chart showing the interesting domestication of animals around the world.

    Heath-Relecovo Report

    #31

    And In USA?

    Map showcasing most learned foreign languages in Europe by country.

    Gallits Report

    yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really disbelieve this for Switzerland. Apart from English, you also have to learn a different national language in school. The German speaking part is by far the biggest part and we learn French. The Italian part can choose if they want to learn German or French, I think? So, all the Spanish learners would either have to attended a special school or learn Spanish in their spare time.

    #32

    I Posted On R/Polls: Public Restrooms, Should They All Be Made Gender Neutral? Results Are From 5,642 Respondents

    Pie chart showing public opinion on making restrooms gender neutral: 30.4% yes, 69.6% no, from 5,642 responses.

    Familiar_Big3322 Report

    #33

    I Cataloged 2020 By The Quality Of Each Day

    Color-coded chart of 2020 tracking daily moods from great to awful, illustrating the year's events in a fun way.

    GuntherGGSchneck Report

    #34

    Random But Interesting Info Graphic. Any Surprises Here?

    Chart of official and ceremonial vehicles used by world leaders, representing 45 countries.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    A Timeline Of Notable Amazon Acquisitions. Any Guesses What Will Be Next?

    Amazon's acquisitions chart illustrates major purchases like MGM and Whole Foods in a visually engaging way.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    The Queen's Corgis: A Family Tree

    Family tree chart of the Queen’s corgis, tracing descendants from Susan to Willow in a fun way.

    VaticanFromTheFuture Report

    #37

    Growth In Subscribers Of Major Music Streaming Services, 2016-2021

    Chart showing music streaming market share growth from 2016 to 2021 for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.

    giteam Report

    #38

    5 Months Of Job Searching While Working Part Time

    Flowchart of job application outcomes: contacted, interviews, rejected, offers, highlighting world trends in an interesting way.

    TheGreatLeviathan17 Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly, you didn't go there in person and shake hands while looking them firmly in the eye, while wearing a tie. /s

    #39

    Illustrated Chart Of Wild Mustard Evolution Via Artificial Selection For Specific Traits

    Chart showing the evolution of various vegetables from the wild mustard plant, illustrating interesting global agricultural insights.

    Heath-Relecovo Report

    #40

    How Couples Met In The USA

    Chart showing how U.S. couples met from 1995 to 2017, highlighting online and through friends as significant trends.

    rtgpodcast Report

    #41

    Percent Of Companies (Small, Medium And Large Firms) Run By Women In Different Regions Of The World

    Chart showing percentages of female and male top managers globally in 2016, highlighting only 20% female leadership.

    QuirkyEdge4428 Report

    #42

    Visualizing The Largest Producers Of Natural Gas

    Chart depicting the largest producers of natural gas, highlighting the U.S. and Russia as major contributors.

    somalley3 Report

    #43

    The Countries Most Active In The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

    Chart showing countries' involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, highlighting Portugal and the UK as most active.

    reddit.com Report

    mollyreece avatar
    Molly Reece
    Molly Reece
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet you’d swear the US was been the largest and ONLY offender!

    #44

    Chart Of Earths Surface Area

    Colorful chart illustrating continents and oceans; a fun way to sum up the world.

    1: Antartica 2: Europe 3: Oceania/Australia

    Im-Cancer69 Report

    #45

    Would Be Fascinating To See This Across Other Sports/Positions

    Chart showing dementia risk in football positions; defenders at 6%, forwards 5.7%, based on research in Scotland.

    reddit.com Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's from Scotland, how many of the players were from Glasgow, and could there be other reasons for their head injuries?

    #46

    Us Elections 2024 Gender Gap

    Gender gap chart of 2024 election showing voter preferences between Harris and Trump among men, women, and ethnic groups.

    1BrokenPensieve Report

    #47

    World Population By Region/Country 2022

    Chart visualizing global population distribution in colorful regions, highlighting China and India as major segments.

    Brave_Isopod Report

    #48

    Land Area Of The UK

    Chart showing percentages: England 53%, Scotland 32.6%, Wales 8.4%, NI 6%; a fun way to sum up global data visually.

    Im-Cancer69 Report

    #49

    The UK's Political Sudivisions

    Venn diagram showing the relationships between the British Isles, Ireland, Great Britain, and the United Kingdom in a fun way.

    keith2301 Report

    #50

    Breakfast Is A Lot Of Work

    Pie chart humorously showing activities while waiting for toast, highlighting "stare at toaster," adding fun to the world.

    keith2301 Report

    #51

    History Of World Civilization And How It All Comes Together, Worldwide, In One Snapshot

    World history timeline showcasing interesting charts in a colorful, layered format, detailing major empires and events.

    WestEst101 Report

    #52

    The Gender Ratio Of Users On Popular Dating Apps In The US

    Gender ratio chart for Hinge, Tinder, and OkCupid showing male and female percentages in 2020.

    Cat_in_the_hat113 Report

    #53

    Population Of Each Country In South America

    Pie chart showing population distribution in South America, highlighting countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina.

    Im-Cancer69 Report

    #54

    Racial Income Inequality In America

    Chart depicting racial wealth gap with income and net worth statistics by ethnicity.

    NovamoneyAI Report

    #55

    What Age Do Baby Teeth Fall Out? Infographic From Firstgrin Via Aapd!

    Chart showing ages when baby teeth fall out, featuring fun illustrations and age labels.

    MissNeverAlone Report

    #56

    What The Female Reproduction System Needs During The Different Phases Of A Monthly Cycle

    Menstrual cycle wheel chart displaying nutrients for each phase with colorful sections.

    Outer ring is suggestions on how to fulfill those needs.

    Claireless21 Report

    #57

    Infographic Diagram Of The Human Eye

    Diagram of a human eye with labeled parts, showcasing an interesting chart about eye anatomy.

    Heath-Relecovo Report

    #58

    Your First Apartment

    Venn diagram humorously summarizing furniture choices: IKEA, cheap, well-made, looks good, parents' old stuff, milk crates.

    keith2301 Report

    #59

    Flavor Ratio Of My Pack Of Fruit Tingles

    Colorful stacks of round candies on a wooden desk, illustrating interesting charts creatively.

    MyHarmlessSecret Report

    #60

    The Most And Least Livable Cities Of 2022

    Infographic of livable cities worldwide with scores and rankings, highlighting most and least livable destinations.

    somalley3 Report

    jeroendewijn avatar
    Jeroen de Wijn
    Jeroen de Wijn
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, try actualky living in Amsterdam. I did for 30 years and am hapoy every day I don't live there anymore. Surprised to see Frankfurt on the list as well, been there often and you could not pay me to live there. Just goes to show you can weigh staristics to show anything.

    #61

    I Created A Chart Of The First 100 Elements, Displaying The Temperature Ranges For Solid, Liquid And Gaseous. Then I Sorted It By "Solid"

    Chart of elements' states (solid, liquid, gaseous) at various temperatures, visualizing global data in a fun way.

    4_da_Lolz Report

    #62

    A Chart Of Roman Succession

    Chart visualizing historical empires and nations showcasing world evolution in a fun way, featuring Libya and Ukraine.

    ZodiacsStars Report

    #63

    Real Wages And Output Per Production Worker In Manufacturing, Us, 1949 To 2019 From World In Data

    Chart showing U.S. manufacturing productivity and real wages indices from 1949 to 2019, highlighting global trends.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Pie Chart Of Australian State’s Population

    Pie chart showing Australian states' population distribution, highlighting New South Wales and Victoria with vibrant colors.

    Im-Cancer69 Report

    #65

    Amount Of Blockbuster Stores Since 1986. (First Post, Hooray)

    Chart showing the rise and decline of Blockbuster stores from 1986 to 2019 in an interesting way.

    Specialist_Lie_6195 Report

    #66

    How Much Did Popular Cars Cost Every Year Since 1950? (Adjusted W/ Inflation)

    Chart showing car prices adjusted for inflation from 1918 to 2020, illustrating interesting data trends over the years.

    blaspheminCapn Report

    #67

    Breakdown Of Inflation By Segment

    Chart showing inflation breakdown for October 2022, highlighting various categories with notable year-over-year price changes.

    somalley3 Report

    #68

    Skyrocketing Food Prices

    Chart of Consumer Price Index trends for food at home from 1975 to 2022, highlighting key economic changes.

    somalley3 Report

    #69

    Global Income Distribution By World Region

    Global income distribution chart by region, showing percentages living on various income levels from under $1.90 to over $30 daily.

    LemonyLime118 Report

    #70

    Tripadvisor Reviews Of Each US Airline

    TripAdvisor chart showing US airline reviews with colored star ratings from 1 to 5.

    Sweet-Efficiency7466 Report

    #71

    How Many People Are Locked Up In The United States

    Chart illustrating incarceration numbers in the United States, highlighting 2.3 million people in various facilities.

    h0lym0lar Report

    #72

    Classic Cross-Country Road Trips

    Map of 11 classic cross-country road trips in the USA from Pacific Coast to Southern Pacific.

    keith2301 Report

    #73

    Bar Chart Of How Much I Like Each Type Of Apple Sauce

    Stack of colorful yogurt cups on a kitchen counter, illustrating a fun way to understand world consumption habits.

    blarbrdorg Report

    #74

    Interesting. 4 Victims Is The Commonly Accepted Number For A "Mass" Shooting

    Chart showing U.S. shootings by location in 2020, highlighting parties, homes, and public spaces.

    Familiar_Big3322 Report

    #75

    Americans More Confident Than Brits That They Can Beat Any Animal In A Fight

    Chart comparing confidence of Americans and Britons beating animals in a fight; U.S. shows higher confidence across most categories.

    wakeupagainman Report

    #76

    How Much Of Spotify’s Revenue Actually Comes From Subscriptions? Answer: Almost 90%

    Chart illustrating Spotify's revenue streams, showcasing premium and ad-supported income, alongside operational costs.

    giteam Report

    #77

    First Org Chart Was Made For The New York & Erie Railroad In 1854, Not Only Is It Full Of Plant-Inspired Beauty, It Also Combines A Map Of The Physical Railroad & One Of Company Structure

    Intricate chart detailing the New York Erie Railroad's organization in a fun and visual way.

    High resolution picture.

    oddstellar Report

    #78

    Gerrymandering Explained: How Elections Are Stolen By Redistricting

    Gerrymandering charts showing three ways to divide voters into districts, illustrating fairness and outcomes.

    Heath-Relecovo Report

    #79

    Executions vs. Murders

    Chart illustrating the deterrence effect on murders and executions from 1979 to 2004.

    lacedemon408 Report

    #80

    Perceived Positivity/Negativity Of Common Phrases Shown As A Frequency Distribution. Wonder How These Differ By Country

    Chart displaying positive and negative word perceptions from 0 to 10, depicting global sentiment trends visually.

    reddit.com Report

    #81

    Food's Cost Per Gram Of Protein vs. Protein Density

    Chart comparing cost of protein vs. protein density for meats, legumes, nuts, and vegetables.

    James_Fortis Report

    #82

    Space-Time Prism

    Space-Time Prism chart illustrating time budget, activity time, and travel time, with potential path area on a city map.

    cuqedchild Report

    #83

    Life-Time Earnings For Various University Majors

    Chart showing projected earnings for college graduates by major, comparing different percentiles in an interesting way.

    wakeupagainman Report

    #84

    Retro Activities People Currently Still Do By Age Group

    Chart showing retro activities by age group in the U.S., highlighting interesting trends in check mailing and music listening habits.

    Square_Tea4916 Report

    #85

    Netflix's 2022 Income Statement Visualized With A Sankey

    Chart showing Netflix's 2022 profitability breakdown with content costs exceeding half of operating revenue.

    Square_Tea4916 Report

    #86

    Dollar Bills In Circulation

    Chart showing US dollar bills in circulation from 2001-2021 with lines representing different denominations.

    GMapping Report

    #87

    Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, And Will Ferrell Comedy Movie Venn Diagram

    Venn diagram showing movie connections of Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, and Will Ferrell in a fun chart.

    shnanogans Report

    #88

    Gemstone Rarity Pyramid

    Gemstone rarity chart displaying various gems like white diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald, organized in a pyramid hierarchy.

    reddit.com Report

    #89

    United States Power Outage Statistics (2000 - 2020)

    Bar chart showing weather and non-weather related power outages in the US from 2000 to 2020, for interesting charts analysis.

    stats_lover Report

    #90

    How Do You Make A Snakebite?

    Chart showing how Brits are divided on snakebite ingredients: cider, lager, and blackcurrant combinations with percentages.

    YouGov_Official Report

    #91

    Happy September!

    Chart comparing favorite "September" songs among US age groups.

    YouGov_Official Report

    #92

    Open Carry Gun Laws In The United States By State

    Maps showing U.S. open carry laws for handguns and long guns in various states with color-coded permissive levels.

    QuirkyEdge4428 Report

