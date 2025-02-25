That’s exactly what you’ll find on r/charts—a subreddit dedicated to, well, charts. From serious and insightful to glaringly obvious and hilariously unnecessary, this place has it all. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Enjoy!

Who doesn’t love a good visual breakdown of data, neatly packaged for easy consumption? I’m talking rows, bars, tables, graphs, maps—the works. 2D, 3D, black and white, color-coded, all beautifully laid out for maximum clarity.

#1 Friend: "You Can't Make Genetics Easy To Understand In Just One Image". Me: Share icon

#2 Hey Buddy Share icon

#3 The Planets To Scale Share icon

#4 Shakespeare Share icon

#5 Venn Diagram Of Strippers/Cats Share icon

#6 Literal And True Share icon

#7 Personal Space Guide Share icon

#8 Where Rats Live Share icon

#9 What Do You Use Most? Share icon

#10 Population Info Chart Share icon

#11 Media Franchises Share icon

#12 World’s 25 Largest Lakes Side By Side Share icon

#13 Gun Control Laws Across The World (Blue = Permissive, Red = Restrictive) Share icon

#14 Murder Rates In The US And Europe Share icon

#15 Fun With Data. If You Make A Graph With Log Scale Of Covid Cases In Belgium And UK, You Get This Piggy Share icon

#16 Population Of Each Continent Share icon

#17 Number Of Land Animals K**led For Meat In 2013 Share icon

#18 A Chart Of My Weight Loss For The Last 4 Months! Share icon

#19 I Posted On R/Polls: Should Making Racist Comments Be Illegal? Here's The Breakdown Of Over 4,000 Responses Share icon

#20 America's Favorite Thanksgiving Pie! Share icon

#21 Was Trying To Figure Out My Dogs Age, Found This Great Chart Share icon

#22 Brand Affinity By The Generations. Ford For The Gen Z/Millennials Is A Strange One Share icon

#23 Which Animals Do Americans Think They Could Beat In A Fight? Share icon

#24 History Of Pandemics Share icon

#25 1996 Was Peak Year For Colourfulness Of Cars Share icon

#26 True Share icon

#27 Venn Diagram Of States And Elements Share icon

#28 I Have A Speech Impediment That People Often Interpret As An Accent. When People Ask Where I'm From, I Tell Them To Take A Guess. Here's The Result Of The Last Six Months Of That Share icon

#29 Feelings Chart Share icon

#30 A Brief Timeline Of Animal Domestication Share icon

#31 And In USA? Share icon

#32 I Posted On R/Polls: Public Restrooms, Should They All Be Made Gender Neutral? Results Are From 5,642 Respondents Share icon

#33 I Cataloged 2020 By The Quality Of Each Day Share icon

#34 Random But Interesting Info Graphic. Any Surprises Here? Share icon

#35 A Timeline Of Notable Amazon Acquisitions. Any Guesses What Will Be Next? Share icon

#36 The Queen's Corgis: A Family Tree Share icon

#37 Growth In Subscribers Of Major Music Streaming Services, 2016-2021 Share icon

#38 5 Months Of Job Searching While Working Part Time Share icon

#39 Illustrated Chart Of Wild Mustard Evolution Via Artificial Selection For Specific Traits Share icon

#40 How Couples Met In The USA Share icon

#41 Percent Of Companies (Small, Medium And Large Firms) Run By Women In Different Regions Of The World Share icon

#42 Visualizing The Largest Producers Of Natural Gas Share icon

#43 The Countries Most Active In The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Share icon

#44 Chart Of Earths Surface Area Share icon 1: Antartica 2: Europe 3: Oceania/Australia



#45 Would Be Fascinating To See This Across Other Sports/Positions Share icon

#46 Us Elections 2024 Gender Gap Share icon

#47 World Population By Region/Country 2022 Share icon

#48 Land Area Of The UK Share icon

#49 The UK's Political Sudivisions Share icon

#50 Breakfast Is A Lot Of Work Share icon

#51 History Of World Civilization And How It All Comes Together, Worldwide, In One Snapshot Share icon

#52 The Gender Ratio Of Users On Popular Dating Apps In The US Share icon

#53 Population Of Each Country In South America Share icon

#54 Racial Income Inequality In America Share icon

#55 What Age Do Baby Teeth Fall Out? Infographic From Firstgrin Via Aapd! Share icon

#56 What The Female Reproduction System Needs During The Different Phases Of A Monthly Cycle Share icon Outer ring is suggestions on how to fulfill those needs.



#57 Infographic Diagram Of The Human Eye Share icon

#58 Your First Apartment Share icon

#59 Flavor Ratio Of My Pack Of Fruit Tingles Share icon

#60 The Most And Least Livable Cities Of 2022 Share icon

#61 I Created A Chart Of The First 100 Elements, Displaying The Temperature Ranges For Solid, Liquid And Gaseous. Then I Sorted It By "Solid" Share icon

#62 A Chart Of Roman Succession Share icon

#63 Real Wages And Output Per Production Worker In Manufacturing, Us, 1949 To 2019 From World In Data Share icon

#64 Pie Chart Of Australian State’s Population Share icon

#65 Amount Of Blockbuster Stores Since 1986. (First Post, Hooray) Share icon

#66 How Much Did Popular Cars Cost Every Year Since 1950? (Adjusted W/ Inflation) Share icon

#67 Breakdown Of Inflation By Segment Share icon

#68 Skyrocketing Food Prices Share icon

#69 Global Income Distribution By World Region Share icon

#70 Tripadvisor Reviews Of Each US Airline Share icon

#71 How Many People Are Locked Up In The United States Share icon

#72 Classic Cross-Country Road Trips Share icon

#73 Bar Chart Of How Much I Like Each Type Of Apple Sauce Share icon

#74 Interesting. 4 Victims Is The Commonly Accepted Number For A "Mass" Shooting Share icon

#75 Americans More Confident Than Brits That They Can Beat Any Animal In A Fight Share icon

#76 How Much Of Spotify’s Revenue Actually Comes From Subscriptions? Answer: Almost 90% Share icon

#77 First Org Chart Was Made For The New York & Erie Railroad In 1854, Not Only Is It Full Of Plant-Inspired Beauty, It Also Combines A Map Of The Physical Railroad & One Of Company Structure Share icon High resolution picture.



#78 Gerrymandering Explained: How Elections Are Stolen By Redistricting Share icon

#79 Executions vs. Murders Share icon

#80 Perceived Positivity/Negativity Of Common Phrases Shown As A Frequency Distribution. Wonder How These Differ By Country Share icon

#81 Food's Cost Per Gram Of Protein vs. Protein Density Share icon

#82 Space-Time Prism Share icon

#83 Life-Time Earnings For Various University Majors Share icon

#84 Retro Activities People Currently Still Do By Age Group Share icon

#85 Netflix's 2022 Income Statement Visualized With A Sankey Share icon

#86 Dollar Bills In Circulation Share icon

#87 Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, And Will Ferrell Comedy Movie Venn Diagram Share icon

#88 Gemstone Rarity Pyramid Share icon

#89 United States Power Outage Statistics (2000 - 2020) Share icon

#90 How Do You Make A Snakebite? Share icon

#91 Happy September! Share icon