Numbers and facts can be difficult to comprehend when they're merely symbols on the screen. However, data becomes much more evident once it is visualized.

The subreddit r/CooolGuides is an excellent example of this axiom. Its 5.9 million members share charts, diagrams, maps, and other thought-provoking pictures on sports, travel, history, and virtually every subject you can imagine.

We at Bored Panda love them and have already covered the online community numerous times, but they've made so many interesting posts since the last one that we just had to put together a new collection of our recent favorites.

A Cool Guide To Raise Awareness About Opossum

Young opossum in grass with a guide explaining its role in pest control and nature cleanup benefits.

DreamyHon Report

    #2

    A Cool Guide To Pop vs. Actual Psychology

    Comparison chart contrasting pop psychology and actual psychology definitions of gaslighting, triggers, narcissism, and trauma.

    ComparisonNo5776 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. As a psychologist I cringe when people use these words.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    There's a study from 2023 that shows how effective visuals can be. Researchers Amjaad Mansour Alwadei and Mohammed Ali Mohsen conducted a 10-week experiment involving 41 Arab college students learning English.

    The students were divided into two groups: one learned vocabulary through traditional methods, while the other used infographics tailored to their course material. These infographics transformed standard vocabulary lessons into engaging visual narratives, making complex words more accessible and memorable.

    The results were striking: students who used infographics performed better in both recognizing and using new vocabulary, not just immediately after the lessons, but even weeks later. They also reported finding the visual approach more engaging and helpful compared to traditional methods.

    #3

    A Cool Guide To The Do’s And Don’ts When Visiting Germany

    Germany cultural do's and don'ts chart showing etiquette tips and common mistakes to avoid in social and public settings.

    Queengirl811 Report

    #4

    A Cool Guide To Improving Your Vocabulary

    Chart listing 50 alternatives to using the word very with stronger descriptive adjectives for clearer communication.

    TaloulahRu Report

    #5

    A Cool Guide To Light Pollution

    Comparison chart showing streetlights with varying light pollution levels from very bad to best efficiency and brightness control.

    backseatofthehearse Report

    Psychologist Haig Kouyoumdjian, Ph.D., says, "Words are abstract and rather difficult for the brain to retain, whereas visuals are concrete and, as such, more easily remembered."

    To illustrate, he suggests a similar scenario to that in the aforementioned study, only with a more exciting twist. "Think about your past school days of having to learn a set of new vocabulary words each week. Now, think back to the first kiss you had or your high school prom date."

    "Most probably, you had to put forth great effort to remember the vocabulary words. In contrast, when you were actually having your first kiss or your prom date, I bet you weren't trying to commit them to memory. Yet, you can quickly and effortlessly visualize these experiences (now, even years later). You can thank your brain’s amazing visual processor for your ability to easily remember life experiences. Your brain memorized these events for you automatically and without you even realizing what it was doing," the psychologist explains.
    #6

    A Cool Guide To How Much Olympic Athletes Get Paid For Winning Medals 🥇🥈🥉

    Chart showing how much Olympic athletes get paid for winning medals in various countries for 2024 Paris Games.

    johnmichael-kane Report

    christinahvurchilova_1 avatar
    Christina Hvurchilova
    Christina Hvurchilova
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, a three room apartment is no joke! I'd rather have that than money, thanks!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    A Cool Guide To Top 25 Booze Loving Countries

    Infographic showing top alcohol consuming countries, average annual per capita alcohol consumption, and popular drinks by country in unique charts.

    everydayasl Report

    #8

    A Cool Guide: This Is Pretty Cool From Visual Capitalist! The Biggest Employer In Each State Of The USA

    Map showing Walmart as top private employer in 21 states, highlighting key employers in healthcare, education, and other sectors.

    urfavnewsecretx Report

    #9

    A Cool Guide To Right Frame For Your Shape

    Chart showing how to select the right eyeglass frames for different face shapes with green checks and red crosses.

    Admirable-binladen Report

    According to Kouyoumdjian (and as we can see from this list), "Various types of visuals can be effective learning tools: photos, illustrations, icons, symbols, sketches, figures, and concept maps, to name only a few."

    Just consider how memorable the visual graphics are in famous company logos! We instantly recognize the brand by seeing the visual graphic, even before reading the name.

    #10

    A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Grocery Store By State

    Map showing the most popular grocery store by state in 2024 as part of unique charts and guides visuals.

    Dremarious Report

    #11

    A Cool Guide To The Richest People In History (Adjusted For Inflation)

    Infographic showing wealth estimates of historical figures converted to today's dollars with visual bars and portraits.

    tfhalford Report

    #12

    A Cool Guide To The Most Reliable Car Brands

    Chart showing most reliable car brands in 2023 with reliability scores based on Consumer Reports data.

    WestArtichoke712 Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Trump is supprised Europeans buy mostly European or Asian cars.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    The psychologist believes visual learning is so powerful that he embraces it in his teaching and writing, too.

    "Each page in the psychology textbooks I coauthor has been individually formatted to maximize visual learning. Each lecture slide I use in class is presented in a way to make the most of visual learning," Kouyoumdjian says.
    #13

    A Cool Guide To Causes Of Burnout

    Chart showing actual causes of burnout with visuals highlighting workload, micromanagement, pay, support, and communication issues.

    offensive-but-true Report

    #14

    A Cool Guide How To Shovel Snow Off A Driveway Properly

    Diagram showing snow shoveling steps with red, blue, and green arrows demonstrating how to lift and push snow efficiently.

    fieryangeldream Report

    #15

    A Cool Guide On Measuring Rice The Asian Style

    Hand-drawn unique visual guide showing steps of placing fingers in a container with objects and water for observation.

    inquiryspell Report

    #16

    A Cool Guide To Composition Examples

    Diagram showing unique composition charts including rule of thirds, golden spiral, diagonal, pyramid, s-curve, and L-shape guides for visuals.

    bigboobieweewoo Report

    Kouyoumdjian believes the right visuals can help make abstract and difficult concepts more tangible and welcoming, as well as make learning more effective and long-lasting. This is why he scrutinizes every visual he uses in his work—to make sure it is paired with content in a clear, meaningful manner.
    #17

    A Cool Guide To Dante's Inferno, Purgatory And Paradise

    Diagram of Dante's Divine Comedy illustrating Hell, Purgatory, and Paradise with labeled circles and seven capital sins.

    Aayush0210 Report

    #18

    A Cool Guide Showing The Most Expensive Colleges And Universities In Every State

    Map of most expensive colleges and universities in each US state with tuition fees, showcasing unique charts and visual guides.

    Mister__Magoo Report

    #19

    A Cool Guide To Moments That Shaped The Internet

    Timeline chart showing unique moments that shaped the internet with key events and milestones in internet history.

    DrNinnuxx Report

    #20

    A Cool Guide To Pricing At Costco

    Costco price secrets chart explaining meanings of .99, .97, .49, .79, .00, and * price endings for discounts and deals.

    magicall_dreammerr Report

    "Based upon research outcomes, the effective use of visuals can decrease learning time, improve comprehension, enhance retrieval, and increase retention. In addition, the many testimonials I hear from my students and readers weigh heavily in my mind as support for the benefits of learning through visuals," Kouyoumdjian concludes.

    You can view this list as sort of a mini experiment as well. For example, think about how little time it took you to scroll through the pictures and the vast amount of information you gathered from them. Pretty effective means of communication, don't you think?
    #21

    A Cool Guide To The Most Oddly Named Town In Each State

    Map of unique and quirky place names across the United States shown in a colorful visual chart.

    Onereasonwhy Report

    #22

    A Cool Guide To Where You're Most Likely To Get A Speeding Ticket In The US

    Heatmap chart showing concentration of data points across various regions in the United States, a unique visual guide.

    Brix001 Report

    #23

    A Cool Guide To How American Households Have Changed Over Time (1960-2023)

    Chart showing how U.S. households have changed from 1960 to 2023 with various family types by percentage.

    moktadirr_ Report

    A Cool Guide Of How Depression Brainwashes You

    Infographic showing unique charts explaining ways depression brainwashes you with examples of negative thoughts.

    anxiety_support Report

    A Cool Guide On Hand Signs For Loud Bars

    Tweet explaining a hand sign system used by a group of girls when clubbing to communicate in loud bars with unique visuals.

    monstrousmastermind Report

    #26

    A Cool Guide To How Rich People Pay No Taxes

    Infographic showing how rich people pay no taxes through salary, company stock, and borrowing strategies with tax implications.

    TubbyPiglet Report

    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like it. It's like rich people evade responsibility to give back, and help carry the weight of running a nice and stable country. All this weight lands on the back of 'normal' people, while the country deteriorates. There is no lack of money, money gets hoarded up in the wrong places.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    A Cool Guide To 12 Brutal Career Thruts

    Infographic showing 12 brutal career truths with key advice on work, growth, feedback, and success in career development.

    bayern80 Report

    A Cool Guide To Used Cars To Avoid

    Chart listing used cars to avoid based on reliability reports from annual auto surveys across various brands and models.

    PittOlivia Report

    A Cool Guide On Certain Types Of Futurism In Fiction

    Visual guide showcasing unique punk subgenres with charts and visuals explaining steampunk, raypunk, dieselpunk, atompunk, cassette futurism, and cyberpunk.

    urnaughtygirlf Report

    #30

    A Cool Guide To Knowing Who Is Spending The Most Money To Influence Us Politics In 2024

    Chart showing top US lobbyist groups by dollars spent in 2024 with organizations like US Chamber of Commerce and Meta.

    levine2112 Report

    #31

    A Cool Guide About Wind Effects

    Illustration showing wind effects on airflow intake with tall canopy trees and bushes in two different sections.

    sassymusedream Report

    A Cool Guide On Making Your Employee Stay In Your Company

    Infographic showing nine reasons employees stay, highlighting factors like being paid well, mentored, challenged, and empowered.

    SydneyPretty Report

    A Cool Guide About The Map Of The US States That Pays More Tax Than What They Receive From The Government, Courtesy Of Cgp Grey

    US map chart showing states paying more into Washington versus states receiving more from Washington in federal funds.

    Illustrious_Job_6260 Report

    #34

    A Cool Guide To Napping

    Infographic on napping tips including sleep stats, ideal nap times, positions, light, temperature, and accessories.

    Overude Report

    #35

    A Cool Guide To Visually Understand The Underside Of Your Car

    Underbody image of a vehicle showing detailed labeled charts and guides of mechanical parts and components.

    GrassChew Report

    #36

    A Cool Guide To The Millennium Falcon Layout

    Diagram chart of the Millennium Falcon showcasing detailed interior layout with unique engineering and crew quarters sections.

    sunbellgreen Report

    A Cool Guide To Popular Tourist Scams

    Visual guide showing common street scams and pickpocket tricks with illustrations and locations where they occur.

    tribhuz Report

    #38

    A Cool Guide To Us States That Have A Rat Problem

    Map highlighting US states with a rat problem, focusing on visual data from unique charts and guides.

    silromen Report

