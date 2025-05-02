ADVERTISEMENT

Numbers and facts can be difficult to comprehend when they're merely symbols on the screen. However, data becomes much more evident once it is visualized.

The subreddit r/CooolGuides is an excellent example of this axiom. Its 5.9 million members share charts, diagrams, maps, and other thought-provoking pictures on sports, travel, history, and virtually every subject you can imagine.

We at Bored Panda love them and have already covered the online community numerous times, but they've made so many interesting posts since the last one that we just had to put together a new collection of our recent favorites.